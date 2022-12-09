Right-o, our selection of winter trivia questions and answers are just a tiny bit below - you should absolutely check them out. Once you are there, rank the trivia questions about winter so that your favorites find their way to the top of this list. And lastly, share this winter quiz with anyone whose knowledge of the season you’d like to test!

These winter-themed trivia questions will encompass lots of things associated with the season. Among them are Christmas traditions, the winter Olympics, weather phenomena, and loads of other stuff that happens exclusively during wintertime. And although the conditions on the other side of your window might look like a dreadful snowstorm, this trivia game (especially if played with the people you love!) will absolutely warm you up. In part because this winter quiz is just adorable, in part because you’ll have to think hard on some of these trivia questions. The latter always makes us sweat!

If you’re lucky (or unlucky - depending on your perspective and preferences) enough to live in a place where seasons exist, you know that winter is definitely among the most impressive seasons. It gives you cold temperatures and harsh weather rushing you to stay at home, but at the same time, it gives you the most spectacular views of snow dunes and pure whiteness. And if it gets really cold, we mean really, you get to see the air itself sparkle around you as if it was a vampire from the Twilight movies. And, despite it being almost unbearable to enjoy your lunch walks, you cannot help but be in awe of winter’s beauty. Oh, right, and our favorite holidays just happen to be during this season, too! So, to test your knowledge of this majestic season, we’ve compiled this nifty little list of winter trivia questions - we hope you’ll enjoy them!

#1 What percentage of Americans make a New Year’s Resolution?

#2 What is the snowiest city in the world?

#3 The average snowflake travels at what speed?

#4 What stops growing in the winter?

#5 What are you supposed to do when you find yourself under the mistletoe?

#6 What is the most popular time to attend church on Christmas?

#7 What is the best-selling Christmas song ever?

#8 What does the song “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” ask you to bring?

#9 In what TV series is the term 'Winter is coming' notorious?

#10 In the winter of 2015, what could you rent from a Massachusetts resident on "Airbnb" for $10 per night?

#11 What is it called when an animal sleeps through winter?

#12 What fictional, mythical kingdom was governed by a White Witch for a century of severe winter?

#13 Snowstorms may dump what volume of snow in a single day?

#14 In the history of the Winter Olympics, which country has won the most medals?

#15 What is the name of the medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it and the body's temperature gets dangerously low?

#16 What is a chinook?

#17 What is the color of a snow flower?

#18 Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas Tree?

#19 What items are traditionally left out for Santa on Christmas Eve?

#20 What real-life person is Santa Claus based on?

#21 What is the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics?

#22 What color Christmas does Elvis Presley have in his famous song?

#23 What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving?

#24 What is the fear of snow called?

#25 What fast food restaurant is popular in Japan on Christmas?

#26 In what country did the tradition of decorating gingerbread houses start?

#27 And, what are the 3 winter months in the Southern Hemisphere?

#28 How tall is the world's biggest snowman?

#29 What fruit has a type that’s called ‘Winter Banana’?

#30 Which is longer during the winter, the day or the night?

#31 Which state has the most ski resorts?

#32 How much does a one-day pass to the Aspen ski resort cost?

#33 What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out of?

#34 What was the original title of “The Little Drummer Boy?”

#35 In the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” what is his brain full of?

#36 What is the famous Russian fur hat worn in the winter called?

#37 Which US State has the most snow days per year?

#38 When was the first New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square?

#39 What was the most popular New Year’s resolution in 2020?

#40 How many glasses of champagne are consumed on New Year’s eve?

#41 Smashing a peppermint version of what animal is thought to bring good luck?

#42 In what ancient country were eggs given as gifts on New Year’s Day?

#43 What part of a Christmas tree can be used to make tea?

#44 What is the most popular flavor of chocolate Santa?

#45 What other planet experienced snowfall?

#46 Winter is the best time to see what in Alaska?

#47 What 3-star signs could you have if you were born in winter?

#48 How much daylight is there at the North and South pole during winter?

#49 What event takes place in Niagara Falls, Canada, during winter?

#50 Snowflakes are actually of what color?

#51 Sunsets are usually more beautiful in the winter, why?

#52 The storm must endure at least three hours in order to have which natural phenomenon?

#53 On February 17, 2007, which US city set a world record for the most snow angels produced in one day?

#54 What is a blizzard?

#55 True or False? The Arctic Fox turns white during winter and then changes back to its grey color when it is over.

#56 How much of the world's freshwater supply comes from snow and ice?

#57 True or False? No country in the Southern hemisphere has ever hosted the Winter Olympics.

#58 What is the Ukrainian New Year, celebrated in mid-January and is famous for its rowdy and masquerade-like traditions, called?

#59 Is the Earth closer or further away from the Sun during winter?

#60 What percentage of the earth is covered in snow and ice?

#61 What holiday starts the day after Christmas and ends the first day of the new year?

#62 What holiday candy was shaped to resemble a shepherd's staff?

#63 In what year did the first official sled race take place?

#64 How fast can world-record-holding speed skater Kjed Nuis skate?

#65 What year was “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” originally recorded?

#66 How old was Brenda Lee when she recorded the song “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree?”

#67 What is the shortest day of the year called?

#68 What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in the United States?

#69 Which US President was a big fan of hot chocolate?

#70 What animal freezes solid in the winter, and then thaws when it warms back up?

#71 The Dutch believe that eating what on New Year’s will bring good luck?

#72 What does Buddy the Elf make for breakfast in “Elf?”

#73 What day is National Eggnog Day?

#74 Which Christmas dish is most popular in the Philippines?

#75 What color was the snow covering 1,500 square kilometers in Siberia on 2 February 2007?

#76 In 2017, how many skiers were estimated to be in the US?

#77 A black bear’s pulse can drop to how many beats during winter?

#78 What is the name of a famous winter festival that takes place in Miami Beach?

#79 More than twice as many Americans die from the cold in the winter as from the heat in the summer — true or false?

#80 Winter is derived from which nation?

#81 Which Christmas song is based on a poem by Christina Rossetti, an English poet?

#82 Winter Jazz Festival (Vinterjazz) takes place in which country during winter?

#83 Where is the snowiest place in the United States?

#84 What was the first international winter sports competition to be organized?

#85 Which country's version of Santa Claus is a group of 13 dwarf-like lads who each have their own name and are together called the Yule Lads?

#86 Where does the winter festival of lights take place?

#87 What is the average temperature in the North Pole during winter?

#88 At what temperature can a person begin to see their breath outside?

#89 In Russia, children are not given presents on Christmas Day but on which other day?

#90 Where was the first Winter Olympics held?

#91 What term is used to describe the person participating in the luge?

#92 Who was the world’s youngest Olympic skier?

#93 What is the name of the dogsled race from Anchorage to Nome in early March?

#94 How many sides does a snowflake have?

#95 How much warmer can the inside of an igloo be compared to the outside air?

#96 How many versions of the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball have there been to date?

#97 What is the name of the poet who recorded the New Year’s ballad “Aud Lang Syne?”

#98 What makes up the filling of mince pies?

#99 What is the name of the traditional winter sweet fruit bread from Germany?

#100 In what country was the first snowmobile patented?

#101 In what country would you find the Reykjavik Winter Lights Festival?

#102 Which ancient stone monument is aligned with the winter solstice sunset?

#103 During the winter, which New Zealand bug freezes solid?