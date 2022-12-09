If you’re lucky (or unlucky - depending on your perspective and preferences) enough to live in a place where seasons exist, you know that winter is definitely among the most impressive seasons. It gives you cold temperatures and harsh weather rushing you to stay at home, but at the same time, it gives you the most spectacular views of snow dunes and pure whiteness. And if it gets really cold, we mean really, you get to see the air itself sparkle around you as if it was a vampire from the Twilight movies. And, despite it being almost unbearable to enjoy your lunch walks, you cannot help but be in awe of winter’s beauty. Oh, right, and our favorite holidays just happen to be during this season, too! So, to test your knowledge of this majestic season, we’ve compiled this nifty little list of winter trivia questions - we hope you’ll enjoy them!

These winter-themed trivia questions will encompass lots of things associated with the season. Among them are Christmas traditions, the winter Olympics, weather phenomena, and loads of other stuff that happens exclusively during wintertime. And although the conditions on the other side of your window might look like a dreadful snowstorm, this trivia game (especially if played with the people you love!) will absolutely warm you up. In part because this winter quiz is just adorable, in part because you’ll have to think hard on some of these trivia questions. The latter always makes us sweat!

Right-o, our selection of winter trivia questions and answers are just a tiny bit below - you should absolutely check them out. Once you are there, rank the trivia questions about winter so that your favorites find their way to the top of this list. And lastly, share this winter quiz with anyone whose knowledge of the season you’d like to test!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What percentage of Americans make a New Year’s Resolution?

Report

12points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A more interesting question would be ; What percentage of people anywhere make a New Year's Resolution AND keep it?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

What is the snowiest city in the world?

Report

11points
POST
#3

The average snowflake travels at what speed?

Report

11points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Around 3 miles per hour.

0
0points
reply
#4

What stops growing in the winter?

Report

11points
POST
#5

What are you supposed to do when you find yourself under the mistletoe?

Report

10points
POST
#6

What is the most popular time to attend church on Christmas?

Report

10points
POST
#7

What is the best-selling Christmas song ever?

Report

10points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

0
0points
reply
#8

What does the song “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” ask you to bring?

Report

10points
POST
#9

In what TV series is the term 'Winter is coming' notorious?

Report

10points
POST
#10

In the winter of 2015, what could you rent from a Massachusetts resident on "Airbnb" for $10 per night?

Report

10points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: His homemade igloo - sleeping bags were not included.

0
0points
reply
#11

What is it called when an animal sleeps through winter?

Report

10points
POST
#12

What fictional, mythical kingdom was governed by a White Witch for a century of severe winter?

Report

10points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Narnia (in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe).

0
0points
reply
#13

Snowstorms may dump what volume of snow in a single day?

Report

10points
POST
#14

In the history of the Winter Olympics, which country has won the most medals?

Report

10points
POST
#15

What is the name of the medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it and the body's temperature gets dangerously low?

Report

10points
POST
#16

What is a chinook?

Report

10points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A type of winter wind.

0
0points
reply
#17

What is the color of a snow flower?

Report

10points
POST
#18

Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas Tree?

Report

9points
POST
#19

What items are traditionally left out for Santa on Christmas Eve?

Report

9points
POST
#20

What real-life person is Santa Claus based on?

Report

9points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Christian bishop St. Nicholas.

0
0points
reply
#21

What is the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics?

Report

9points
POST
#22

What color Christmas does Elvis Presley have in his famous song?

Report

9points
POST
#23

What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving?

Report

9points
POST
#24

What is the fear of snow called?

Report

9points
POST
#25

What fast food restaurant is popular in Japan on Christmas?

Report

9points
POST
#26

In what country did the tradition of decorating gingerbread houses start?

Report

9points
POST
#27

And, what are the 3 winter months in the Southern Hemisphere?

Report

9points
POST
#28

How tall is the world's biggest snowman?

Report

9points
POST
#29

What fruit has a type that’s called ‘Winter Banana’?

Report

9points
POST
#30

Which is longer during the winter, the day or the night?

Report

9points
POST
#31

Which state has the most ski resorts?

Report

8points
POST
#32

How much does a one-day pass to the Aspen ski resort cost?

Report

8points
POST
#33

What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out of?

Report

8points
POST
#34

What was the original title of “The Little Drummer Boy?”

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “Carol of the Drum”.

0
0points
reply
#35

In the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” what is his brain full of?

Report

8points
POST
#36

What is the famous Russian fur hat worn in the winter called?

Report

8points
POST
#37

Which US State has the most snow days per year?

Report

8points
POST
#38

When was the first New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square?

Report

8points
POST
#39

What was the most popular New Year’s resolution in 2020?

Report

8points
POST
#40

How many glasses of champagne are consumed on New Year’s eve?

Report

8points
POST
#41

Smashing a peppermint version of what animal is thought to bring good luck?

Report

8points
POST
#42

In what ancient country were eggs given as gifts on New Year’s Day?

Report

8points
POST
#43

What part of a Christmas tree can be used to make tea?

Report

8points
POST
#44

What is the most popular flavor of chocolate Santa?

Report

8points
POST
#45

What other planet experienced snowfall?

Report

8points
POST
#46

Winter is the best time to see what in Alaska?

Report

8points
POST
#47

What 3-star signs could you have if you were born in winter?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces.

0
0points
reply
#48

How much daylight is there at the North and South pole during winter?

Report

8points
POST
#49

What event takes place in Niagara Falls, Canada, during winter?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Winter Festival of Lights.

0
0points
reply
#50

Snowflakes are actually of what color?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Translucent, not white.

0
0points
reply
#51

Sunsets are usually more beautiful in the winter, why?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Cold, dry air is clearer than humidified summer air, allowing the sun’s hues to shine through more vividly.

0
0points
reply
#52

The storm must endure at least three hours in order to have which natural phenomenon?

Report

8points
POST
#53

On February 17, 2007, which US city set a world record for the most snow angels produced in one day?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Bismarck, North Dakota: 8,962 kids from many schools built them all at the same time.

0
0points
reply
#54

What is a blizzard?

Report

8points
POST
#55

True or False? The Arctic Fox turns white during winter and then changes back to its grey color when it is over.

Report

8points
POST
#56

How much of the world's freshwater supply comes from snow and ice?

Report

8points
POST
#57

True or False? No country in the Southern hemisphere has ever hosted the Winter Olympics.

Report

8points
POST
#58

What is the Ukrainian New Year, celebrated in mid-January and is famous for its rowdy and masquerade-like traditions, called?

Report

8points
POST
#59

Is the Earth closer or further away from the Sun during winter?

Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

What percentage of the earth is covered in snow and ice?

Report

8points
POST
#61

What holiday starts the day after Christmas and ends the first day of the new year?

Report

8points
POST
#62

What holiday candy was shaped to resemble a shepherd's staff?

Report

7points
POST
#63

In what year did the first official sled race take place?

Report

7points
POST
#64

How fast can world-record-holding speed skater Kjed Nuis skate?

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

What year was “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” originally recorded?

Report

7points
POST
#66

How old was Brenda Lee when she recorded the song “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree?”

Report

7points
POST
#67

What is the shortest day of the year called?

Report

7points
POST
#68

What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in the United States?

Report

7points
POST
#69

Which US President was a big fan of hot chocolate?

Report

7points
POST
#70

What animal freezes solid in the winter, and then thaws when it warms back up?

Report

7points
POST
#71

The Dutch believe that eating what on New Year’s will bring good luck?

Report

7points
POST
#72

What does Buddy the Elf make for breakfast in “Elf?”

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Spaghetti topped with pop tarts.

0
0points
reply
#73

What day is National Eggnog Day?

Report

7points
POST
#74

Which Christmas dish is most popular in the Philippines?

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

What color was the snow covering 1,500 square kilometers in Siberia on 2 February 2007?

Report

7points
POST
#76

In 2017, how many skiers were estimated to be in the US?

Report

7points
POST
#77

A black bear’s pulse can drop to how many beats during winter?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 8 beats per minute in the winter.

0
0points
reply
#78

What is the name of a famous winter festival that takes place in Miami Beach?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Winter Party Festival in Miami Beach.

0
0points
reply
#79

More than twice as many Americans die from the cold in the winter as from the heat in the summer — true or false?

Report

7points
POST
#80

Winter is derived from which nation?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Germanic winter, which is derived from the root wed, which means ‘wet’ or ‘water,’ and so denotes a wet season.

0
0points
reply
#81

Which Christmas song is based on a poem by Christina Rossetti, an English poet?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: In the Bleak Midwinter.

0
0points
reply
#82

Winter Jazz Festival (Vinterjazz) takes place in which country during winter?

Report

7points
POST
#83

Where is the snowiest place in the United States?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Stampede Pass in Washington State.

0
0points
reply
#84

What was the first international winter sports competition to be organized?

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Which country's version of Santa Claus is a group of 13 dwarf-like lads who each have their own name and are together called the Yule Lads?

Report

7points
POST
#86

Where does the winter festival of lights take place?

Report

7points
POST
#87

What is the average temperature in the North Pole during winter?

Report

7points
POST
#88

At what temperature can a person begin to see their breath outside?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

0
0points
reply
#89

In Russia, children are not given presents on Christmas Day but on which other day?

Report

6points
POST
#90

Where was the first Winter Olympics held?

Report

6points
POST
#91

What term is used to describe the person participating in the luge?

Report

6points
POST
#92

Who was the world’s youngest Olympic skier?

Report

6points
POST
#93

What is the name of the dogsled race from Anchorage to Nome in early March?

Report

6points
POST
#94

How many sides does a snowflake have?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

How much warmer can the inside of an igloo be compared to the outside air?

Report

6points
POST
#96

How many versions of the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball have there been to date?

Report

6points
POST
#97

What is the name of the poet who recorded the New Year’s ballad “Aud Lang Syne?”

Report

6points
POST
#98

What makes up the filling of mince pies?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Sweet fruits and sugar.

0
0points
reply
#99

What is the name of the traditional winter sweet fruit bread from Germany?

Report

6points
POST
#100

In what country was the first snowmobile patented?

Report

6points
POST
#101

In what country would you find the Reykjavik Winter Lights Festival?

Report

6points
POST
#102

Which ancient stone monument is aligned with the winter solstice sunset?

Report

6points
POST
#103

During the winter, which New Zealand bug freezes solid?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Weta restarts its operations as the temperatures rise.

0
0points
reply
#104

What is a pretty strange winter Olympic sport that involves sliding large stones toward a target?

Report