71 Easter Trivia Questions To Test Your Knowledge (And Have Fun!)
Some people just lose it over Christmas, but to us, the most beloved celebration is definitely Easter. Even if you’re not a religious person, the holiday is still a very beautiful one as it marks the real beginning of spring (bye-bye, winter, miss you not!) and a renewal of all things good. So, why not celebrate the occasion the way you like it? However, if you’re lacking ideas of special things to do on Easter, here’s a hint - a trivia game. You know that nothing beats a good sesh of rapid-fire questions about chocolate bunnies and tiny little chicks. And, if you agree, here’s our roster of pretty awesome Easter trivia questions.
Right, so what can you expect from this Easter trivia? Well, remember when we mentioned chocolate bunnies earlier? It wasn’t an accident because there are plenty of questions about sweets and choco bunnies in particular. Okay, so it will be a little bit of a spoiler, but did you know there are 90 million choco bunnies produced each year? 90 MILLION?! Seems very excessive, don’t you think, bearing in mind that you probably had your last one at about the ripe age of eight. Okay, besides the sweets, you’ll also learn some very interesting Easter facts while playing this fun trivia - stuff about tradition, the fun kind of statistics, and what tiny little chicks have to do with it all. Oh, and if you’re worrying about whether kids can play this game, rest assured that we’ve also added some pretty easy Easter trivia questions too.
Now, straight to the main question here - are you ready to check out our list of Easter trivia questions and answers? Sure you are, just as we thought. So, scroll down below, read the questions, look for the answers in the comments under each submission, and have fun!
The first Easter eggs were dyed what color?
Besides bunnies, what animal is considered an Easter symbol?
Easter always falls between which two dates?
In the 13th century, the church prohibited eating what during Holy Week?
How much did the world's largest chocolate Easter egg weigh?
What baked good is a Good Friday tradition in England?
In England, what is the name of the fruitcake with marzipan balls traditionally served at tea time on Easter?
The original Easter bunny in Germany was actually what sort of animal?
What is the traditional Easter mascot in Australia?
Where is the largest Easter egg museum in the world?
Most Americans bite off what part of a chocolate bunny first?
What pagan goddess is associated with Easter?
What bread-based snack is associated with Easter?
In which state did the Easter bunny first appear?
What's the name of the Peanuts Easter special?
What animal leaves gifts in your Easter basket?
Which American Literature professor wrote the traditional Easter hymn “Up from the Grave He Arose”?
Answer: Robert Lowry wrote this traditional Easter hymn.
Is more candy sold for Easter, Christmas, Valentine's Day or Halloween?
How many jellybeans do Americans consume each Easter?
In Switzerland, what animal delivers Easter eggs to kids?
US Households each spend how much on average on Easter annually?
In what country did the tradition of the Easter bunny originate?
When was the first White House Easter Egg Roll?
Which presidential administration hosted the first White House Easter Egg Roll?
How many eggs are in the Easter Egg Museum?
What's the most popular Easter candy in America?
When was Cadbury founded?
In countries including Greece, Mexico and Spain, what is burned during Easter bonfires?
The Sunday before Easter is called what?
What is the 40-day period before Easter?
Dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition that began in which country?
Which president was the first to introduce an Easter bunny to the White House Easter Egg Roll?
Before 1953, it took how many hours to produce a single marshmallow Peep?
Easter's date is determined by what?
Each year, Easter is recognized on the first Sunday after what?
Answer: The first full moon on or after the spring equinox.
Cadbury Creme Eggs were first called what?
What flower is considered an Easter symbol?
Which day of Holy Week is to honor the Last Supper?
What two games are traditionally played with Easter eggs?
In the Bible, who was the first person to enter Jesus' tomb?
The traditional Ukrainian way of painting Easter eggs is called what?
Easter Sunday is also called what?
What celebrity was made into a chocolate bunny for the first time in 2015?
In Britain, the Easter Act of 1928 was an attempt to do what?
In England, when you dance between Easter eggs on a floor, it's called what?
What holiday is celebrated on the last day before Lent begins?
What state held the largest Easter egg hunt ever in the United States?
What's the name of the jeweler who decorated Easter eggs for royalty?
Which day of the week do we celebrate Easter on?
Children past and present may leave out what for the Easter bunny?
About how many chocolate bunnies are produced each year?
Where is the most popular Easter parade held each year?
The world record largest chocolate Easter egg was made in what city?
What was the circumference of the world's largest chocolate Easter egg?
While the Easter Bunny brings children eggs in the U.S., what sort of critter delivers the goods in Westphalia, Germany?
How many marzipan balls are traditionally on a simnel cake?
Easter Island is part of which country?
When were Cadbury Creme Eggs introduced?
In the Bible, how many days passed between Jesus' death and resurrection?
When Easter eggs were first dyed, it was to represent what?
How many states consider Good Friday a holiday?
Easter symbols like rabbits stem from what Anglo-Saxon festival?
Who wrote "Easter Parade?"
What garment was popularized by the song "Easter Parade?"
Children in Finland dress as what on Easter?
What egg-shaped candy was illegal in the United States?
In what season does Easter take place in Australia?
What is the game called when children go looking for eggs that have been hidden?
Is Easter Christian or Pagan?
Answer: Easter began as a pagan festival celebrating the spring equinox long before Christianity.
When did Americans start making nests and leaving colored eggs for a mythical rabbit?
In the Bible, what Jewish holiday was being celebrated the week of Jesus' death and resurrection?