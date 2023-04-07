Some people just lose it over Christmas, but to us, the most beloved celebration is definitely Easter. Even if you’re not a religious person, the holiday is still a very beautiful one as it marks the real beginning of spring (bye-bye, winter, miss you not!) and a renewal of all things good. So, why not celebrate the occasion the way you like it? However, if you’re lacking ideas of special things to do on Easter, here’s a hint - a trivia game. You know that nothing beats a good sesh of rapid-fire questions about chocolate bunnies and tiny little chicks. And, if you agree, here’s our roster of pretty awesome Easter trivia questions. 

Right, so what can you expect from this Easter trivia? Well, remember when we mentioned chocolate bunnies earlier? It wasn’t an accident because there are plenty of questions about sweets and choco bunnies in particular. Okay, so it will be a little bit of a spoiler, but did you know there are 90 million choco bunnies produced each year? 90 MILLION?! Seems very excessive, don’t you think, bearing in mind that you probably had your last one at about the ripe age of eight. Okay, besides the sweets, you’ll also learn some very interesting Easter facts while playing this fun trivia - stuff about tradition, the fun kind of statistics, and what tiny little chicks have to do with it all. Oh, and if you’re worrying about whether kids can play this game, rest assured that we’ve also added some pretty easy Easter trivia questions too. 

Now, straight to the main question here - are you ready to check out our list of Easter trivia questions and answers? Sure you are, just as we thought. So, scroll down below, read the questions, look for the answers in the comments under each submission, and have fun!

#1

The first Easter eggs were dyed what color?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#2

Besides bunnies, what animal is considered an Easter symbol?

history.com Report

#3

Easter always falls between which two dates?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: March 22 and April 25.

Answer: March 22 and April 25.

#4

In the 13th century, the church prohibited eating what during Holy Week?

corpstogether.co.uk Report

#5

How much did the world's largest chocolate Easter egg weigh?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: 15,873 pounds, 4.48 ounces.

Answer: 15,873 pounds, 4.48 ounces.

#6

What baked good is a Good Friday tradition in England?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#7

In England, what is the name of the fruitcake with marzipan balls traditionally served at tea time on Easter?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#8

The original Easter bunny in Germany was actually what sort of animal?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#9

What is the traditional Easter mascot in Australia?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#10

Where is the largest Easter egg museum in the world?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#11

Most Americans bite off what part of a chocolate bunny first?

aarp.org Report

#12

What pagan goddess is associated with Easter?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#13

What bread-based snack is associated with Easter?

invermerebakery.com Report

#14

In which state did the Easter bunny first appear?

history.com Report

#15

What's the name of the Peanuts Easter special?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

Answer: It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

#16

What animal leaves gifts in your Easter basket?

Report

#17

Which American Literature professor wrote the traditional Easter hymn “Up from the Grave He Arose”?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Robert Lowry wrote this traditional Easter hymn.

Answer: Robert Lowry wrote this traditional Easter hymn.

#18

Is more candy sold for Easter, Christmas, Valentine's Day or Halloween?

cnbc.com Report

#19

How many jellybeans do Americans consume each Easter?

thestreet.com Report

#20

In Switzerland, what animal delivers Easter eggs to kids?

superiorag.com Report

#21

US Households each spend how much on average on Easter annually?

csnews.com Report

#22

In what country did the tradition of the Easter bunny originate?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#23

When was the first White House Easter Egg Roll?

whitehousehistory.org Report

#24

Which presidential administration hosted the first White House Easter Egg Roll?

whitehousehistory.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Rutherford B. Hayes.

Answer: Rutherford B. Hayes.

#25

How many eggs are in the Easter Egg Museum?

poland.travel Report

#26

What's the most popular Easter candy in America?

Report

#27

When was Cadbury founded?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#28

In countries including Greece, Mexico and Spain, what is burned during Easter bonfires?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#29

The Sunday before Easter is called what?

britannica.com Report

#30

What is the 40-day period before Easter?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#31

Dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition that began in which country?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#32

Which president was the first to introduce an Easter bunny to the White House Easter Egg Roll?

whitehousehistory.org Report

#33

Before 1953, it took how many hours to produce a single marshmallow Peep?

aarp.org Report

#34

Easter's date is determined by what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#35

Each year, Easter is recognized on the first Sunday after what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: The first full moon on or after the spring equinox.

Answer: The first full moon on or after the spring equinox.

#36

Cadbury Creme Eggs were first called what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#37

What flower is considered an Easter symbol?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#38

Which day of Holy Week is to honor the Last Supper?

britannica.com Report

#39

What two games are traditionally played with Easter eggs?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Easter egg hunts and Easter egg rolls.

Answer: Easter egg hunts and Easter egg rolls.

#40

In the Bible, who was the first person to enter Jesus' tomb?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#41

The traditional Ukrainian way of painting Easter eggs is called what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#42

Easter Sunday is also called what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#43

What celebrity was made into a chocolate bunny for the first time in 2015?

usmagazine.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Benedict Cumberbatch.

Answer: Benedict Cumberbatch.

#44

In Britain, the Easter Act of 1928 was an attempt to do what?

legislation.gov.uk Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Establish a set annual date for Easter.

Answer: Establish a set annual date for Easter.

#45

In England, when you dance between Easter eggs on a floor, it's called what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#46

What holiday is celebrated on the last day before Lent begins?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#47

What state held the largest Easter egg hunt ever in the United States?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

#48

What's the name of the jeweler who decorated Easter eggs for royalty?

britannica.com Report

#49

Which day of the week do we celebrate Easter on?

Report

#50

Children past and present may leave out what for the Easter bunny?

Report

#51

About how many chocolate bunnies are produced each year?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#52

Where is the most popular Easter parade held each year?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#53

The world record largest chocolate Easter egg was made in what city?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

#54

What was the circumference of the world's largest chocolate Easter egg?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: 64 feet, 3.65 inches.

Answer: 64 feet, 3.65 inches.

#55

While the Easter Bunny brings children eggs in the U.S., what sort of critter delivers the goods in Westphalia, Germany?

morethanbeerandschnitzel.com Report

#56

How many marzipan balls are traditionally on a simnel cake?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#57

Easter Island is part of which country?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#58

When were Cadbury Creme Eggs introduced?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#59

In the Bible, how many days passed between Jesus' death and resurrection?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#60

When Easter eggs were first dyed, it was to represent what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: The blood of Jesus Christ.

Answer: The blood of Jesus Christ.

#61

How many states consider Good Friday a holiday?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#62

Easter symbols like rabbits stem from what Anglo-Saxon festival?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#63

Who wrote "Easter Parade?"

en.wikipedia.org Report

#64

What garment was popularized by the song "Easter Parade?"

wpr.org Report

#65

Children in Finland dress as what on Easter?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#66

What egg-shaped candy was illegal in the United States?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#67

In what season does Easter take place in Australia?

publicholidays.com.au Report

#68

What is the game called when children go looking for eggs that have been hidden?

Report

#69

Is Easter Christian or Pagan?

history.co.uk Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Easter began as a pagan festival celebrating the spring equinox long before Christianity.

Answer: Easter began as a pagan festival celebrating the spring equinox long before Christianity.

#70

When did Americans start making nests and leaving colored eggs for a mythical rabbit?

time.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: This started in the 1700s.

Answer: This started in the 1700s.

#71

In the Bible, what Jewish holiday was being celebrated the week of Jesus' death and resurrection?

en.wikipedia.org Report

