If you like a fun trivia game, be it Christmas trivia or film trivia, you will enjoy the holiday movie trivia questions we prepared for you in this article. Don’t forget to let us know how many you scored in the game!

So, before your movie marathon turns into another loud argument, we suggest a different pastime you can organize with your family and friends. A good movie trivia game is something everyone will enjoy, even if you are not a big movie buff. But since it’s the holidays, instead of asking general movie trivia questions, go ahead and prepare Christmas movie trivia questions.

And… this is where the trouble begins. Which movies can be rightfully considered Christmas movies? Everything seems to be pretty clear with Home Alone, Santa Clause, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but what about Die Hard?! The debate on whether this undying 90s classic is or is not a Christmas movie has divided people and caused blood feuds.

A movie marathon is an almost indispensable part of the holiday season. What could be better than gathering on the couch in cozy ugly Christmas sweaters, destroying the snacks, and watching movie after movie? Of course, since it’s Christmas and you are doing all the Christmas-related things throughout December, it has to be Christmas movies as well.

#1 What is the name of the comedian who plays the Grinch?

#2 What are the names of the two men who plan to rob the McCallister house?

#3 What is the best-selling Christmas movie of all time?

#4 In Frosty the Snowman, what is the name of the magician?

#5 What Christmas song has appeared the most in movies, according to its IMDB credits?

#6 In Elf, what is considered the first rule of The Code of Elves?

#7 What is the name of the tune sung by Kermit the Frog on Christmas Eve in The Muppet Christmas Carol?

#8 Who wrote, “Home Alone”?

#9 What causes the McCallisters to lose power?

#10 How much did John Candy make for his appearance in “Home Alone”?

#11 How much money did “Home Alone” make on its opening weekend?

#12 What is the nickname of the pair of burglars that tries to break into the McCallisters’ home?

#13 Who does Old Man Marley reunite with at the end of the movie?

#14 The Grinch’s costume was made of what kind of animal hair?

#15 What did Buzz call Old Man Marley?

#16 What insect does Kevin scare Marv with?

#17 What are the names of the two main characters in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’?

#18 In what year was the movie ‘Last Christmas’ released?

#19 What year did the original Miracle on 34th Street release?

#20 Which department store stocks the Christmas gift that Ralphie wants in A Christmas Story? Bonus: What is the name of the item?

#21 Who is put on trial in Miracle on 34th Street?

#22 In the Original How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), what gift does Cindy Lou give Max?

#23 The 2009 animated version of A Christmas Carol features which well-known actor as Ebenezer Scrooge?

#24 What song does Jovie sing in Elf in order to increase the Christmas spirit and ultimately save Santa?

#25 Which Christmas song plays during the end credits of Die Hard?

#26 In Home Alone 2, which song is playing as Kevin arrives in New York?

#27 Who directed It’s a Wonderful Life?

#28 How much money did the movie “Elf” gross at the box office?

#29 Who was originally cast as Gimbel’s grumpy manager (Faizon Love)?

#30 Where was the iconic scene at the end of “Elf” where cast members sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” filmed?

#31 What are Buddy the Elf’s four food groups?

#32 What is the name of Gus Polinksi’s (John Candy) polka band?

#33 “Home Alone” was filmed at an abandoned school in which city and state?

#34 What was the initial budget for “Home Alone”?

#35 What is interesting about the “Home Alone” set?

#36 Who wrote the music score for “Home Alone”?

#37 How many siblings does Kevin have?

#38 How is Kevin punished after getting into a fight with his older brother Buzz?

#39 Why does Santa’s sleigh crash in Central Park?

#40 What’s the name of Clark’s boss?

#41 Which magazine is Clark trying to read with sticky fingers in bed?

#42 Who plays Rusty in this film?

#43 What’s the name of the mountain the Grinch lives on?

#44 What’s the name of the Grinch’s dog?

#45 Who directed How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

#46 What is Kevin's cousin Fuller known to do at the night?

#47 The night before the McCallister family trip, they order pizza from what outlet?

#48 What precious item did Harry lose in the McCallister house?

#49 What does Kevin run out of from the convenience store?

#50 How old was Macaulay Culkin in the film?

#51 What do Harry and Marv introduce themselves as at the doorstep?

#52 Who finds Harry’s gold tooth?

#53 Who directed Disney’s 2009 animated version of ‘A Christmas Carol’?

#54 What are the names of Santa Claus’s two sons in the movie ‘Arthur Christmas’?

#55 How did the Grinch come to Whoville?

#56 Who voiced the Grinch in 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (1966)?

#57 In the movie 'Elf', how does Buddy get to the North Pole?

#58 How many movies were released in the 'Santa Clause' franchise?

#59 What is the name of the movie that Kevin watches in the movie 'Home Alone'?

#60 What year did 'It's A Wonderful Life' come out?

#61 Which funny and heartwarming Christmas movie can be described using the words spaghetti, snowball, and mailroom?

#62 What object does George promise to give Mary in It’s a Wonderful Life?

#63 Which network first aired the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 1964?

#64 Where does the 1942 film Holiday Inn take place?

#65 In the 2004 film Christmas with the Kranks, which two well-known actors play the leads?

#66 How much money does Buddy Hall win by selling a car-lot owner one of his own cars in Deck the Halls?

#67 In the 2008 movie Four Christmases, starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, where does the main couple get trapped during their travels?

#68 In The Polar Express, who can hear the bell ring?

#69 Who is the villain in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause?

#70 What was the name of Santa’s super-sled engine in Elf?

#71 Which two songs does everyone sing together at the end of It’s a Wonderful Life?

#72 What song does Buddy join in to sing with Jovie while she’s in the shower in Elf?

#73 In the song “Frosty the Snowman” what item brought Frosty to life?

#74 In what movie did Bing Crosby’s best-selling single “White Christmas” first appear?

#75 Prior to “Elf,” director Jon Favreau had only directed one feature film. What was it?

#76 Who was originally suggested to play Buddy the Elf’s father (James Caan)?

#77 What notable scene in “Elf” wasn’t scripted?

#78 What did James Caan jokingly request to be called on the set of the movie?

#79 Where were a majority of the interior shots of “Elf” filmed, including the Hobb’s apartment, the orphanage, and Greenway Press?

#80 Where is the McCallister family traveling to for Christmas?

#81 What is Kevin’s older brother’s name?

#82 Which studio ultimately made “Home Alone"?

#83 How did Buddy get to the North Pole as a baby?

#84 What is the name of Buddy’s half-brother?

#85 Which toy does Buddy not like?

#86 What is the name of Buddy’s love interest?

#87 What building does Buddy’s father work in?

#88 Which city do the Griswolds live near?

#89 What does Clark forget to bring when the family goes to cut their own Christmas tree?

#90 Clark wears a navy blue baseball cap that represents which NFL team?

#91 Who tosses a match in the storm drain, causing an explosion?

#92 What time is the Grinch set to have dinner with himself (and he can’t cancel it again)?

#93 Which actress plays Cindy Lou Who?

#94 What is the name of the girl the Grinch had a childhood crush on?

#95 What is the mayor of Whoville’s name?

#96 Macaulay Culkin has a brother named Kieran, who plays which role in the film?

#97 Who and how old was Kevin’s stunt double?

#98 What is written on the van that Marv and Harry use?

#99 ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is set in which US city?

#100 In ‘The Santa Clause’, what was Scott’s job before he became Santa?

#101 According to Buddy the Elf, how many main food groups do elves have?

#102 What is the name of the town in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’?