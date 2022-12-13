A movie marathon is an almost indispensable part of the holiday season. What could be better than gathering on the couch in cozy ugly Christmas sweaters, destroying the snacks, and watching movie after movie? Of course, since it’s Christmas and you are doing all the Christmas-related things throughout December, it has to be Christmas movies as well.

And… this is where the trouble begins. Which movies can be rightfully considered Christmas movies? Everything seems to be pretty clear with Home Alone, Santa Clause, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but what about Die Hard?! The debate on whether this undying 90s classic is or is not a Christmas movie has divided people and caused blood feuds.

So, before your movie marathon turns into another loud argument, we suggest a different pastime you can organize with your family and friends. A good movie trivia game is something everyone will enjoy, even if you are not a big movie buff. But since it’s the holidays, instead of asking general movie trivia questions, go ahead and prepare Christmas movie trivia questions.  

If you like a fun trivia game, be it Christmas trivia or film trivia, you will enjoy the holiday movie trivia questions we prepared for you in this article. Don’t forget to let us know how many you scored in the game!   

#1

What is the name of the comedian who plays the Grinch?

#2

What are the names of the two men who plan to rob the McCallister house?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: Harry and Marv.

#3

What is the best-selling Christmas movie of all time?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: The Grinch (2018).

#4

In Frosty the Snowman, what is the name of the magician?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: Professor Hinkle.

#5

What Christmas song has appeared the most in movies, according to its IMDB credits?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: Jingle Bells.

#6

In Elf, what is considered the first rule of The Code of Elves?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: Treat every day like it’s Christmas.

#7

What is the name of the tune sung by Kermit the Frog on Christmas Eve in The Muppet Christmas Carol?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Its green and smells of pork"

#8

Who wrote, “Home Alone”?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: John Hughes.

#9

What causes the McCallisters to lose power?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying to afford to pay for electricity in the UK..they couldn't

#10

How much did John Candy make for his appearance in “Home Alone”?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#11

How much money did “Home Alone” make on its opening weekend?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago

Answer: $17 million.

#12

What is the nickname of the pair of burglars that tries to break into the McCallisters’ home?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The “Wet Bandits”.

#13

Who does Old Man Marley reunite with at the end of the movie?

#14

The Grinch’s costume was made of what kind of animal hair?

#15

What did Buzz call Old Man Marley?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: South Bend Shovel Slayer.

#16

What insect does Kevin scare Marv with?

#17

What are the names of the two main characters in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IRS and Healthcare costs

#18

In what year was the movie ‘Last Christmas’ released?

#19

What year did the original Miracle on 34th Street release?

#20

Which department store stocks the Christmas gift that Ralphie wants in A Christmas Story? Bonus: What is the name of the item?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Higbee’s; Bonus: Red Ryder Carbine-Action, 200-shot, range-model air rifle.

#21

Who is put on trial in Miracle on 34th Street?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Santa Claus.

#22

In the Original How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), what gift does Cindy Lou give Max?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A plate of green eggs and ham.

#23

The 2009 animated version of A Christmas Carol features which well-known actor as Ebenezer Scrooge?

#24

What song does Jovie sing in Elf in order to increase the Christmas spirit and ultimately save Santa?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

#25

Which Christmas song plays during the end credits of Die Hard?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!

#26

In Home Alone 2, which song is playing as Kevin arrives in New York?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: All Alone on Christmas.

#27

Who directed It’s a Wonderful Life?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Frank Capra.

#28

How much money did the movie “Elf” gross at the box office?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Approximately $220 million worldwide.

#29

Who was originally cast as Gimbel’s grumpy manager (Faizon Love)?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Wanda Sykes. If you look closely, Love wears a name tag that says “Wanda” in the movie.

#30

Where was the iconic scene at the end of “Elf” where cast members sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” filmed?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Sixth Avenue and Central Park South in New York City.

#31

What are Buddy the Elf’s four food groups?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup.

#32

What is the name of Gus Polinksi’s (John Candy) polka band?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Kenosha Kickers.

#33

“Home Alone” was filmed at an abandoned school in which city and state?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The interior scenes were filmed at New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, Illinois.

#34

What was the initial budget for “Home Alone”?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: $10 million.

#35

What is interesting about the “Home Alone” set?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The primary colors of the McCallister house are all red and green.

#36

Who wrote the music score for “Home Alone”?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Composer John Williams.

#37

How many siblings does Kevin have?

#38

How is Kevin punished after getting into a fight with his older brother Buzz?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He’s sent to the attic.

#39

Why does Santa’s sleigh crash in Central Park?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The engine is lost due to a shortage of Christmas spirit.

#40

What’s the name of Clark’s boss?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Frank Shirley.

#41

Which magazine is Clark trying to read with sticky fingers in bed?

#42

Who plays Rusty in this film?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Johnny Galecki.

#43

What’s the name of the mountain the Grinch lives on?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Mount Crumpit.

#44

What’s the name of the Grinch’s dog?

#45

Who directed How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

#46

What is Kevin's cousin Fuller known to do at the night?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Wet the bed.

#47

The night before the McCallister family trip, they order pizza from what outlet?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Little Nero Pizza.

#48

What precious item did Harry lose in the McCallister house?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: His golden tooth.

#49

What does Kevin run out of from the convenience store?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A toothbrush.

#50

How old was Macaulay Culkin in the film?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Eight years old.

#51

What do Harry and Marv introduce themselves as at the doorstep?

#52

Who finds Harry’s gold tooth?

#53

Who directed Disney’s 2009 animated version of ‘A Christmas Carol’?

#54

What are the names of Santa Claus’s two sons in the movie ‘Arthur Christmas’?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two sons....oh thats right, shame he empties his sack once a year

#55

How did the Grinch come to Whoville?

#56

Who voiced the Grinch in 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (1966)?

#57

In the movie 'Elf', how does Buddy get to the North Pole?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He hides in Santa’s sack.

#58

How many movies were released in the 'Santa Clause' franchise?

#59

What is the name of the movie that Kevin watches in the movie 'Home Alone'?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 'Angels With Filthy Souls'.

#60

What year did 'It's A Wonderful Life' come out?

#61

Which funny and heartwarming Christmas movie can be described using the words spaghetti, snowball, and mailroom?

#62

What object does George promise to give Mary in It’s a Wonderful Life?

#63

Which network first aired the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 1964?

#64

Where does the 1942 film Holiday Inn take place?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Usually in movie theatres to start with then on TV, VHS, DVD and downloads/streaming services

#65

In the 2004 film Christmas with the Kranks, which two well-known actors play the leads?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen.

#66

How much money does Buddy Hall win by selling a car-lot owner one of his own cars in Deck the Halls?

#67

In the 2008 movie Four Christmases, starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, where does the main couple get trapped during their travels?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The San Francisco International Airport.

#68

In The Polar Express, who can hear the bell ring?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Only those who truly believe.

#69

Who is the villain in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause?

#70

What was the name of Santa’s super-sled engine in Elf?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Cringle 3000.

#71

Which two songs does everyone sing together at the end of It’s a Wonderful Life?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Auld Lang Syne.

#72

What song does Buddy join in to sing with Jovie while she’s in the shower in Elf?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Baby, It’s Cold Outside.

#73

In the song “Frosty the Snowman” what item brought Frosty to life?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: An old silk hat.

#74

In what movie did Bing Crosby’s best-selling single “White Christmas” first appear?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Holiday Inn.

#75

Prior to “Elf,” director Jon Favreau had only directed one feature film. What was it?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “Made,” a movie about organized crime.

#76

Who was originally suggested to play Buddy the Elf’s father (James Caan)?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Garry Shandling.

#77

What notable scene in “Elf” wasn’t scripted?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: When Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) taps a man wearing a red sweatsuit along a New York City street and asks if he’s Santa Claus.

#78

What did James Caan jokingly request to be called on the set of the movie?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “Jimmy the Dream".

#79

Where were a majority of the interior shots of “Elf” filmed, including the Hobb’s apartment, the orphanage, and Greenway Press?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Riverview Hospital, a shuttered mental institution in British Columbia.

#80

Where is the McCallister family traveling to for Christmas?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Paris, France.

#81

What is Kevin’s older brother’s name?

#82

Which studio ultimately made “Home Alone"?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 20th Century Fox.

#83

How did Buddy get to the North Pole as a baby?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He crawled into Santa’s bag of presents.

#84

What is the name of Buddy’s half-brother?

#85

Which toy does Buddy not like?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Jack-in-the-Box.

#86

What is the name of Buddy’s love interest?

#87

What building does Buddy’s father work in?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Empire State Building.

#88

Which city do the Griswolds live near?

#89

What does Clark forget to bring when the family goes to cut their own Christmas tree?

#90

Clark wears a navy blue baseball cap that represents which NFL team?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Chicago Bears.

#91

Who tosses a match in the storm drain, causing an explosion?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Uncle Lewis.

#92

What time is the Grinch set to have dinner with himself (and he can’t cancel it again)?

#93

Which actress plays Cindy Lou Who?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Taylor Momsen.

#94

What is the name of the girl the Grinch had a childhood crush on?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Martha May Whovier.

#95

What is the mayor of Whoville’s name?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Augustus Maywho.

#96

Macaulay Culkin has a brother named Kieran, who plays which role in the film?

#97

Who and how old was Kevin’s stunt double?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Larry Nicholas, he was 30 when the movie was shot.

#98

What is written on the van that Marv and Harry use?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Oh-kay Plumbing and Heating".

#99

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is set in which US city?

#100

In ‘The Santa Clause’, what was Scott’s job before he became Santa?

#101

According to Buddy the Elf, how many main food groups do elves have?

#102

What is the name of the town in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’?

#103

Who plays Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?

