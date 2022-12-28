If you have a shutterbug in your friend group, you won't have to worry about coming up with their birthday gift ideas for a lengthy while. Whether photography is their bread and butter, side hustle, or hobby, you won't err by picking a gift idea related to photography. However, other than birthdays, gifts for photographers are suitable for any special occasion or simply as a pleasant surprise. Whether your friend is getting married, celebrating a graduation, or has been lacking a smile lately, there are plenty of gift ideas to cheer them up.

When we think of gift ideas for photographers, we instantly think of the expensive DSLR cameras or camera lenses that sometimes are more expensive than the camera itself. However, it's unlikely that you have money to spare on such costly gifts. And if you do, good for you! Nonetheless, if you don't, there are plenty of affordable yet thoughtful gifts to dig through that will be put to good use!

Below, we've compiled a list of the best gifts for photographers that they will for sure appreciate. Do you have any more gift ideas for photographers to share with others? Comment down below! Also, if you are interested in more photography content, check out our recent posts featuring photography quotes and jokes for photographers!

This post may include affiliate links.

Backpack For Cameras And Drones

Industrial Table Ambient Sci-Fi Lamp

Framed Old Camera Art Wall Decor

Rainbow Prism

Adobe Photoshop Shortcuts Keyboard Cover

Waterproof Camera Case

Camera Shaped USB Flash Memory Drive

Polaroid Instant Printer

Camera Patent Posters

Protective Case Bag For Photography Camera Filters

Disassembled Mechanical Film Camera

Lens Mug

Camera LED Neon Light

Custom Camera Lens Caps

Protective Case For Mini Evo

Photographer Editing Sweatshirt

Old Camera Lens Tie Clip

Memory Card Wallet

Lens Cleaning Kit

Camera Bangle Bracelet

"100 Photographs That Changed The World" By Editors Of Life

"100 Photographs That Changed The World" By Editors Of Life

 
 

Custom Camera Strap

Universal Lens Cover

Polaroid SX 70 Vintage Camera

Wireless Bluetooth Camera Shutter Remote Control For Phones

GoPro

Photographer Shirt

Instant Printer For Your Phone

Camera Shutter Button

Pins In Camera Shape

Holga Camera

Think Tank Battery Holder

Funny Photographer Mug

Retro 80's Objects - Instant Camera Beach Towel

Photographic Camera Patent Calendar 2023

Digital Picture Frame

Camera Buddy Photography Accessory

Film Scanner

Expoimaging Roguegels-U Gels

Lensball

Camera Cleaning Kit

Manual White Balance Filter

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone

Vintage Camera Desktop Organiser

Widow Spider Camera Holster

Great tool if you don't like dangling cameras from your neck and shoulders. When you put your camera into the holster, the Black Widow locks it in place.

Polaroid Digital Instant Print Camera

Camera Color Correction White Balance Card

Wireless Remote Control Shutter Release

Polaroid Onestep Sx-70 White/Rainbow Camera

Bonfoton Camera Obscura Room Lens

It is a device used to observe the optical phenomenon known as the "pinhole effect," in which light passing through a small opening in a dark room or box projects an image on the surface opposite it.

Camera Shoulder Strap

Camera Masks

SD Camera Card Holder

3D Retro Camera Case For iPhone

Camera Bag

A Camera-Shaped Multi-Tool

This tool includes a blade, flat head, 2 x wrenches, saw blade, prybar nail puller, direction auxiliary, bottle opener, butterfly screw wrench, ruler, Sunny 16 rule guide, and keyhole.

Retro Camera Socks

Haida Anti-Fog Belt

35mm Pint Glass

Photography Backdrops

Portable Studio

Flash Drive For Smartphones

Ring Light For Phone Camera

Light Reflector Kit

Vintage Camera Bookends

Joby Gorillapod Slr-Zoom Flexible Tripod

Instax 90 Mini Classic Instant Camera

Camera Stabilizing System

Pocket Pod Fully Adjustable Camera Support System – Camera Bean Bag

5 In 1 Wide Angle, Fish Eye, Macro, Tele, CPL Lens For Phones

Pixelstick Light Painting Tool

GoPro Macro Lens

Camera Canopy

Lytro Light Field Camera

Floating Hand Grip For Gopro Hero Cameras

Business Card Holder

Green Screen Backdrop

Camera Shaped Candle

Camera Lens Pillow

Golden Ratio/Fibonacci Composition View Finder

Golden Ratio/Fibonacci Composition View Finder

This Golden Ratio/Fibonacci viewer is one of the best tools for any artist to use when creating an image. Use this viewfinder to find your composition before you press the shutter or commit paint to canvas, whether you're a photographer, sketch artist, or plein air painter.
 

Portable Foldable Photo Shooting Studio Light Box With LED Lightning Kit

Kodak Color Plus 200 35mm Color Negative Film

Fingerless Gloves

Fingerless Gloves