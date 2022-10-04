Every profession and specialty deserves its own set of jokes. Photography is no exception. Puns and jokes about photography reveal some interesting yet whimsical insights into the lives of shutterbugs. And with myriad photography terms, there are plenty of opportunities for wordplay in funny jokes about photography.

However, there's no need to be a professional photographer to get these photography jokes. It's enough to know the basic terms and have a healthy pair of lungs as you are about to laugh your lungs out! Thanks to these funny jokes, swoop into the comical side of the bread-and-butter of photographers, which is the art of image capturing.

Below, we've compiled an extensive list of witty jokes about photographers that will surely put a smile on one's face. So the next time you try to capture someone's smile, crack one of the funny photography jokes instead of asking your subject to say cheese! Do you know of any more photographer jokes? Let us know in the comments!

And if you are interested in more photography content, check out our recent article featuring photography quotes!

#1

Why couldn't the photographer see straight?
He took too many shots.

#2

Why did the photographer throw their tripod in the lake?
One of the legs was loose and they couldn't stand it anymore.

#3

What’s the difference between a large pepperoni pizza and a struggling photographer?
A large pepperoni pizza can feed a family of four.

#4

The fastest way to make money from photography is to sell your camera.

#5

Hooray! It's friday! Oh wait. I'm a photographer.

#6

Life is like photography. You use the negatives to develop.

#7

I was given a very expensive looking camera as a gift today.
They were foreign tourists, so I didn't understand the rest, but it was still a nice gesture.

#8

How many photographers does it take to change a light bulb?
None. When it gets dark, we just use a higher ISO.

#9

How to irritate the photographer?

Ask them "After you take that shot with your camera, can you take one with my phone?".

#10

Why did the photo critic marry the photographer? She liked his perspective.

#11

What happened to the man who had a lot of bad encounters with cameras in his childhood? He experienced a lot of flashbacks.

#12

What do you call a mixed media artist without a girlfriend? Homeless.

#13

"Your camera takes really nice pictures!"
"Thanks, I taught it everything it knows."

#14

We all have photographic memory. Just some of us are lacking the film.

#15

Did you hear about the photographer who ran out of subjects?
He shot himself.

#16

What did the photographer say when he retired?
"I can't take it anymore!"

#17

Why couldn’t the press take pictures of the fastest superhero?
No Flash photography.

#18

"I'm so glad we went with the cheapest photographer we could find." - said no one ever.

#19

Photographer the night before a wedding:
What could possibly go wrong?
Anxiety: I'm glad you asked...

#20

Do not talk while shooting long exposure, or the photo will be noisy.

#21

Be kind to your photographer. The power of editing is in their hands.

#22

"Gush - my job is so easy, I just click a button all day!" - said no photographer ever.

#23

Why did the actress call the sniper who became a photographer? She wanted a great headshot.

#24

Why was the musician also a great photographer?

He knew a good composition when he saw one.

#25

Why is it okay to make embarrassing jokes about your camera? They'll all disappear in a flash.

#26

Why was the fish picked as the lead photographer for the camera campaign? He had a great fish eye lens.

#27

Why were the photographers having such a rough time figuring out the problem with their camera lens? They were looking at it from the wrong angle.

#28

Report

#29

Why do cameras who are self-obsessed take a lot of photos that have a blurred background? They like to keep the focus on themselves.

#30

What do you call a photo taken by a cat? A paw-trait.

#31

I shoot people and sometimes cut off their head.

#32

Let's find a dark room and see what develops.

#33

Photographers are very mean. First they frame you, then they shoot you, then hang you on the wall.

#34

I was the photographer at a vegan wedding this weekend
They kept getting mad when I told them to say cheese.

#35

Why did the photographer fail his test?
Report

#36

Why are photographers always so depressed?
Report

#37

I failed my course in photography lighting. Teacher said I wasn't bright enough.

#38

How does Santa take photos? With his North Polearoid.

#39

Why was the photographer disappointed that the camera he bought online was very small?
Report

#40

Watching a beautiful sunset with my wife, I look to the scene and start thinking 1/250s at f8 at ISO 400.

#41

You might be a photographer if your eyesight from staring at the computer has gone from F11 to F1.8.

#42

Why didn't the jury find the photograph guilty of his wife's murder? They thought someone had framed him.

#43

Why was Cinderella so hopeful about her photos? She knew her prints would come one day.

#44

Why did the camera stop dreaming about a career in photography? He couldn't remain focused.

#45

Why was the woman not upset that her husband shot her? The photos turned out great.

#46

What did the photographer say to his wife before they were married? I can really picture us together.

#47

Why did the boy never try to become a professional photographer? He just couldn't picture himself being one.

#48

What camera do polar bears love? Polaroids.

#49

Why was the camera so happy after coming out of the hospital? The doctors were finally able to stabilize his condition.

#50

If it ain't bokeh - don't fix it.

#51

All people are created equal. Then some learn photography.

#52

Always look on the bright side of life, don't be negative.

#53

What do snipers and photographers have in common?
They get paid to take headshots.

#54

Two photographers are walking down a street.
One of them trips and fall onto the ground.
The second one immediately falls down next to him and says: “Excellent angle! What are we shooting?”

#55

Why are photographers good problem solvers?
They have a knack at looking at things from a different perspective.

#56

I bought a labrador and named him Kodak, so I can say I own a Kodak lab.

#57

When you buy a professional camera, you’re a professional photographer. When you buy a gaming mouse, you’re suddenly a gamer.

#58

"Get any good photos?"
"Yeah, once I took the lens cap off."

#59

Why shouldn't you ever steal a photographer's lens? He will remember you because he has a photographic memory.

#60

Why doesn't anyone know any great jokes about photography that will be popular in 2031? They haven't developed them right now.

#61

What did the woman think about her friend who was a photographer? She wished someone would shutter up.

#62

Why did a man always rave about how great his digital camera was? He couldn't think of any negatives.

#63

Why did the photographer fail an assignment where he had to recreate the same photo twice? There was too much contrast between the two photos.

#64

Why was the camera so pumped for New Year? He was finally going to reach his resolution.

#65

Why should you never try to start an argument with your child on picture day? They are not in the right frame of mind.

#66

Why would a farmer make a good photographer? They know how to handle the crop.

#67

Why did the musician have a camera at all times? He didn't want to run out of pics.

#68

Why did the photographer have to take a 5-day break after he took 2 flights home from the shutter convention? He was suffering from shutter lag.

#69

Two girls: "A tray of sushi, please."
Waiter: "To eat or to post photos of on Instagram?"

#70

Photographers have been known to flash people.

#71

"You've got a great body."
"CF or SD?"

#72

I can freeze time, what's your super power?

#73

What’s a similarity between a photographer and a hit man?
They both get paid to shoot people.

#74

I dream of becoming a selfie photographer...
I can just picture myself doing it.

#75

What do you call the people with cameras that follow opera singers?
The pavarazzi.

#76

My girlfriend said that if I took one more picture of her she’d leave me for good.
That’s when I snapped.

#77

How does a photographer solve global warming, civil unrest and rampant pollution?
Removes the battery, waits five seconds, and then put it back in.

#78

Why did the veterinarian who treated only mice need a macro lens?
Because he had very little patients.

#79

Photography is a developing hobby.

#80

What does a photographer need to hang up his photos? Jpegs.

#81

When did the sunset photographer realize he had struck gold?

During golden hour.

#82

Why was a lens crying in the cafe? He realized he was not in his prime anymore.

#83

Why was the picture tired after a year at the photography studio? He had reached his saturation point.

#84

What did the photographer say when he saw that all the edges of his photos were not bright enough? I feel like I'm vignetting something.

#85

What quality do you have to set your camera to when taking a photo of cutlery? 4K.

#86

Why shouldn't you take a photo of crop with your camera? It will probably end up really grainy.

#87

What camera did one amateur photographer invent for himself?
NoPro.

#88

Why were the photographers so unhappy when the airlines misplaced all of their camera lenses for the second time? Their view of the world became very distorted.

#89

Why does nobody like photographers that always keep their camera light on? Everyone thinks that they're too flashy.

#90

What would you call a camera convention that happens at the same place as the US Open? Wide Open.

#91

What flights are photographers not allowed to take their cameras on? Red-eye flights.

#92

Why should you always make a professional cameraman take your picture for any book you author? They will show you in the best light possible.

#93

Did you hear about how the photographer died? It makes me shutter.

#94

If a picture is worth a thousands words, then why shouldn't we judge a book by its cover?

#95

When life gets blurry, adjust your focus.

#96

Warning, I may snap at any time.

#97

A friend of mine wanted to be a photographer, but didn’t put enough effort into it. He just waited to see what developed.

#98

I'll never need another lens after this one...

#99

What did Cinderella lose at the photography ball? Her hotshoe.

#100

Its shutter speed is so fast, it can capture an image of a chatty person with their mouth closed.

#101

Why Davinci painted Monalisa?
Because he has no D200 nor 5D. He can only paint it.

#102

What kind of photos do lobsters take the most? Shellfies.

#103

Why did the man taking photos of naked people get arrested? Due to indecent exposure.

#104

Why was the unpredictable photographer not invited to any event? Everyone thought he was a loose Canon.

#105

What did the photographer say to his assistant at the photoshoot when he was frustrated? I feel like I will snap at any moment.

#106

What did the professional photographer do when his friend told him his camera's shutter speed? He burst out laughing.

#107

What do you call a leader of a gang who always takes photos with the light on? Flash mob boss.

#108

Why was the camera not taking any photos of the lamp posts? His director had told him not to keep any highlights in his photo.

#109

What happens when two cameras come from different schools of thought? They use a polarising filter.

#110

Why didn't the camera try to fulfill his dream of being a racecar driver? He thought he might burst on the track.

#111

What did the earthworm take photos of for his photography exhibition? A composite pile.

#112

Why can't you ever hold photos of light bulbs too close to the sun? Too much exposure.

#113

Why do I not take photography seriously right now? I'm only just developing it as a hobby now.

#114

What happened when the woman put a backup camera in the front of her vehicle? She never looked back.

#115

Learning photography is hard. Last week I got kicked out of a photography workshop for indecent exposure.

