As nice and simple as it can be to think of relationships as about love and emotions, at a certain point, if you are living together, money is going to come up as a topic. In some ways, this is an important test for any marriage, since people do need to manage their finances to get by, which also means making it work with your partner.

A woman turned to the internet for advice when her ex-husband suddenly started demanding thousands because he paid rent to her. In his view, because she used part of this rent to pay her mortgage on a house she owns, he felt entitled to a piece of this money.

    Relationships and money can sometimes create a feeling of entitlement

    Man in a light shirt speaking to a woman in a kitchen, discussing a $25,000 demand after a 7-year relationship.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman was unsure of what to do when her ex-husband started demanding £20,000 “Back” from her

    Text asking about financial obligations after a 7-year relationship ends, expressing heartbreak.

    Text describing a 7-year relationship ending, mentioning a £20k inheritance and career progress.

    Text discussing financial separation and mortgage payments after a 7-year relationship ends, including rent and bills.

    Text highlighting financial disagreements during a relationship, mentioning mortgage payments and grocery expenses.

    Hands holding over $25,000 in cash, symbolizing a chaotic end to a long-term relationship.

    Image credits: bondarillia / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text detailing end of relationship and demand for over $25,000 to cover mortgage contributions without legal agreement.

    Image credits: Dumpedonmotheraday

    Some folks asked for more details

    Text discussion about unreasonable repayment demand after relationship ends, referencing living costs and court action.

    Text discussing a relationship ending in chaos with a financial demand of over $25,000.

    Discussion on savings access and contract signing after a $25,000 demand in a relationship.

    Text from a post discussing financial strain and the end of a relationship involving a money demand.

    Most readers thought he was out of his mind

    Text from a post discussing a breakup over a financial dispute, mentioning a $25,000 holiday expense.

    Social media comment about a chaotic relationship ending with a $25,000 demand.

    Comment discusses unpaid rent and expenses in a long-term relationship dispute.

    Online forum advice on handling a $25,000 claim after a relationship ends.

    Comment discussing a chaotic end to a 7-year relationship over a $25,000 demand.

    Comment questioning a man's demand for $20k after a relationship ends, implying unrealistic expectations of living rent-free.

    Comment discussing fair rent calculation for similar rooms over four years, related to demanding over $25,000 after breakup.

    Text discussing a chaotic breakup with financial disputes over $25,000 after a 7-year relationship ends.

    Text from commenter arcticpandas about a $25,000 demand after a 7-year relationship ends.

    Text from a message discussing a financial interest in a house after a 7-year relationship ends, mentioning equity and mortgage payments.

    Text message discussing financial decisions after a chaotic relationship ends abruptly.

