ADVERTISEMENT

As nice and simple as it can be to think of relationships as about love and emotions, at a certain point, if you are living together, money is going to come up as a topic. In some ways, this is an important test for any marriage, since people do need to manage their finances to get by, which also means making it work with your partner.

A woman turned to the internet for advice when her ex-husband suddenly started demanding thousands because he paid rent to her. In his view, because she used part of this rent to pay her mortgage on a house she owns, he felt entitled to a piece of this money.

RELATED:

Relationships and money can sometimes create a feeling of entitlement

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

A woman was unsure of what to do when her ex-husband started demanding £20,000 “Back” from her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bondarillia / envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Dumpedonmotheraday

Some folks asked for more details

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Most readers thought he was out of his mind

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT