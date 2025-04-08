7-Year Relationship Ends In Chaos After Guy Demands Over $25,000
As nice and simple as it can be to think of relationships as about love and emotions, at a certain point, if you are living together, money is going to come up as a topic. In some ways, this is an important test for any marriage, since people do need to manage their finances to get by, which also means making it work with your partner.
A woman turned to the internet for advice when her ex-husband suddenly started demanding thousands because he paid rent to her. In his view, because she used part of this rent to pay her mortgage on a house she owns, he felt entitled to a piece of this money.
Relationships and money can sometimes create a feeling of entitlement
A woman was unsure of what to do when her ex-husband started demanding £20,000 “Back” from her
Some folks asked for more details
Most readers thought he was out of his mind
Take him to court/wait for him to get you to court, get your figures together and let him prove his case. I’d be surprised if he gets anything sizeable, especially if he pays for a lawyer.
I agree. The £1k is a big increase, but only because the previous all inclusive amount was WAAAAYY below market rates. It would be quite amusing if it came to trial, because I'd ask to see his new rental contract and to note how close or over £1k it is. And then point out how it lends weight to your countersuit for the YEARS that he underpaid (remember, it was a bills inclusive figure). Even at £850 a month, you will actually find that he owes YOU!Load More Replies...
Just to note for the future, you don't need lawyers to have a legal agreement. It's *better* to have lawyers, but it's also better to have an agreement without lawyers than no agreement at all.
I would say that depends on the gravity of that agreementLoad More Replies...
