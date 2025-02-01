Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Feel Sorry For Your Future Dates”: Woman Talks About How Horrible Her Ex Is In A Bugged Car
Couples, Relationships

“I Feel Sorry For Your Future Dates”: Woman Talks About How Horrible Her Ex Is In A Bugged Car

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Some couple know how to separate without conflict. They go through a divorce amicably and even remain on good terms after. For others (although they’re in the minority, according to one study), divorce can turn into a full-blown circus.

Recently, a woman shared her friend’s story about how her soon-to-be-ex-husband went “paranoid spy mode.” He planted listening devices in her car, so, to get some sweet revenge for violating her privacy, the lady decided to let him know exactly how she feels. Knowing he’s listening, she goes into tirades to seriously hurt his ego.

RELATED:

    A husband bugged his wife’s car during divorce, but she came up with a hilarious way to get back at him

    Image credits: bnenin / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Every time she gets in the car, she has begun taking jabs at his ego out loud, knowing he is listening

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: peoplecreations / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: equrty

    Listening in on someone without their consent is illegal in many countries

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Peter Fazekas / pexels (not the actual photo)

    While this story may be light-hearted and funny at first glance, it’s more problematic the more you think about it. “Todd’s” obsession with surveillance seems like a strategy to control “Lisa” and to know what she’s doing at all times.

    In reality, an ex or a spouse with a surveillance obsession can be a serious concern. According to private investigator Thomas Martin, bugging a spouse’s car is a tactic often used by controlling partners. However unhealthy, this may be the spouse’s attempt to address suspicions of infidelity. In fact, Martin claims that one out of 10 cars his agency sweeps for listening devices turns out to be bugged.

    The author mentions that in “their country,” surveillance cameras are legal if the spouse himself is living there. What’s more, they mention that the laws in their country mean that both spouses will get 50/50 after the divorce. Judging from the information the author gave in the post and their previous activity on Reddit, the country they’re talking about might be Israel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, bugging a person’s car with a listening device without their consent or knowledge is still illegal in Israel as well as in many other parts of the world: the U.S., the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia, etc.

    Unlawful eavesdropping is illegal in Israel too (at least it was in 2019, according to a Haaretz reporter). Listening in to conversations without the consent at least of one party can result in five years in prison. The husband’s behavior, therefore, is not only inappropriate, but might be illegal as well.

    More and more people are becoming obsessed with surveillance of their loved ones

    Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Sharing locations, putting AirTags on children, downloading your spouse’s text messages from the iCloud: these and similar modes of surveillance are becoming more and more normalized among people. While they might let us sleep better at night, they often also violate the privacy of our loved ones.

    It’s especially prevalent among intimate partners. A 2019 Norton survey revealed that almost half of Americans check in on their partners without their knowledge or consent. 29% said they check their partner’s or ex’s phone and 21% review their search histories. One in 10 of the respondents admitted to downloading surveillance apps to monitor their partners’ data.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2020, researchers conducted a study where they analyzed the ways people track their loved ones. According to Rosanna Bellini, a researcher at Newcastle University’s Open Lab and the co-author of the study, it’s quite chilling how some people justify their stalker tendencies. 44% said they don’t trust their partner, and 38% claimed to be “just curious” to find out who their partner is talking to online.

    The way some partners are so calculated and meticulous shocked the researchers. “The impacts of intimate partner surveillance are in line with the negative side effects of intimate partner violence,” Bellini explained. According to her, we need to find out why people are so okay with breaching their partners’ trust. “We need to get to the core underlying issue, which is why they have this desire to kind of control their partner’s behavior,” she said.

    People loved the woman’s way of dealing with a petty husband: “Love it”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others had even more revenge ideas for the wife to carry out

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks also started sharing their experiences with controlling and vindictive spouses

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda