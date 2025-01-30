Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Chooses Mom And Sister Over Wife: “The Moment I Knew My Marriage Was Over”
Family, Relationships

Husband Chooses Mom And Sister Over Wife: “The Moment I Knew My Marriage Was Over”

A bit of tension with your in-laws is to be expected, but if they constantly try to put you down and make your life miserable, something is clearly wrong. What further compounds the issue is if your partner never seems to have your back when it comes to their family. If you’re not a team and feel like your efforts are always taken for granted, it might be time to split ways.

Recently, an anonymous woman went viral on the popular AITAH online group after sharing how she decided to divorce her husband after being uninvited from his family’s Christmas celebration. However, for a spot of revenge, the woman decided to swap the gifts she’d planned to give the in-laws with something else. You’ll find the full story, including how the internet reacted to it, below. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

    Getting along with your in-laws can be difficult at times, but it should never seem like it’s impossible

    Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how she finally decided to divorce her husband after his family uninvited her from their Christmas celebration

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Potential_Low_8645

    Toxic in-laws disrespect your boundaries, manipulate your spouse, gossip about you, play the victim, and constantly criticize you

    Marriage.com explains that one of the best things that anyone can do when dealing with disrespectful in-laws is to ensure that you and your partner are both on the same page regarding rules and boundaries. In other words, you need to be a team when it comes to enforcing the boundaries that other people in your lives, including those very same in-laws, need to respect.

    Some of the signs of toxic in-laws include constant criticism, ignoring your boundaries, undermining you and your parenting, as well as constantly playing the victim. Other major red flags that you’re dealing with toxic in-laws include being excluded from family events, gossiping about you, manipulating your partner, disrespecting your marriage, sabotaging your plans, and using guilt as a weapon.

    The biggest social tools in your arsenal are, as always, honest and clear communication, as well as healthy boundaries. In short, you need to communicate to your in-laws, as well as your partner, how their behavior affects you, and how you’d like for your relationship with them to continue moving forward.

    You can outline the consequences that their actions will have if they keep disrespecting you, so that you’re fully transparent and you’re all on the same page. However, even if you’re completely in the right, it’s best not to start a major fight or start accusing everyone of being huge jerks.

    You want to stay on-topic and avoid any judgment because you’ll only make them get defensive. If you want some sort of potential compromise, you need to be clear and firm but stay calm, cool, and collected.

    Once you’ve set out the new ground rules, you need to enforce your boundaries whenever they get trampled again, otherwise, you’ll only be disrespected again and again (and again). To put it simply, your in-laws need to know that you’re serious and that you mean business.

    “If your in-laws frequently exclude you from family gatherings or make you feel unwelcome, it can be a clear sign of toxic behavior. This exclusion can leave you feeling isolated and hurt, especially when your spouse is caught in the middle,” Marriage.com explains how this can make you feel like a less valued member of the family.

    “Talk to your spouse about how this exclusion affects you and explore ways to address it together. If the exclusion persists, consider whether it’s worth attending events where you’re not genuinely welcome. Focusing on building your own support network outside of these toxic dynamics can also help you feel more connected and valued.”

    At some point, it’s worth weighing your options and considering whether the relationships you have are fulfilling or if you’re better off moving on

    Anyone who’s ever had to meet their partner’s family for the first time knows just how stressful of an experience it can be. Naturally, you want to be liked, respected, and accepted. You want to leave a good impression on them for your partner’s sake, to show that you do care about that very important aspect of their life.

    But on top of that, it’s because human beings are social animals that we care about our reputation and relationships so much. Social cohesion used to be how people survived. It can eat into your confidence if you’re pushed away and constantly made to feel ‘unworthy’ after entering a new social circle. That’s a lot of chronic stress and unhappiness to live with.

    At some point, you either stop trying so hard, redraw your boundaries (hopefully, healthier ones), or decide to cut ties with those toxic people.

    Real life might not work like a Disney animation (it’s far less dramatic!), but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t people out there who simply won’t accept you for who you are. They can be cruel, entitled, and arrogant. Unfortunately, not everyone is reasonable or rational.

    If you feel like you’re actively disliked, you should do whatever you can to protect your emotional and mental well-being. That might mean that you simply won’t spend much time with your in-laws in the foreseeable future. But things can get really messy if your partner doesn’t seem to see the issue and won’t support you when things get tough, in which case, you have to reevaluate your relationship.

    What do you think of the way that the author of the viral story handled the situation with her soon-to-be ex and his family? Would you have done anything differently?

    Have you ever had any issues getting along with your partner’s parents and siblings? What’s your secret to getting along well with your in-laws? Let us know in the comments.

    The woman later shared a few more details about her sensitive situation

    Most internet users were wildly supportive of how the author got her revenge

    Not everyone was high-fiving the author. Some folks thought that she should have done things slightly differently

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Again, the YTAs are off this world... The ending was sweet, but she should have noped out after the cake story.

    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I didn't think they were that bad this time around. Mostly encouraging to her. Usually they're more unreasonable. Though calling the charcoal briquets that are Dove chocolates "delicious" is pretty unreasonable :)

    robynxrivero avatar
    Kohl_Keene
    Kohl_Keene
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Anyone who is considering a serious relationship with their SO… pay attention to their relationship with their family; and how the family treats you. These are the people you’ll be spending holidays and other times with. It doesn’t get better in time either. Ask me how I know…

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    I love the twist with the "gifts"...I might just take notes, but sadly I don't keep assh0les around

