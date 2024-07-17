Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets Colleague Fired After He Started Spreading Rumors About Him Being A Bad Worker
Work & Money

Man Gets Colleague Fired After He Started Spreading Rumors About Him Being A Bad Worker

Some competition at work might be healthy and can foster motivation and innovation. But too much of it can lead to stress and conflict, harming the entire business.

A few days ago, Reddit user Solutions1978 made a post on r/PettyRevenge, recounting a workplace saga that vividly illustrates what happens when employees get obsessed with climbing the ladder.

A new hire joined his team and instead of focusing on the job, the guy immediately began spreading rumors, trying to sabotage his colleagues’ reputations.

Image credits: APchannel/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  wosunan/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wirestock/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Solutions1978

As his story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, if I only could have employed OP's technique at a certain job. It would have made my year seeing certain individuals walking out the door, never to return.

benazizaoussama avatar
Ouss Ben Aziza
Ouss Ben Aziza
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont understand how certain humans can just be like that. Evil and undermine. Is there an empathy gene or something... Uhh this is a dark line of though that i will stop now.

micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So he has a fantasy rapier hanging next to his martial arts fantasy weapons? OK, I suppose it goes with this fantasy story.

benazizaoussama avatar
Ouss Ben Aziza
Ouss Ben Aziza
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

9 billion people on the planet and your reaction is to think that a coworker rivalry is not plausible? REALLY? fantasy story? Brother... meet more people you will see these things happen.

