Man Gets Colleague Fired After He Started Spreading Rumors About Him Being A Bad Worker

Some competition at work might be healthy and can foster motivation and innovation. But too much of it can lead to stress and conflict, harming the entire business.

A few days ago, Reddit user Solutions1978 made a post on r/PettyRevenge, recounting a workplace saga that vividly illustrates what happens when employees get obsessed with climbing the ladder.

A new hire joined his team and instead of focusing on the job, the guy immediately began spreading rumors, trying to sabotage his colleagues’ reputations.

Image credits: APchannel/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wosunan/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wirestock/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Solutions1978

As his story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

