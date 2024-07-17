Man Gets Colleague Fired After He Started Spreading Rumors About Him Being A Bad Worker
Some competition at work might be healthy and can foster motivation and innovation. But too much of it can lead to stress and conflict, harming the entire business.
A few days ago, Reddit user Solutions1978 made a post on r/PettyRevenge, recounting a workplace saga that vividly illustrates what happens when employees get obsessed with climbing the ladder.
A new hire joined his team and instead of focusing on the job, the guy immediately began spreading rumors, trying to sabotage his colleagues’ reputations.
Image credits: APchannel/Envato elements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: wosunan/Envato elements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: wirestock/Envato elements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Solutions1978
As his story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments
Oh, if I only could have employed OP's technique at a certain job. It would have made my year seeing certain individuals walking out the door, never to return.
I dont understand how certain humans can just be like that. Evil and undermine. Is there an empathy gene or something... Uhh this is a dark line of though that i will stop now.
So he has a fantasy rapier hanging next to his martial arts fantasy weapons? OK, I suppose it goes with this fantasy story.
9 billion people on the planet and your reaction is to think that a coworker rivalry is not plausible? REALLY? fantasy story? Brother... meet more people you will see these things happen.Load More Replies...
Oh, if I only could have employed OP's technique at a certain job. It would have made my year seeing certain individuals walking out the door, never to return.
I dont understand how certain humans can just be like that. Evil and undermine. Is there an empathy gene or something... Uhh this is a dark line of though that i will stop now.
So he has a fantasy rapier hanging next to his martial arts fantasy weapons? OK, I suppose it goes with this fantasy story.
9 billion people on the planet and your reaction is to think that a coworker rivalry is not plausible? REALLY? fantasy story? Brother... meet more people you will see these things happen.Load More Replies...
35
4