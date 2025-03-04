ADVERTISEMENT

It’s generally expected that we maintain a certain level of professionalism at work. While this varies from industry to industry, and company to company, there are behaviors and actions that are deemed appropriate. And others that definitely aren’t. Professionalism does not mean wearing a suit or carrying a briefcase. It's about the way you conduct yourself. A rock musician might be able to get away with more than an attorney, both on and off the job, but regardless of your industry or title, being professional can help you succeed in your career, while being unprofessional could have a long-lasting impact on your reputation and future.

Someone recently asked "What’s the most unprofessional thing you’ve seen at work?" and people didn't hold back. From colleagues freeing the nipple to bosses being tone-deaf about the Los Angeles fires, and a woman asking her male coworkers to promote her OnlyFans page, it would seem there's a lot going on behind the closed doors of companies. Bored Panda has put together a list of the craziest answers. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and feel free to share your own accounts of unprofessional behavior in the comments below.

#1

Medical professional in scrubs and mask, amidst hospital equipment, illustrating unprofessional work environment aspects. An anaesthetist picking his nose and eating it.

vikkie_smith , Getty Images Report

    #2

    Person using a hair straightener, engaging in unprofessional behavior at work. My coworker flat ironing her hair at the cubicle.

    aliciaj_marie , JulieAlexK Report

    #3

    Someone using a nail clipper at a desk, illustrating unprofessional behavior in the workplace. A coworker cut her fingernails at their desk.

    bedia_r2 , Hans Isaacson Report

    markberry1968 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, if one fingernail just got chipped, I understand. Otherwise, do it at home!

    We all have bad days, but HR experts say when an employee consistently behaves unprofessionally, it’s cause for concern. Some examples of unprofessional work behavior include being rude or disrespectful, lying to colleagues and/or management, not caring about their appearance, behaving impulsively, being unreliable, lacking a sense of responsibility or self-awareness, being unresponsive, often being late, taking shortcuts at the expense of the quality of their work and performing poorly in general.
    #4

    People at a work meeting around a table, displaying various expressions and gestures. My manager calling a fake team meeting to discuss convincing me to date the only other Black person in the office.

    rickettsna , fauxels Report

    #5

    Two colleagues playfully engaging under a desk, showcasing unprofessional work behavior. So many ppl blatantly cheating on their spouses with other employees.

    m_pops_m , Ron Lach Report

    #6

    Person in casual attire using a laptop on a bed, illustrating unprofessional work-from-home situations. A girl who would rope in every new young male coworker to promote her onlyfans.

    the.mrs.fern , charlesdeluvio Report

    When an employee behaves unprofessionally, it can have a ripple effect on the rest of the team, warns HR Addict. Their experts advise dealing with any unprofessional behavior as quickly and effectively as possible.

    “Let them know what the problem is, why it’s a problem, and how you expect them to behave instead. Make sure you’re both on the same page before parting ways,” notes the site. Once you’ve raised your concerns, its important to check in regularly with the employee and provide feedback.
    #7

    Office meeting with two men in suits discussing and two women seated at a table, embodying unprofessional work dynamics. It feels like a high school. Always somebody loud, or an argument, or a misunderstanding.

    drecool85 , Antoni Shkraba Report

    #8

    Two colleagues smiling, holding coffee cups, standing by a window, capturing a professional work moment. Hitting on female coworkers.

    teriyaki_panda , Getty Images Report

    hhaarhoff avatar
    Crash1985
    Crash1985
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hit on/made a move on a coworker and we are engaged to be married.

    #9

    Two professionals in a meeting with charts and money on the table, illustrating unprofessional things seen at work. My boss farting while standing next to my desk.

    tamsinlove , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    markberry1968 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve seen/heard/smelled this. It’s a weird power play.

    It's important to remember that often, someone's attitude at work might change when they're struggling with something in their personal life. HR Addict says the more approachable and empathetic leaders are, the more likely it'll be that employees will confide in them and the easier it'll be to find a solution.

    "For example, a recently divorced employee may be having trouble arriving on time in the morning if they suddenly find themselves entirely responsible for caring for their children," notes the site. "Offering them flexible hours or childcare benefits could help them start to thrive at work again."
    #10

    Person shaving with foam, using a razor in front of a mirror, illustrating unprofessional behavior seen at work. The manager shaving his face over the pizza cutting table.

    female_scarface220 , Supply Report

    #11

    Woman shouting at a colleague in an office, depicting unprofessional behavior at work. Being yelled at as a new employee for not being trained on something. Like homie YOU GUYS are the one training me.

    e.m.p , Getty Images Report

    markberry1968 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, it’s a stock image, but the standing woman is really selling off-the-hinges crazy!

    #12

    Person opening a white refrigerator in a kitchen, illustrating unprofessional things seen at work. My boss storing his urine sample in the work refrigerator. He had a lab test later that day and figured it would be fine to put the sample in the communal fridge.

    pchoak , cottonbro studio Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That makes the test completely null and void. I had a coworker store her breast milk in the food avenue fridge at target. The one they made public food with

    Sometimes, what might be deemed unprofessional behavior is actually a result of employees not knowing exactly what’s expected of them. A Gallup survey revealed that understanding expectations in the workplace has taken a dive over recent years, and less than half of U.S. employees polled said they were fully aware of what’s expected of them in the workplace.
    #13

    Lace red bra on a white sheet, symbolizing unprofessional things seen at work. Not having on a bra. even if your titties small. It’s weird and we can always tell.

    ayriaseni , Castorly Stock Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can tell a man wrote this (I've never heard ANY woman use the term "titties") and how about you stop looking so closely you even notice?

    #14

    Person typing on a laptop at work, with red headphones on the table, highlighting unprofessional work settings. Emails without proper professional formatting.

    supreme___overlord , SHVETS production Report

    #15

    Professional woman in light blue suit using smartphone at a desk, representing workplace scenarios. these passive aggressive emails... with everyone and their mother cc'd

    omyitsflyky , Kaboompics Report

    The same survey found that Americans don’t seem to rate their colleagues very highly when it comes to output on the job. Only 28% said their co-workers were committed to doing quality work. Even fewer (18%) said they themselves were satisfied with their current company.

    HR Addict advises managers to be caring and approachable. “The more dialogues you can maintain, the more you can understand your employees’ needs and worries; and the more you do that, the more you can provide the necessary support to preserve their engagement and productivity,” notes the site.
    #16

    Person sitting with head down, arms wrapped around knees, reflecting unprofessional experiences at work. I received a literal death threat from a coworker — i would say that was unprofesh.

    kricket__xx , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #17

    Person in glasses holding a tablet, appearing thoughtful, possibly reflecting on unprofessional things seen at work. Me. On my iPad watching Dateline.

    juvenciaaa , Oladimeji Ajegbile Report

    #18

    A stressed employee at a desk, while two coworkers whisper, illustrating unprofessional behavior at work. Gossip, not taking accountability, & scapegoating

    lizstarlock , Yan Krukau Report

    #19

    Two people in matching silver outfits standing together, displaying unprofessional work attire. When my creepy senior citizen coworker said in his best Austin Powers voice “Do I make you horny?”

    jescherniak Report

    #20

    Crying when you receive constructive feedback.

    s_impeccable Report

    #21

    Had a supervisor twice my age at my first job (i was 16) throw metal equipment at me while TRAINING me for not moving “fast enough”. Also had an assistant manager (also almost twice my age) at a wireless store i worked at steal $4000 from the store (for dr*g money) in only MY deposits and tried to frame me. Cameras proved her wrong but…yeah. pretty unprofessional.

    ericarhickman Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a coworker try to frame me when I worked as a clerk at an American Greetings store. She offered to do my final count and drop in the safe if I vacuumed. I was so dumb and said sure because I like vacuuming.

    #22

    My trainer was rolling a L as he was showing me around the job.

    215deuce Report

    #23

    Two colleagues sharing a laugh by a laptop, capturing a lighthearted work moment. Loudly cackling like SpongeBob every 2 seconds.

    _j3angr3y_ , Andres Ayrton Report

    #24

    I came to work one morning and the night shift nurse that I gave report to the day prior had a completely different hairstyle. I found out she got her hair braided by a coworker overnight lol. They were both on the clock when this happened.

    __quesie__ Report

    #25

    People discussing work at a table with notebooks and a smartphone in a professional setting. Had a manager tell me to hire people like her.. she’s caucasian… I’m hispanic.. Quit a month after that.

    kiiapinktowers , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #26

    Person in vibrant shirt and jeans, adjusting their waistband, capturing a wild and unprofessional work outfit. Last week a girl had on a crop top in our office.

    jazmind1016 , Joshua Mcknight Report

    #27

    Luxury cars in a showroom under bright lighting, showcasing sleek and professional automotive design. A girl twerking on the showroom floor at a luxury car dealership. And she was the receptionist.

    harleyqute , Borta Report

    #28

    My coworker was talking on the phone but her other finger was stuck in her nose

    1459nicolas Report

    #29

    The security guard wearing a bonnet almost every shift.

    mizpeachess Report

    #30

    Recently had the owner of the company brag about his house and condo in front of all of us employees when another employee asked him if he was affected by the LA fires. It was the most unprofessional, tone deaf, unnecessary comment I had heard, especially during a tragedy. I can keep going but I ended up leaving the company a week later. I can’t believe there are still bosses … uhhh people, that are that crappy and lacking in situational awareness.

    maryatethelittlelamb Report

    #31

    Coworkers fawking eachother ( separately married btw ), and a huge cheating scandal between coworkers (love triangle)

    oomarsii Report

    #32

    My coworker sleeps everyday. Not on lunch or break. Just at her desk. Falls asleep while scrolling fb

    gattis27 Report

    #33

    Nurse at a ltc facility left to get lunch 30 minutes away… the only nurse in the building 🙃 she was gone for a whole hour

    homebodysanctuary Report

    #34

    My old boss making sexual harassment jokes to me and about me to other coworkers

    dymkovodiaries Report

    #35

    My male boss wearing flip flops. We work in a corporate Building.

    lady.intuition Report

    #36

    The amount of petty stealing. “Oh it doesn’t matter if I take paper and other office supplies”. It’s just the same as shoplifting.

    tiv34 Report

    #37

    Working in hospitality for pretty much my whole life soooo many but the craziest thing was a chef (male) grabbing the assistant manager (female) by the neck

    sooziethefoodie Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't matter who is male vs female. No one should be laying hands on anyone at work.

    #38

    When I was working in a restaurant when I was about 18/19, my manager got pissed we were talking during a downtime. He threw a bottle of aspirin at me. Then he got pissed when I called the owner and told him what his manager did. The manager was made to apologize to me and he was salty AF afterwards.

    purplepursuits Report

    #39

    Vaping on Microsoft Teams.

    mstumi Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My boss used to vape inside babies r us. While the store was open and pregnant moms were shopping

    #40

    My MANAGER going off on complicated customers.
    Each time things could've been resolved if she was deescalating. People were just more mad at her attitude.

    pame_mx93 Report

    #41

    You got an hour? You can tell when the managers are sexing each other. Baby daddy trying to fight the new dude and all three work there. Threatening security because they have to screen you every time you come in. Stealing clothes and being dumb enough to wear it on the job you stole it from! Promoting h*es who just started. Promoting illiterate people. Managers getting mad because certain people don't disclose their sex life. On the phone more than doing their job. Answering the phone stupidly.

    brownkecia Report

    #42

    One of my bosses who hadn’t seen in a long while greeted me and went for a hug then loudly said “come closer, you hadn’t been hugged by a man in a long time”. I was so shocked I said nothing.
    I saw him again 5 months later and confronted him about it, he laughed and said “was I lying?”
    I don’t know this man at all outside of work.

    sunrise.seeker_runner Report

    #43

    Some jerk trying and failing to get the receptionist’s attention while she was on an important call. She kept turning her chair away from him so he finally lifted his foot and waved it in her face.

    dramasauras Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ol foot wave in face phone interruption. Likely to get a response of foot kicking your balls

    #44

    Social media type messaging between coworkers. They talk about anything and everyone.

    brianaco17 Report

    #45

    A White Woman Berating a Black Woman In Front Of Everyone.

    demijblush Report

    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does race matter? Is it more acceptable the other way around? Bizarre.

    #46

    Misconduct and abuse from higher ups, bullying coworkers/peers, scapegoating

    s.witch.y Report

    #47

    Everyday someone walks around with no shoes sometimes it’s even without socks

    blktnk_fitness Report

    #48

    A nurse picking her nose then touching a public computer keyboard.

    _ashasmiley_ Report

    #49

    Prolly what I’m doing rn.

    lndhz818_ Report

    #50

    Someone polished their toes on their desk while on the clock

    mommyhadameltdown Report

    #51

    Shouting match between two colleagues.

    californianirish Report

    #52

    Cranking up Trumps inauguration speech on 100% volume on your PC….like multiple people.

    shardexoxo Report

    #53

    CoWorkers getting busy in their car on break.

    jaymonroe499 Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically it is in one of their own property (car) and it was on break, so not on the clock. Not the worst it could have been.

    #54

    My white manager calling me asking why I didn’t tip out my other manager (illegal af)

    who_is_brooke Report

    #55

    Having to cover for my boss every other Monday because she was hungover and called out. Being raised hell because I asked for a week of (unpaid) vacation time months in advance. Cliques / cattiness and drama at work for no reason. The spa industry is kind of like reliving high school all over again and if you try to set boundaries and don't kiss a*s you're immediately pegged as rude and unlikable.

    ari_jae97 Report

    #56

    Durags & Basketball shorts at an office job.

    kwan.don Report

    #57

    Hotboxing the storage room at work with some coworkers on a slow rainy day. It was awesome.

    rencarter_ Report

    #58

    I saw someone throw a ball of trash at their Sous Chef

    fireandknivestx Report

    #59

    Director lying about progress of the museum to the commissioners 🤷🏾‍♀️
    Director watching a big white man scream at me in a parking lot … twice
    Director missing every single meeting about museum content then when it was ready to go and sent off she then turned around with 200+ edits
    Director claiming to be watching the cameras and time clock to check my clock in and arrival time.

    haleyblueburry Report

    #60

    Party with beer kegs out back in the parking lot after work.

    outindenver_ Report

