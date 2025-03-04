Someone recently asked "What’s the most unprofessional thing you’ve seen at work?" and people didn't hold back. From colleagues freeing the nipple to bosses being tone-deaf about the Los Angeles fires, and a woman asking her male coworkers to promote her OnlyFans page, it would seem there's a lot going on behind the closed doors of companies. Bored Panda has put together a list of the craziest answers. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and feel free to share your own accounts of unprofessional behavior in the comments below.

It’s generally expected that we maintain a certain level of professionalism at work . While this varies from industry to industry, and company to company, there are behaviors and actions that are deemed appropriate. And others that definitely aren’t. Professionalism does not mean wearing a suit or carrying a briefcase. It's about the way you conduct yourself. A rock musician might be able to get away with more than an attorney, both on and off the job, but regardless of your industry or title, being professional can help you succeed in your career, while being unprofessional could have a long-lasting impact on your reputation and future.

#1 An anaesthetist picking his nose and eating it.

#2 My coworker flat ironing her hair at the cubicle.

#3 A coworker cut her fingernails at their desk.

We all have bad days, but HR experts say when an employee consistently behaves unprofessionally, it’s cause for concern. Some examples of unprofessional work behavior include being rude or disrespectful, lying to colleagues and/or management, not caring about their appearance, behaving impulsively, being unreliable, lacking a sense of responsibility or self-awareness, being unresponsive, often being late, taking shortcuts at the expense of the quality of their work and performing poorly in general.

#4 My manager calling a fake team meeting to discuss convincing me to date the only other Black person in the office.

#5 So many ppl blatantly cheating on their spouses with other employees.

#6 A girl who would rope in every new young male coworker to promote her onlyfans.

When an employee behaves unprofessionally, it can have a ripple effect on the rest of the team, warns HR Addict. Their experts advise dealing with any unprofessional behavior as quickly and effectively as possible. “Let them know what the problem is, why it’s a problem, and how you expect them to behave instead. Make sure you’re both on the same page before parting ways,” notes the site. Once you’ve raised your concerns, its important to check in regularly with the employee and provide feedback.

#7 It feels like a high school. Always somebody loud, or an argument, or a misunderstanding.

#8 Hitting on female coworkers.

#9 My boss farting while standing next to my desk.

It's important to remember that often, someone's attitude at work might change when they're struggling with something in their personal life. HR Addict says the more approachable and empathetic leaders are, the more likely it'll be that employees will confide in them and the easier it'll be to find a solution. "For example, a recently divorced employee may be having trouble arriving on time in the morning if they suddenly find themselves entirely responsible for caring for their children," notes the site. "Offering them flexible hours or childcare benefits could help them start to thrive at work again."

#10 The manager shaving his face over the pizza cutting table.

#11 Being yelled at as a new employee for not being trained on something. Like homie YOU GUYS are the one training me.

#12 My boss storing his urine sample in the work refrigerator. He had a lab test later that day and figured it would be fine to put the sample in the communal fridge.

Sometimes, what might be deemed unprofessional behavior is actually a result of employees not knowing exactly what’s expected of them. A Gallup survey revealed that understanding expectations in the workplace has taken a dive over recent years, and less than half of U.S. employees polled said they were fully aware of what’s expected of them in the workplace.

#13 Not having on a bra. even if your titties small. It’s weird and we can always tell.

#14 Emails without proper professional formatting.

#15 these passive aggressive emails... with everyone and their mother cc'd

The same survey found that Americans don’t seem to rate their colleagues very highly when it comes to output on the job. Only 28% said their co-workers were committed to doing quality work. Even fewer (18%) said they themselves were satisfied with their current company. HR Addict advises managers to be caring and approachable. “The more dialogues you can maintain, the more you can understand your employees’ needs and worries; and the more you do that, the more you can provide the necessary support to preserve their engagement and productivity,” notes the site.

#16 I received a literal death threat from a coworker — i would say that was unprofesh.

#17 Me. On my iPad watching Dateline.

#18 Gossip, not taking accountability, & scapegoating

#19 When my creepy senior citizen coworker said in his best Austin Powers voice “Do I make you horny?”

#20 Crying when you receive constructive feedback.

#21 Had a supervisor twice my age at my first job (i was 16) throw metal equipment at me while TRAINING me for not moving “fast enough”. Also had an assistant manager (also almost twice my age) at a wireless store i worked at steal $4000 from the store (for dr*g money) in only MY deposits and tried to frame me. Cameras proved her wrong but…yeah. pretty unprofessional.

#22 My trainer was rolling a L as he was showing me around the job.

#23 Loudly cackling like SpongeBob every 2 seconds.

#24 I came to work one morning and the night shift nurse that I gave report to the day prior had a completely different hairstyle. I found out she got her hair braided by a coworker overnight lol. They were both on the clock when this happened.

#25 Had a manager tell me to hire people like her.. she’s caucasian… I’m hispanic.. Quit a month after that.

#26 Last week a girl had on a crop top in our office.

#27 A girl twerking on the showroom floor at a luxury car dealership. And she was the receptionist.

#28 My coworker was talking on the phone but her other finger was stuck in her nose

#29 The security guard wearing a bonnet almost every shift.

#30 Recently had the owner of the company brag about his house and condo in front of all of us employees when another employee asked him if he was affected by the LA fires. It was the most unprofessional, tone deaf, unnecessary comment I had heard, especially during a tragedy. I can keep going but I ended up leaving the company a week later. I can’t believe there are still bosses … uhhh people, that are that crappy and lacking in situational awareness.

#31 Coworkers fawking eachother ( separately married btw ), and a huge cheating scandal between coworkers (love triangle)

#32 My coworker sleeps everyday. Not on lunch or break. Just at her desk. Falls asleep while scrolling fb

#33 Nurse at a ltc facility left to get lunch 30 minutes away… the only nurse in the building 🙃 she was gone for a whole hour

#34 My old boss making sexual harassment jokes to me and about me to other coworkers

#35 My male boss wearing flip flops. We work in a corporate Building.

#36 The amount of petty stealing. “Oh it doesn’t matter if I take paper and other office supplies”. It’s just the same as shoplifting.

#37 Working in hospitality for pretty much my whole life soooo many but the craziest thing was a chef (male) grabbing the assistant manager (female) by the neck

#38 When I was working in a restaurant when I was about 18/19, my manager got pissed we were talking during a downtime. He threw a bottle of aspirin at me. Then he got pissed when I called the owner and told him what his manager did. The manager was made to apologize to me and he was salty AF afterwards.

#39 Vaping on Microsoft Teams.

#40 My MANAGER going off on complicated customers.

Each time things could've been resolved if she was deescalating. People were just more mad at her attitude.

#41 You got an hour? You can tell when the managers are sexing each other. Baby daddy trying to fight the new dude and all three work there. Threatening security because they have to screen you every time you come in. Stealing clothes and being dumb enough to wear it on the job you stole it from! Promoting h*es who just started. Promoting illiterate people. Managers getting mad because certain people don't disclose their sex life. On the phone more than doing their job. Answering the phone stupidly.

#42 One of my bosses who hadn’t seen in a long while greeted me and went for a hug then loudly said “come closer, you hadn’t been hugged by a man in a long time”. I was so shocked I said nothing.

I saw him again 5 months later and confronted him about it, he laughed and said “was I lying?”

I don’t know this man at all outside of work.

#43 Some jerk trying and failing to get the receptionist’s attention while she was on an important call. She kept turning her chair away from him so he finally lifted his foot and waved it in her face.

#44 Social media type messaging between coworkers. They talk about anything and everyone.

#45 A White Woman Berating a Black Woman In Front Of Everyone.

#46 Misconduct and abuse from higher ups, bullying coworkers/peers, scapegoating

#47 Everyday someone walks around with no shoes sometimes it’s even without socks

#48 A nurse picking her nose then touching a public computer keyboard.

#49 Prolly what I’m doing rn.

#50 Someone polished their toes on their desk while on the clock

#51 Shouting match between two colleagues.

#52 Cranking up Trumps inauguration speech on 100% volume on your PC….like multiple people.

#53 CoWorkers getting busy in their car on break.

#54 My white manager calling me asking why I didn’t tip out my other manager (illegal af)

#55 Having to cover for my boss every other Monday because she was hungover and called out. Being raised hell because I asked for a week of (unpaid) vacation time months in advance. Cliques / cattiness and drama at work for no reason. The spa industry is kind of like reliving high school all over again and if you try to set boundaries and don't kiss a*s you're immediately pegged as rude and unlikable.

#56 Durags & Basketball shorts at an office job.

#57 Hotboxing the storage room at work with some coworkers on a slow rainy day. It was awesome.

#58 I saw someone throw a ball of trash at their Sous Chef

#59 Director lying about progress of the museum to the commissioners 🤷🏾‍♀️

Director watching a big white man scream at me in a parking lot … twice

Director missing every single meeting about museum content then when it was ready to go and sent off she then turned around with 200+ edits

Director claiming to be watching the cameras and time clock to check my clock in and arrival time.

#60 Party with beer kegs out back in the parking lot after work.