You know the saying, “No good deed goes unpunished”? Well, in some cases, that’s very true, especially when someone gets reported to HR for helping out a coworker. Because office favors are tricky business. One minute you’re just being a good coworker, helping out with a task, and the next you’re somehow the villain.

One Redditor learned that the hard way after doing his coworker a solid, only to find himself sitting in the HR office, being investigated for being “too helpful.” That sounds like fun, doesn’t it?

Office favors are like blind dates—they seem like a good idea at first, but you might regret it by the end

One man gets reported to HR by his coworker for making her feel “uncomfortable” after she asks him to cover her work and he actually helps

The man finishes his coworker’s urgent report as she has to leave work early for an emergency, then gets reported to HR for “taking over her work without permission”

The man gets cleared by HR but keeps his distance from his coworker and gets called out by her for acting differently

The OP (original poster), aka “office nice guy,” is a 30-year-old man just trying to be a team player. One day, his coworker, Samantha, had an emergency and needed to leave early, so she asked the OP to finish her report since it was due the next morning. Like any decent human being, he stepped up and did the work, even making sure she got credit. End of story, right? Nope.

A few days later, HR called our guy in for a serious discussion. Why? Because Samantha had filed a complaint, saying his help made her “uncomfortable” and she felt like he was trying to undermine her. If your blood starts boiling right about now, you’re not the only one. What do you mean “taking over her work without permission”? She was the one who asked for help, wasn’t she?

Well, apparently HR took the complaint seriously and investigated the situation, but eventually cleared the OP. So, our guy walked away thinking, “Okay, lesson learned. Never again.” From that point on, he kept it strictly professional—no extra favors, no friendly banter, no invites to Taco Tuesday. Just the bare minimum coworker interactions.

And guess what? Samantha noticed. She pulled him aside, calling him out for being distant and unfair. Apparently, she didn’t expect HR to take her complaint so seriously and thought he should just “move on.” Oh, so now he’s the dramatic one? What exactly did she think was going to happen? After all, reporting someone to HR is a serious thing that can break the trust between coworkers.

When trust is broken in a professional setting, it’s perfectly reasonable to adjust your interactions to protect yourself. Rebuilding trust is not as easy as just shaking hands and moving on. It takes time, consistency, and a whole lot of proving you’re not out to ruin the other’s career. Start by keeping communication open but professional.

If someone feels slighted, an honest (but non-defensive) conversation can sometimes clear the air. Actions speak louder than words, so showing reliability and fairness in future interactions can slowly rebuild trust. Just don’t rush it—trust doesn’t come with next-day delivery.

However, there are some things that just break that bond forever, and reporting a colleague to HR for helping you out in a time of need is at the top of my list. Filing an HR complaint isn’t something to do on a whim just because someone ate your yogurt from the fridge. It’s for serious issues like harassment, discrimination, toxic behavior, or anything that creates a hostile work environment.

The pros advise asking yourself a few questions before filing a report. Is this an ongoing problem? Have I tried addressing it directly? Does it impact my ability to work? If the answer to these is yes, then HR is the right move. But if it’s something minor that could be solved with a conversation, maybe try that first—because once HR gets involved, things tend to escalate, and there’s no hitting “undo.”

What do you think of this story? Should the poster give his colleague another chance, or is he right to keep his distance? Share your thoughts and wildest workplace stories below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for keeping his relationship with his coworker professional after she unfairly reported him to HR

