Restaurant Worker Covers Shift For Coworker’s “Emergency,” Finds Out She Was At A Concert Instead

Have you ever done someone a favor and then found out later that they took advantage of your kindness? Imagine stepping up to help someone who claimed to have a family emergency, just to find them rocking out in front-row seats at a concert instead.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who helped cover her colleague’s shift, only to find out that they were having the time of their life at a concert. So, the next time the colleague asked for another favor, she wasn’t quick to say yes.

The OP was no stranger to swapping shifts. Helping out coworkers when possible? Sure. It was common, and she believed in fairness, anyway. So when her colleague approached her to ask for a favor, citing a “family emergency,” the OP agreed to cover her shift.

Imagine the surprise she then felt when she came across this colleague’s Instagram stories where she was having the time of her life at the front row of a sold-out concert. The OP decided to let it go, though. However, in the following week, her colleague approached her with yet another request for coverage. This time, she spoke about her grandmother needing help.

Once bitten, twice shy, so this time, the OP wasn’t buying it and she declined. The colleague wasn’t thrilled with the rejection, so she shot back, reminding her that she had covered for her once, which was eight months ago, by the way.

After telling her colleague that she didn’t appreciate being lied to, she began to sulk, acting as though she was the victim in all of this. Coworkers insisted that she move on and help out. However, the issue wasn’t just about covering a shift; it was that it would be hard for the OP to take her colleague’s words at face value again.

Lying can seriously damage workplace communication and trust, says speaker and coach Rosemary Ravinal. Even small deceptions can snowball into bigger issues, making teamwork and productivity suffer. When trust erodes, colleagues may start questioning each other’s motives, creating a toxic work environment where collaboration becomes difficult.

A Harvard Business Review analysis highlights three main reasons employees lie: to avoid conflict, to cover up their own shortcomings, or to advance their own interests. Regardless of intent, dishonesty weakens workplace integrity. The best way to combat this is by fostering open communication, encouraging accountability, and creating a judgment-free environment where honesty is valued.

Still, dealing with deceitful colleagues can be tricky. According to the Times of India, dishonesty impacts not just trust but also morale and teamwork. The key is to address concerns calmly and professionally. Having a private conversation—without making accusations—can help clear the air.

At the same time, setting clear expectations for honesty and maintaining firm boundaries can prevent future issues, ultimately creating a healthier, more productive workplace.

Netizens affirmed that the OP was not the jerk and has no obligation to keep covering for a dishonest coworker. Others also emphasized that shift swaps are favors, not obligations. They also questioned why those defending the OP’s colleague weren’t offering to take her shift instead and that workplace relationships don’t have to extend beyond basic courtesy.

What do you think? Do you believe in keeping work relationships strictly professional, or do you think friendships at work are important?

Netizens affirmed that the author did nothing wrong by refusing to help her colleague a second time