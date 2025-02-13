Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Restaurant Worker Covers Shift For Coworker’s “Emergency,” Finds Out She Was At A Concert Instead
Relationships, Work

Restaurant Worker Covers Shift For Coworker’s “Emergency,” Finds Out She Was At A Concert Instead

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever done someone a favor and then found out later that they took advantage of your kindness? Imagine stepping up to help someone who claimed to have a family emergency, just to find them rocking out in front-row seats at a concert instead.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who helped cover her colleague’s shift, only to find out that they were having the time of their life at a concert. So, the next time the colleague asked for another favor, she wasn’t quick to say yes.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Imagine covering a shift for a colleague who said they had a family emergency, just to see them at the front row of a concert

    Image credits: primagefactory / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author had no problem swapping shifts with people so when her colleague asked for her to cover a shift because of an emergency, she agreed

    Image credits: pretty_jesica

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nam Phong Bùi / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She later found out that her colleague had been having fun at a concert, but she decided to let it go

    Image credits: pretty_jesica

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Few weeks later, the same colleague came to her with another emergency, but the author refused to cover her shift

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pretty_jesica

    The colleague called her out for being unfair, and the other colleagues agreed and asked her to just get over it

    The OP was no stranger to swapping shifts. Helping out coworkers when possible? Sure. It was common, and she believed in fairness, anyway. So when her colleague approached her to ask for a favor, citing a “family emergency,” the OP agreed to cover her shift.

    Imagine the surprise she then felt when she came across this colleague’s Instagram stories where she was having the time of her life at the front row of a sold-out concert. The OP decided to let it go, though. However, in the following week, her colleague approached her with yet another request for coverage. This time, she spoke about her grandmother needing help.

    Once bitten, twice shy, so this time, the OP wasn’t buying it and she declined. The colleague wasn’t thrilled with the rejection, so she shot back, reminding her that she had covered for her once, which was eight months ago, by the way.

    After telling her colleague that she didn’t appreciate being lied to, she began to sulk, acting as though she was the victim in all of this. Coworkers insisted that she move on and help out. However, the issue wasn’t just about covering a shift; it was that it would be hard for the OP to take her colleague’s words at face value again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Lying can seriously damage workplace communication and trust, says speaker and coach Rosemary Ravinal. Even small deceptions can snowball into bigger issues, making teamwork and productivity suffer. When trust erodes, colleagues may start questioning each other’s motives, creating a toxic work environment where collaboration becomes difficult.

    A Harvard Business Review analysis highlights three main reasons employees lie: to avoid conflict, to cover up their own shortcomings, or to advance their own interests. Regardless of intent, dishonesty weakens workplace integrity. The best way to combat this is by fostering open communication, encouraging accountability, and creating a judgment-free environment where honesty is valued.

    Still, dealing with deceitful colleagues can be tricky. According to the Times of India, dishonesty impacts not just trust but also morale and teamwork. The key is to address concerns calmly and professionally. Having a private conversation—without making accusations—can help clear the air.

    At the same time, setting clear expectations for honesty and maintaining firm boundaries can prevent future issues, ultimately creating a healthier, more productive workplace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens affirmed that the OP was not the jerk and has no obligation to keep covering for a dishonest coworker. Others also emphasized that shift swaps are favors, not obligations. They also questioned why those defending the OP’s colleague weren’t offering to take her shift instead and that workplace relationships don’t have to extend beyond basic courtesy.

    What do you think? Do you believe in keeping work relationships strictly professional, or do you think friendships at work are important?

    Netizens affirmed that the author did nothing wrong by refusing to help her colleague a second time

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't. Do. It. Personally, if she'd come to me and said "can you please cover for me I just got this great opportunity to be front row yada yada yada" I would have covered for her if it was not a conflict. But she lied about it, and set a precedent that you would cover for her in an emergency, real or not. She needs to figure this out.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tiffanybuchner avatar
    Orange Panda
    Orange Panda
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused as to why OP doesn't want a Friday night shift. That's a big money night.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't. Do. It. Personally, if she'd come to me and said "can you please cover for me I just got this great opportunity to be front row yada yada yada" I would have covered for her if it was not a conflict. But she lied about it, and set a precedent that you would cover for her in an emergency, real or not. She needs to figure this out.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tiffanybuchner avatar
    Orange Panda
    Orange Panda
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused as to why OP doesn't want a Friday night shift. That's a big money night.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda