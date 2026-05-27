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Spider-Noir: Will Nicolas Cage’s Superhero Series Return For Season 2?
Man examining paper with magnifying glass while woman in red sweater looks on in Spider-Noir superhero series scene.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Spider-Noir: Will Nicolas Cage’s Superhero Series Return For Season 2?

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Will Spider-Noir return for season 2? The Nicolas Cage-led show’s strong debut has fans optimistic.

Season 1 currently holds a 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising its stylish black-and-white aesthetic, gritty detective story, and Cage’s performance as Ben Reilly.

The shocking finale sees Ben finally confront his past and embrace a new future, leaving the door wide open for more web-slinging mysteries in 1930s New York and making a second season increasingly likely.

Highlights
  • Spider-Noir’s explosive season 1 finale leaves room for more mysteries and adventures.
  • Showrunners want multiple seasons as Nicolas Cage’s performance boosts season 2 hopes.
  • New villains and a wartime setting could shape the next chapter of the superhero series.

Here’s everything revealed about Spider-Noir season 2 so far, including its renewal chances, cast, story, and possible release window.

RELATED:

    Will there be Spider-Noir season 2?

    Spider-Noir superhero in black suit with white eyes and gloves in a wooden ceiling setting

    Image credits: Prime Video

    At present, Spider-Noir has not yet been officially renewed for season 2.

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    In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Steve Lightfoot and Oren Uziel discussed the series’ future. While Lightfoot explained that season 1 was designed as a standalone story, Uziel also pointed out how easily the noir detective format could support future seasons.

    “One of the magical things about any private detective story is, if you want another story, all it takes is another client to knock on that door, and then comes a new set of cases, a new set of problems, and a new adventure to go on,” he said. 

    When will Spider-Noir season 2 release?

    Man examining paper with magnifying glass beside woman close-up scene

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Since its renewal is pending, season 2 currently does not have a confirmed release date.

    If Prime Video renews the series in the coming months, production will likely depend on Cage’s busy filming schedule. Cage currently has several film projects in development, which could delay his return to television.

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    If production begins sometime this year, season 2 could premiere in late 2027.

    What could Spider-Noir season 2 be about?

    Detective walking down misty city street in vintage coat and hat Spider-Noir

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The season 1 finale largely wraps up the main story, but a phone call from a new client hints at more mysteries to come.

    Dr. Faber’s experiments suggest there may be more superpowered individuals out there, potentially introducing classic Spider-Man villains like Scorpion and the Rattler in season 2.

    Speaking with SFX Magazine, Uziel expressed interest in exploring a second season set during the Second World War. The co-showrunner said the era would provide “built-in conflict” and “drama,” describing New York as “a city in crisis.”

    “As time passes from 1933, we’re heading towards not just trouble in the financial markets in New York, but also a geopolitical struggle that would be an amazing canvas for any future storytelling,” Uziel added.

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    Who will be in the cast for Spider-Noir season 2?

    Two men facing each other with glowing facial effects in Spider-Noir series scene

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Cage will almost certainly reprise his role as Ben Reilly / The Spider if the show returns for season 2.

    Based on the season 1 ending, Lamorne Morris and Karen Rodriguez are also likely to return as Robbie Robertson and Janet Ruiz.

    Because of their characters’ fates, Brendan Gleeson and Andrew Lewis Caldwell are unlikely to return. However, Li Jun Li could reprise her role as Cat Hardy alongside Jack Huston as Flint Marko.

    Spider-Noir is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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