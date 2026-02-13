Every Spider-Noir Villain Teased In The Trailer, Including One Rumored For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming Spider-Noir series will feature Nicolas Cage as an alternate version of the iconic Marvel comics superhero Spider-Man.

While this iteration is known as Ben Reilly / The Spider, that does not mean members from the web-crawler’s iconic rogues gallery won’t be making an appearance.

In fact, the recently released first trailer for the show has already teased several villains from the comics who are likely to make the jump to live-action, including one confirmed antagonist who has never been featured on the big screen.

Here are the five classic Spider-Man villains likely to appear in Spider-Noir.

Electro

Glowing orange hand of a Spider-Noir villain reaching out with blurred figure in the dark urban background.

Image credits: MGM+ / Amazon Prime Video

A hand with an electric current pulsing through it can be glimpsed in the trailer, hinting at the villain’s appearance in the series.

First appearing in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #9, Electro is a recurring foe of Spider-Man with electrokinesis. In the Marvel Noir universe, his power is derived from Tesla coils strapped to his back.

The character has previously appeared in the live-action films The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), played by Jamie Foxx.

Molten Man

A Spider-Noir villain engulfed in flames, showcasing intense fire effects teased in the trailer for Spider-Man Brand New Day.

Image credits: MGM+ / Amazon Prime Video

A flaming man’s appearance in the trailer largely resembles Molten Man, who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #28. Originally a scientist named Mark Raxton, he gained the ability to produce intense flames after exposure to an experimental liquid metal alloy.

A character loosely based on Molten Man appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Man-Spider

Spider-Noir villain with distorted face and multiple eyes featured in a dark trailer scene for Spider-Man Brand New Day.

Image credits: MGM+ / Amazon Prime Video

Several mutated versions of Spider-Man, dubbed “Man-Spider,” have appeared in the comics. A similar character briefly appears in the trailer, with extra limbs and eyes, resembling an actual spider.

Whether this figure is a separate character or an extension of The Spider’s twisted psyche remains to be seen.

Sandman

Close-up of a Spider-Noir villain with a dirt-covered face, teased in the latest Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer.

Image credits: MGM+ / Amazon Prime Video

One of the two confirmed rogues appearing in the series is Flint Marko / Sandman, with Jack Huston essaying the role.

Introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #4, he is a shapeshifter with the ability to turn his body into sand.

Spider-Noir crouching in a dark smoky room wearing a trench coat, fedora, and reflective goggles teasing Spider-Man villains.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

In the Marvel Noir universe, he is an enforcer working in the underworld who possesses skin as hard as granite. The trailer suggests Huston’s take on the villain will be inspired by this version.

Sandman has appeared in Spider-Man 3 (2007) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), played by Thomas Haden Church.

Silvermane

Spider-Noir villain with mechanical arms and cybernetic enhancements shown inside a high-tech control room.

Image credits: Marvel Comics

Silvio Manfredi, also known as Silvermane, is set to appear in live-action for the first time with Brendan Gleeson playing the role. Although the character was absent from the trailer, the New York mob boss is confirmed to have ties to The Spider’s past.

First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #73, Silvermane is an excellent unarmed combatant and marksman who gains temporary immortality through magic potions.

Mister Negative

Spider-Noir villain unleashing electric powers with glowing eyes, smiling menacingly outside a building at night.

Image credits: Marvel Comics

In a blink-and-miss moment from the trailer, fans spotted a man in a white suit against a black backdrop. Some have speculated that the mysterious figure is Mister Negative, also known as Martin Li.

Debuting in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (2007), he is a criminal mastermind with several abilities powered by supernatural and technological sources. The character has long been rumored to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he may make his live-action debut in the series.

Spider-Noir is set to premiere in the USA on May 25, 2026, on MGM+ and globally on May 27, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

