Happy birthday to Skai Jackson , TBJZL , and Matty Healy ! April 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Skai Jackson, 24 An American actress and author recognized for her strong on-screen presence, Skai Jackson first captivated audiences with her role as Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel. Her performances in Jessie and its spin-off Bunk'd cemented her status as a beloved young star. Jackson also made a significant impact with her memoir, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback, sharing her journey with fans.



Little-known fact: Skai Jackson's character Zuri Ross in the Marvel Rising franchise was inspired by the Marvel comic book character Ironheart / Riri Williams.

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#2 English Youtuber Tbjzl, 33 Known for his calm demeanor and engaging online presence, TBJZL is an English YouTuber and entrepreneur. Tobit John Brown is a co-founder of The Sidemen, a highly successful British YouTube group, and has ventured into music with his charting debut single "Destined for Greatness."



Little-known fact: As a child, Tobit John Brown was interested in flight simulator games and aspired to become an air traffic controller.

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#3 English Singer-Songwriter and Producer Matty Healy, 37 Renowned for his genre-blending artistry, English singer-songwriter Matty Healy fronts The 1975, a band celebrated for its introspective lyrics and eclectic sound. Healy has led the group to critical and commercial success, with multiple chart-topping albums and a reputation for captivating live performances. He also actively advocates for LGBTQ rights and climate change awareness.



Little-known fact: He was initially the drummer for The 1975 before becoming the lead vocalist.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Ezra Koenig, 42 A gifted American singer-songwriter and record producer, Ezra Koenig rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the acclaimed indie rock band Vampire Weekend. His work has earned multiple Grammy Awards and established him as a distinctive voice in contemporary music.



Little-known fact: Before forming Vampire Weekend, Ezra Koenig was involved in a hip-hop group named L'Homme Run and also played saxophone for the band Dirty Projectors.

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#5 Canadian Actor and Model Taylor Kitsch, 45 The raw intensity and quiet strength of Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch have captivated audiences in a range of compelling roles. Taylor Kitsch is best known for his breakout performance as Tim Riggins in the beloved series Friday Night Lights, alongside his turns in films like Lone Survivor and the miniseries Waco.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Taylor Kitsch aspired to be a professional ice hockey player, a dream cut short by a knee injury in 2002.

#6 American Actress Katee Sackhoff, 46 American actress Katee Sackhoff rose to prominence playing Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in Battlestar Galactica. She is widely recognized for her powerful performances in science fiction, also portraying Bo-Katan Kryze across various Star Wars series. Sackhoff continues to captivate audiences with her versatile acting.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Katee Sackhoff was a competitive swimmer who harbored ambitions of pursuing the sport professionally.

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#7 American Actress and Director Patricia Arquette, 58 With an unwavering commitment to authentic characters, American actress Patricia Arquette has carved a distinctive path in Hollywood. She earned an Academy Award for her transformative role in Boyhood and gained acclaim on the series Medium. Arquette consistently advocates for social justice causes.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Patricia Arquette notably refused to get braces, asserting she did not want to look "perfect."

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#8 American Actress, Director, Producer Robin Wright, 60 Renowned for her impactful portrayals, American actress Robin Wright has commanded stages from soap operas to streaming blockbusters. She is celebrated for her Golden Globe-winning turn in House of Cards and memorable roles in films like The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump.



Beyond acting, Wright has expanded her influence as a respected director and producer, guiding several episodes of House of Cards and Ozark.



Little-known fact: Before landing her breakthrough role on Santa Barbara, Robin Wright began her career as a model at just 14 years old.

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#9 English Singer-Songwriter Julian Lennon, 63 An English musician, Julian Lennon, has forged a multi-faceted career encompassing music, photography, and philanthropy. He is best known for his Grammy-nominated debut album Valotte and his ongoing environmental and humanitarian work through The White Feather Foundation. His sensitive vision courses through his acclaimed art.



Little-known fact: Julian Lennon played drums on his father John Lennon's album Walls and Bridges at age eleven.

#10 American Actor Dean Norris, 63 An American actor known for inhabiting roles with authenticity, Dean Joseph Norris has built a prolific career across film and television. He is best recognized for portraying the indelible DEA Agent Hank Schrader on the acclaimed series Breaking Bad. Norris also anchored the Stephen King-inspired series Under the Dome, showcasing his range in a lead antagonist role, and co-owns a performing arts center.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Dean Norris was the class valedictorian at Clay High School.

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