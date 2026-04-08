Who Is Ezra Koenig? Ezra Michael Koenig is an American musician and record producer known for his distinctive indie rock sound. As the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for Vampire Weekend, he blends intricate arrangements with sharp lyrical observations. His breakout arrived with Vampire Weekend’s self-titled debut album in 2008, quickly generating significant buzz across the indie music scene. The album’s success launched the band into international recognition.

Full Name Ezra Michael Koenig Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Rashida Jones Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Glen Ridge High School, Columbia University Father Bobby Bass Mother Robin Koenig Siblings Emma Koenig Kids Isaiah Jones Koenig

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Ezra Koenig spent his formative years in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, where his psychotherapist father, Bobby Bass, and set dresser mother, Robin Koenig, fostered an early interest in music. He attended Glen Ridge High School and later pursued an English degree at Columbia University. After college, Koenig briefly taught eighth-grade English through Teach for America in Brooklyn before Vampire Weekend’s burgeoning success ended his teaching career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Ezra Koenig is in a long-term relationship with actress Rashida Jones, with whom he has been dating since around 2016. They refer to each other as husband and wife, embracing their commitment outside of formal marriage. Koenig shares one child, a son named Isaiah Jones Koenig, born in August 2018, with Jones. The couple co-parents their son while balancing their respective public careers.

Career Highlights Ezra Koenig’s musical journey is largely defined by Vampire Weekend, the indie rock band he fronts, which earned two Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Album. Their albums, including Modern Vampires of the City and Father of the Bride, have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Beyond music, Koenig expanded his creative reach by creating the Netflix animated comedy series Neo Yokio. He also hosts the popular Apple Music radio show Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig, further showcasing his eclectic interests and commentary.