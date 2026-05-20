Happy birthday to Cher , Busta Rhymes , and Timothy Olyphant ! May 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Cher, 80 Possessing a contralto voice and distinctive stage presence, American singer and actress Cher has captivated audiences for over six decades. Her multifaceted career includes hit singles like "Believe" and an Academy Award for Moonstruck, establishing her as a global icon.



Little-known fact: She struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia throughout her childhood, which made her schooling difficult.

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#2 Rapper and Actor Busta Rhymes, 54 Renowned for his explosive energy, American rapper and actor Busta Rhymes has captivated audiences for decades with his intricate, fast-paced lyrical delivery. He first gained prominence with the group Leaders of the New School and later launched a highly successful solo career. Rhymes' iconic music videos and powerful stage presence continue to define his legacy.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to music, Busta Rhymes was also a skilled breakdancer in his youth.

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#3 Actor Timothy Olyphant, 58 Renowned for bringing charismatic grit to complex characters, American actor Timothy Olyphant has forged a distinctive career on screen. Olyphant is best known for portraying two iconic lawmen: Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood and Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified.

He also notably appeared in the Star Wars universe as Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Timothy Olyphant briefly tried his hand at stand-up comedy in New York City.

#4 Actor and Director Tony Goldwyn, 66 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor and director Tony Goldwyn a versatile talent across film and television. He is widely recognized for his memorable role as Carl Bruner in Ghost and his acclaimed portrayal of President Fitzgerald Grant III on Scandal.



Goldwyn also lends his voice to animated projects and has a successful career behind the camera.



Little-known fact: His wife, Jane Musky, served as the production designer for the 1990 film Ghost, in which he had his breakout role.

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#5 Actor Matt Czuchry, 49 American actor Matt Czuchry is celebrated for his compelling performances in acclaimed television dramas. His roles as Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls and Cary Agos in The Good Wife garnered significant fan appreciation. Czuchry's dedication to his craft continues to define his versatile career.



Little-known fact: It took him three months to learn how to spell his name in kindergarten.

#6 Singer and Songwriter Rachel Platten, 45 Renowned for her inspiring pop anthems, American singer-songwriter Rachel Platten connects with audiences through her powerful and authentic lyrics. Platten's Diamond-certified hit “Fight Song” brought her global recognition, and she continues to release empowering music.



Little-known fact: During a college study abroad program in Trinidad, Rachel Platten sang backup for a friend's band in front of over 80,000 people.

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#7 Journalist and Producer Louis Theroux, 56 With a distinctive blend of wit and empathy, British-American documentarian Louis Theroux has charted the human condition across an array of unique subcultures. He earned acclaim for immersive series like Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends and When Louis Met..., while also authoring several books and launching a popular podcast.



His investigative style provides a piercingly humane guide through society’s funkier passages.



Little-known fact: Few know Theroux briefly worked as a glass blower after graduating from Oxford.

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#8 Journalist and Author Dan Abrams, 60 An American media entrepreneur and legal commentator, Dan Abrams gained widespread recognition for his comprehensive legal analysis. He is known for hosting the popular A&E series Live PD and for founding the extensive Abrams Media network. Abrams also serves as the Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News.



Little-known fact: Daniel Abrams named his Long Island vineyard, Ev&Em Vineyards, after his two children, Everett and Emilia.

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#9 Television Host and Author Ted Allen, 61 Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, American television host Edward Reese Allen emerged as a prominent culinary voice, bringing a refined yet accessible approach to food and wine. He gained widespread recognition as the food and wine specialist on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.



Allen's career further blossomed as the host of the hit Food Network competition series Chopped, for which he has won a James Beard Award and an Emmy Award. Beyond television, he is a respected author of cookbooks and a contributing editor for Esquire magazine.



Little-known fact: Before his television career, Ted Allen worked as a copy editor and a restaurant critic for Chicago magazine.