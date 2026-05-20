New York City, New York, US

Who Is Rachel Platten? Rachel Ashley Platten is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for crafting uplifting pop anthems. Her empowering lyrics resonate deeply with a broad, global audience. She broke into the public eye with her Diamond-certified single “Fight Song”. The track quickly topped charts worldwide, becoming a powerful symbol of resilience for many listeners.

Full Name Rachel Ashley Platten Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Trinity College Father Paul Platten Mother Pamela Platten Siblings Melanie Platten Kids Violet Skye Lazan, Sophie Jo Lazan

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Rachel Platten grew up in Newton Centre, Massachusetts, in a household with a psychotherapist mother and a senior manager father. She began classical piano lessons at age five and later picked up the guitar in high school. Platten attended Buckingham Browne and Nichols high school, where she participated in musical theater and singing groups. She then graduated from Trinity College in 2003 with a degree in political science.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance blossomed into marriage for Rachel Platten and attorney Kevin Lazan, whom she wed in a Jewish ceremony on July 31, 2010. Their enduring partnership began in 2006, marked by immediate connection and mutual support. The couple shares two daughters: Violet Skye Lazan, born in January 2019, and Sophie Jo Lazan, born in September 2021. Platten has openly discussed her experiences with postpartum depression after their births.

Career Highlights Rachel Platten’s career ignited with her breakthrough single “Fight Song,” a Diamond-certified anthem that topped charts globally. Its widespread success in 2015 marked a pivotal moment, solidifying her as a powerful voice in pop music. Beyond music, Platten actively champions philanthropic causes, volunteering for Musicians On Call to sing for hospital patients for over a decade. She has supported numerous charities, including Music Unites and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. To date, Platten has earned a Daytime Emmy Award for a live performance of “Fight Song”, and her major-label debut album, Wildfire, achieved Gold certification.