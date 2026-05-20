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Ever scrolled past an online post or a meme and realized you have absolutely zero clue what it means? Well, you’re definitely not the only one.

The internet is packed with confusing memes, hyper-specific regional facts, professional jokes, and references to pop culture. It’s impossible to understand everything all the time.

That’s where the internet’s favorite savior comes in.

The r/explainitpeter community genuinely helps people understand these baffling posts without a shred of judgment, all through the voice of Family Guy’s gloriously simple-minded Peter Griffin.

Keep reading if you want to learn some new things, and decode the internet’s strangest corners in the absolute simplest way possible.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Explain It Peter

Tweet about Iron Man casting with a reply naming Robert Downey JR internet content

Anymous2314: Robert Downey Jr. wore blackface for his role in the 2008 satire film Tropic Thunder.

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WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how they pulled that one off?

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    #2

    Explain It Peter

    Two clocks arranged to resemble breasts referenced as modern art for World AIDS Day

    L_Is_Robin: That’s an art work known as “Untitled (Perfect Lovers” by Felix Gonzalez-Torres.

    The artwork is the two clocks in the image, which start in sync. As time goes on, the clocks with inevitably become out of sync, most likely when one of the clocks batteries give out. This represents Felix and his partner Ross, Ross having passed away from AIDS.

    Felix also passed away from AIDS. Felix did multiple pieces on this theme, I will respond to this with two of my favorite works of his.

    Edit: I can’t believe I forgot this, but we do have this excerpt of a letter that he wrote to Ross prior to them passing, with a small drawing of two clocks: “Don’t be afraid of the clocks, they are our time, the time has been so generous to us. We imprinted time with the sweet taste of victory. We conquered fate by meeting at a certain TIME in a certain space. We are a product of the time, therefore we give back credit where it is due: time. We are synchronized, now forever. I love you.”

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    #3

    Explain It Peter Why Does He Feel Well

    Knight kneeling in battlefield with text about white blood cells and patient appetite internet content

    Altruistic-Yogurt462: It means that the body has given up fighting the disease therefore the increased energy.

    TheWesternDevil: This is what happened to my mother after battling cancer for 2 years. She was told the treatments were working extremely well, she was doing great for a week, and then she declined overnight, and passed away 3 days later.

    unknown Report

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    Peter Griffin is a famously dim-witted and hilariously reckless fictional character and the protagonist of the American animated sitcom Family Guy.

    That is a huge part of why the ‘Explain it Peter’ page works so well. Because he’s not exactly a rocket scientist, and he doesn’t use a bunch of big, fancy college words to break things down. He explains the joke exactly how he sees it — in the simplest, most straightforward terms possible.

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    To the confused everyday user, it’s a genuine relief because the explanation is stripped of all the confusing internet jargon. The point is, if a guy who once got his head stuck in a banister can understand the meme, then anyone can.

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    #4

    What's Wrong With The Woods Of North America? Explain It Peter

    Contrast of woods in Europe versus North America with serious and smiling faces internet content

    EggChemical7177: European woodlands are pretty unthreatening places. The geography is not too extreme, accessibility is relatively high due to population density and age of settlement- near total lack of predatory animals due to human competition. Worst thing youll see is a badger.

    American woodlands are vast, untouched, dangerous places. Sizeable mountain ranges, often minimal infrastructure, access. Low pop density= further from help. Substantial dangerous flora and fauna, including large predators such as bears.

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    #5

    Explain It Peter

    Cartoon man realizing importance of kids playing hide and seek across civilizations

    Moseley85jr: When your village was being raided you would send the children off to hide in the hopes they would survive even if you didn’t. Children would not inherently understand the danger they were in and parents would need to keep them calm. So children would be prepared for this day by playing fun games.

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    #6

    Explain It Peter. She Hinting She's A Lesbian? A Pair Of Lesbians Come Home To Find A God In Their House?

    Latin teacher shows desktop with Egyptian hieroglyphs and cartoon figures, funny internet content meme

    Intelligent_Gear_435: It’s the cat shouting meme.

    Positive-Face1705 Report

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    The ironic meme format started around 2018 on platforms like Reddit and Facebook, after a user noticed that a lot of modern internet humor made absolutely zero sense to the average person. They were so layered in irony and inside jokes that people were genuinely confused.

    In this format, an additional panel is added to a humorous image with character Peter Griffin explaining the joke. Today, there are several subreddits and spin-off communities actively using this format.
    #7

    Explain It Peter

    Snow measurement meme showing 8 inches of snow with ruler

    OCD124: Guys exaggerate how long their [manhood] are. If it’s a nice, pleasant, comfortable 5 inches long, we say it’s 8 inches.

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    #8

    Explain It Peter, What Is This About?

    Melania meme contrasting audience and critics scores with movie scene

    BillyGrillie: The "Melania" movie has an audience score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes but a critic score of 5%. This is because Rotten Tomatoes was overrun by MAGA bots to push up the score, but the critic score cannot be changed so easily with bots.

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    #9

    Explain It Peter. Can't Figure Out Why This Would Be Bad

    Public transport usage meme with surprised cartoon face reaction

    throwaway48159: There are two reasons people use public transit. One is if it’s a good service. The other is if they’re poor and can’t afford better options. In the US, it’s generally the second one.

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    The format became so popular that users started branching out into other pop-culture figures. Now, commenters will routinely answer posts as Peter’s doctor, Quagmire, or Joe Swanson, altering the tone of the explanation to match that character’s specific voice. For example, Quagmire making it inappropriately dirty, or Joe yelling the explanation in aggressive all-caps.

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    A spin-off YouTube series (Cartoon Fight Club) was also created where an AI-voiced version of Peter Griffin becomes a supervillain. He accidentally destroys entire universes and eliminates a hundred other meme characters just by explaining the jokes of the episodes they are in.
    #10

    Explain It Peter Why The 28th So Important?

    Tweet advising to stop dating women if you can't afford to take care of them

    goreveski: Rent is due.

    johnnysebee007 Report

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    #11

    Explain It Peter

    Comparison meme showing characters from Wizard of Oz and Mr. Incredible for people who know or don't know

    RecordingOk2117: During the filming of the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," several actors experienced severe health issues due to hazardous production elements. The original actor for the Tin Man suffered lung failure from aluminum dust makeup, and his replacement developed a severe eye infection from aluminum paste. The actress playing the Wicked Witch had copper-based makeup that was toxic if ingested, required her to consume only liquids via straw, and caused second and third-degree burns when ignited during a scene. Additionally, the "snow" used in a scene was industrial-grade chrysotile asbestos, and the Scarecrow actor's mask left permanent scars.

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    #12

    Explain It Peter

    Black and white comic showing a bearded man telling a hooded figure to go home internet content

    FoxHoundNinja: Hey, Peter here. The joke is that Jesus knows the person in the crowd is a time traveller, and is telling them to go back to their time.

    adolf_riizzzler Report

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    The internet is brimming with content, and it’s completely normal to feel lost at times.

    It usually happens because of context collapse, when multiple completely different audiences collide into a single online space.

    In the real world, a joke meant for your coworkers wouldn’t be told to your grandmother. Online, however, highly specialized medical humor, hyper-local political facts, and even niche subculture references are thrown onto a single timeline without much background info.
    #13

    Explain It Peter

    Tweet about sailor's lunch with photo of meal and a reply saying bad news internet content

    KrimsunV: Really good meals only get served when something unfortunate happens.

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    #14

    What's Wrong With Slavic Men, Explain It Peter

    Cartoon couple holding hands with text about Slavic couples internet content

    _Qyqb_: They are either overweight or they are jacked. There is no in between.

    Proud-Cartoonist-431: Peter's Russian pen friend here. See, the problem is that after WW2 masculinity in Russia became very one-sided, dictated by soldiership and operating heavy machinery. In many parts of the society, especially the working class inappropriate for a man to think about his looks, dress up, etc. Many men will endure pain but not even go to doctors unless forced by their wife.

    After WW2, family changed, there's been even less involved fathers than before and women would do everything to keep the status of being married and he could sit on the couch as a priced possession. They expect the woman to work full time, cook, clean, parent, look like a model. Some modern men go even further and demand that she fully finds it with her money.

    Another problem is, work changed and men prefer and demand traditional diet that's high in oils, carbs and generally is in 3000-3500 ccal, made for soldiers, loggers, miners and truck mechanics. Now most of them have desk jobs. Obesity is twice as bad in young men than with women.

    Russians tend to have smaller facal features, gain more facial fat relative to the average human at the same fat percentage, and as a result look ugly when overweight, men even more so. So that to look cute as us you have to be relatively lean, not necessarily rail thin but at least amateur athlete grade.

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    #15

    Explain It Peter

    Tweet celebrating job with unlimited paid and sick time, SpongeBob meme reaction

    KeldTundraking: If your job has unlimited PTO it will probably never actually give you a chance to use that PTO. They're typically high stress production jobs. Like imagine a game developer. Your job is to deliver the game on time. So sure take 2 weeks paid vacation during crunch, your team will hate you, they'll struggle more, and you'll be the first one fired after they launch and "rightsize" the team. Same goes for your sick time.

    KissedByRoses Report

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    Research shows that modern memes are deeply layered cultural artifacts that constantly mutate.

    A single meme template might combine a 90s’ cartoon, or a snippet of a song from last week. These posts evolve and expire so quickly that if you haven’t logged onto social media for a certain amount of time, you miss the building blocks required to understand the punchline.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Explain It Peter

    Judge seeming on lawyer's side confuses stupid client, funny legal meme

    holdme2000: Basically the only time I receive compliments from a judge, they are about to rule against me.

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    #17

    Explain It Peter, Why That Japanese People Hate The Survivor?

    Anime character shocked by Japanese survival story from Titanic, internet humor

    RetroGame77: Brian here. The evacuation order was children and women first. Since he survived, they will believe that he took the place of a woman or child, and dishonored his nation.

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    #18

    Explain It Peter

    Meme about Toyota watching Iran conflict escalate into a ground war with man's smiling face

    f3rryt4le: Ground war requires vehicles. Toyota builds a lot of vehicles that Middle Eastern ground armys tend to use (Pickup trucks etc.)

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    Online communication relies on weird metaphors and abstract symbols that completely strip away the normal context we use to understand each other.

    This is getting even worse with the latest trend of “vagueposting” — when people share incredibly cryptic, dramatic, or inside jokes without giving any background info.

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    Instead of using social media to connect, the vagueposting format turns everyday posts into a tool for drama, confusion, and gatekeeping.

    That is exactly why communities that help break down complex jargon are a literal lifesaver.
    #19

    Explain It Peter

    Tweet joke about acoustic toothbrush confusion in a bar setting

    Responsible_Hall_471: a non electric guitar is called acoustic. I'm sure you can figure out the rest.

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    #20

    Explain It Peter

    Meme of planets with asteroid complimenting Earth and Jupiter rejecting it

    Dull-Confusion498: I think it's because, what I can remember, Jupiter has saved Earth a lot of times from asteroids. Correct me if I'm wrong.

    GM_Nate:

    yes, it's basically the vacuum cleaner of the solar system.

    goswamitulsidas Report

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    At its core, the internet was built to connect us, and experts believe that memes are supposed to be the ultimate universal language.

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    According to a study, internet humor functions as the “glue of digital communities.” When a major global event happens, memes act as a unifying force, providing a collective release and building emotional bridges. They help foster a deep sense of belonging across cultural and linguistic barriers.

    In that sense, trying to understand memes isn’t a waste of time… it’s actually how we stay connected to the world around us.
    #21

    Explain It Peter. I'm Not A Pharmacist

    Advice tweet on how to get a response from a pharmacist friend ignoring you

    RandomflyerOTR: Dr Hartman here. Antibiotics need to be taken in their full course (until the supply given runs out) to ensure an infection is fully eradicated. A lack of symptoms does not mean the infection is gone, and if you stop early the bacteria will multiply again and the infection will return, likely stronger than before with a risk of becoming antibiotic resistant.

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    #22

    Explain It Peter

    Diagram figure with numbers brainrotted, other figure with 67 questioning, internet meme

    Conscious-Nose-2: The old ones have context. The new ones don’t.

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    We all know how awful it feels to be left out of a conversation while everyone else laughs at a joke you don’t get. On the flip side, being the person who actually explains a viral post to a confused group feels surprisingly great.

    There is actually an evolutionary reason for that feeling. Back in the day, having more information than the next guy is what kept us alive. Knowing a tiger was hiding in the bushes when someone else didn't was literally the difference between life and death.

    Today, sharing a meme or a post might not save you from a predator. But knowing the internet’s shared language is still how we survive the social jungle and stay connected.
    #23

    Explain It Engineer Peter

    Cartoon woman and man with text about never asking a woman her age or a man his salary internet content

    MicrowaveMeal: A student discovered an issue with the Citicorp building that had been missed by, well, everyone, where the building would collapse if wind hit it at the right angle. Crews worked nights to fix it to avoid panic. Should be good now.

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    #24

    Explain It Peter

    Cartoon comic of bartender confused about asking to see customer's ID repeatedly

    AuthorAsksQuestions: Famous illusion. It can be an old lady from one perspective and a young lady from another.

    PeanutBuny27 Report

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    #25

    Explain It Peter

    Caption about company retreat and no software engineers over age 40 with surprised couple image

    abermea: IT professional here. By age 40 you either got promoted into middle management, or you got burnt out, retired, and started a goose farm or something that isn't IT related.

    kittubunny Report

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    #26

    Explain It Peter

    Group of people dressed as Flintstones characters with caption about Kanye marriage

    _Fun_Employed_: Maybe that it’s when they decide to do costumes for the photo they made him dino the dog, you know, Instead of Barney, who would be Betty’s husband.

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    #27

    Explain It Peter

    Tweet about a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with comment on job security and layoff

    MurfDogDF40: If you head over to r/thinkpad you’ll see about 300k people’s worth of content on these things, how to fix about every problem you could ever think of, and their longevity is unmatched. They’re like the Toyota Corolla of the laptop world. I think the joke is because the laptop last forever they plan on keeping you forever.

    michaelis999 Report

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    #28

    I’m So Confused - Explain It Peter

    Funny relationship meme about husband and wife breaking promises on different dates

    Afraid-Muscle-8935: He was joking. She wasn't.

    Afraid-Muscle-8935 Report

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    #29

    Explain It Peter

    Meme comparing Nietzsche's Ubermensch idea to a joyful ice skater internet content

    Erikatessen87: Going to butcher this by trying to pare it down, but here goes.

    Nietzsche's theoretical "Übermensch," an aspirational model for humanity, wasn't a traditional "strongman," or a superhuman by way of genetics or social capital, or even a "man" at all.

    Nietzsche's Übermensch was a self-possessed person who developed their own values and morality regardless of prevailing or outdated "wisdom" and rejected religious "other-worldliness," finding meaning in the here-and-now of life on Earth vs. learned helplessness and obedience with the hope of a supernatural reward after passing.

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    #30

    Explain It Peter

    Military meme about being scared when extra money appears in your account

    NoSalamander6971: Because finance can’t do their job so that means we got overpaid and they’re gonna take it all back at once or even more.

    Ok_Television2023 Report

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    #31

    What Did Insurance Companies Do? Explain It Peter

    Comparison of empty and tree-lined streets criticizing insurance companies

    Exciting_Place_6817: Trees cost more to insure because of hazards, meaning less trees in new developments because of insurance costs for those trees. Don't know if that's the real reason or the developer wants to squeeze more houses into less space probably both.

    N1KoZzZ Report

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    #32

    Explain It Peter I’m Confused

    Cooked rice appearing to point upwards in a pot, funny cooking internet content

    Brilliant-Cause6254: It means that the rice is perfectly cooked. When the water evaporates, the escaping steam carves out tiny micro-chimneys between the grains. If you rinsed the rice well (removing excess surface starch), the grains stay separate enough for that steam to push them upright rather than gluing them into a horizontal pile of mush.

    dankypanda710 Report

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    #33

    Peter What's Happening

    Diagram of an underground treasure chamber with air vent and fan labeled

    Konfituren: The spikes are a proposed method of designating nuclear waste storage facilities, so that in 10000 years, if our society destroys itself and new people emerge, they'll be scared of the spikes and won't go digging through nuclear waste, which will still be dangerous at that time.

    JazzlikeCharge8665 Report

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    #34

    Explain It Peter

    Meme of a man reacting to first soldier drinking soju in Korea internet content

    [deleted]: Ollie here

    GOT DRUNK, DEMOTED FROM SERGEANT TO PRIVATE FIRST CLASS.

    Azrael_095 Report

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    #35

    Explain It Peter

    South Korean singer expected to become richest person if legal case wins, meme

    UnluckyUnderwear: K-pop Peter here. Apparently there’s a rumor that Park Bom is suing YG Entertainment for about 64 quadrillion won, or about 46 trillion USD. Roughly *100 times Elon Musk’s net worth. Supposedly she’s suing them for withholding income and making fun of her plastic surgery. She’s 41 btw.

    Aromatic_Citron_6206 Report

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    #36

    Explain It Peter

    Meme with troll face measuring house and questioning why inside is bigger than outside

    Jumpingyros: The book House of Leaves. A man and his family move into a new house, he discovers that it’s 1/4” bigger on the inside than the outside. Things go poorly for him. Also Poe made an entire album as a companion to the book, which was written by her brother.

    Traducement Report

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    #37

    Explain It Peter

    Meme with penguin leaving crib after turning on TV and seeing it’s on HDMI 2

    __The__Milk__Man: Her man has PS5.

    Mistersandmane Report

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    #38

    Explain It Peter

    Four-panel comic with rabbit and distorted drawing ending with confused text what

    JugglingDodo: A famous entry-level problem in Chaos Theory is modelling populations of rabbits.

    You model the number of rabbits in each successive generation, where the number of rabbits in generation n+1 is a function of the number of rabbits in generation n.

    What you find is that under a lot of conditions there is what's called a 'strange attractor' where the population of rabbits from one generation to the next oscillates in a chaotic way around an equilibrium.

    One generation is able to boom and have lots of babies, but then the lack of food and resources for the next generation mean they shrink and the population oscillates stably but chaotically around an equilibrium.

    What you also find (and is a much funnier scenario to look at) is that under the right conditions a rabbit population will explode exponentially and within just a few generations there will be more rabbits than there are atoms in the universe.

    So you choose your model parameters and leave the model to run, come back and check on your rabbits, and after a few generations they've taken over the world.

    That's what's happened in the graph in the top right panel. Each branch is a new generation and after just a handful of generations things have gone wild.

    InevitableBorder6421 Report

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    #39

    Explain It Peter, Which Egg Is Next?

    Cartoon photo of eggs in carton with caption about guessing which egg is next to be used

    Plisnak: The one just above the bottom right corner (at 5,5). It's symmetrical.

    BidOk399 Report

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    #40

    Am I Missing Something Here? Explain It Peter

    Comparison of American house wooden frame with finished European house brick construction

    Grumlen: American houses, even those with a brick facade, are wood framed. European houses tend to be framed/built using stone/cement/bricks, causing them to be much more durable. The idea of punching a hole in the wall boggles Europeans, but is common for Americans.


    Edit: Both styles have advantages. Wood homes are cheaper and faster to build, modify, or demolish. Updating such homes with wiring & plumbing is also far easier. By comparison European homes are far more difficult to modify.

    Further Edit: It seems people don't understand the meaning of the words "tend to", and somehow believe they translate as "always". I'm not knowledgeable or arrogant enough to claim mastery of how every European community builds homes. There's homes built in the US out of concrete. There's homes built in Europe out of wood. The TREND is otherwise, and that's what the image is pointing out. Stop being pedantic.

    EggChemical7177 Report

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    #41

    Explain It Peter

    Historical samurai rapier sword with text explaining its significance and a scared cartoon character

    Basic-Bus7632: I think it’s because weebs are known to be obsessed with the superiority of everything Japanese, so the idea that a Japanese warlord would favor a western sword is inconceivable.

    mouldyclementine Report

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    #42

    Explain It Peter

    Cartoon of couple texting in bed with one trying to have a conversation and other not responding

    SilvertonguedDvl: Basically:
    He's putting effort into trying to talk to her/engage with her on some level.
    She's, well, not.

    He leaves the conversation feeling miserable and unwanted.
    She leaves the conversation feeling content and doted on because he spent so much time trying to talk to her.

    It's an example of a lopsided relationship, that's all.
    Not really a joke, just kinda sad because pretty much everyone has felt like that with someone else in their life - where you really wanted to make a connection and they're just not reciprocating at all.

    It's like when you realise that you're always the one calling your friend to hang out, so then you see if they'll ever call you first - and they never call you. You realise that you don't hold the same position of value in their life that they held in yours. That while you thought about them, they never really thought of you at all. At least, not enough to reach out when they hadn't seen you in a while.

    sniffypinkiee Report

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    #43

    Explain It Peter

    Five girls dressed as The Flintstones characters inside a car with text about going to war over the car

    Shadowfeaux: Cliche that alt or e girls (not exactly sure which this group is) will drive you insane.

    sugarygigglewave Report

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    #44

    Explain It Peter. .. Slide Deck?

    Tweet about accidentally calling presentation a power point revealing age 40

    Matchboxx: Big 4 consulting Peter here. In corporate jobs where PowerPoints are used like, all the freakin’ time, they’re called slide decks. The term actually comes from when presentations where a “deck” of poster board cards, so it’s an even older reference, but these big consulting firms have cult like vocabulary, so slide deck is one of those things the youngins still use. 

    Visual-Extreme-101 Report

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    #45

    Explain It Peter

    Text conversation about golf clubs with advice to dump someone for iron covers

    MunMaan: Having head covers for your irons (the smaller, metal chunk looking golf clubs) is considered a cardinal sin among many golf purists as they see the clubs as tools for the game, rather than ornaments which should be kept in absolute pristine condition.

    Creative_Average7694 Report

    2points
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    #46

    I Just Don't Get It. "Explain It Peter"

    Meme showing Democrats buying firearms and Republicans voting for gun control

    sombreropickle: Republicans are mad that Alex Pretti legally had a gun on him.

    MLarge90 Report

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    #47

    I Don’t Get It Explain It Peter

    Photo of two women saying goodbye after a 60-hour first date

    MajorEntertainment65: Friends with many lesbians and the trope is their first dates last abnormally long (like 2 to 3 days straight) and it's intense when the "first date" ends because it is intense to spend that long with one person you just met.

    vicckye Report

    2points
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    #48

    Explain It Peter?

    Comparison meme illustrating trucks in USA versus trucks in Europe

    AutoMattic21: Been building Transport trucks and trailers for the majority of my adult life;

    Transport trucks in Europe tend to be Cab Over Engine style(Optimus prime in the OG Cartoons), as they have more restrictions on the total length of both the truck and load can be.

    In the US there are less restrictions on Transports(partially due to larger roads) so they use a Conventional style truck with the engine in front of the cab(Michael Bay’s Optimus Prime).

    Jesse_Pinkmaniac Report

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    #49

    What Exactly Is The Implication Here? Explain It Peter

    Tweet referencing the phrase because of the implication with a proposal photo

    MapleSyrupThief: Peter here, its an IASIP episode, where the premise is that by getting a person on a boat they can't say no... because of the implications. Implications being they are alone on a boat far away from other people and have no choice due to the situation.

    Azmaeth Report

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    #50

    Explain It Peter What Is The Color Room For?

    Comic strip about a childhood memory and its impact 15 years later

    DangerousKidTurtle: What he remembers as the Color Room was really a place for him to be tested and monitored, most likely because of learning or emotional disabilities. The last panel is him realizing this fact many years later.

    spell-breaker-lime Report

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    #51

    Explain It Peter. I Have No Context

    Tweet about realizing a mom's excuse to stay home and read

    Loud-Principle-7922: She wanted a moment alone, and wanted to relax and read, but it seemed like she was sacrificing something. Moms need a break.

    Icy_Physics7862 Report

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    #52

    Explain It Peter

    Photo of tools arranged by size with caption about taking a minute to get the joke

    Mobile-Professional2: They are adjustable size wrenches, so there is little need to rank them by size.

    Bison_Boy_ Report

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    #53

    Explain It Peter...peeetaaaahhhhh

    Tweet about finding a mysterious object in girlfriend's pocket while doing laundry

    EnterTheDragon07: Hi guys I think I can add some info to this.

    Looking at the flag on the user's name it's a south african flag, being south african myself this immediately caught my eye

    The bottle is implying his girl is using "muti" - which is a traditional African medicine or magical charm (Black magic can be good or bad)

    It's implying that girl is using muti on her man so she can control him to do whatever she desires eg. Laundry, Washing dishes, housework etc.

    Case closed.

    ZealousidealNewt4196 Report

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    #54

    I Don't Get It Explain It Peter

    Serious man with text accusing of hiding someone under floorboards internet content

    lkjandersen: It's kind of a running gag that Ben Shapiro is attracted to his sister. I don't believe there are any real posts to indicate this, just a few mockups, but he has the vibe of a guy who regularly scrolls his sisters facebook-photos from a vacation in Cancun five years ago.

    RellaCute Report

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    #55

    I Know This Is Pewdiepie But I Don’t Get It, Please Explain It Peter

    Comic of women and men with time machines and Pewdiepie hiding behind car internet content

    Ambitious-Most4485: Pewdiepie said the n word on stream.

    Queer4theGear Report

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    #56

    Explain It Peter

    Meme text about accidentally using personality 5 on friend but promoting to personality 4

    Sure-Confection3117: Using a different personality with different people based on their different personalities. Friend one is laid back and chill, so youre laid back and chill around them. Two is outgoing, bubbly, so you match it. Etc etc.

    According_Lack_3634 Report

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    #57

    Explain It Peter!

    Screenshot of Twitter discussion about whether five should be considered an even number

    thebuscompany: 5 "feels" like an even number because it divides so evenly within a base 10 system.

    EducationalLog4765 Report

    1point
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    #58

    What's The Difference? Explain It Peter

    Simpsons meme comparing Mexican food beans with British food beans in different scenes

    MistbornSynok: Refried>Baked

    coffeemaybe2 Report

    1point
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    #59

    Explain It Peter: I Don’t Get It

    Meme showing video game companies bleeding with Steam person saying monopoly

    Snide_SeaLion: All the other companies keep messing up in a way that makes steam look better and better for consumers and devs, to the point Steam is doing so well by comparison that people claim monopoly. No, the market has spoken. Steam is just better.

    Senpaiuwu89 Report

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    #60

    What's Up With The Whole Santa And Goth Girls Trend? Please, Explain It Peter

    Santa standing next to four women dressed in gothic black clothing

    thegoobster2: The joke is people wishing for goth women for Christmas.

    Tankeverket Report

    1point
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    #61

    Explain It Peter

    Funny internet meme about banks not having enough cash as a joke suggestion

    Jixxie87: fractional banking, it's where a bank will only hold a certain % of money on their books, the rest gets loaned out to other customers to make money.

    DifficultComplaint10 Report

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