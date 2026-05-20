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Ever scrolled past an online post or a meme and realized you have absolutely zero clue what it means? Well, you’re definitely not the only one.

The internet is packed with confusing memes, hyper-specific regional facts, professional jokes, and references to pop culture. It’s impossible to understand everything all the time.

That’s where the internet’s favorite savior comes in.

The r/explainitpeter community genuinely helps people understand these baffling posts without a shred of judgment, all through the voice of Family Guy’s gloriously simple-minded Peter Griffin.

Keep reading if you want to learn some new things, and decode the internet’s strangest corners in the absolute simplest way possible.