71 Top-Tier Random Memes From This FB Group To Give You A Quick Dopamine Hit
Some days, you just need a pick-me-up, be that a comfort TV show, a sweet treat from a nearby bakery or maybe a hot bath. We’d never discourage you from doing any of those things, but why not also enjoy some hilarious, hard hitting memes at the same time?
So we’ve gathered the best posts from a Facebook group dedicated to sharing the funniest, most relatable memes out there. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
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I think about this topic often, the lives of bugs and also birds.
Hilarious, but what does that have to do with age? Isn't Sesame Street still on, even with new episodes?
I've lived nearly 18 years in a house that has seen at least two murders, and have yet to be able to attribute any potentially expensive noises to a ghost.
when your internal elevator music starts to go offkey and changes to circus music but faster and with an aggressive undertone while the customer keeps talking
Nah, it's full on "Fúck, motherfûcking fuckshìt!!!". Perks of living alone.
This is... strangely beautiful. Maybe that's just me, and the fact that I grew up in an old house, making a tent with my comforter over the radiator next to my bed on winter nights, trapping all of the warmth in with me while I fell asleep.