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Some days, you just need a pick-me-up, be that a comfort TV show, a sweet treat from a nearby bakery or maybe a hot bath. We’d never discourage you from doing any of those things, but why not also enjoy some hilarious, hard hitting memes at the same time?

So we’ve gathered the best posts from a Facebook group dedicated to sharing the funniest, most relatable memes out there. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

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#1

Tweet meme about a bug stuck in a car, driving far away from everything familiar

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6points
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amyjocolbert avatar
amyjocolbert
amyjocolbert
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think about this topic often, the lives of bugs and also birds.

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    #2

    Man startled by flying bird showing up unannounced meme

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hate it! HATE, HATE, HATE it!!!

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    #3

    Basketball meme with distorted human figure and sneaker squeaky sound

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    6points
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    #4

    Meme showing person with colorful star stickers on face illustrating pimple humor

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    5points
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    #5

    Child on adult's shoulders viewed from behind, mistaken for Sesame Street character meme

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hilarious, but what does that have to do with age? Isn't Sesame Street still on, even with new episodes?

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    #6

    Dog dressed in winter clothes waiting patiently meme about waiting for mom

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    #7

    Excited dog and animated character meme showing joy of seeing your dog at home

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    5points
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    #8

    Pigeon holding twenty dollar bill meme about money comparison

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    #9

    Funny SpongeBob meme about trying to be an adult and arguments

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    #10

    Man in red light with ADHD caption meme

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    5points
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    #11

    Man lying with lavender on him meme about stress relief

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    5points
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    #12

    Man with large bald head meme for top-tier random memes

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    #13

    Underwater cartoon fish mopping floor meme about confusing jobs and needing money

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    4points
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    #14

    Man sleeping with sunlight on face meme about being unlucky

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    4points
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    #15

    Man meticulously carving wood meme about kids ignoring teacher instructions

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    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man feeling relief about house noises being ghosts not expensive repairs

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    4points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've lived nearly 18 years in a house that has seen at least two murders, and have yet to be able to attribute any potentially expensive noises to a ghost.

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    #17

    Kirby plush shows customer service face versus dark thoughts meme

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    4points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when your internal elevator music starts to go offkey and changes to circus music but faster and with an aggressive undertone while the customer keeps talking

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    #18

    Text meme about long distance response from top-tier random memes

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    4points
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    #19

    SpongeBob meme about watching a missed call in random memes collection

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    4points
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    #20

    Kitten behind mesh with caption about silly person in serious job meme

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    #21

    Elephant sitting in bird's nest trying to fit in humorous random meme

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    #22

    Cat with worried eyes captioned anxiety meme with text oh no

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    4points
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    #23

    Woman in office bored meme about doing well when boss gives extra work

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    3points
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    #24

    Close-up of intense man meme about offering to pay for bro's food when he orders large extras

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    3points
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    #25

    Cat with earrings and nails meme about bank account after treating oneself

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    #26

    Text meme about being understaffed and not answering phone

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    3points
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    #27

    Man facepalming two seconds after clocking in work meme top-tier random memes

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    3points
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    #28

    Tired monkey meme replying how'd you sleep last night from random memes

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    #29

    Colorful parrot meme about ignoring sounds in top-tier random memes

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    #30

    Stressed doll lying on floor meme about stress and relaxation top-tier random memes

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    3points
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    #31

    Man in cowboy hat at party meme about dancing

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    3points
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    #32

    Dog looking worried with caption about finding random money meme

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    3points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently, the pidgeon's got it all.

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    #33

    Sad older man meme about movie not on streaming services

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    3points
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    #34

    Parrot claw on barbed wire showing destruction in top-tier random memes

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    3points
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    #35

    Text meme about going outside to remember why you avoid it random humor

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    3points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what news on TV are for.

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    #36

    Cat looking out window hearing neighbors argue in random funny meme

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    3points
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    #37

    Jim Carrey holding a mask in top-tier random memes for work humor

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    #38

    Sculpture bent to hide face with caption about lady behind you meme

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    3points
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    #39

    Weird dog face meme about sneaking around at night and stubbing toe

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    3points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, it's full on "Fúck, motherfûcking fuckshìt!!!". Perks of living alone.

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    #40

    Funny car meme with headlight shaped like a giant rearview mirror driving at night

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    3points
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    #41

    Patrick Star cartoon happy about looking way younger meme

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    #42

    Woman dancing captioned as spoon struggling with hard ice cream

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    3points
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    #43

    Lost dog poster shows hot dog sausage and bread bun on pavement

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    3points
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    #44

    Walruses representing potatoes left in bag for a month meme

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    #45

    Man surrounded by bananas illustrating guy in a math problem meme

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    #46

    Meme about sneaker making a little squeaky sound on floor with funny face figure

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    3points
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    #47

    Man at gas station sprinkling gas meme about putting $15 worth of gas in car

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    2points
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    #48

    Group photo meme with characters and ages representing friendship at work

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    #49

    Stacked rusty radiators meme joking about New York City

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    2points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is... strangely beautiful. Maybe that's just me, and the fact that I grew up in an old house, making a tent with my comforter over the radiator next to my bed on winter nights, trapping all of the warmth in with me while I fell asleep.

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    #50

    Cat meme showing realization of being wrong in an argument

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    2points
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    #51

    Dog wrapped in blanket with morning questions meme from top-tier random memes

    MEME ENTERTAINMENT Report

    2points
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    #52

    Woman dressed as a pillow and blanket for job outfit meme top-tier random memes

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    #53

    Toy car steering wheel with keys in it meme about being late to work

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    #54

    Older man with white hair meme about looking young for age

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    2points
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    #55

    Square cracker sewn to crocheted doily illustrating cursed image meme

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    2points
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    #56

    Happy baby orangutan meme about bringing food in random memes

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    #57

    Man holding two phones talking to bestie meme

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    #58

    Cracked colorful nails with caption about regret in top-tier random memes

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    #59

    Tiny infinity tattoo on wrist compared to expensive tattoo shops meme

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    1point
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    #60

    Pirate saying busy while being asked for more tasks in random meme

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    #61

    Sign warning not to lick walls for health in funny random meme

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    #62

    SpongeBob underwater bubbles with caption asking to spell sound meme

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    #63

    Dog with weird hair looking confused meme about high school girls and Tyler

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    #64

    No climbing sign with mistranslated text no nothing funny warning meme

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    #65

    Pack of oranges with label not the best but still good humor meme

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    #66

    Dog with paw over woman's face in a funny random meme from FB group

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    #67

    Squirtle cartoon laughing as water bottles welcome another in funny meme

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    #68

    Pregnant lady eating apple with worried doctor meme

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    #69

    Hot dog bun with icing and sprinkles posing as cake UK meme

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    #70

    Close-up of eye with messy fake eyelashes meme about opening oven with fake lashes

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    #71

    Funny brackets meme showing left and right bracket faces from random memes

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