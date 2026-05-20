ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, you just need a pick-me-up, be that a comfort TV show, a sweet treat from a nearby bakery or maybe a hot bath. We’d never discourage you from doing any of those things, but why not also enjoy some hilarious, hard hitting memes at the same time?

So we’ve gathered the best posts from a Facebook group dedicated to sharing the funniest, most relatable memes out there. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook