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If your idea of fine dining is a date at Olive Garden, you’re probably used to menus stating exactly what’s on them. Each dish has a simple name, and its components are clearly listed below. But nowadays, restaurants will use any tactic they can to up their prices, including using a heavy hand to smother their food in fancy buzzwords.

Have you noticed recently how many menus are suddenly featuring hot honey, truffles, and microgreens? These trendy buzzwords don’t only make meals more Instagrammable, they also seem to be a tactic restaurants use to justify their high prices. Threads users have recently been discussing some of the most popular phrases restaurants are haphazardly slapping on menus, so we've compiled a list of them below. Enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you lose your appetite too!

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#1

Close-up of fresh cantaloupe melon cut to show seeds “Seasonal fruit” and it is always cantaloupe, honeydew melon, grapes, no matter what season it is

sjohnstone01 , KamranAydinov / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #2

    Menu with artisanal dishes and descriptions in restaurant When every other word is in English, but they throw in a random french word like haricot. shut the hell up with your sysco green beans.

    yasminthemachine , rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So no more verdé haricots in aioli?

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    #3

    Close-up of artisanal cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on wooden board Deconstructed. Just say you can't assemble the ingredients together to form a dish.

    lgvsbstn , Paras Kapoor / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are the people that don't give you a plate either, they make you eat your lunch off a shovel or something

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    Just like anything else, restaurants have trends that come and go every season. Remember when Dubai chocolate was everywhere? Pistachios are still pretty popular in anything and everything. Tiramisu has also been having a moment on social media recently, as well as matcha.

    When it comes to dining out, though, Michelin Guide reports that there are a few big trends coming our way this year. Apparently, char, smoke, and flame are to be expected on every fine dining menu. “Time” is also now considered an ingredient, particularly for components that have been fermented for ages. And we can expect to see creative contemporary spins on traditional cuisines.
    #4

    Bartender garnishing artisinal cocktail with orange slice ‘Hand crafted cocktails’ well yeah, what else are you going to do it with? Your feet?

    the_granite_saints , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently there is a difference between a mix used for a cocktail (pre-made or store bought) and mixing all the ingredients when ordered. Is that what they mean?

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    #5

    Plated artisinal white fish fillet with greens and sauce Chilean Sea Bass.
    There is no such fish. It’s Patagonian tooth fish with a PR team.

    flardagirl , Gatorfan252525 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Alaska we have 3 names for each of our 5 species of salmon (bet you didnt know each species taste very different). So who cares if it has multiple names as long as you know what it tastes like?

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    #6

    Person holding artisanal bao sandwich with fresh filling Hand helds (they’re sandwiches)

    jen_thisusernameistaken , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    As far as what influences how we cook at home, social media plays a major role. There are constantly new food trends popping up on TikTok, such as the viral Biscoff yogurt “cheesecake” trend that started in Japan. And who can forget the mouthwatering Turkish pasta

    But according to Ingredient’s 2025 trend report, a few global cuisines have been influencing home cooking as well. Georgian and African cuisines have become increasingly popular amongst home cooks around the globe. Classic French, Mexican, and Portuguese cuisines are growing in popularity too. And plenty of people have been experimenting with fusion cuisine, putting a twist on traditional flavors.   
    #7

    Artisinal chocolate dessert topped with whipped cream and raspberries I once saw "flourless chocolate cake with a dialogue of fruit coulis" on a menu.
    A dialogue??? 😂

    lesleyvillian Report

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    #8

    Artisinal breaded appetizers served in shot glasses with salad Appetizers being called “shareables”. Because now they can charge $18 for some beer cheese pretzels.

    claudiaciao6568 , stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #9

    Dried artisinal herbs in wooden teaspoon closeup I got a salad that featured “lettuce flakes”

    familyschadenfreude Report

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guppy Monthly gave these flakes a five fin review.

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    Is this list making you hungry, or are you simply rolling your eyes at all of these buzzwords, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you’re tired of seeing, and let us know in the comments if you’ve noticed any other trendy words taking over menus. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring wild dishes from restaurants, look no further than right here
    #10

    Artisinal steak with sauce and rice served on wooden board in restaurant I just hate the word “gastropub.” It sounds like someone farting in the bathtub.

    trexstasy , KamranAydinov / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it always makes me think of gastroenteritis. not a good idea to market your restaurant as a place that will give me the s***s

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    #11

    Chef chopping ingredients on cutting board for artisanal cooking Hand cut, surely there was a knife involved

    l_a_f56 , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #12

    A QR code instead of a menu.

    analogmazes Report

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    #13

    Crispy artisinal fried chicken pieces on wooden board with sauce Encrusted when referring to fried food.

    erikzegerman , chandlervid85 / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #14

    Blue artisinal cocktail with garnish on rustic wooden table Mocktail. It’s $15 juice. Actually, I love a mocktail but the price enrages me. You’re literally not giving me alcohol but I don’t get a discount? Stop it.

    thelisakays , KamranAydinov / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #15

    Pile of raw artisinal potatoes closeup Best one I’ve encountered was “freshly-dug potatoes.”

    markrmaleski , pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disagree a little. Our local shop sells fresh dug vegetables from local farmers. You can tell from the smell and dirt

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Basket of freshly foraged artisinal mushrooms outdoors Foraged and heritage anything, especially “foraged”. Like the sous chef was out in the woods yesterday. 😏

    barb_bedoll , Patrycja Jadach / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually that is an important distinction. Foraged means it came from the wild and not grown on a farm. But you gotta be careful that it is not a subsistence food that is illegal to sell.

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    #17

    Farm to table. Everything came from a farm and ended up on a table. It’s about the in between.
    (I own an organic farm with a restaurant onsite and don’t even use that stupid saying)

    wesbhunter Report

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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again this is the distinction between FARMED foods and WILD caught/forged foods. So, you can't farm moose but you can buy moose steaks from a distributor that has contracts with hunters.

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    #18

    “Elevated” and “craveable” both infuriate me.

    nathandschmidt Report

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    #19

    The possessive on French menus. The equivalent of “Glazed pork loin with its assortment of fire-roasted root vegatabkes,” or “pan-seared Brussels sprouts with their lardons served under a cloche of maple smoke.”

    newser Report

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    #20

    “Molecular” and “composed”

    duncansmills Report

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    #21

    Foam. And when they bring you food with smoke under a glass dome.

    iberryan Report

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    #22

    I remember once seeing "potato puree" on the menu and I asked, "So like, loose mashed potatoes?" The server laughed and was like, "Yeah pretty much" lol

    charlieboy808 Report

    3points
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    #23

    Aguachile. Idk why. Lol.

    scutxr Report

    3points
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    #24

    "homemade" - it's a restaurant! How can it be homemade?
    "fresh" vegetables/fruit/salad/anything... Were you thinking of serving stale food?

    girpai Report

    3points
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    #25

    "Twice-baked." Um, what??
    I can reheat leftovers at home.

    robsamborn Report

    3points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twice baked potato is twice baked. You bake it once, mash up the inside and add other things you want like meat or cheese and then bake it again.

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    #26

    Rustic

    mlesueur Report

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    #27

    Queso cheese & naan bread. Just say cheese dip & bread, and stop charging me $20 for it.

    ellenajanelle Report

    3points
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    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Queso implies that there it is a Mexican-style cheese dip, with spices or peppers. Naan is a specific type of Indian flatbread. If I ordered these and got cheese dip and bread, I'd think it was false advertising. Some of these comments are just people being proud of their ignorance.

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    #28

    “Specials” (expiry date inventory management)

    d.e.s.h.ie Report

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    #29

    Micro greens

    laurabeth_ketterer Report

    3points
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    #30

    “Market Price” Just tell me hmtf it costs, if I wanted to play games of chance I’d go to a GD casino…

    ezebeelo Report

    3points
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    #31

    “Grandma’s (whatever food)”

    andrew.wtc Report

    3points
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    #32

    Calling all Indian food ‘curry’ or ‘curries’

    thefriendlyepicurean Report

    3points
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    #33

    “Compote” I don’t need to be overcharged for jam

    andieaguilarhidalgo Report

    2points
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    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compote may be called that because it doesn’t have as much fruit as jam. There’s strict laws about fruit content in the EU.

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    #34

    This is a restaurant, not a freaking museum. "Curated" is some ridiculously pretentious nonsense.

    one.0.nine Report

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    #35

    Truffle oil

    crickety.ricket Report

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    #36

    Haricot verts— green beans!

    btd61869 Report

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    #37

    Aioli. It’s mayonnaise.

    kaylaine1257 Report

    2points
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    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is just not true. Aioli has mayonnaise-like ingredients but usually has a different flavor profile, like garlic.

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    #38

    Ink. Stop with the squid ink.

    griffland Report

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    #39

    Any place of business, including restaurants, that boast that their product is “world famous.”

    thewalkingblues Report

    2points
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    #40

    "Lobster" when you know damn well it's Langostino. Which is a lobster but stop playing in my face

    diamond_seas Report

    2points
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    #41

    “Catch of the Day” 🐟

    island_life_63 Report

    2points
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    #42

    Maybe not fancy, but there's no such thing as a Philly Cheesesteak.

    hellotherestudios Report

    2points
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    #43

    Not roll my eyes but I’m grossed out when I see bone marrow on a menu. I donated bone marrow - so … ewww

    elocin211 Report

    2points
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    #44

    I very dislike, a QR code, please seat me with a proper menu. Also when you walk in at a restaurant and there are several tables open and they ask you if you have a reservation 🙈🤣

    gina.sabando Report

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    #45

    Head to tail
    I’m sorry but I’m a vegetarian and that phrase makes me nauseous

    robinslick Report

    2points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you k**l an animal, don't waste anything. How do guys think you get sausage and pepperoni

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    #46

    Wagyu

    goodtimeschtom Report

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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A specific description of how the animal is raised and treated, like the word Kosher.

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    #47

    Not keen on “slaw” instead of coleslaw

    andrewrossnewell Report

    2points
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    #48

    Crudité. You mean an overpriced veggie tray I could get at the deli in my local grocery store for 1/3 of the cost?!

    the_freerangeunicorn Report

    2points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the word "charcuterie" because its just a deli tray.

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    #49

    Charcuterie. Pretty sure it’s meat and cheese on a platter that we’ve been eating forever

    _dreamlandskies Report

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    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and everyone knows that the word charcuterie means "meat and cheese on a platter". Do you object to the word "car" instead of petroleum engine powered wheeled transportation?

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    #50

    Wedge Salad

    jjfree2381 Report

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    #51

    Crudo. I speak Spanish so it’s just so jarring (and pretentious) to see the word raw. Just say what it is.

    lbmurra Report

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    #52

    Brussels Sprouts anything.

    caskproof Report

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    #53

    Nosh

    elisabethlaw Report

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    #54

    Rocky Mountain Oysters.

    wowcars Report

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    #55

    Espuma

    littlesealceramics Report

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    #56

    Pommes frites

    bhavna424 Report

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    #57

    Clotted cream. Because ew.

    kbradhay Report

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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? You don't understand clotted cream 🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣

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    #58

    “With quail egg…”

    414_gal Report

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    #59

    Cavier...

    tonispiration Report

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    #60

    Tableside tiramisu makes me livid

    johannnnnnnnnes_ Report

    1point
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    #61

    My husband HATES the word drizzle.

    alliebann Report

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    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? That's your husband's weird problem. It's an apt description. What other word would you use?

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    #62

    Dried shitake mushrooms at a gastropub

    rochetom Report

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    #63

    Tuscan

    jlaskowitz5 Report

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    #64

    Liver pâté is chilled boo boo 💩

    thenajahall Report

    1point
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    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, and it's good. Liver pate = liverwurst?

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    #65

    Gelèe

    wavalen Report

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    #66

    “Fusion” 🙄

    duffyjohnson77 Report

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    #67

    Umami

    walt2087 Report

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    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umami is a specific type of taste (one of five). I have many spices and ingredients I add to meals to give them this savoriness. What is the objection here?

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    #68

    Dijon.

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    #69

    Mouth feel.
    Just give me my wine.

    jd_sugarbaker Report

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    #70

    Entrees when they mean ‘Main Courses’

    stevenholland445 Report

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    #71

    Gremolata and EVOO

    derdin.8 Report

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