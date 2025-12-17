ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurants these days try their best to stand out, sometimes offering incredible, hard to beat prices, or dishes no one else has. Others try unique interiors, but a select few think that what will really help everyone is a gimmick. As is often the case, it doesn’t work out.

So we’ve gathered some of the most ridiculous and ill-conceived examples of restaurants refusing to actually serve their food on anything resembling a plate. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote pictures that boggle your mind, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vegan Dish Served On A Bone

Two bite-sized gourmet appetizers served on a long hollow bone in a creative restaurant food presentation.

mrde2022 Report

9points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Our Hummus Was Delivered On… An Art Canvas?

    Unusual food presentation on a small easel and breadsticks served in a cup, showcasing ridiculous restaurant serving styles.

    We ordered a hummus plate at a very normal hotel bar in the Midwest. This was brought out without context?

    Chemical_Minute4305 Report

    8points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so pathetic. But you chose to dine there

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Hope You Haven't Already Seen This One A Million Times

    Pudding served on an ancient VHS copy of The Bodyguard in a restaurant showcasing ridiculous food serving ideas.

    One_Understanding267 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    There is a moment of confusion that occurs in modern dining. You are seated at a trendy gastropub with exposed brick walls and Edison bulbs. You order the house burger with rustic fries. You are hungry and ready to eat. But when the server arrives they do not place a plate in front of you. Instead they deposit a roofing slate, a miniature shopping cart or perhaps a garden shovel. You look at the server. The server looks at you. You are expected to eat your dinner off a piece of hardware store equipment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is not a hallucination. It is a global epidemic of plating gone wrong. It has sparked a massive online movement known as We Want Plates. This community chronicles the absolute worst offenders in the restaurant world. They have documented bread served in slippers and sausages hanging from miniature clotheslines.

    #4

    I Mean I Think The Round Base Is Technically A Plate?

    Ridiculous food presentation with fried appetizers skewered on a fish spine served on a stone platter in a restaurant setting

    Restaurant in Guadalajara, Mexico. This used to be a great place to taste amazing gourmet Mexican food, but now this is just sad and expensive

    quaked2023 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Serving Dessert On A Cast Of The Chef's Sneaker

    Small desserts served on a white shoe sole plate illustrating one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    Civil-Lettuce-85 Report

    6points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would demand that the server take it back and present it on the chef's actual shoe, not some crappy plaster cast of it

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Paid $26 For This Charcuterie Board. I Literally Had To Peel The Plastic Off

    Charcuterie board served in a plastic snack tray with crackers and glasses of red wine at a restaurant table.

    TheD0HCtor Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments

    While these images are objectively funny they also point to a bizarre shift in how we value food. We have moved from dining to performance art where the vessel matters more than the meal. You might wonder why a chef would choose to serve spaghetti on a ping pong paddle. The answer lies in a field of study called gastrophysics. This is the science of eating and how our environment affects our perception of flavor.

    #7

    This Meatball Martini That Was Served

    Cocktail glass filled with spaghetti sauce, meatball garnish, and Parmesan rim in a creative ridiculous food serving idea.

    4nchored Report

    6points
    POST
    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one little bit of spaghetti lol

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    I Can’t Even Pour The Syrup On Or It’ll Get Everywhere ??

    Waffles served with strawberries and whipped cream on a wooden board among drinks and breakfast items.

    redwoodvelvet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Scallops Served On A Bed Of Wood Chips

    Two cheesy food items served on a bed of wood chips on a patterned plate, showcasing ridiculous restaurant food presentation.

    dippymcskippy Report

    6points
    POST
    rosjday avatar
    ScarletRos
    ScarletRos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t eat those so-called chips!

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments

    Professor Charles Spence at Oxford University has spent years studying this. His research shows that the weight, texture and color of the tableware change how we taste food. Heavy cutlery makes food feel more premium. Rough textures can make food taste saltier. By using heavy slates or wooden boards restaurants are trying to hack your brain.

    #10

    Strange Way To Eat Strawberries And Cream

    Food served inside a flattened glass bottle with toppings, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    mikeyyy_69 Report

    6points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why it looks like gone off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    When The Waiter Said “I’ll Just Go And Get Your Vegetables” I Didn’t Expect This

    Glass jar used as a food container showing vegetables, alongside a drink and utensils on a wooden restaurant table.

    Sunday roast in a rural English pub

    MissingFork Report

    5points
    POST
    isabella avatar
    Isabella
    Isabella
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comparing with others things in this post, this is almost normal.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    I Love Scraping The Nonstick Coating

    Fries and toppings served in a small frying pan, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    O-4 Report

    4points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's fine. The Teflon is organically neutral. It will pass on through. for the most part. As far as we can tell.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    They want you to perceive the meal as more artisanal and authentic. They are trying to justify the twenty dollar price tag on a burger by serving it on a slab of granite that weighs as much as a small child. There is also the undeniable influence of social media. We live in the age of the Instagram eat.

    #13

    Roasted Brussels Sprouts Served In A Toilet

    Roasted Brussels sprouts served in a toilet-shaped dish as a ridiculous food presentation in a restaurant.

    From a restaurant called “The Meat Wagon” in Las Vegas, Nevada USA

    doublebarreldarrel Report

    4points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a metaphor for where you will be headed quick smart

    2
    2points
    reply
    #14

    This Is How They Served Me A Fish... It Was Good Though

    Unique food presentation in a restaurant featuring seafood served inside a shell and garnished creatively on a textured base.

    nsgx Report

    4points
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who wants to order something & have it looking at you when it arrives? Thinking about it, something on the menu at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    This Japanese Guest Did Not Enjoy The Food At Alton Towers Resort... (To Be Fair, They Have A Point!)

    Breakfast served on an oily cardboard tray including sausage, bacon, egg, baked beans, and hash brown in a yellow mug.

    Snoo41241 Report

    4points
    POST
    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beans in a mug? This whole thing is an embarrassment.

    0
    0points
    reply

    A white plate is classic but it does not necessarily stop the scroll. A milkshake served in a mason jar covered in donuts and sparklers gets likes. A steak served on a clipboard gets shared. Restaurants are designing dishes specifically to go viral. The absurdity is the point. If you take a picture of your food because it is ridiculous the restaurant gets free advertising. They are trading your dignity for brand awareness.
    #16

    I Brought Myself Here

    Tall layered sushi dish with various sauces and toppings, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways food had been served in restaurants.

    Cute_Instruction_450 Report

    4points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that the trifle Rachel made?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Check Out Those Knife Marks. Is That Sanitary For Next Customer?

    Steak with butter, charred baby carrots, and mashed potatoes served on a wooden cutting board in a restaurant.

    Regallybeagley Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Little Too Transparent About The Portion Sizes Maybe?

    Food served in a measuring cup with soup, garnished with green onions and chili flakes, showcasing ridiculous restaurant presentation.

    quesadj Report

    3points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cue outrage from American diners that the markings are in metric

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    However there are serious downsides to this trend beyond just looking silly. The most obvious issue is hygiene. A ceramic plate is a miracle of engineering. It is non-porous and can be blasted with high heat in a dishwasher to kill bacteria. Wood boards are a different story. They are porous and can develop cracks where bacteria love to hide. A report from Birmingham City Council actually fined a restaurant for serving food on wooden boards that were unfit for use. When you eat off a cracked wooden paddle you might be getting a side of E. coli with your artisanal sliders.
    #19

    Chicken Burger In A Shovel In New Zealand

    Black bun fish sandwich served on a frying pan, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways food was served in restaurants.

    Sad-Friendship-2537 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Fish Are Friends Not Food

    Man looking at a fishbowl used as a plate, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways people had their food served in restaurants.

    adore_daisies02 Report

    3points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have walked out. This is cruel and disgusting

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    How Am I Supposed To Scoop This Out With Chips?

    Shrimp cocktail served in a wine glass surrounded by tortilla chips on a white plate in a restaurant setting.

    PresentDayDufus Report

    3points
    POST

    Then we have the physics of the situation. The rim of a plate is one of the most important inventions in the history of civilization. It keeps the gravy where it belongs. When you serve steak and peppercorn sauce on a flat piece of slate there is no containment system. The sauce follows the laws of gravity and ends up in your lap.
    #22

    There Is A Plate Right There. What Is The Point?

    Food served in small metal baskets and a mini colander on a plate, showcasing ridiculous restaurant food presentation.

    fillerbitch Report

    3points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well as a kid I didn't like my different foodstuffs to be touching so maybe quite a few people would appreciate that

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Who Needs Plates When There Are Dysfunctional Metal To Go Boxes

    Burger and fries served in a divided metal tray, showcasing one of the most ridiculous food serving styles in restaurants.

    idgafosman Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Steak Served In A Deep Bowl On Top Of Fries. Had To Ask For A Plate So I Could Actually Cut It

    Steak and fries served together in a bowl, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways people had their food served in restaurants.

    beta_vulgaris Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is what the We Want Plates movement fights for. They are not just being grumpy traditionalists. They are fighting for the functionality of dining. They believe that you should be able to eat your meal without requiring a hazmat suit or a degree in fluid dynamics.
    #25

    Served In A Jar

    Noodles and vegetables served inside a large glass jar, showcasing one of the most ridiculous food serving ideas in restaurants.

    Szechuan noodles served to us in a high-end resort in Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), resort is called Meraki, some of the worst presentation ever.

    sig19992 Report

    3points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the lid is slightly ajar

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    We Want (The Other 3/4s Of The) Plate

    Unusual food plating on a broken ceramic leaf-shaped dish showing a seafood appetizer in a restaurant setting.

    lefay_yaka Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Whoever Thought About This Has Never Eaten Onion Rings

    Onion rings stacked on a metal stand with ketchup and dipping sauce, an unusual food presentation in restaurants.

    xsmellmybikeseatx Report

    3points
    POST

    The trend has reached a point of self-parody. We have seen croquettes served inside a plaster bust of a Greek philosopher. We have seen bacon hanging from clips like laundry drying in the wind. This implies the bacon is wet which is a disturbing thought on its own. It feels like chefs are bored. They have mastered the cooking part so now they are just seeing what they can get away with. They are testing the limits of human patience.
    #28

    Easily One Of The Worst Salads I’ve Ever Had…

    Salad served in a cocktail glass on a large plate with dressing and glass of water showcasing ridiculous restaurant food presentation.

    1985ChiBears Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Dumpling On A Skull On A Board

    Unique and ridiculous food presentation in restaurants featuring a skull plate with a dumpling and dipping sauce.

    713_Mija Report

    3points
    POST
    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like it has pool for drainage from the skull’s sinuses.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Linguine Fishbowl

    Linguine bolognese served in a fish bowl, showcasing one of the most ridiculous food serving ideas in restaurants.

    babygirl420xo Report

    3points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How big is that portion or how tiny is the fish bowl??

    0
    0points
    reply

    Hopefully the pendulum will swing back. There is a quiet dignity in a white ceramic plate. It frames the food without screaming for attention. It holds the sauce. It is clean. It does not require you to eat off a shoe. Until that day comes we must remain vigilant. We must continue to ask the server if the shovel has been sterilized. And we must continue to demand that our food be served on the one thing designed to hold it. A plate.
    #31

    A First For Me: Had My Burger And Chips Served To Me In A Lunchbox That Was Burning Hot

    Chips and a sandwich served inside a colorful metal lunchbox, showcasing a ridiculous food serving idea in restaurants.

    OhShitItsSeth Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Burger On A Couple Of Bent Licence Plates

    Serving food in a restaurant using a folded license plate as a unique and ridiculous serving tray.

    Cobrachimkin Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Brownie And Ice Cream On A Slice Of Wood With A Big Crack In It

    Dessert served on a rustic wooden slab with chocolate sauce drizzled, showcasing one of the most ridiculous restaurant food presentations.

    Space_Patrol_Digger Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Sushi On A Ceramic Hat

    A piece of fish served on a white textured hat-shaped plate with purple flowers at a restaurant.

    ohlikeyoursissogood Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Salsa Platter At A Local Mexican Joint

    Small metal basket with tortilla chips served alongside four clear sauce bottles on a restaurant table, showcasing ridiculous food serving.

    jadedtortoise Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A Glass That Can Only Be Kept In Its Dock In A Certain Way? This Is A We Want Cups Situation

    Hand holding an unusual cocktail glass with a diamond-shaped base in a restaurant with ridiculous food serving style.

    I2-OH Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    You've Won... But At What Cost?

    Empty textured plate with a small shovel-shaped spoon on a marble tabletop showing ridiculous ways food served in restaurants.

    JustKoiru Report

    2points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What exactly are we looking at?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Today’s Lunch, Served On Some Building Materials

    Sandwich and fries served on a wooden board with ketchup, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways people had food served in restaurants.

    2spicy4dapepper Report

    2points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hurry up then and finish so that the builder waiting outside can continue constructing the scaffolding,

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    It’s Not Even A Real Cast Iron Pan. It’s Plastic!

    Cast iron skillet used to serve Mexican food with meat, cheese, guacamole, and chips in a restaurant setting.

    Subpar-Saiyan Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Wrong Kind Of Plate!

    Bacon strips hanging from a metal rack over a license plate with two dipping sauces in a restaurant setting.

    CaptainJAmazing Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Fries Stuffed In A Mini Pitcher

    French fries served inside a small ceramic pitcher with ketchup and mayonnaise dipping sauces on a white plate.

    jgraham6 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cheese Ball In Monopoly Shoe

    Fried snack served inside a metal boot with paper lining, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    Quazaka Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Chicken Parm On A Plank

    Pasta served on a wooden cutting board with sauce spread messily, illustrating ridiculous food presentation in restaurants.

    Adventurous-Bath7077 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    It Arrived In A Chocolate Bowl, Which Was Promptly Smashed On The Table

    A dessert with ice cream and fruit served directly on a wooden table, showcasing ridiculous food presentation in restaurants.

    SwimmerIndependent47 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Alchemist, Copenhagen

    Unusual food presentation with chicken feet served inside a metal cage, one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    justschh Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    The “Board” Is Not Even Wood, It’s Ceramic…

    Breakfast served on a wooden board with a fried egg and fruit, one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    bduxbellorum Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Found This Ridiculousness In The Specials Of A Restaurant Near Me

    Hand holding a chicken tender and french fry martini with three sauces, showcasing ridiculous food served in restaurants.

    TheMaybeMan_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Most Of The Dishes Were Served On Plates But This One, Inexplicably, Was On A Little Tree

    Creative food presentation with edible elements served on a branch over stones, showcasing ridiculous restaurant serving styles.

    SpareStrawberry Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Ice Cream In An Egg Carton

    Several molds of ice cream served in a broken egg carton, showcasing one of the most ridiculous food presentations in restaurants.

    CrankinThatHog Report

    2points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No doubt in another part of the same restaurant a patron has been served eggs in an ice cream container

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    "Went To A Coffee Shop, The Food Was Served On A Broken Plate And The Straw Was Made Out Of Pasta"

    Broken plate serving a slice of dessert with sauce and a straw made from pasta in a drink glass at a restaurant.

    LowJacket5476 Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Service With Sole

    Sushi served on a worn sneaker with a leaf, showcasing one of the most ridiculous ways food is served in restaurants.

    RainbowChainsaw Report

    2points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the sole purpose of that ?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Birria On A “Traditional Mexican Clothesline”

    Tacos served hanging on a clothesline with clothespins above a wooden board with sauces and sides in a restaurant.

    Candid_Hotel_2937 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    My Ceasar Salad On A Log….split In Twain

    Caesar salad served messily on a broken wooden board, highlighting ridiculous food presentation in restaurants.

    handcocktongueholy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A Mini Staircase Of Chicken Bite Appetizers

    Fried snacks served on a miniature staircase display with lettuce, showcasing ridiculous restaurant food presentation.

    toomanynamestakentbh Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Relatively Mild I Suppose

    Serving tiramisu in a coffee pot at a restaurant, showcasing one of the most ridiculous food presentation ideas.

    vrphotosguy55 Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!