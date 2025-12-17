ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurants these days try their best to stand out, sometimes offering incredible, hard to beat prices, or dishes no one else has. Others try unique interiors, but a select few think that what will really help everyone is a gimmick. As is often the case, it doesn’t work out.

So we’ve gathered some of the most ridiculous and ill-conceived examples of restaurants refusing to actually serve their food on anything resembling a plate. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote pictures that boggle your mind, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.