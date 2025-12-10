ADVERTISEMENT

Proper dad jokes, the works of Tommy Wiseau, your cousin’s standup comedy Instagram account, some things are so bad they just end up being good in their own special way. Like a car crash, it can be hard to look away at times, so some people go a step further and, helpfully, save and share it all on the internet.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts from a page dedicated to folks who saw a meme so bad, it became good enough to upvote. So brace yourself, if you’re a dad, take notes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

Invisible Ink

Reddit dad joke about drinking invisible ink with angry upvotes and awards in a humor thread.

capeglossystarling avatar
Ugh, do I have to?
Ugh, do I have to?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's also where you go for peekaboo accidents.

    #2

    Fair Enough

    Text meme about marriage advice with a joke so horrible it earned an angry upvote in online humor.

    PoSEVaDACQu Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Avoid a man who says "let me ask my wife first", when he isn't even married.

    #3

    From R/Peterexplainsthejoke

    Dad joke about a priest, pastor, and rabbit with a pun on blood type O, fitting horrible jokes with angry upvotes.

    Ejfg420 Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A priest, a rabbi, and an imam walk into a bar. "What is this," asks the bartender, "Some kind of joke?"

    The subreddit r/angryupvote is a delightfully specific corner of the internet dedicated to a feeling we've all experienced but rarely had a name for until now. It's a subreddit for memes and jokes that are so bad that you can't help but give them an upvote in rage and anger at your own disbelief that your soul found it funny.

    The concept is beautifully simple and captures something universal about internet humor. You see a terrible pun or a groan-worthy joke, you physically recoil from how awful it is, and yet somehow your finger still clicks that upvote button because deep down, against all your better judgment, it made you laugh.
    #4

    Thank You For Your Loss

    Reddit post showing a joke with angry upvotes, illustrating horrible jokes rewarded with angry upvotes on r/MadeMeSmile.

    Repulsive_Mixture_68 Report

    #5

    Teens Going Wild

    Reddit post showing edited images of world leaders as children, capturing moments of horrible jokes and angry upvotes.

    Ministry4wtf Report

    10points
    POST
    #6

    Like, Yah Ok👍

    Screenshot of a joke about TVs built into walls with a humorous photo reply and angry upvote reactions.

    saaif11 Report

    Since late June of 2019, the subreddit has grown into a rather large community with over 380,000 members, or Angry Voters as the subreddit jokingly calls them, though current estimates suggest the community has grown to nearly half a million users. The moderators even adjusted the "members online" section to show how many people are "throwing tables" at any given moment, which perfectly captures the vibe of the whole operation. You're not just scrolling through content, you're actively experiencing emotional turmoil over wordplay.
    #7

    I Was In Class While Looking At This And Had To Hold In Every Bit Of Laughter In My Body At That Moment

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing a horrible joke about Jesus's favorite gun receiving angry upvotes and blocks.

    reddit.com Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus Christ walks into a bar, hands the barman three nails and says "Can you put me up for the night?"...☠️

    #8

    😂😂

    An image showing a nervous nervous system specimen with a humorous caption, from a joke rewarded with angry upvotes.

    lolhoin1377 Report

    #9

    Dad Joke Headass

    Screenshot of a joke with an angry upvote reaction about Google Earth reading maps backwards.

    zacjac86 Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And on that map you'll find that Tulsa gets a lot of visitors.

    The genius of r/angryupvote lies in how it codifies a very specific emotional response to humor. This is a sub about when the post makes you angry, but you still upvote it. The content typically features screenshots of terrible jokes followed by someone commenting some variation of "angry upvote" or "take my upvote and leave," expressing their simultaneous appreciation and disgust. It's humor about humor, a meta commentary on how jokes that shouldn't work somehow still do.
    #10

    Angry U🅱️vote

    Reddit joke post showing a pun about windmills with an angry upvote and multiple comments on r/Jokes.

    LilYeetah420 Report

    #11

    It Took Me A While To Get It

    White Kia Soul car with a humorous decal showing a joke about opposite words, fitting angry upvote jokes theme.

    perineumoan Report

    #12

    This Got A Good Giggle From Me

    Reddit comments showing a horrible joke about Spanish with an angry upvote reaction visible.

    Recent-Sorbet Report

    The psychology behind why this content resonates with so many people taps into the same mechanisms that make dad jokes universally appealing and universally groan-inducing. Dad jokes work on at least three levels as puns, as anti-humor, and as a kind of weaponized anti-humor. The posts on this group fall squarely into that last category. They're jokes that seem designed to annoy you, and yet the annoyance itself becomes part of the entertainment. You're not just laughing at the joke but at your own reaction to it.

    #13

    Lmao I Feel This

    Reddit joke post with a horrible pun earning angry upvotes and mixed reactions from users in the jokes community.

    reddit.com Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I can't even say your joke stinks...

    #14

    It's Called Method Acting And It Angrily Got My Upvote

    Meme joke about Michael Jordan preparing for Space Jam by playing nine seasons of basketball and winning NBA championships.

    OptimusSpider Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just to be in a movie.

    #15

    Fear The Philosophy Horse

    Screenshot of a joke combining philosophy and wordplay, illustrating horrible jokes rewarded with angry upvotes.

    DragonLord2005 Report

    Researcher Marc Hye-Knudsen suggests that we can think of dad jokes as a type of anti-humor, or humor derived from violating the norms of humor production itself. When someone tells a joke, you expect a clever or surprising punchline. Dad jokes deliberately subvert that expectation by delivering something so obvious, so predictable, or so painfully constructed that it shouldn't elicit laughter at all. The fact that it does anyway creates a kind of cognitive dissonance that becomes funny in itself.
    #16

    I Hate Myself For Laughing At This

    A Twitter joke featuring a cow standing in the ocean, highlighting horrible jokes that get angry upvotes.

    M-L125K0 Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that the cow that drank the purple ink and mood indigo?

    #17

    He Is Right And You Know It

    Reddit joke with an angry upvote and thousands of comments showing how people rewarded a horrible joke online.

    jacinto12_ Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd suggest she make better choices.

    #18

    Wow

    Twitter exchange showing a horrible joke and replies, highlighting moments that earned angry upvotes for being so bad.

    Akpswtf Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say "see what you did there' but...

    Dad jokes are so unfunny that they become funny again, and that paradox is the entire foundation of this group. The subreddit celebrates jokes that have crossed over from bad into a special territory where bad becomes good through sheer audacity. A truly terrible pun delivered with confidence doesn't just fail as humor, it transcends into a new category of entertainment where failure is the point.
    #19

    Title

    Current vice president J.D. Vance in a suit with crossed arms, featured in a joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    PizzaLikerFan Report

    #20

    🔥

    Screenshot of a horrible joke about burning a degree, generating angry upvotes and sarcastic comments online.

    Cray_22 Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was hit by some omega-3 pills. Luckily my wounds were only super fish oil.

    #21

    This One Got Me

    Text joke about being bitten by a wolf, illustrating a horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    OptimusSpider Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    There's also something deeply relatable about the internal conflict these jokes create. Even the cringiest jokes can make us laugh, which reduces tension, with laughter being a powerful tool for enhancing mental well-being that reduces stress by lowering stress hormones and triggering the release of endorphins. When you encounter content on r/angryupvote, your brain is essentially getting a workout. You recognize the joke is terrible, you feel embarrassed for finding it funny, and yet you laugh anyway because your brain responds to wordplay and surprise even when you consciously know it's coming.
    #22

    Checkmate

    Hand moving white chess king to capture black king, illustrating a joke so horrible it deserves an angry upvote reaction.

    Recent-Sorbet Report

    #23

    Took Me A Mnute But Ths S Gettng Out Of Hand At Ths Pont

    Comic strip showing a joke so horrible it earned an angry upvote with a genie granting a wish that changes nothing.

    _cannoneer_ Report

    #24

    1 Billion

    Reddit thread with a humorous comment rewarded by angry upvotes for a horrible joke about receiving one billion dollars.

    nanosaitama Report

    Puns are surprisingly complex, a kind of sophisticated wordplay that's ripe with logic and wit, even when they seem stupid on the surface. The posts that end up on r/angryupvote often feature puns so elaborate or unexpected that you have to admire the construction even as you hate yourself for appreciating it. Someone put genuine effort into creating something deliberately awful, and that commitment to the bit is itself worthy of recognition.
    #25

    Argghhhh

    Snow melting unevenly on balcony tiles where corners meet, illustrating a joke that earned angry upvotes online.

    -Onions Report

    #26

    Is This A Irl Angry Upvote?

    Customer holding a banana shaped like a phone complaining about a faulty antenna to a store employee, joke with angry upvote humor.

    GlasPinguin Report

    #27

    Yummy Guide

    Reddit post showing a horrible joke about how to survive a bear attack with angry upvotes.

    WaaGeonlyme Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it's white, say goodnight

    The group also serves as a kind of support group for people who can't help but appreciate terrible humor. By upvoting these posts and commenting about your anger, you're essentially admitting "yes, I also have terrible taste in jokes and I'm mad about it." There's something bonding about shared embarrassment over what makes you laugh. The community aspect transforms individual shame into collective experience, making it okay to enjoy things that definitely shouldn't be as funny as they are.

    #28

    Don’t You Even

    Reddit joke about marriage with odd number, featured in a post rewarding horrible jokes with angry upvotes.

    Kianharv2006 Report

    #29

    Made Me Cackle Out Loud. Enjoy

    Reddit comments thread showing a horrible joke receiving multiple angry upvotes for its poor humor quality.

    ready_james_fire Report

    #30

    I Thought That Too

    Dog with his head stuck in a coffee cup, a horrible joke that earned an angry upvote in a funny meme.

    --SMHK-- Report

    The stakes are intentionally low, the emotions are deliberately exaggerated, and the whole thing exists just to make people laugh at the absurdity of their own reactions. It's humor that's self-aware enough to know it's terrible but confident enough not to care, and that combination keeps people coming back for more despite their better judgment.
    #31

    This Is So Dumb

    A man and woman in a bar exchanging a horrible joke, highlighting moments that earned angry upvotes online.

    BeneficialAd8114 Report

    #32

    😂😂

    Meme showing characters in military hats with a joke about missing camouflage class and an angry upvote reaction.

    Acceptable_Aioli4983 Report

    #33

    Im Mad This Made Me Laugh

    A joke about cheese being rewarded with an angry upvote for its horrible pun on rectangle cheese.

    SullyPatel Report

    5points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rectangle or not, I'll take it. Cheese is cheese!

    #34

    A Leap Of Faith

    Humorous image of a wall crucifix with Jesus figure bungee jumping, highlighting a horrible joke with angry upvotes.

    Low_Breakfast7785 Report

    #35

    Damn

    Tweet about a Sesame Street Muppet and a funny comment rewarding a horrible joke with an angry upvote.

    kzgatsby Report

    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean? He's got a roof over his head, doesn't he?

    #36

    I Hate How Perfect This Fits

    Humorous image collage with funny names and captions showcasing horrible jokes rewarded by angry upvotes.

    rkraptor70 Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why yes, I *did* sing it through with all of these excellent alternatives!

    #37

    Emergencies Only Please

    A burning crayon with text joke about how long a crayon will burn, linked to horrible joke angry upvotes.

    itsalancething Report

    #38

    Shut Up And Take My Upvote. And Btw: F You!

    Golden retriever lying under a car with exhaust pipes positioned like sunglasses, creating a funny horrible joke moment.

    KetmanDaDon Report

    #39

    Read This. I Read This

    Dad joke about English language oddities, highlighting confusing rhyme patterns and word pronunciations.

    ZhangtheGreat Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So then is Reddit pronounced Read-it or Read-it?

    #40

    I Need To Meet That Lanlord

    Apartment building with windows shaped like network ports, humorously referred to in a joke rewarded with angry upvotes.

    PavaLP1 Report

    #41

    Snoop

    Surreal meme with multiple Snoop Dogg faces on a sun and tree, illustrating a joke so horrible it gets angry upvotes.

    Routine-Security-914 Report

    #42

    This One Got Me

    Comic strip showing two characters with a horrible joke causing an awkward silence and angry upvotes reaction.

    OptimusSpider Report

    ixacacau avatar
    K Ma
    K Ma
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought there was going to be a punchline

    #43

    Have My Upvote

    Messy open cans of diced tomatoes compare how boyfriend and partner open them, sparking angry upvotes for the joke.

    ZAIGO_90 Report

    #44

    Well Played

    Elevator panel showing buttons for floors 2, 3, and 4 with a humorous caption, fitting horrible joke angry upvote theme.

    randomman10032 Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my brain went... somewhere else.

    #45

    *lowers Face Into Palm*

    Funny sign with a horrible joke about a beehive without an exit, capturing the angry upvote humor trend.

    Fr3nchT0astCrunch Report

    #46

    She Deserves Those Angry Upvotes

    User comment on a world map meme, part of horrible jokes rewarded with angry upvotes in a social media post.

    Dependent_Sugar3997 Report

    #47

    I May Be Stupid

    Cow standing in water with text I may be stupid, illustrating a horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    toelickeryummy Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you kind of have to go to the original Reddit to get this one, since BP can only show one image (click the link "toelickeryummy" (name of the user that posted it) below the image

    #48

    Could Barely Compose Myself After Seeing This

    Split image showing Mozart painting, Cinderella animation, combined Mozart-Cinderella face, and a pile of shredded cheese as a joke from horrible jokes collection.

    Recent-Sorbet Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would call it cheesy, but that's just too easy.

    #49

    Saw This Gem

    Young man with a bruised face captioned with a horrible joke, receiving angry upvotes in a social media post.

    TheRealYago Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's gonna- uhhh... leave a mark

    #50

    It/She

    Social media joke about pronouns and poison ivy, illustrating a horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    bdouble0w0 Report

    #51

    Brochure

    Tweet showing a pun joke about pamphlet versus brochure, illustrating horrible jokes that get angry upvotes online.

    LingonberryPrimary44 Report

    #52

    So Stupid But It Definitely Got Me

    Filing cabinet with humorous top secret and bottom secret labels, illustrating a joke so horrible it gained angry upvotes.

    OptimusSpider Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Highly (and accurately) classified information.

    #53

    Alright Den

    Reddit thread showing a joke about male names receiving angry upvotes for horrible humor and reactions.

    Zestyclose_Yak3227 Report

    #54

    Go Home Taco Bell, You're Hammered

    Woman arrested for slapping boyfriend with taco alongside Taco Bell’s joke earning angry upvotes online

    xXFawkes74Xx Report

    #55

    Guerilla Tactics At It's Best

    Close-up of an emu with intense eyes paired with a joke about Australia declaring war, highlighting horrible jokes and angry upvotes.

    Algernonletter5 Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, the Emu War is real. Yes, the Emu won.

    #56

    You

    Two bullets collided and fused together in 1915, an unlikely event shared in a joke-themed angry upvote post.

    reddit.com Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (insert your own Trump policy joke here.)

    #57

    Wholesome

    Screenshot of a humorous post with an angry upvote about a joke involving the pronunciation of tea.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Reddit post in r/AskReddit with a joke about ADHD receiving angry upvotes for its horrible humor.

    reddit.com Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I upgraded mine to AD5G.

    #59

    Just Take It And Leave Ig

    Reddit post with a horrible joke that received an angry upvote and sparked comments on r/3amjokes.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Knocked Sense Into Him

    A math genius story with pixelated shapes and fractals shared in a post rewarded with an angry upvote.

    ZaytherLegit Report

    #61

    This Is Why I Love C&h

    Comic strip showing a joke involving a missile hit and a pun, illustrating horrible jokes that earn angry upvotes.

    Fr3nchT0astCrunch Report

    #62

    Dammit

    Clear glass coffin on a carpeted floor with a joke about glass coffins and their popularity in dark humor.

    Jonesdotmi Report

    #63

    You Son Of A

    Screenshot of a dad joke about a running joke with a man laughing while holding a mug at home.

    OptimusSpider Report

    #64

    Finding 24 Carrot Ring

    Hand holding a carrot with a gold ring growing through it, illustrating a horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    Algernonletter5 Report

    #65

    Get Out

    Screenshot of a joke comment with 300 angry upvotes showing a horrible joke rewarded online.

    dewi54 Report

    #66

    It Does Explain A Lot

    Reddit comment thread showing a horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote on a story about multiple crash survivals.

    AndyjHops Report

    #67

    I Love This One So Much

    Meme showing a house turning into a storage garage under the moonlight, illustrating a horrible joke with an angry upvote.

    Fr3nchT0astCrunch Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a while to recognize the object in the final panel. I'm sure I won't be there only one. But it's more satisfying to figure it out yourself, so first, a hint: what do you call a large building full of boxes? Okay, here's the answer, stop reading now if you don't want to see it, last chance: it's a warehouse. Now what sort of house needs to worry about a full moon...?

    #68

    So Stupid. I Angrily Laughed And Now It's Your Turn

    Scene from The Lion King (1994) showing wildebeests used in a stampede instead of bisons, with angry and surprised lions.

    OptimusSpider Report

    #69

    I... I Guess

    Black and white photos of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy labeled as the only open minded presidents in a joke post.

    Chara-fan Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couple inches to the right and we could have had a third.

    #70

    Did You Do It?

    A humorous image showing two water taps labeled with double tap on your screen as a joke deserving an angry upvote.

    ZeoX_Furkan Report

    #71

    I Mean… Technically…

    Bright green Dodge Challenger parked in a green vehicle reserved spot, obstructed by a parking sign pole.

    Potential_Try425 Report

    #72

    Took Me A Little Bit

    Meme of Poseidon and Neptune, gods of the sea, with a boat crew rowing and making a pun in a humorous joke format.

    SoccerFalcon21 Report

    #73

    This Got Me

    Reddit thread showing jokes with angry upvotes and humorous comments in response to a shocking question post.

    TrashMammal32 Report

    #74

    Never Too Soon

    Reddit dad joke about whales near the Titanic with 1000 upvotes and a punchline involving Five Guys lunch.

    Pyro_vixen Report

    #75

    This Was Clever

    Screenshot of a social media joke pun involving blacksmiths with users reacting to horrible jokes and angry upvotes.

    sypher07070799 Report

    #76

    I Relate To The Bottom Comment

    Diagram comparing sound bouncing from a musician on stage versus a pigeon, featuring a pun about horrible jokes and angry upvotes.

    EthanSL24 Report

    #77

    You Win This Round

    Reddit joke thread where a horrible joke gets an angry upvote and sarcastic replies from users.

    Ministry4wtf Report

    #78

    Van Gogh

    Meme showing a confused Vincent van Gogh reacting to a horrible joke worthy of an angry upvote.

    Best-Drink-2604 Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    erm AKSHUALLY, the CORRECT way to pronounce van gogh's last name is something more like KHOKH, not GOH (im leaving dont worry)

    #79

    Empty cardboard box placed near a glass door, paired with an angry upvote comment referencing a horrible joke.

    ShaitaVo Report

    #80

    Feeling A Little Sadagascar Rn

    Four-panel joke image with map shapes showing madagascar, gladagascar, sadagascar, and a fuel gauge labeled outtagascar.

    rylche_vrooooom Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hadagascar but now i drive electric (this is from a 3 year old bp post reply lol)

    #81

    Fricken Rick

    Rick Astley singing passionately with a microphone in a joke about Pixar movies and angry upvotes.

    TheOneAndOnlyJinx Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but that would let me down...

    #82

    Wow

    Screenshot of an online comment thread showing multiple angry upvotes on a horrible joke post.

    iAfterLive Report

    #83

    Worth A Propaganda

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange about the meaning of propaganda, a joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    Scarletwitch713 Report

    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This deserves to be MUCH higher!

    #84

    If You’re American Name The Country

    Map showing western Europe with a humor challenge to name a country, illustrating a joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    EmmanuelMoyta Report

    #85

    Reddit post with a horrible joke about opposites, rewarded by angry upvotes and a confused facial reaction meme.

    No_Equivalent8179 Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two wrongs don't make a right but three rights make a left.

    #86

    This Guy Has Definitely Been Waiting Their Whole Life For That

    Reddit joke about Michael Jackson with an angry upvote reaction, showing 1.3k angry votes and 29 awards.

    Ph4ke_ Report

    #87

    You Jerk

    Text-based joke image illustrating how people read jokes in a specific order, related to horrible jokes and angry upvotes.

    HumorClean Report

    #88

    Happy

    Microwave flipped on its side with eyes and mouth drawn, showing a funny horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    nanosaitama Report

    #89

    Why You Little Shi-

    Reddit joke about the smartest kid changing from physics student to gym trainer with an angry upvote.

    Butteryomelette17_9 Report

    #90

    He’s Pretty Stuffed

    A woman dining with a giant stuffed animal in a Japanese restaurant aiming to reduce awkwardness with humor and angry upvotes.

    teetertottermcpotter Report

    #91

    Damm It He Is Right

    Text meme discussing where to stand during an earthquake alongside a coin pusher game, highlighting horrible jokes with angry upvotes.

    bulwix Report

    #92

    Just Take My Upvote

    Farmer holding a sheep with a pun-filled conversation, showcasing a horrible joke rewarded with an angry upvote.

    dash_hhh Report

    #93

    *upvotes Angrily*

    Cartoon skull resembling a sad jellyfish with text highlighting a joke so horrible it gets an angry upvote.

    Excellent-Dig6426 Report

    #94

    Pan Left

    Animated scene showing a dog talking to a sad girl, capturing a moment from a joke with angry upvote reactions.

    DEADPOOL_9865 Report

    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017