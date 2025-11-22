ADVERTISEMENT

The ability to email, text or really just communicate at a distance has made way too many people comfortable with saying heinous things just because they don’t have to deal with the consequences face to face. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the recipients have started saving the worst examples.

The “Toxctexts” (not a typo) X page is dedicated to collecting and sharing some of the most entitled, unhinged or just unpleasant things people have been messaged. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts (non-toxically) in the comments section down below.

More info: X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Screenshot of toxic but funny texts showing a one-sided conversation with awkward and humorous rejection.

toxctexts Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of toxic text message revealing cheating and complicated feelings, illustrating toxic but funny texts people had to screenshot.

    toxctexts Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of toxic texts conversation with a funny April Fools message causing confusion and surprise.

    toxctexts Report

    5points
    POST

    There's something deeply fascinating about watching perfectly reasonable people transform into keyboard warriors the moment they log online. The same person who would apologize profusely for accidentally bumping into you at the grocery store will gleefully type out messages so caustic they could strip paint. It's like Clark Kent in reverse, except instead of gaining superpowers, they lose every filter that made them tolerable at dinner parties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scientists have a fancy name for this phenomenon called the online disinhibition effect, which basically means people feel way less restrained when communicating through screens compared to in person. Think of it as the psychological equivalent of wearing sunglasses indoors and thinking nobody can see you. You can see everyone else just fine, but somehow you've convinced yourself you're invisible and therefore completely immune to social consequences.
    #4

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text message exchange where one person tells the other to delete their number.

    toxctexts Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Screenshot of toxic texts showing a sarcastic conversation with funny and toxic messages exchanged between two people.

    toxctexts Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation asking if someone is single with a witty reply.

    toxctexts Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The most problematic version of this is what researchers call toxic disinhibition, where people get meaner online and create hostile environments that nobody asked for. This is different from benign disinhibition, where people just open up more and share personal things they might not say face to face. One makes the internet a supportive space, the other turns it into a digital thunderdome where everyone's auditioning for the role of Most Unpleasant Human.
    #7

    Screenshot of toxic but funny text exchange where one person says you're different and the other responds with a witty comeback.

    toxctexts Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of toxic texts conversation showing jealousy and honesty with angry and heart emojis in a funny message exchange.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bar is so so low.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Toxic and funny text message exchange showing a worried response after telling mom about someone in a dark chat interface.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So why does this happen? The root lies deep in human psychology, particularly in how most communication is nonverbal, composed of body language, eye contact, speech tone and language patterns. When you strip all that away and leave only text on a screen, our brains start freaking out a little. Without this information to help process and categorize what we're reading, our minds are left sorting through uncertainty, and thanks to prehistoric fight or flight instincts, being unsure about another person's intent often creates a negative reaction to a perceived threat. Basically, your caveman brain thinks every ambiguous email is a saber tooth tiger.
    #10

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation showing funny and toxic messages exchanged between two people.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Screenshot of a toxic and funny text exchange where one message says i miss us and the reply questions respect yourself.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Screenshot of a toxic and funny text exchange showing a brief, blunt conversation with casual checking in.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online, you're often invisible so you don't have to worry about body language and tone, and you can easily misrepresent yourself. It's like wearing a Halloween costume that makes you feel like a different person, except the costume is just the absence of anyone actually looking at your face while you say terrible things.

    #13

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text exchange about giving an address that is actually an animal shelter.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation with playful and sarcastic messages in a dark chat interface.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation showing a question about rizz and a reply saying manipulation.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST

    There's also usually a lag time between when you post something and when you get a response, which makes it easy to just post something and bounce without thinking about the consequences. Fire off that spicy take, close the laptop, and pretend you didn't just ruin someone's day. Out of sight, out of mind, right?
    #16

    Screenshot of toxic but funny texts showing a direct message accusing cheating and a casual reply.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation with funny messages about relationship doubts and Valentine's Day money concerns.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Screenshot of toxic texts conversation with a funny and sarcastic reply highlighting toxic text messages.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST

    When you're sharing with a crowd online, you tend to airbrush out disappointments to make your day as enviable as possible, but paradoxically, that same crowd also emboldens you to say things you'd never dream of saying to someone's actual face. Research found that college students who felt emboldened by anonymity, agreeing with statements like sending mean emails or text messages is easy because they're not face to face with the other person, were more likely to engage in cyberbullying. Turns out when you can't see the person wincing at your words, it's a lot easier to keep typing them.
    #19

    Screenshot of toxic but funny text exchange where one person cancels dinner plans after offering to pay.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Screenshot of a toxic and funny text conversation about playing 8 ball pool game, showcasing humorous digital interaction.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Screenshot of toxic and funny text exchange with delayed response and blunt messages between two people.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST

    Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings notes that research has shown trolls tend to have an inability to build healthy relationships offline, which honestly tracks. If your primary source of entertainment is making strangers feel bad on the internet, that's probably not a sign that your Tuesday night book club is thriving. These folks are motivated by status, and attracting attention or upsetting people gives them a sense of self worth and importance that's likely lacking in their day to day offline lives. It's like being the villain in a video game, except the game is real life and nobody's having fun.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation with funny and sarcastic messages exchanged between two people.

    toxctexts Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Screenshot of toxic but funny text messages showing sarcastic conversation about life and honesty between two people.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation with a request to swallow an airtag and a blunt refusal.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The text message version of this is equally bonkers. Text messages encourage laziness and passive aggressive behavior, creating a higher quantity of interactions but decreasing their quality. It's just too easy to fire off a snippy text when you're mad instead of having an actual conversation where you might have to, heaven forbid, regulate your emotions like a functional adult. Texting and other forms of computer mediated communication can make people more anxious because of the many ways one can interpret a message. That simple text saying "we need to talk" could mean absolutely nothing or it could mean your life is about to implode, and studies show that ambiguous texts are interpreted negatively, triggering bouts of anxiety.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation showing a dismissive reply to an emotional message.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely correct response. No notes

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation with a funny reply showing humor in toxic texts at 2:10 PM.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text message exchange showing witty and sarcastic chat replies on a dark background.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST

    The really wild part is that people tend to attribute voices and imagined characteristics to written text based on their own expectations and not necessarily on the actual intended meaning or tone, which can lead people to act differently than they might in person. You're basically having a conversation with a version of someone you invented in your head, and then getting mad at the real person for what your imaginary version of them said. It's like being angry at someone because of a dream you had, except you're doing it constantly and calling it communication.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text exchange involving $708 payment and a polite unblock request.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Screenshot of toxic texts conversation with a sarcastic question about having a girlfriend and sending screenshots.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    Text message exchange showing a toxic but funny reply with the phrase we're humans stop playin in a dark chat interface.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST

    The internet also makes people view online interactions more as a game where real life rules don't necessarily apply. Authority figures aren't as big of a deal online, so people feel and act as equals, which can lead them to act differently than they normally would offline. Nobody's boss is watching them type mean comments on a recipe blog at two in the morning, so suddenly everyone's an expert food critic with a grudge against someone's grandmother's casserole. The tragic irony is that all this technological progress that was supposed to bring us closer together has just given us new and creative ways to be awful to each other from the comfort of our couches. We've got the ability to instantly connect with anyone on the planet, and we're using it to argue about things that don't matter with people we'll never meet while our actual relationships suffer from us being glued to screens. It's like being handed a miracle and using it to throw rocks at strangers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Screenshot of toxic texts conversation with a funny but harsh message about happiness and wishes at 11:11 pm.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation with a message saying let’s be toxic again from an unknown sender.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation with emojis asking about contact name on phone.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text exchange with playful insults and crying emojis in a chat conversation.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Screenshot of a toxic text exchange showing a funny and sarcastic reply to a question about feelings.

    toxctexts Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text conversation where one person insults the other after confirming they got home safe.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Screenshot of a toxic text message saying no longer interested after viewing Twitter, showcasing toxic but funny texts.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Screenshot of toxic funny text conversation with a message saying we're done above a digital 8 ball game prompt.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Screenshot of toxic but funny texts exchanging messages with playful and sarcastic tone on a dark iMessage screen.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Screenshot of a toxic but funny text exchange with a sarcastic reply about talking to multiple friends.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    Screenshot of toxic funny texts conversation with messages saying I want you, that wasn’t me, and my demons.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Screenshot of toxic texts conversation with a funny and sarcastic reply about relationship breakup wishes.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation showing a funny but harsh reply, illustrating toxic texts with humor.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of a funny toxic text conversation where one person asks if the other is hungry before picking them up.

    toxctexts Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!