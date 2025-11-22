ADVERTISEMENT

The ability to email, text or really just communicate at a distance has made way too many people comfortable with saying heinous things just because they don’t have to deal with the consequences face to face. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the recipients have started saving the worst examples.

The “Toxctexts” (not a typo) X page is dedicated to collecting and sharing some of the most entitled, unhinged or just unpleasant things people have been messaged. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts (non-toxically) in the comments section down below.

More info: X