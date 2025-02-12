80 Awkward, Cringeworthy, And Downright Confusing Texts People Have Gotten
We've all received our fair share of weird messages. Maybe it was a neighbor asking to "borrow" something totally unexpected, or a completely out-of-the-blue drunk text from an ex. But every now and then, you get a message so bizarre, so out there, that the only logical thing to do is share it with the internet.
Today, Pandas, we've rounded up some of the strangest, funniest, and most confusing texts people have ever received. So sit back, scroll on, and enjoy this wild collection of unexpected digital chaos!
This post may include affiliate links.
New AirPods Cheaper Than Repair
“Ending is better than mending.” (Aldous Huxley, Brave New World, 1932)
I'm *trying* To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol??
Well I don’t drink either if it makes you feel any better 🤷🏼♀️
Woke Up To This Text From My Uncle
And absolutely no follow up for an HOUR from Uncle Ronnie? That being said, he sounds like a pretty cool uncle. He’s just giving me those good vibes.
Text messaging has come a long way from its early days. Believe it or not, the first-ever text message was sent way back in 1992 when engineer Neil Papworth sent a simple “Merry Christmas” over the Vodafone network.
Back then, no one could have predicted that tiny text bubbles on our screens would go on to change the way we communicate forever.
Verbal Matricide
Oof. I was going through a lot at 17 and before that. Like from 12 to about 22. If this kid thinks 3 people is a lot 😬 he’d be glad I wasn’t his mom lol I was with more guys between 15-18 than I have been from 18-30
Rejection After Date
I Can’t Do Dating Anymore, My Heart Hurts Too Much
As disappointing as this is for blue, I think this is fair.
Back in the early days, texting wasn’t the free-flowing chat fest it is now. SMS had a strict 160-character limit, which meant every word had to count. No room for rambling or over-explaining! This constraint led to the rise of abbreviations, which are still a part of everyday texting lingo today.
I Don’t Think She’s Gonna Respond Anymore
Text From Our Estranged Mum To Sister For Her 17th Birthday
I'm At Church With My Mom And She Messaged Me This While I Was At The Washroom
Fast forward to today, and texting is one of the most widely used forms of communication. In 2021 alone, mobile users in the U.S. sent a jaw-dropping 2 trillion text messages.
That’s nearly 6 billion texts per day! To put that into perspective, if each text took just one second to read, you’d be reading non-stop for over 190 years.
I’m A Teacher. My Student Told Me Her Grandma Died
Man I’m Actually Pissed. My Mother Got Rid Of My First Pet Without Warning Me
Wow, there should be a special place in hell reserved for this person
Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Co-Workers Ate Them All
With the internet failing us at the worst possible times, texting has remained a reliable lifeline. Whether it's confirming a meeting, sending an emergency “Help! No WiFi” message, or just sending a quick “What’s up?” to a friend, SMS remains one of the easiest ways to stay connected when all else fails.
Announced To My Entire Family That I Am Severing All Ties With Them And This Was My Brothers Response
This Is A Normal Response Or I’m Tripping?
My Bfs Creepy Dad
But while texting is still going strong in many places, some countries are seeing a decline. Brits, for instance, sent around 40.86 billion texts in 2021, which might sound like a lot, but it’s actually a drop from previous years.
By 2022, that number had shrunk even further to 36.44 billion texts—suggesting that even the UK might be leaning more towards instant messaging apps instead.
My Ex Texted Me After I Found Out He Cheated
How Not To Sell A Car
China, on the other hand, still dominates the texting game. In 2022, a whopping 1.295 trillion text messages were sent across the country—that’s about 3.5 billion per day!
Meanwhile, in Germany, texting seems to be fading into the background, with just 5.8 billion texts sent that same year, marking its lowest numbers yet.
Mom Knows I’m Engaged And Living With My Fiancé
My Husband, Who Is Not Good With Emotional Topics, Broke The News Of My Beloved Cat Being Put To Sleep Like This
My Aunt Losing Her Mind Over The Name Of My Soon To Be Born Daughter Lilith
While some places still rely on SMS, others have moved on to apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger. Let’s be real—when was the last time you actually sent a regular text instead of a DM? In many parts of the world, texting is starting to feel a bit… old school.
I Knew “Free Kittens” Was Too Good To Be True
A Text From My Wife While She Is At Work
These Texts My Little Sister Received From Her Grandma
That being said, businesses still love SMS marketing. Gen X leads the way in receiving promotional texts, with 49% of marketers targeting them. Millennials come in close at 47%, while Gen Z isn’t too far behind at 44%.
And yes, even boomers get in on the action, with 39% of marketing texts landing in their inboxes.
Asked A Local Bar Owner If They Were Hiring
My Parents Discussing Who Should Cancel Dinner With Me, Not Realizing I’m On The Thread. Riveting
Tinder Goth Girl
Oh, the censoring is really good. What word is that? Strobing?
But out of the billions of texts sent worldwide every single day, some are bound to be absolute gems of chaos, confusion, and pure comedy—just like these. Which of these weird, awkward, or downright baffling texts made you laugh the most? Let us know!
I Texted My Doctor About My Foot Pain And This Was His Only Response
17 Year Old Said She Was 23
My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap
Landlord: “You can’t just steal the June rent money, I’m still your landlord, it’s illegal” “Please don’t argue.”
What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12 Year Old To Text Me This
Why Are Some Men Like This?
Honestly, men who do this have an IQ so low the people in Hell jump down to it when they want to die again. And then they never even hit the ground because it keeps getting lower.
Texts You Never Want To Get
Omg… I’ve had similar experiences in school, and it’s freaking terrifying. I would be so concerned if I got that text. Hope they’re ok.
My Girlfriend Sent Me This, I Told Her To Give It A Week Or So… What Do I Do?
Blocked
Roommate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here
I'd be flushing the toilet repeatedly, or use the kitchen sink. Screw with the water temperature.
Boss Wants Me To “Make Up” Work Day I’m Missing Because Im Flying Back From A Work Trip
My Ex From Nearly A Decade Ago
GF Of The Guy Whos Been Harassing Me For A Year Just Sent Me A Lovely Text
My Wedding Is In 2 Days…. This Is The Text I Wake Up To From My Mother
Was Planning On Going To A Concert, Got Replaced An Hour Before It Started
My Date Cancelled 2 Hrs Before We Were Supposed To Meet
This doesn't seem that bad; though it doesn't appear that a head's up was forthcoming