Today, Pandas, we've rounded up some of the strangest, funniest, and most confusing texts people have ever received. So sit back, scroll on, and enjoy this wild collection of unexpected digital chaos!

We've all received our fair share of weird messages . Maybe it was a neighbor asking to "borrow" something totally unexpected, or a completely out-of-the-blue drunk text from an ex. But every now and then, you get a message so bizarre , so out there, that the only logical thing to do is share it with the internet.

#1 New AirPods Cheaper Than Repair Share icon

#2 I'm *trying* To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol?? Share icon

#3 Woke Up To This Text From My Uncle Share icon

Text messaging has come a long way from its early days. Believe it or not, the first-ever text message was sent way back in 1992 when engineer Neil Papworth sent a simple “Merry Christmas” over the Vodafone network. Back then, no one could have predicted that tiny text bubbles on our screens would go on to change the way we communicate forever.

#4 Verbal Matricide Share icon

#5 Rejection After Date Share icon

#6 I Can’t Do Dating Anymore, My Heart Hurts Too Much Share icon

Back in the early days, texting wasn’t the free-flowing chat fest it is now. SMS had a strict 160-character limit, which meant every word had to count. No room for rambling or over-explaining! This constraint led to the rise of abbreviations, which are still a part of everyday texting lingo today.

#7 I Don’t Think She’s Gonna Respond Anymore Share icon

#8 Text From Our Estranged Mum To Sister For Her 17th Birthday Share icon

#9 I'm At Church With My Mom And She Messaged Me This While I Was At The Washroom Share icon

Fast forward to today, and texting is one of the most widely used forms of communication. In 2021 alone, mobile users in the U.S. sent a jaw-dropping 2 trillion text messages. That’s nearly 6 billion texts per day! To put that into perspective, if each text took just one second to read, you’d be reading non-stop for over 190 years.

#10 I’m A Teacher. My Student Told Me Her Grandma Died Share icon

#11 Man I’m Actually Pissed. My Mother Got Rid Of My First Pet Without Warning Me Share icon

#12 Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Co-Workers Ate Them All Share icon

With the internet failing us at the worst possible times, texting has remained a reliable lifeline. Whether it's confirming a meeting, sending an emergency “Help! No WiFi” message, or just sending a quick “What’s up?” to a friend, SMS remains one of the easiest ways to stay connected when all else fails.

#13 Announced To My Entire Family That I Am Severing All Ties With Them And This Was My Brothers Response Share icon

#14 This Is A Normal Response Or I’m Tripping? Share icon

#15 My Bfs Creepy Dad Share icon

But while texting is still going strong in many places, some countries are seeing a decline. Brits, for instance, sent around 40.86 billion texts in 2021, which might sound like a lot, but it's actually a drop from previous years. By 2022, that number had shrunk even further to 36.44 billion texts—suggesting that even the UK might be leaning more towards instant messaging apps instead.

#16 My Ex Texted Me After I Found Out He Cheated Share icon

#17 Opening Gone Unexpected Share icon

#18 How Not To Sell A Car Share icon

China, on the other hand, still dominates the texting game. In 2022, a whopping 1.295 trillion text messages were sent across the country—that's about 3.5 billion per day! Meanwhile, in Germany, texting seems to be fading into the background, with just 5.8 billion texts sent that same year, marking its lowest numbers yet.

#19 Mom Knows I’m Engaged And Living With My Fiancé Share icon

#20 My Husband, Who Is Not Good With Emotional Topics, Broke The News Of My Beloved Cat Being Put To Sleep Like This Share icon

#21 My Aunt Losing Her Mind Over The Name Of My Soon To Be Born Daughter Lilith Share icon

While some places still rely on SMS, others have moved on to apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger. Let’s be real—when was the last time you actually sent a regular text instead of a DM? In many parts of the world, texting is starting to feel a bit… old school.

#22 I Knew “Free Kittens” Was Too Good To Be True Share icon

#23 A Text From My Wife While She Is At Work Share icon

#24 These Texts My Little Sister Received From Her Grandma Share icon

That being said, businesses still love SMS marketing. Gen X leads the way in receiving promotional texts, with 49% of marketers targeting them. Millennials come in close at 47%, while Gen Z isn’t too far behind at 44%. And yes, even boomers get in on the action, with 39% of marketing texts landing in their inboxes.

#25 Asked A Local Bar Owner If They Were Hiring Share icon

#26 My Parents Discussing Who Should Cancel Dinner With Me, Not Realizing I’m On The Thread. Riveting Share icon

#27 Tinder Goth Girl Share icon

But out of the billions of texts sent worldwide every single day, some are bound to be absolute gems of chaos, confusion, and pure comedy—just like these. Which of these weird, awkward, or downright baffling texts made you laugh the most? Let us know!

#28 I Texted My Doctor About My Foot Pain And This Was His Only Response Share icon

#29 17 Year Old Said She Was 23 Share icon

#30 My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap Share icon

#31 What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12 Year Old To Text Me This Share icon

#32 Why Are Some Men Like This? Share icon

#33 Texts You Never Want To Get Share icon

#34 My Girlfriend Sent Me This, I Told Her To Give It A Week Or So… What Do I Do? Share icon

#35 Blocked Share icon

#36 Roommate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here Share icon

#37 Boss Wants Me To “Make Up” Work Day I’m Missing Because Im Flying Back From A Work Trip Share icon

#38 My Ex From Nearly A Decade Ago Share icon

#39 GF Of The Guy Whos Been Harassing Me For A Year Just Sent Me A Lovely Text Share icon

#40 My Wedding Is In 2 Days…. This Is The Text I Wake Up To From My Mother Share icon

#41 Was Planning On Going To A Concert, Got Replaced An Hour Before It Started Share icon

#42 My Date Cancelled 2 Hrs Before We Were Supposed To Meet Share icon

#43 POV: You’re Happily Married And Message Your Friend Who Recently Got A Girlfriend Share icon

#44 My Friend Matched With This Guy On A Dating App Share icon

#45 So This Just Happened Share icon

#46 Married Physician I Met At The Gym Asked Me Out Share icon

#47 Ex Boyfriend Randomly Dm’ing Me Share icon

#48 Is This Your Man? Share icon

#49 Guy I (Used To) Find Attractive Happened To Slide Into My Dms Share icon

#50 Proud Of Myself Share icon

#51 Friends Told Me To Post This On Reddit Share icon

#52 Made An Enemy On My First Day Of Work Share icon

#53 My Mom’s Reaction To Me Letting My Daughter Get A Haircut Share icon

#54 My Supervisors Response To Me Asking For A Raise Share icon

#55 My Friend Does This Sometimes Share icon

#56 I Did Not Respond Share icon

#57 My Tacky Alcoholic Coworker Asking Me To Pay Her Bar Tab At 1am.... I Don't Drink Myself So Why Would I Pay For Her Bar Tab? Share icon

#58 Forget Getting To Know Each Other, He Wants To Talk About 'Perfect Mixed Babies' First Share icon

#59 Every Time I Make A Plan With Friends Share icon

#60 I Just Want My Paycheck Share icon

#61 The End Of A 3 Year Relationship Share icon

#62 Sold Someone Chairs Off Of Facebook Marketplace And He Text Me This Hours Later Share icon

#63 My House Burned Down Two Months Ago, And I'm In A Fight With The Insurance Company. My Neighbour Has Concerns Share icon

#64 The Most Insane Text I’ve Received Share icon

#65 The Best Part Is He Sent Me This At 8:30 Am Share icon

#66 My Friend After 3 Months Of Totally Ignoring Me Said This Share icon

#67 Guy From A Dating App That I Just Met Share icon

#68 Every Software Engineer Has Experience This Share icon

#69 Invited My GF To A Cook Out To Meet My Family... This Happens Pretty Much Every Time We Make Plans Share icon

#70 When People You Match With Have The Conversation Skills Of A Pet Rock Share icon

#71 This Guy That Graduated From School Before I Have Asked For My Number On Instagram And Asked How His Life Has Been. Can’t Tell If He’s Trolling Or Not Share icon

#72 I Hate It When People Come Into My Dms Begging For Money Share icon

#73 Why I’d Rather Be Single Share icon

#74 This Guy Just Added Me On Snap From A Dating Site💀 Like Ok??? Share icon

#75 Ex Has Been Lying About Me Then Texted Me This Share icon

#76 Why Are Men Like This?? Share icon

#77 An Actual Text Conversation Between My My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4am Share icon

#78 My Ex Wife Texting Me Asking For Money Because She’s Too Lazy To Get A Job Share icon

#79 Breaking Up Over Text Is The Worst Share icon