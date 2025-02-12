ADVERTISEMENT

We've all received our fair share of weird messages. Maybe it was a neighbor asking to "borrow" something totally unexpected, or a completely out-of-the-blue drunk text from an ex. But every now and then, you get a message so bizarre, so out there, that the only logical thing to do is share it with the internet.  

Today, Pandas, we've rounded up some of the strangest, funniest, and most confusing texts people have ever received. So sit back, scroll on, and enjoy this wild collection of unexpected digital chaos!

#1

New AirPods Cheaper Than Repair

Awkward text exchange about costly AirPods repair exceeding new purchase, with no clear explanation.

ansolo00 Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Ending is better than mending.” (Aldous Huxley, Brave New World, 1932)

    #2

    I'm *trying* To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol??

    Awkward text conversation about drinking preferences, with confusion over going out plans.

    DarthSadie Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I don’t drink either if it makes you feel any better 🤷🏼‍♀️

    #3

    Woke Up To This Text From My Uncle

    Awkward text exchange reveals mistaken identity about someone's dad.

    Patkrajewski Report

    aksauce14948 avatar
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And absolutely no follow up for an HOUR from Uncle Ronnie? That being said, he sounds like a pretty cool uncle. He’s just giving me those good vibes.

    Text messaging has come a long way from its early days. Believe it or not, the first-ever text message was sent way back in 1992 when engineer Neil Papworth sent a simple “Merry Christmas” over the Vodafone network.

    Back then, no one could have predicted that tiny text bubbles on our screens would go on to change the way we communicate forever.
    #4

    Verbal Matricide

    Awkward text exchange between mom and child about unprotected sex and school life.

    RayAP19 Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof. I was going through a lot at 17 and before that. Like from 12 to about 22. If this kid thinks 3 people is a lot 😬 he’d be glad I wasn’t his mom lol I was with more guys between 15-18 than I have been from 18-30

    #5

    Rejection After Date

    Confusing text exchange about a potential second date ending with a polite decline.

    TheMOUNTAlNMAN Report

    #6

    I Can’t Do Dating Anymore, My Heart Hurts Too Much

    Awkward text exchange where plans are made and then canceled due to an amazing date.

    throwRAfoxtrotter Report

    Back in the early days, texting wasn’t the free-flowing chat fest it is now. SMS had a strict 160-character limit, which meant every word had to count. No room for rambling or over-explaining! This constraint led to the rise of abbreviations, which are still a part of everyday texting lingo today.
    #7

    I Don’t Think She’s Gonna Respond Anymore

    Awkward and cringeworthy text message exchange on a smartphone screen.

    stinky_richard Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, if you have something to say, say it. If you keep beating around the bush we'll never figure it out.

    #8

    Text From Our Estranged Mum To Sister For Her 17th Birthday

    Awkward and confusing text exchange about birthday responsibility misunderstanding.

    Dlsagreed Report

    #9

    I'm At Church With My Mom And She Messaged Me This While I Was At The Washroom

    Confusing text exchange about spiritual growth interrupted by a candid message about bathroom activity.

    AcesJacket Report

    Fast forward to today, and texting is one of the most widely used forms of communication. In 2021 alone, mobile users in the U.S. sent a jaw-dropping 2 trillion text messages.

    That’s nearly 6 billion texts per day! To put that into perspective, if each text took just one second to read, you’d be reading non-stop for over 190 years.
    #10

    I’m A Teacher. My Student Told Me Her Grandma Died

    Confusing text exchange about a nonexistent grandmother's passing.

    galacticbees Report

    #11

    Man I’m Actually Pissed. My Mother Got Rid Of My First Pet Without Warning Me

    Text conversation revealing awkward and confusing messages about a dog being taken to the shelter.

    Bucket0fMilk Report

    nadiraabdulla avatar
    Nadira Abdulla
    Nadira Abdulla
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, there should be a special place in hell reserved for this person

    #12

    Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Co-Workers Ate Them All

    Awkward text conversation about stolen treats at work, expressing frustration.

    Limp_Rent2784 Report

    With the internet failing us at the worst possible times, texting has remained a reliable lifeline. Whether it's confirming a meeting, sending an emergency “Help! No WiFi” message, or just sending a quick “What’s up?” to a friend, SMS remains one of the easiest ways to stay connected when all else fails.
    #13

    Announced To My Entire Family That I Am Severing All Ties With Them And This Was My Brothers Response

    Confusing text exchange; long message with brother's casual reply, "I’m not reading all this" emoji.

    that0nebruv Report

    #14

    This Is A Normal Response Or I’m Tripping?

    Text exchange showing awkward and confusing conversation about relationship readiness.

    MsFig Report

    #15

    My Bfs Creepy Dad

    Confusing text exchange featuring awkward compliments and emojis, highlighting cringeworthy and unclear intentions.

    throwaway910212 Report

    But while texting is still going strong in many places, some countries are seeing a decline. Brits, for instance, sent around 40.86 billion texts in 2021, which might sound like a lot, but it’s actually a drop from previous years.

    By 2022, that number had shrunk even further to 36.44 billion texts—suggesting that even the UK might be leaning more towards instant messaging apps instead.
    #16

    My Ex Texted Me After I Found Out He Cheated

    Confusing texts discussing memories, trips, and infidelity reveal relationship tension.

    ari686 Report

    #17

    Opening Gone Unexpected

    Awkward text exchange about a tennis ball rolling into someone's chat accidentally.

    Comprehensive_Tap994 Report

    #18

    How Not To Sell A Car

    Awkward text exchange about buying a car with questions about mileage and ownership history.

    Dinkleburt Report

    China, on the other hand, still dominates the texting game. In 2022, a whopping 1.295 trillion text messages were sent across the country—that’s about 3.5 billion per day!

    Meanwhile, in Germany, texting seems to be fading into the background, with just 5.8 billion texts sent that same year, marking its lowest numbers yet.

    #19

    Mom Knows I’m Engaged And Living With My Fiancé

    Awkward text exchange with mom suggesting meeting a girl from Argentina.

    FrObama_ Report

    #20

    My Husband, Who Is Not Good With Emotional Topics, Broke The News Of My Beloved Cat Being Put To Sleep Like This

    Awkward text exchange about a cat, mentioning "big litterbox in the sky" and a confused response.

    FoxysDroppedBelly Report

    #21

    My Aunt Losing Her Mind Over The Name Of My Soon To Be Born Daughter Lilith

    Awkward text exchange about naming a child, mentioning exorcism and spiritual effects of names.

    anon Report

    While some places still rely on SMS, others have moved on to apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger. Let’s be real—when was the last time you actually sent a regular text instead of a DM? In many parts of the world, texting is starting to feel a bit… old school.
    #22

    I Knew “Free Kittens” Was Too Good To Be True

    Confusing text exchange about kittens, with escalating tension and misunderstanding about feral cats.

    redhotbuffalowings Report

    #23

    A Text From My Wife While She Is At Work

    A Text From My Wife While She Is At Work

    Curlyhaired_Wife Report

    #24

    These Texts My Little Sister Received From Her Grandma

    Awkward text messages from grandma expressing disappointment and broken heart over canceled plans.

    retzonian Report

    That being said, businesses still love SMS marketing. Gen X leads the way in receiving promotional texts, with 49% of marketers targeting them. Millennials come in close at 47%, while Gen Z isn’t too far behind at 44%.

    And yes, even boomers get in on the action, with 39% of marketing texts landing in their inboxes.
    #25

    Asked A Local Bar Owner If They Were Hiring

    Awkward text exchange about a job, with a strange request for a chest photo.

    adoptdontshopbro Report

    #26

    My Parents Discussing Who Should Cancel Dinner With Me, Not Realizing I’m On The Thread. Riveting

    Awkward text exchange with people avoiding a task, showing reluctance to make a cancellation call.

    mrm0nster Report

    #27

    Tinder Goth Girl

    Text conversation showing awkward, cringeworthy exchange about past actions between two people.

    Few_Independence7489 Report

    But out of the billions of texts sent worldwide every single day, some are bound to be absolute gems of chaos, confusion, and pure comedy—just like these. Which of these weird, awkward, or downright baffling texts made you laugh the most? Let us know!

    #28

    I Texted My Doctor About My Foot Pain And This Was His Only Response

    Confusing text conversation about ankle pain with a doctor, showcasing awkward communication.

    Apprehensive_Read114 Report

    #29

    17 Year Old Said She Was 23

    Awkward and cringeworthy text exchange about age reveals safety concerns.

    iplayrssometimes Report

    #30

    My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap

    Awkward text exchange about cleaning a dryer and unpaid rent disputes, showcasing tenants' frustrations.

    anon Report

    aksauce14948 avatar
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Landlord: “You can’t just steal the June rent money, I’m still your landlord, it’s illegal” “Please don’t argue.”

    #31

    What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12 Year Old To Text Me This

    Text exchange about a school shooting threat, showcasing awkward and confusing texts.

    anon Report

    #32

    Why Are Some Men Like This?

    Awkward and cringeworthy text exchange involving unsolicited messages, ending with a firm response against harassment.

    leahmd93 Report

    aksauce14948 avatar
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, men who do this have an IQ so low the people in Hell jump down to it when they want to die again. And then they never even hit the ground because it keeps getting lower.

    #33

    Texts You Never Want To Get

    Awkward and confusing text conversation about a dangerous school situation, advising to stay home.

    Rgchap Report

    sarahdrost avatar
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg… I’ve had similar experiences in school, and it’s freaking terrifying. I would be so concerned if I got that text. Hope they’re ok.

    #34

    My Girlfriend Sent Me This, I Told Her To Give It A Week Or So… What Do I Do?

    Awkward text exchange between two people discussing needing a break.

    robertrobert123489 Report

    #35

    Blocked

    Awkward text conversation about love language and physical touch on a smartphone messaging app.

    Tobias-Tawanda Report

    #36

    Roommate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here

    Awkward text exchange about shower times, revealing tension among housemates over shared space and daily routines.

    LukeIVI Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be flushing the toilet repeatedly, or use the kitchen sink. Screw with the water temperature.

    #37

    Boss Wants Me To “Make Up” Work Day I’m Missing Because Im Flying Back From A Work Trip

    Confusing text message about workday plans on flight or weekend.

    BootsAndBananas Report

    #38

    My Ex From Nearly A Decade Ago

    Awkward text asking about personal insecurities, featuring a conversation between contacts on an iPhone screen.

    Jolly-Screen-9421 Report

    #39

    GF Of The Guy Whos Been Harassing Me For A Year Just Sent Me A Lovely Text

    Awkward text message with a photo reply and the comment "fatty."

    urpuppygirlgf Report

    #40

    My Wedding Is In 2 Days…. This Is The Text I Wake Up To From My Mother

    Awkward and confusing text exchange about unexpected wedding guests and seating arrangements.

    stay_zooted Report

    #41

    Was Planning On Going To A Concert, Got Replaced An Hour Before It Started

    Awkward and confusing text exchange about changing plans last minute.

    FallingF Report

    #42

    My Date Cancelled 2 Hrs Before We Were Supposed To Meet

    Text exchange showing awkward confusion over canceled evening plans.

    swolesarah Report

    davidjeffery avatar
    David Jeffery
    David Jeffery
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn't seem that bad; though it doesn't appear that a head's up was forthcoming

    #43

    POV: You’re Happily Married And Message Your Friend Who Recently Got A Girlfriend

    Awkward text conversation where one message says they can't talk due to relationship issues.

    anon Report

    #44

    My Friend Matched With This Guy On A Dating App

    Awkward text exchange with Jason, involving accidental swipe and critical comments about age and decisions.

    bindibelle8 Report

    #45

    So This Just Happened

    Awkward text exchange: Messaging assistant concludes chat with Amazon customer without resolving query.

    kuriouskatz Report

    #46

    Married Physician I Met At The Gym Asked Me Out

    Awkward text exchange about meeting places and personal boundaries in a message app interface.

    redboxerss Report

    #47

    Ex Boyfriend Randomly Dm’ing Me

    Awkward text conversation with grammar correction and playful banter about visiting Philadelphia.

    No_Wrangler_2626 Report

    #48

    Is This Your Man?

    Awkward and cringeworthy text exchange about infidelity accusation.

    Honors3454 Report

    #49

    Guy I (Used To) Find Attractive Happened To Slide Into My Dms

    Awkward text exchange with delayed response leading to humorous retirement comment.

    roundish-grapefruit Report

    #50

    Proud Of Myself

    Awkward and confusing breakup text exchange discussing emotional boundaries and intentions.

    rachaout Report

    #51

    Friends Told Me To Post This On Reddit

    Awkward text exchange with unexpected reply about chlamydia.

    Agreeable_Shopping66 Report

    #52

    Made An Enemy On My First Day Of Work

    Awkward text exchange about lunch breaks and seniority privilege at work.

    MagicalKhaos Report

    #53

    My Mom’s Reaction To Me Letting My Daughter Get A Haircut

    Awkward text exchange about a haircut between a parent and child, with mixed reactions.

    -QueefLatina- Report

    #54

    My Supervisors Response To Me Asking For A Raise

    Awkward text exchange showing conversation about a raise, with an unexpected beach photo sent in response.

    Living_Variation316 Report

    #55

    My Friend Does This Sometimes

    Awkward text exchange where someone requests a refunded amount back, followed by a humorous response about borrowing.

    sKullsHavezzz Report

    #56

    I Did Not Respond

    Awkward text exchange about a pet emergency and missing work, with responses blurred for privacy.

    commercial_ape Report

    #57

    My Tacky Alcoholic Coworker Asking Me To Pay Her Bar Tab At 1am.... I Don't Drink Myself So Why Would I Pay For Her Bar Tab?

    Awkward texts showing a message about borrowing money and a personal question about a period date.

    anon Report

    #58

    Forget Getting To Know Each Other, He Wants To Talk About 'Perfect Mixed Babies' First

    Awkward text exchange about mixed babies with emojis, showcasing a surprising and confusing conversation moment.

    catsandkdram Report

    #59

    Every Time I Make A Plan With Friends

    Awkward text exchange about going to the arcade, ending with a decline and suggestion for next week.

    Linkitude08 Report

    #60

    I Just Want My Paycheck

    Confusing text exchange about paycheck pickup with boss on a smartphone screen.

    slightlyduranged Report

    #61

    The End Of A 3 Year Relationship

    Awkward text exchange with reactions, discussing picky eating and personal habits.

    a_thicc_sock Report

    #62

    Sold Someone Chairs Off Of Facebook Marketplace And He Text Me This Hours Later

    Awkward text exchange showing a compliment and a polite rejection with smiley emojis.

    Chanclaphobia Report

    #63

    My House Burned Down Two Months Ago, And I'm In A Fight With The Insurance Company. My Neighbour Has Concerns

    Awkward text discussing a neighbor's insurance coverage after a fire.

    anon Report

    #64

    The Most Insane Text I’ve Received

    Awkward and confusing text exchange with explicit language on smartphone screen.

    runedued Report

    #65

    The Best Part Is He Sent Me This At 8:30 Am

    Awkward and cringeworthy text conversation with harsh replies, showing typical confusing exchanges people experience.

    Appropriate_Jelly376 Report

    #66

    My Friend After 3 Months Of Totally Ignoring Me Said This

    Awkward text exchange about preferring to text only, with an apologetic and understanding response.

    MalachiExt33 Report

    #67

    Guy From A Dating App That I Just Met

    Confusing texts exchange showing an awkward conversation between two people discussing living arrangements.

    GanacheNo4678 Report

    #68

    Every Software Engineer Has Experience This

    Awkward text exchange with a request to hack a phone, showing confusion in communication.

    iammike21 Report

    #69

    Invited My GF To A Cook Out To Meet My Family... This Happens Pretty Much Every Time We Make Plans

    Awkward texts about Memorial Day confusion between two people, highlighting miscommunication of the date.

    gabbyrose1010 Report

    #70

    When People You Match With Have The Conversation Skills Of A Pet Rock

    Awkward conversation screenshot showing a wave, with brief, confusing exchanges.

    Interstellore Report

    #71

    This Guy That Graduated From School Before I Have Asked For My Number On Instagram And Asked How His Life Has Been. Can’t Tell If He’s Trolling Or Not

    Awkward text exchange repeating "What are you doing right now?" and confused responses.

    FlowerPimpGrad Report

    #72

    I Hate It When People Come Into My Dms Begging For Money

    Awkward text exchange with a person refusing to view an artist's commission work.

    NoMoreNormalcy Report

    #73

    Why I’d Rather Be Single

    Awkward text exchange about canceling a second date due to communication differences.

    chitlvlou_84 Report

    #74

    This Guy Just Added Me On Snap From A Dating Site💀 Like Ok???

    Confusing texts exchange about bangs and opinions, ending with "Dodging a bullet bestie" comment.

    AriBaby03 Report

    #75

    Ex Has Been Lying About Me Then Texted Me This

    Awkward texting conversation with an apology, emotions, and a pool game invite at the end.

    screamworkss Report

    #76

    Why Are Men Like This??

    Awkward text exchange with a sudden rejection after a positive conversation about plans.

    luzyagami Report

    #77

    An Actual Text Conversation Between My My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4am

    Confusing texts with sarcastic reply about noise and late response.

    Hour-Function-7435 Report

    #78

    My Ex Wife Texting Me Asking For Money Because She’s Too Lazy To Get A Job

    Confusing text exchange discussing airbrushing model horses despite being broke.

    anon Report

    #79

    Breaking Up Over Text Is The Worst

    Awkward texting conversation about a relationship decision shared in a group message.

    BlackberryPlenty5002 Report

    #80

    Facepalm Guys

    Awkward text exchange on a dating app, discussing egos, gender roles, and self-awareness, ending with laughter emojis.

    Miserable-Error-3976 Report

