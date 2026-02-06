ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland doesn’t exist. Bay leaves do absolutely nothing for your food. Lint rollers leave your clothes slightly sticky on purpose so they pick up even more lint—meaning you’ll keep buying refills forever and remain trapped in the lint industrial complex. And lotteries? Obviously designed to catch time travelers who “coincidentally” nail the winning numbers.

Sounds silly, but that’s the entire point of r/LowStakesConspiracies. It’s a subreddit where people share hilarious, harmless theories just for the fun of it—no alien cover-ups or government scandals required. We’ve collected the best ones from the community below. Check them out and upvote your favorites.

#1

Existence

Young man with curly hair in a checkered shirt thoughtfully looking sideways, reflecting on funny conspiracy theories. Existence is a scam made up by philosophers to sell more philosophy

needtocomplain

    #2

    Elon Gave Himself Neuralink And What We’re Seeing Now Is A Direct Result Of The Brain Damage

    Two men wearing aprons and gloves, engaged in a humorous scene related to funny harmless conspiracy theories. We see it happen again and again, someone gets brain damage, they become conservative. What if Elon gave himself Neuralink, it obviously failed, and what we're left with is a dribbling moron. I mean, y'all saw that gif at the inauguration right? Where he's like, spinning in his own head? Something is severely wrong. Dude's brain is probably literally cooked.

    USA_2Dumb4Democracy

    He was never that smart to begin with. He got lucky and was born to rich parents. His bizarre behavior is more likely connected to his d-r-u-g habit.

    #3

    Elf On The Shelf

    Elf doll in a red suit on a decorated Christmas tree, sparking funny and harmless conspiracy theories humor. Elf on the shelf was created by the government to make the younger generations desensitized to being constantly watched.

    Spacebutterfly

    Still, more benevolent than Jesus.

    #4

    Stephen Hawking’s Time Traveler Party

    Physicist Stephen Hawking in a wheelchair with Earth and Mars in the background, relating to funny conspiracy theories. Stephen Hawking’s time traveler party actually was attended, but to avoid any accidental paradoxes being created it was reported that nobody showed up.

    Acogatog

    Just makes me think of the Star Trek The Next Generation where he made a cameo.

    #5

    Lint Rollers

    Woman using a lint roller on black sweater, illustrating a funny and harmless conspiracy theories concept. Lint rollers are designed to leave a coating of adhesive on your clothes so more things stick to them therefore increasing lint roller use.

    Rawshark96

    #6

    Ireland

    Colorful street decorations with orange, green, and white flags above a lively pedestrian area, capturing a fun mood atmosphere. Ireland does not exist - it was invented as part of a marketing campaign to sell Guinness

    Gythia-Pickle

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Hold Music

    Man wearing sunglasses talking on a phone, representing funny and harmless conspiracy theories in a casual setting. Hold music is annoyingly scratchy and repetitive on purpose so you will hang up and stop bothering them.

    ShrekkMyBeloved

    I just put it on speaker and go about another task until they come back.

    #8

    Dads

    Smiling man wearing reflective sunglasses sitting in a white car with ski gear on the roof and trees in the background. Dads hate stopping on road trips because then all of the vehicles they worked hard to pass for the last hour get back ahead of them

    jjmcgil1985

    #9

    Orchestral Musicians Collectively Pretend That The Conductor Is Doing Something, Out Of Pity

    Conductor leading an orchestra in a grand hall, illustrating the humor in funny and harmless conspiracy theories. Since the conductor can't play the bassoon or the piccolo or whatever, all the real musicians feel sorry for him. Everyone agrees to let him stand there harmlessly and wave his arms while they play competently which they can obviously do anyway. Meanwhile the conductor is playing a giant playstation never knowing the controller is not plugged in. It's really sweet that the musicians keep telling him what a great job he is doing at playing Tchaikovsky and not laughing while he flings his limbs around like Ron Weasley with a broken wand.

    HydrostaticToad

    #10

    Passing Away

    Person in dark clothing touching a wooden coffin surrounded by flowers, capturing a moment related to funny conspiracy theories. Passing away was invented by funeral companies to sell more coffins

    NekoLover72

    #11

    Elon Musk Wants To Change His Name

    At some point in the past, when Musk was an edgy teen or maybe an impressionable child, he wanted to change his name to X. He thought it would be SUPER COOL but his evil rich parents wouldn't let him. Over time it became the fixation we see today - a company called X, a child called X æ whatever, stupid x-shaped jumps, and all. He's a raging transphobe not for any political or moral reason, but because his daughter changing her name fills him with enraged jealousy. If we get enough people telling him the transes will let him change his name AND gender to X, maybe he'll switch sides.

    jthrowaway-01

    #12

    Milkmen

    Two milk bottles on a snowy ground with animal paw prints in the snow, illustrating funny conspiracy theories. Milkmen don’t exist. It’s all delivered by cats

    eXistential_dreads

    Duh! You didn’t know that already? Cats practically rule the world. Us humans are just another obstacle in their path to world domination.

    #13

    Gender

    Restroom sign on tiled wall representing funny and harmless conspiracy theories in a lighthearted context. Gender is a scam invented by bathroom companies to sell more bathrooms.

    b_rad_c

    #14

    TSA

    Busy airport terminal with travelers in lines and waiting areas, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories concept. The TSA has figured out a long time ago how to detect liquid explosives in drink containers, we're not allowed to bring drinks into airports because the convenience stores in airports just want to be able to sell more overpriced drinks.

    CthulhusIntern

    #15

    Supermarkets And Phone Signal

    Woman wearing a mask shopping in grocery store aisle, examining a bottle among various products, funny conspiracy theories concept. Supermarkets block your phone signal to prevent you comparing prices. I had no data in 90% of the supermarkets I have visited…

    anon

    #16

    Jars

    Person wearing a wool sweater opening a jar with a cloth on a wooden table, illustrating funny harmless conspiracy theories. Jar companies tighten their jars slightly more than the average woman's grip strength, to maintain the patriarchy

    seaneihm

    #17

    Men

    Two people with blue and light green socks raising their legs, highlighting funny and harmless conspiracy theories. So many Men Have foot [desires] because their first partner was a sock

    Silly-Marionberry332

    #18

    Passport Photos

    Suitcases on a tiled floor with a hand holding a passport, evoking travel linked to funny harmless conspiracy theories. Passport photos are deliberately made to look as bad as possible so you can be identified easily after a long haul flight.

    looking4truffle

    Nobody smiles in driver's license either.

    #19

    Guinea Pigs

    Two brown and white guinea pigs resting on straw, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories in a lighthearted mood. In many countries, you can’t buy a single guinea pig because they get “lonely”. This is clearly a shill manœuvre by Big Guinea Pig to sell more guinea pigs.

    anon

    IIRC Disney did a short cartoon about this in the 50s.

    #20

    T.s. Eliot

    Black and white photo of a man in a suit, representing a humorous and harmless conspiracy theory figure. T.S. Eliot uses the S. so that his name isn't toilet backwards. T. Eliot backwards is toilE .T

    radikoolaid

    #21

    Sonic The Hedgehog

    Close-up of a funny blue animated character with shocked expressions, illustrating harmless conspiracy theories humor. Sonic the hedgehog was deliberately shown to be a lovecraftian horror in order to gain large amounts positive hype when they “changed” all the cgi scenes

    mcsabas

    Seems kinda complicated for a movie that ultimately bombed.

    #22

    Rage Against The Machine

    Tweet humor about a funny and harmless conspiracy theory joking that Rage Against the Machine targeted a printer. The government paid for or otherwise boosted this tweet in order to de-legitimize the anti-government message of Rage Against the Machine

    RadNharwhal47

    People knew what Rage Against the Machine was all about long before Twitter existed.

    #23

    Netflix Has Bad Recommendations Because If You Could See Their Entire Catalog, You'd Unsubscribe

    Their ideal customer keeps paying every month, watches a few things, and keeps scrolling through the front page hoping something interesting pops up. But there's nothing interesting, so Netflix has to fill the page with nonsense to hide the fact that there aren't that many good shows. If you could scroll through the entire catalog and realize that you've watched everything you care about, you'd unsubscribe.

    Ajreil

    #24

    The Lord Of The Rings And Teletubbies

    Images depicting humorous and harmless conspiracy theories featuring fantasy homes, characters, and iconic TV figures. No such thing as a coincidence...

    DrForbin

    #25

    Screens Before Bed

    Person lying in bed under soft purple light, looking at phone screen, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories concept. "experts" tell you not to look at screens before bed bc it "messes up your circadian rhythm" but they're just lying so that they can enjoy unfettered high speed connections at bedtime. they want the night internet all to themselves

    SwanSneeze

    And they all want the lowest ping on that CoD server.

    #26

    Customer Service Can See Your Messages As You’re Typing Them

    Customer service chat on mobile screen confirming refund, illustrating a lighthearted take on funny and harmless conspiracy theories. I was typing out a thank you message and they responded with a “your welcome” message before I even sent it. Can they see our messages as we type them?

    loljkcuzurgay

    #27

    Stephen Hawking Discovered A Treatment For Als, And Kept It Quiet Because It Broke Ethical Rules

    Black and white photo of a smiling man in a wheelchair, in an office setting with computer and papers nearby, funny conspiracy theories. Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS in his 20s and lived over 50 years with it, when typically people with ALS live another 2-5 years which is unheard of. My low stakes conspiracy theory is that soon after Hawking discovered his ALS he began frantically researching a cure or at least treatment, and he successfully found a way to significantly reduce the progression of ALS, but that either the method he used to discover the cure or the method of producing the cure itself involved breaking some ethical (or perhaps legal) barrier, so he kept it quiet. That would explain why a very smart scientist lives for 50 years with ALS while most other people live 2-5 years. For the record I don't necessarily think this is actually true, but it's fun to speculate and seems weirdly plausible.

    TangoJavaTJ

    #28

    "Crisps" In The UK Are Called "Chips" In America To Protect The British Fish And Chip Industry From Supply Chain Issues Of Potato.

    Unfortunately, due to an oversight in planning, the main ingredient in both the American Chip and British Chip is potato, so the whole scheme was an abject failure and has led to decades of confusion and miscommunication between the two nations. However, it has recently emerged that actors baked deep into the potato industry may have deliberately mashed up the plans to in order to increase potato sales.

    Falco_Lombardi_X

    #29

    Pokémon

    Cartoon illustrations of caterpillar and fluffy bug evolving into butterflies, symbols for funny and harmless conspiracy theories. The sprite of Butterfree from Pokémon was accidentally switched with Venomoth’s. Note Butterfree’s similarities with Venonat; including red eyes, a round purple body, flat feet and small clawed hands.

    qdotbones

    #30

    Ghosts And Monsters

    Two people dressed as ghosts with white sheets and black eye holes standing in front of a brick wall for funny harmless conspiracy theories. Ghosts and monsters were made up by big energy to scare children into using the lights at night more.

    anon

    #31

    Taylor Swift’s Engagement Is A Marketing Tactic

    Performer on stage in sparkling outfit entertaining crowd, capturing the lively mood of funny and harmless conspiracy theories. In due course, her and the nfl guy she is engaged to will break up and she will use the publicity to advertise another album of break up songs that she has already written. Leading to another record breaking world tour that will see her earn another couple of billion dollars.

    Frequent_Cheek_7816

    The idea that people would do that for money makes me sad.

    #32

    Marisa Tomei

    Handwritten humorous conspiracy theory linking Marisa Tomei to the phrase It's-a-me Mario with arrows and connecting lines. I'm not normally one for conspiracy theories, but this is pretty compelling

    goodbyegoosegirl

    #33

    Elon Musk And Donald Trump Are Closeted Trans Lovers

    Elon has body dismorphia/disphoria. This is evident in all his "hero" pics where he posts heavily edited pics of himself... Trump LITERALLY wears high heels, makeup, and a wig... Elon is NB, and Trump is transfem. They are lovers hiding in plain sight, by throwing other trans folks under the bus, so that the press ignores the truth.

    Taiga_Taiga

    #34

    Ozempic

    Close-up of a person measuring their waist with a pink tape, illustrating concepts in funny and harmless conspiracy theories. Ozempic doesn't work, you just have $1,500 less per month to pay for food

    AaronTuplin

    #35

    They Tell You To Always Arrive At The Airport 2 Hours Early Not So You Have Time To Get Through Security, But So You'll Spend Money At The Airport

    Busy airport terminal with travelers and luggage carts, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories in everyday life. I've flown at least 60 times in my life, and I've never had security take more than 45 minutes, even at some of the busiest airports on a holiday weekend. Most of the time, the line to the Starbucks is longer than the security line.

    rjln109

    #36

    Geologists

    Close-up of pink Himalayan salt crystals in a wooden spoon on slate surface, illustrating funny harmless conspiracy theories. Geologists know about tastier rocks than salt, and are holding out on us. They are keeping the tastiest rocks for themselves

    EngineeringApart4606

    #37

    Anakin Skywalker

    Young man with curly hair and serious expression, dressed in dark clothing, related to funny conspiracy theories theme. Anakin Skywalker was supposed to be a young adult in The Phantom Menace, but during pre-production someone pointed out that he was so whiny and immature he sounded like a child. Recasting was easier than rewriting the whole movie.

    pjtheman

    #38

    The Moon

    Full moon with a humorous dog face sketch, reflecting funny and harmless conspiracy theories to lighten up the mood. The huge inflated seal levitating in the sky is called the Moon to distract you from the dangers of helium-filled balloons. Apollo was just a rescue mission to save the child still holding onto the ribbon.

    fengarm

    #39

    The Bay Leaf Doesn't Actually Do Anything

    Young woman cooking in kitchen, adding herbs to pot, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories concept. Every recipe tells you to add this random leaf that has no smell or taste. You take it out before you eat the food. What is it doing? Nobody knows. That's because Big Bay Leaf is pouring massive amounts of money into getting online recipes to include it.

    ICantBelieveItsNotEC

    Sounds like your bay leaves are totally old, if they’re fresh they are flavorful.

    #40

    4th Piece Of Cutlery

    Wooden forks and knives arranged on a marble surface with eucalyptus branches, symbolizing harmless conspiracy theories. There's a forgotten 4th piece of cutlery that They have forced us to forget

    WorldAroundEwe

    #41

    Reddit

    Close-up of popular social media apps on a phone screen, illustrating platforms often linked to funny and harmless conspiracy theories. Reddit was created by the CIA to identify the brightest minds but it failed and ended up a support group for sad virgins

    anonymous

    #42

    Asda Rectangle

    Red arrows highlight unusual parking lines and a milk carton in a social media post about funny harmless conspiracy theories. Asda White Rectangle Conspiracy

    KolobokEyes

    #43

    Pokémon

    Pokémon don’t poo or pee because their waste byproduct is expelled through use of their special moves.

    Zactodactyl

    #44

    Tony’s Chocolonely Isn’t Divided That Way Because Of Inequalities In The Chocolate Industry…

    Chocolate bar with a c*****d design, representing funny and harmless conspiracy theories to lighten the mood. …but because the uneven blocks cause you to lose track of how much you’ve eaten and encourage you to eat more. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of the business concept and a BIGGER fan of the chocolate, but by god I swear I get through a bar in like two sittings every time by accident!

    Urghhhhih

    #45

    British Food Memes

    Close-up of translucent white substance on a plate with fork, relating to funny and harmless conspiracy theories. Nordic countries are spreading the British food memes to distract the world from how terrible Nordic food is

    Toadvinez

    #46

    Sandwiches In The UK Are Not Meant To Be Bought

    Okay so basically if you're not from the UK we have a thing in all supermarkets called a 'meal deal', which is where you buy a main, a snack and a drink. This normally comes out to about £3.50 (daylight robbery). Snacks are normally floating around the £1 mark and drinks are also around £1.25. You'd think, then, that sandwiches would be maybe £2-£2.50 in order to make the deal worth it. They're not. A basic sandwich is close to £3 now, and that's for just a plain ham and bread. You can get sandwiches now that are £5, which is absolutely insane. This makes the meal deal an incredible bargain. Why would you buy a sandwich by itself for £5 when you could get crisps AND a drink for £1.50 less?? I think that these sandwiches are priced so high specifically to make the meal deal look like a better choice. They're never meant to be bought by themselves. The choice of buying a sandwich at a UK supermarket is an illusion. There is no solo sandwich.

    35_47

    #47

    AI

    Screenshot of a conspiracy theory about Amazon's checkout-less stores monitored by employees, fitting funny and harmless conspiracy theories. New theory: all AI stuff is actually just a bunch of Indian people.

    crusty54

    #48

    The Term "Bougie" Was Created Purely To Disguise The Fact That People Couldn't Spell The Word "Bourgeois"

    I'm not necessarily hating on it; language evolves, and we are (of course) in the middle of a vowel shortage. I reckon the next shift will be "bouro" for "bureaucratic" because who's got the time and vowels to spell that out every time.

    Hookton

    #49

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift signed her Kamala endorsement with "Childless Cat Lady" so that if you google "Taylor Swift Cats" her role in the Cats (2019) film would no longer be the top result.

    WantDiscussion

    #50

    Car Dependency

    Cartoon map illustrating car dependency propaganda with roads connecting buildings in a small urban layout for funny conspiracy theories. Car dependency

    malzinn87

    This one is REAL! I'm not kidding. In the late 40s, GMC, Firestone Tire, and Standard Oil united to start tearing up trolly and street car tracks and replace them with busses. A guy named Robert Moses started building Freeways EVERYWHERE. That speech Christopher Lloyd made at the end of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? That HAPPENED. Functioning public transportation was obliterated so they could sell more cars and gasoline.

    #51

    Tinder

    Two women sitting outdoors comparing dating apps on phones, a lighthearted moment amid funny harmless conspiracy theories. Tinder is literally a project designed by the US military to break women down to the point where they just say f it and marry a random army dude after two weeks, so they never have to receive another "haha wyd" text

    DatBoi_BP

    #52

    Sexuality

    People who say "Sexuality is a choice" are actually just bisexual and just don't realise it

    Worried-Pilot-7791

    #53

    The Rock Is Using His New Slim Downed Look As An Out From Steroids.

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson has been on steroids/ what ever PEDs for yeeaaaars. He made a whole brand being an enormous muscle monster. That many years on chemicals will kill you, he knows this. So now he’s dropped a bunch of weight. Still in shape, but not up to his literal ears in muscle, to play a role as an MMA fighter. (MMA fighters are much slimmer even tho a lot use steroids.) This slim down is the perfect excuse to cycle off the steroids without ever breaking kayfabe. My prediction he’ll never be huge again.

    DitzyMinx

    #54

    WWIII?

    Handwritten note showing dates and number sums related to World War I, World War II, and the invasion of Ukraine conspiracy theory. my dad sent me this

    starryshitx

    #55

    Mad Germ Scientists

    Person dispensing hand sanitizer with 70% alcohol on a wooden table, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories. The "kills 99% of germs" products were designed by mad germ scientists to cull the herd and ensure that only the strongest genes are passed on

    LaksonVell

    #56

    Obama's Last Name

    The whole "Obama's last name" thing is a misdirect to get people to forget that his first name is "Thanks". Thanks Obama.

    Cannadianeh

    #57

    Pedro Pascal Hate

    The recent Pedro Pascal hate has been orchestrated by anti trans groups because he is so popular and vocal about trans rights

    swadloonshrug

    #58

    R/Showerthoughts

    r/showerthoughts was created to promote showering

    FantaCola1701

    #59

    My Workplace Has A Faraday Cage Built Into The Toilet Cubicles

    I imagine a lot of people waste time on their phones on the toilet during the workday. This probably amounts to 1000s of hours of lost productivity. So why wouldn't a workplace do this when designing the office? Well, that's what I believe has happened. Right outside our toilet cubicles I get full 5G signal and fast internet. As soon as that door closes, nothing. Not a single bar of signal. The walls are the same thickness as outside the cubicles and the only difference in a fairly thin (seemingly) wooden door. There are two blocks of toilet cubicles, the exact same thing happens in both.

    anon

    #60

    Weetabix

    Weetabix is made from recycled weetabix boxes

    Woldorg

    #61

    Subscription Meal Services Are Bait Switching Us

    Every time I try a meal subscription, the first couple of boxes are incredible - fresh produce, generous portions, recipes that feel premium. Then, like clockwork, it slides. Wilted veggies, smaller protein cuts and suddenly every dish is just a taco or salad. My theory: new customers get the premium stock to hook you. Once you’ve settled in, they downgrade you to a bulk-tier supply chain. Basically, the first few meals are the champagne service, then you’re on tap water for life.

    ElBuzuko

    #62

    Dry January

    Dry Jan was made up to give people something to talk about after the Christmas break.

    Trizzy2714

    #63

    The Lottery Is A Trap To Catch Time Travelers

    Lottery winners are investigated for being time travellers

    Alex09464367

    #64

    The Reason Why They Stopped Making Transparent Electronics Is Because We A Started Associating Weight With Quality

    If you were alive in the 90s, especially as a kid, you remember that every electronic device had a version with transparent plastic. They were always the coolest version of the device, and I personally always wanted the transparent one. Nintendo especially put out a lot of transparent electronics. I had a transparent Gameboy Color, a transparent GameCube controller, and some of the Pokemon games were transparent. I remember the bubble iMacs where you could see everything inside of it.
    But alas, the clear craze started to die out. In fact, it almost went away overnight. What happened? If you ask Google, apparently the transparent plastic is more expensive to produce, and isn't as sturdy. But looking at the transparent Gameboy that I have, I don't know if "less sturdy" is entirely accurate. But what I really think happened is that we started to associate weight with quality, and companies started to get cheap with it.
    Back in the 90s, and even today, you could tell that a product was going to be good by simply picking it up off the shelf. If it weighed nothing, then it was clearly lower quality than the one that was heavier. Because the heavier one had more something in it. Some sort of bits and bobs that clearly helped it work. Whether this was true or not didn't matter. If it came down to it, you would pick the heavier one. Companies, being companies, caught on to this trend. Companies, also being companies, decided to be really cheap and cheat the system. They started to hide cheap weights in their product. Mostly steel plates to give it that extra heft that people wanted, while only costing the manufacturer a few cents.
    But in order to hide this from the consumer, they couldn't use transparent plastic. After all, if you saw a company clearly being cheap, then you probably wouldn't buy their product in the future. You can still find some lower end electronics with steel plates in them today. But either way, companies cheaping out and making products artificially heavier led to the death of transparent electronics. Luckily it seems like they're slowly coming back, which I'm all for!

    PuddlesRex

    #65

    Elon Musk Despises Women So Much, He Made Sure All His Kids Are Boys With Ivf.

    Fact: his recent baby mommas have revealed he uses surrogates to have his children, which requires IVF Fact: In IVF, you can have embryos screened and selected/discarded based on your preferences Fact: all his kids were assigned male at birth When one of them turned out to be a girl after all and transitioned, he couldn’t handle it because he spent so much money and effort making sure he only had boys.

    _more_weight_

    #66

    Tesco

    Tesco deliberately have bad reception in their stores so you can't load your club card in the app and have to pay full price at the till

    _Diren_

    #67

    Luigi Mangione

    Luigi Mangione is too good looking to be a normal guy, he’s clearly a brainwashed male model made to [eliminate] the CEO guy

    AceOfSpades532

    #68

    The Royal Family Swans

    The Royal family still eat swans and the only reason it’s illegal for anyone else to do so is because they’re so delicious, they want them all for themselves

    cornwallisdoggington

    #69

    Bonnie Blue

    Young woman in a shiny blue outfit with wide eyes, expressing surprise related to funny conspiracy theories. Is it possible that Bonnie blue is from another planet and she is here to collect human DNA to take back to her home planet

    OpportunityMoist2902

    #70

    Aliens On Reddit

    Reddit posts with humorous grocery questions illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories to lighten up the mood. There are aliens on Reddit using it to get a feel for what humans are like before invading

    nouxinf

    #71

    America Calling Mathematics “Math” Was The Start Of Devaluing Education

    Mathematics is plural. There are many different branches of Mathematics. Most countries recognise this by abbreviating Mathematics as “Maths”. The USA needs people to be ground under the machine for the wealthy. Mathematics is the universal language. As such undermining Mathematics gives strength to the rich. So call it “Math” because it sounds smaller and, let’s face it, sounds silly. Ergo everyone hates Math and everyone is more stupid as a result.

    Happiness-to-go

    #72

    Banksy Isn’t One Person

    …it’s not even multiple people. Those pieces just manifest, like black mold, in areas of social inequality as the universe balancing energies out. Similar to how the Mona Lisa isn’t real and just showed up in 1939 to make people sigh.

    tattoosbykarlos

    #73

    The Idea "Don't Fight Your Bullies, It Will Only Get Worse" Is Promoted Not Because It Lowers Bullying, But Because It Lowers Shit Teachers Have To Dealt With

    To my experience and to experience of everyone I know, beating the shit out of someone bullying you helps. In the rare case it didn't helped, it was because teachers took bullys side. Yet we are always told we should just ignore it and inform a teacher/adult. Which is reasonable to be a first step if that happends. But sometimes it doesn't help, or the adult does nothing. And in that case we are still suppossed to sit it off, not create any fuss. You can ignore someone getting bullied, but it is hard to ignore fight with blood spilling. I heard that kids who are bullied often have shy/defetist etc. parents as well. So sorta folks that are unlikely to start fuss, even the parents. And vice versa, bullies have aggressive/enthusiastic parents. Aka the type to storm the school asking why theirs angel have broken jaw. Even if they are good people, they can cause "problems" for the teachers. If I learned that the reason my kid have broken jaw is because they bullied someone and that person kicked them in the head, I would be just as furious. Not at the person, but at the school for letting it go that far (without at least telling me).

    BeduinZPouste

    #74

    Flossing

    Flossing is actually bad for your teeth and gums. No-one has ever found out because no-one does it.

    CaptainMikul

    #75

    Jamie Oliver Can't Cook

    I've been to 28 of his restaurants and I never saw him in the kitchen. Watching his shows on channel 4, when ever he is making anything they zoom on his hands like Thunderbirds in the 60s where a hand model does all the work. Ironically he's actually scared of kitchens as he thinks the pots and pans come to life like a 1930s Disney cartoon.

    Substantial-Buyer-43

    #76

    R/Peterexplainsthejoke

    r/PeterExplainsTheJoke is a project by AI companies to train their models to understand humor and sarcasm

    georgehotelling

    #77

    Chinese Chatgpt 'Deep Seek'

    Chinese ChatGPT 'Deep Seek' is actually one million people in a warehouse answering questions. China needs to be deemed to have won the AI race and this came from nowhere.

    haelwr

    #78

    The Rapture Did Actually Happen, Sort Of

    So, 23rd and 24th of September was supposed to be The Rapture, I'd imagine there are plenty of people disappointed to be waking up still on planet earth today. They'll say "oh, we got it wrong" and "I'll definitely be raptured when it comes for real". It was real, they're in denial. It's just that, of all the billions of people on this planet, not a single person was good enough to make the grade. Jesus checked the spreadsheet twice, there was a big red NOPE next to everyone.

    joemktom

    #79

    Chuck E Cheese

    Chuck E Cheese was created by Casinos to get children addicted to gambling early in life.

    Ayr98

    #80

    Kippahs (Jewish Hats) Were Secretly Invented To Cover Bald Spots

    Alright so I've got a friend who is jewish and he never used to wear one, but I noticed he started losing some hair back there and he's suddenly started wearing one a lot more often. He claims he's just feeling closer to his religion but i don't buy it. I reckon whoever invented them was balding and needed to make an excuse as to why he was wearing a hat and it got out of hand.

    Sad_Sultana

    #81

    Moe Syzlak Knew It Was Bart All Along

    So, it's established that there's only a few regulars in the bar, and yet Moe doesn't ever question the name he gets given by a 10 year old, he just shouts it out, coincidentally in a way that makes sense both in the phone term, but also the rude joke. Then there's the fact that, the one time Bart is complimentary, Moe actually thanks him by name. Which makes me think Moe knew it was Bart all along, and was just playing to entertain the kid.

    dazedan_confused

    #82

    Spongebob And Sandy Are Friends With Benefits, The Writers Of Sbsp Replaced Anything Romantic Between The Two Characters With Karate.

    I don’t necessarily have “evidence”, but in season 1 ep 14, Spongebob gets caught trying to do Karate at work, and mr krabs tells him “no more”. The theory doesn’t really click until sponegbob and sandy get to the park later in the episode, where they make their best attempts to restrain themselves from doing karate moves on each other during a picnic. There are also several points throughout the show where spongebob and sandy do Karate with each other publicly and it seems to make the other bikini bottom residents uncomfortable. They are (that I can remember) the only two characters who do it in the show, besides that one episode where they visit karate island.

    poopballs900

    #83

    Claudia Winkleman Is An Act

    My theory is that Claudia Winkleman, British TV presenter, is an act for the camera and the woman who plays her looks totally different off camera. My main pieces of evidence: 1. That hair is obviously a wig 2. Her make-up gets more horrible every time I see her, it’s like a badly done mask. I think she does this so that off camera she goes without makeup and wig and lives a normal, private, life.

    Previous_Breath5309

    #84

    R/Birdsarentreal And R/Giraffesdontexist

    r/birdsarentreal and r/giraffesdontexist are both just decoys created by the government to take our attention away from other animal-shaped surveillance drones.

    roudybigbrowd

    #85

    Hospitals

    Hospitals tell people that "they'll never walk again" even when it's not true just so people can have more engaging stories

    ScabiesShark

    #86

    The Disney Live Action Remakes Are To Renew Their Intellectual Property And Disney Doesn't Care Of They Flop Or Not

    Mickey mouse became public domain recently, in order to protect Disney's trademarks and as much intellectual property rights as possible they are going back through their back catalogue and creating new live action versions so that they can at least protect the trademarks for when they become public domain characters. That's why the live action remakes are always dog shit that make no money. The mouse cares not for profit, it's all about the intellectual property

    killer_by_design

    #87

    Facebook "Memories"

    Facebook created the "memories" feature so that you delete your own cringy [stuff] from the past to free up space on their servers

    averagepenisman

    #88

    Sims Taking Care Of Themselves Are Modeled After The Clinically Depressed

    The Sims games have a weirdly consistent recurring behavior, in that Sims taking care of their own needs will do so in humorously ineffective and short-lived ways, and if you've been crippled by depression before then you'll find their behavior oddly familiar. Sims taking care of their own need to sleep will very often refuse to sleep, instead making cups of coffee to sustain themselves. If you don't command them to use a bed, they'll just crash right on the floor. Their need to eat is sated most often by foods that take very little preparation, effort, or ingredients. A Sim would rather eat a bag of potato chips than cook a meal, and if they do cook, it's something like salad or grilled cheese. Taking care of their clothing and their cleanliness? Uncommon. Sims won't often feel any urge to shower or change their clothes even if it's actively making them uncomfortable. When they need entertainment, Sims will often turn to unproductive and simple means, like a TV or a computer. The only thing they seem good at doing is using the bathroom, but even then, it's not rare for a Sim to put their toilet priority so low that they'll up and pee themselves.

    Ok_Insect4778

    #89

    Personalized Children's Clothes

    Personalized children's cloths / toys with names on them are an effort by corporations to reduse "hand-me-downs" so you buy more.

    Playing_One_Handed

    #90

    Downton Abbey Is Designed To Help The 1% Oppress The Masses

    The actions of the family are far too kind, no members of the aristocracy in the uk would be that kind and generous and hospitable to their below stairs staff. The writers are friends with the owners of Highclere (the main set for Downton) and hold their own titles. Its all to make us feel more sympathy for the billionaires amd bourgeoisie of the world.

    ClintonLewinsky

    #91

    British People Have Bad Teeth

    The idea that British people have bad teeth was created by the American medical and insurance industries to make us skeptical or socialized healthcare.

    JesusaurusRex666

    #92

    Cinema

    Elevator with theater seats inside, illustrating a funny and harmless conspiracy theory concept. Do I Need To Say More?

    ErikUden

    #93

    The Only Flavour In Dr Pepper Is Almond, But The Manufacturers Don't Want To Deal With Questions About Nut Allergy Safety

    The Dr Pepper people make a big song and dance about their drink having this mysterious mixed fruits flavour, but as soon as you take a sip while thinking about almonds it's obviously just almond flavoured. If you use it as a mixer with amaretto you get a drink that tastes exactly like Dr Pepper with alcohol mixed in, because the amaretto and the Dr Pepper have the same flavour. The problem is that if you're marketing an almond-flavoured drink you have two options: accept that people with nut allergies aren't going to buy it, or make it very clear that there's no actual nuts in the recipe and risk losing customers who care about natural flavourings. For the Dr Pepper people to maximise sales, the safest option is to keep the flavour secret and rely on the faint air of mystery to draw people in.

    slowcancellation

    I love almonds, and I can say I have never thought Dr. Pepper tasted anything like an almond...

    #94

    “On Accident”

    People have been instructed to say “on accident” just to bug me. And they know it should be “by accident”! But they “could care less”, right?

    theamberpanda

    #95

    The Plandemic

    Crowded and empty city square before and after, illustrating a funny and harmless conspiracy theory mood shift. The plandemic was created by the tourism industry as it was the only way to get clear day time photographs of famous landmarks

    Pandaxxxxx

    #96

    Phantom Phone Vibrations Are Actually Real Vibrations That Phone Companies Use To Make Us Look At Phones More.

    Those vibrations you are imagining? They’re real. There’s just an algorithm that works out if you haven’t looked at your phone enough.

    Slloyd14

    #97

    The Pyramids Were Built As A ’you Are Here’ Sign To Help People Orient Themselves In The Desert

    Apparently you can see the things from 38km (24mi) away. They would be a pretty handy reference point if I was lost and didn’t have my phone on me. Might explain why there are a bunch of them - so you can estimate how far way you as well as your heading. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pharos thought, ‘These idiots keep getting lost in the desert - let’s build them a marker.’

    Roh_man

    #98

    'Crafts' Sent Home By Kid's Nursery

    Hand holding a torn cereal box with crumpled tissue paper and scribbles, illustrating funny harmless conspiracy theories. These 'crafts' sent home by my kid's nursery (preschool) are a way to make parents do the nursery's recycling.

    has513

    #99

    Baby Wipes

    Hand pulling a baby wipe from a fragrance-free pack, illustrating a funny and harmless conspiracy theory concept. Baby wipes and similar tissue products are deliberately designed to make you pull too many tissues out in one go, causing you to have to buy more. There's always one that seems wrapped around and causes me to pull about 10 out at once. They never go back in well and dry out.

    Gooseuk360

    #100

    Digiorno Pizza

    Uncooked Digiorno pepperoni pizza on a stove next to bananas, illustrating funny and harmless conspiracy theories concept. I believe that Digiorno is shorting us EXACTLY 2 PEPPERONI every time. But why..

    anon

    #101

    Pizza As "Za"

    Nobody has ever legitimately referred to pizza as "za". This is a myth invented by Scrabble enthusiasts to make the game more interesting

    LamppostBoy

    #102

    Creased Clothes Are Unsightly

    The idea that creased clothes are unsightly or make you look worse was spread by the inventor of the iron to sell everyone an iron.

    Sorry_Astronaut

    #103

    Saturn's Moon Is Actually The Death Star

    Close-up of a cratered moon and a sci-fi Death Star model representing funny and harmless conspiracy theories. Mimas (Saturn's moon) is actually the Death Star, everything Star Wars told you was wrong

    ConfusingIsLifeHelp

    #104

    In Disney's Snow White, Dopey Is Not A Dwarf

    The six dwarves all have beards and ears of equal proportion. They're also all built kind of stocky. With the exception of Dopey. Dopey is slim with large ears and no beard. His "dopey" attitude is actually just a jovial one that the hard working dwarves misconstrued as stupidity. Dopey fits a more traditional halfing/hobbit than he does a dwarf. None of the dwarves have told him, they'd rather he felt silly than alone.

    WhiteSpec

