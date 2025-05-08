36 Unfortunate Stories Of People Who Were Lucky Enough To Win A Lot Of Money In A Lottery
Many people aspire to win the lottery. Despite the slim odds, they gamble a small amount to potentially bag life-changing money that could provide generational wealth.
However, it’s not always a happy ending. For these unfortunate individuals, that winning ticket was more of a curse than a blessing. Some stories involved ugly divorces and vexatious lawsuits, while a few took a much more hideous and tragic turn.
These accounts are cautionary tales of the allure of an easy windfall of money and harsh reminders to fall for it.
In 1960, Australian Bazil Thorne won £100,000, a life-changing amount at the time. After the newspaper published his name and address, a former insurance salesman kidnapped his 8-year-old son, demanding a ransom. Tragically, the boy died while in captivity, likely due to suffocation or head trauma, and the kidnapper was later caught and imprisoned. The incident led to a change in laws, allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous, but it brought little comfort to the Thorne family.
Jim Hayes won $19 million in the lottery in 1998, but his windfall was short-lived due to his reckless spending and addiction to h****n. He bought luxury condos, six Lamborghinis, and took extravagant trips, and also borrowed against his future payments, ultimately leading to financial ruin. By 2007, Hayes had filed for bankruptcy and lost access to his winnings, which were seized to pay off his debts. His financial downfall was followed by a dramatic turn to crime, as he robbed 11 banks over five months, leading to a 33-month prison sentence in 2017.
Janite Lee, a South Korean immigrant, won $18 million in the Illinois lottery in 1993. However, her winnings were quickly depleted due to generous donations to various causes and poor financial management. Lee eventually sold her rights to future annual payments for a lump sum, but it wasn't enough to avoid bankruptcy, with $2.5 million in debt and less than $700 in the bank by 2001.
Looking at it from a surface level, it’s easy to envy lottery winners who just won millions of dollars for themselves. However, Florida lawyer Kurt Panouses dispelled that notion in a 2023 interview with USA Today.
Panouses, who advised more than 40 winners of big lotteries across the United States, revealed that some of his clients either spend all their money on bad investments or become targets of scammers and friends who harass them for goodwill money.
Jeffrey Dampier, who won $20 million in the Illinois lottery in 1996, was murdered in 2005 at the age of 39. Dampier had invested in a popcorn business and given millions to friends and family, but his life was cut short by his sister-in-law, Victoria Jackson, and her boyfriend. Jackson, who had a secret affair with Dampier, stood to gain from his death and orchestrated the murder.
Lara and Roger Griffiths, an English couple, won a £76 million lottery jackpot, enabling them to live a life of luxury. However, their happiness was short-lived, as a fire destroyed their uninsured home just five years later, leaving them with costly repairs. The stress and financial burden exposed underlying issues in their relationship, leading to accusations of infidelity and the breakdown of their 14-year marriage.
Urooj Khan, a Chicago businessman, won $1 million in the lottery in 2012, but died just weeks later at the age of 46. Initially, his death was attributed to natural causes, but further investigation revealed that he had been poisoned with cyanide. Khan's family pushed for additional testing, which uncovered the cause of his death.
This one is wild. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/01/12/family-quarrel-lotto-winner-death/1829147/
Another major problem lottery winners face is when the news breaks. According to Panouses, the people who run into these issues are those whose identities have been outed.
As a precautionary measure, he advises clients not to disclose their winnings, even to their close family members. Panouses says many people he worked with went on to live double lives and keep their affluence a secret.
Denise Rossi won $1.3 million in the lottery in 1996, but didn't disclose it to her husband before filing for divorce 11 days later. She hid the win to prevent her husband from getting the money, but was eventually sued by him and accused of violating disclosure laws. The court ordered her to pay her ex-husband $1.3 million in 20 annual installments, effectively giving up her entire winnings. Rossi's appeal was unsuccessful.
Jack Whittaker won a record-breaking $314 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, but his life was subsequently marred by turmoil. He was known for his generous handouts, donating large sums to various individuals and organizations, but his life took a turn for the worse. Whittaker's wife left him, his house burned down, and he suffered personal tragedies, including the loss of a daughter to cancer and a granddaughter to addiction. He eventually came to believe that his winnings had brought him a curse, and he died in 2020 at the age of 72.
Martyn and Kay Tott won a $5 million jackpot in the UK lottery, but lost the ticket. Despite a seven-week investigation confirming their win, they missed the 30-day deadline to report the lost ticket. As a result, they forfeited their prize and were left with nothing, causing strain on their marriage.
Many lottery winners also experience Sudden Wealth Syndrome (SWS). While it isn’t an official diagnosis, psychologists developed the term for their patients who experience an identity crisis after amassing sudden wealth.
According to Investopedia, people who experience episodes of SWS may isolate themselves from those they are close with because they feel guilty about their change in circumstances. They may also feel “extreme fear” of losing all their money.
David Lee Edwards won a $27 million jackpot in Kentucky, but within 12 years, he had lost everything and died at the age of 58. Edwards and his wife spent lavishly on luxury items, including dozens of high-end cars, mansions, and a plane, blowing through $12 million in the first year alone. The couple's reckless spending was followed by a descent into drug addiction, and by 2006, they had lost their fortune. At the time of his death, Edwards was living in hospice care, alone and penniless.
Jose Luis Betancourt won $5.5 million in the lottery, but his good fortune was short-lived. Upon attempting to collect his winnings, he was arrested by law enforcement, who had been waiting for him at the bank. It was discovered that Betancourt was a d**g dealer and had purchased the winning ticket with proceeds from his illicit activities, leading to the forfeiture of his winnings. His appeal was unsuccessful, and he lost his entire prize.
Tonda Dickerson won $10 million after a customer gave her a lottery ticket as a tip while she was working at a Waffle House. Her win was followed by a series of troubles, including lawsuits from coworkers and the man who gave her the ticket, as well as a kidnapping attempt by her ex-husband, which she thwarted by shooting him. Dickerson also faced a lawsuit from the IRS, which she ultimately won. The string of troubles that followed her win earned her a reputation as one of the unluckiest lottery winners.
Don't give a lottery ticket as a gift unless you are willing to give up rights to any earnings.
Statistics show that 70 percent of lottery winners tend to go bankrupt in a few years. While some experts may debate these numbers, many who suddenly amass a large sum of money likely don’t know how to handle it, leading to a substantial financial loss.
“It’s kind of like taking a person off the manufacturing floor, putting them in the CEO spot, and telling them to run the company. They just don’t have the proper training to do it,” former financial expert Derek Sall explained in a 2023 interview.
William Post won $16.2 million in 1988, but his windfall brought more problems than solutions. His brother allegedly put out a hit on him, and he was sued by his former landlady, who was awarded a third of his winnings. Post's reckless spending habits, including buying a car lot, restaurant, and plane without a pilot's license, led to debt and financial ruin. He eventually auctioned off his remaining yearly payments, but spent the money on more frivolous items, and was living on disability when he passed away in 2006.
So many people in this list wasting money on dûmb stuff. Sure spend it on items you couldn't afford before like buy a car or a house, but a plane? Wtf, you didn't need one before what makes you think you need one now?
Keith Gough, a 58-year-old former baker, won nearly $11 million in the British lottery in 2005, but his life quickly spiralled out of control. He spent lavishly on luxury items, including exotic cars and racehorses, and was swindled out of nearly $1 million by con artists. Gough's marriage also ended in divorce just two years after his win, and he eventually died alone and penniless five years later, succumbing to alcoholism.
Suzanne won $2 million in the lottery in 1993, but her financial situation eventually deteriorated. The annual payments were split, and she faced unexpected medical expenses, leading to debt. She took out loans against her future payouts, further exacerbating her financial troubles.
If you win the lottery by some stroke of luck, it would be easy to tell yourself not to repeat the mistakes of the people on this list. However, it is essential to take actionable steps, one of which is seeking professional advice.
According to Creighton University finance professor Robert R. Johnson, it would be wise to hire someone with a respected designation, such as a certified financial planner or chartered financial analyst.
Callie Rogers, a British teenager, won the equivalent of $2.3 million in the national lottery at just 16 years old. However, she squandered her fortune over the next decade on a lavish lifestyle, including d***s, plastic surgery, and extravagant spending on clothing and parties. By 2013, Rogers had depleted her winnings, leaving her with only around $2,500.
I am curious are you allowed to buy a lottery ticket at 16 in the UK? Here in Italy you can't sell lottery tickets to minors.
Lisa Arcand, a Massachusetts resident, won $1 million in the lottery in 2004, but her windfall was short-lived. She spent her winnings on a new house, vacations, and other indulgences, but a failed business venture ultimately drained her finances. Arcand's decision to open a restaurant in her hometown of Lawrence proved to be a costly mistake, forcing her to close the business within a few years. By the time she was done, her entire $1 million fortune was gone, depleted in less than four years.
Gerald Muswagon, a Canadian, won a $10 million jackpot with a $2 lotto ticket in 2011, but his newfound wealth was fleeting. He spent his winnings on a lavish lifestyle, hosting nightly parties at his home, buying expensive cars, and showering friends and family with gifts. Muswagon's reckless spending and partying led to a string of legal issues, and by the time his fortune was depleted, he was struggling to make ends meet. He ended up doing manual labor on a farm to support his girlfriend and six children.
Vivian Nicholson's life was turned upside down when her husband Keith won £152,300 in Britain's football pools in 1961. Vivian famously declared that she was ready to "spend, spend, spend," and she did just that, indulging in a lavish lifestyle complete with sports cars and a new home. However, her extravagant spending ultimately led to financial ruin after Keith's death in 1965, when she was hit with a massive tax bill and declared bankruptcy. Vivian's struggles with depression and alcohol a***e worsened in the years that followed, and she died in 2011.
Sharon Tirabassi, a single mother on welfare, won over $10 million Canadian dollars in 2004, but her life was marked by a dramatic rise and fall. She indulged in a lavish lifestyle, buying a large house, fancy cars, and hosting extravagant parties, but within a decade, she had spent her entire fortune. Tirabassi was left with little more than the clothes on her back, forced to ride the bus and work part-time jobs to make ends meet. Fortunately, she had set aside some money in trusts for her children, providing them with a secure financial future.
Curtis Sharp's $5 million lottery win in 1982 was a dream come true, but his fortune was short-lived. He squandered his wealth on multiple failed marriages, casino visits, and reckless spending and giving, depleting his funds at an alarming rate. Sharp's story is a classic tale of rags to riches to rags, as he ultimately lost everything he had gained.
Swindlers, grifters and con artists see lottery winners as prey, a fact few people know better than Marva Wilson. The great-grandmother won $2 million in the Missouri lottery in 2008 and quickly became the target of a scammer named Freya Pearson.
Pearson smooth-talked her way into Wilson’s life — and bank accounts. Under the guise of helping her file a lien, handling her taxes and establishing a nonprofit in her name, Pearson stole and spent all of Wilson’s winnings. Pearson was eventually sentenced to five years in prison.
Just 5 years?! The lottery winner did everything right except let a scammer into her life. https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdmo/pr/former-kc-woman-sentenced-fraud-scheme-steal-victims-lottery-winnings
Ibi Roncaioli, a Canadian woman, won a $5 million lottery jackpot in 1991, but her windfall was squandered on a lavish lifestyle, including reckless spending and alleged heavy drinking and gambling. Her husband, Dr. Joseph Roncaioli, a gynecologist, was devastated by her actions and ultimately convicted of poisoning her in 2008, five years after her death in 2003. Authorities believed that Dr. Roncaioli's motives were linked to his discovery of his wife's double life, which was marked by alleged alcoholism and reckless behavior.
Billie Bob Harrell Jr., a Home Depot shelf stocker, won the Lotto Texas jackpot, but his life took a devastating turn after he squandered $31 million in just two years. Harrell and his wife indulged in extravagant spending, buying houses and cars for themselves and their family members, and also made generous donations to their church and congregation. However, their lavish lifestyle ultimately led to financial ruin and the breakdown of their marriage. Harrell later confessed to a financial advisor that winning the lottery was the worst thing that had ever happened to him.
Michael won a $7 million jackpot in 2002, but his newfound wealth was short-lived due to a reckless lifestyle of partying, substance a***e, and extravagant purchases. He spent lavishly on expensive cars and other indulgences, but within five years, his fortune had vanished. Michael was left broke and forced to seek his old job as a garbage collector, a stark contrast to his brief period of luxury.
Victoria Zell won an $11 million Minnesota Powerball jackpot with her husband in 2001, despite being in the midst of a divorce. However, her windfall was overshadowed by a downward spiral into substance abuse and reckless behavior, including two arrests for methamphetamine possession between 2001 and 2004. In 2005, Zell's behavior culminated in a tragic car accident, in which she crashed her SUV, killing one passenger and paralyzing another, after a day of drinking and using drugs. The accident was a devastating consequence of Zell's struggles with addiction and impulsive behavior.
Zhao Liqun, a lottery ticket vendor in China, exploited a loophole in the lottery system by buying tickets with winning numbers after they were announced, but before sales were closed. He won approximately $3.7 million by using this tactic, often enlisting friends and family to cash the tickets to avoid suspicion. However, his actions were deemed fraudulent by the courts, and he was sentenced to life in prison. Liqun's assets were also confiscated by the state, highlighting the severe consequences of his actions in China, where such offenses are taken very seriously.
Evelyn Adams won the lottery twice, a feat that seemed like a dream come true. However, her $4 million windfall in the 1980s was quickly squandered on a lavish lifestyle and excessive gambling at Atlantic City casinos. The constant scrutiny and requests for money from others added to her stress, ultimately turning her good fortune into a burden.
Alex Toth, a Florida resident, won $13 million in the lottery in 1990, opting to receive his winnings in annual installments of $666,666. However, he quickly squandered his fortune on a lavish lifestyle, leading to a downward spiral that included a messy divorce, tax fraud charges from the IRS, and a stint in a mental institution. Toth's financial and personal troubles ultimately left him broke, and he died in 2008 at the age of 60.
Evelyn Basehore defied incredible odds by winning two significant jackpots, $3.9 million and $1.4 million, within five months in 1985, while playing the Pick Six lottery. However, her windfall was short-lived, as she quickly gambled away and gave away much of her winnings, unable to control her spending. By the turn of the millennium, Basehore had exhausted her fortune, leaving her destitute. In 2000, she was forced to move into a New Jersey trailer park, a stark contrast to her brief period of good fortune.
Luke won $3 million in 2006, but his newfound wealth was fleeting. He spent his fortune on a lavish wedding, a new house, and extensive travel, but ultimately found himself back at his old job at McDonald's. Despite his financial ups and downs, Luke's story suggests that true happiness comes from simple things in life, not just from having a lot of money.
Rhoda and Alex Toth won $13 million in 1990, but their windfall was marred by reckless spending and financial mismanagement. The couple's extravagant lifestyle, which included luxury trips and land purchases, ultimately led to a confrontation with the IRS and charges of tax evasion. Rhoda served time in prison, while Alex died before his trial, leaving behind a legacy of financial ruin and legal troubles.
Ken Proxmire won the $1 million Michigan State Lottery jackpot in 1977 and chose to receive his winnings in 14 annual installments of $50,000. Initially, he lived a life of luxury, buying a California home, a new car, and opening his own pool parlor. However, Proxmire's rapid expansion of his business venture, coupled with excessive spending and accumulating debt, ultimately led to financial disaster. His lavish lifestyle ended in bankruptcy, a stark contrast to his initial windfall.
John Roberts, a native of Edinburgh, won £3.1 million on the UK National Lottery in 1998, sparking a celebratory spree. However, his newfound wealth was short-lived, as he squandered his fortune on luxury cars and ill-advised investments, including a financially draining pub venture. By 2001, Roberts' winnings had vanished, leaving him to live in a mobile home, a far cry from his brief stint as a millionaire.
John McGuinness, a devoted football fan, won £10 million on the UK National Lottery in 1997 and promptly quit his modest job as a hospital porter. He indulged in a spending spree, splurging £3 million to buy his beloved soccer club Livingston, but soon discovered that he was also liable for the club's substantial debts. As a result, McGuinness' remaining winnings were quickly depleted, leaving him in a precarious financial situation. By 2009, he was struggling to make ends meet, with barely enough money to buy groceries.
Lou Eisenberg, a Brooklyn native, won a record-breaking $5 million in the New York State Lottery in 1981, on the infamous date of Friday the 13th. However, his windfall was short-lived, as he gambled away a significant portion of his winnings and spent the rest on alimony payments to his ex-wives. By 2001, Eisenberg's fortune had been squandered, and he was left living in a mobile home, a stark contrast to his brief stint as a multimillionaire.
They should have the story of Abraham Shakespeare in this list. He won a $30 million lottery jackpot in Florida, receiving $17 million in 2006. In 2009, his family declared him missing, and in January 2010 his body was found buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of an acquaintance. Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore was convicted of his murder and is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Before his death, he gave away a great deal of the money to his family, friends, and basically anyone who asked - he was too nice for his own good and got taken advantage of frequently, including by DeeDee, who maneuvered her way into his life by pretending to be a journalist writing a book about him.
They should have the story of Abraham Shakespeare in this list. He won a $30 million lottery jackpot in Florida, receiving $17 million in 2006. In 2009, his family declared him missing, and in January 2010 his body was found buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of an acquaintance. Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore was convicted of his murder and is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Before his death, he gave away a great deal of the money to his family, friends, and basically anyone who asked - he was too nice for his own good and got taken advantage of frequently, including by DeeDee, who maneuvered her way into his life by pretending to be a journalist writing a book about him.