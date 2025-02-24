Guy Doesn’t Tell Anyone He Won Millions 5 Years Ago, Decides To Propose And Finally Tell Fiancée

ADVERTISEMENT

If I ever won the lottery, I think I’d spend it all in one go, traveling from one country to another, and I know that that’s how I’ll go bankrupt. Unlike me, there are some real-life lottery winners who are quite smart and know how to handle the money well.

Just like Reddit user sneakyballer, who won the lottery in 2011 and became a millionaire, but he has kept it secret from his toxic family, who might try to mooch off of him. However, 5 years later, he finally decided to tell his partner about it as they are on the verge of getting married!

More info: Reddit

Winning the lottery and keeping it a secret is actually a smart thing, so people don’t mooch off of you

Image credits: dylan nolte / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A couple of years back, the poster won the lottery and became a millionaire but kept it a secret from his toxic family as they would try to mooch off him

Image credits: sneakyballer

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After he got engaged to his girlfriend of 3 years, he planned to finally reveal the secret to her as they were going to get married

Image credits: sneakyballer

Image credits: Bailey Anselme / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

His fiancee started crying when he told her because—it turns out that she had a debt of $40,000, which she had been keeping a secret from him

Image credits: sneakyballer

They had a conversation and decided that he would pay off her loans, and the couple would also get a prenup; moreover, the poster also plans to help his close friend

Today, we bring you a story that has quite a pleasant ending and even involves the lottery. The original poster (OP) won it a couple of years ago but kept it a complete secret from his toxic family. He knew that they would try to mooch off of him and act nice to him just for the money, and he didn’t want that.

He kept it quiet, kept his job, and didn’t even move, so nobody was any wiser about it. The thing is, he has been dating a girl for a few years, and he proposed to her. She said yes, and now that they are going to get married, he wanted to tell her the whole truth.

Research has already proved that keeping secrets can harm relationships. When he posted his story on Reddit, many folks pointed out that keeping this from her might not be healthy for their relationship, and it’s a good thing that he’s finally telling her.

Folks also warned him to be cautious of the way he revealed it to her so that she wouldn’t think it was some kind of a test. He replied that although he wanted someone who was not after his money, he also didn’t want this to be some kind of a test, as it was just out of his habit of keeping it a secret from his family.

A few days later, the poster gave an update about how things turned out when he revealed the secret to his fiancee, who burst into tears upon hearing the news. Turns out that she had a student loan and credit debt that totaled $40,000. She thought that it might break their engagement, so she kept it a secret from him.

Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s a tough economy that we live in, and considering the fact that in 2022, 46% of American households had credit card debt, the fiancee’s reaction is no surprise. Anyone would weep tears of joy to know that they are finally going to be free of this debt.

The couple had a long conversation, and they decided that after the marriage the OP would pay off her debt; however, if things went sour between them, then his winnings would remain his if they divorced. At that time, though, the poster and his fiancee decided to enjoy the money they had and were going to go on a vacation.

The poster also decided to quit his job and find another one that pays less, but it’s the work that he wants to do. He also told us that he plans to help one of his friends who was there for him during his tough days. His friend let him stay rent-free with him for two years while he fought off his drinking habit and got back on his feet.

That sounds like genuine kindness, doesn’t it? No wonder OP wants to pay off for his house but the guy keeps refusing. However, the poster also offered to pay for his newborn’s future college, which he graciously accepted.

After the poster’s story went viral, folks online were absolutely delighted to hear an instance where things turned out well for a lottery winner who didn’t squander away all his wealth. It all does sound quite satisfying, doesn’t it? What would you do if you won the lottery? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online were delighted to hear a good story about the lottery where the winner didn’t just squander away all the money