Prospect Medical Crumbles Under A Staggering $400M Debt, Aims To Shut 50% Of Nationwide Clinics

ADVERTISEMENT

Fun fact alert: did you know that the word “bankrupt” was first used in the mid-1500s? It comes from the Italian phrase banca rotta, which literally translates to “broken bench.” That’s because when a money dealer ran out of money, his table (or bench) would be broken, and he could no longer deal out money!

Presently, this word has taken on a dire meaning, so when Prospect Medical Holdings announced bankruptcy, the whole internet was abuzz. Not only are they drowning in a debt of $400 million, but 12,600 employees might lose their jobs as they expect to shut down 50% of their 166 clinics!

More info: DailyMail

RELATED:

It’s the employees and the affected community that suffer most when a big firm goes bankrupt

Share icon

Image credits: echn.org

Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity-backed firm, declared bankruptcy in Texas after a staggering debt of over $400 million

Share icon

Image credits: Al Seib / Getty Images

Back in the day, Prospect Medical Holdings was known for buying cash-strapped hospitals. They owned 166 clinics nationwide, spanning California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Today, this same firm is struggling with over $400 million in debt and has declared bankruptcy in Texas, endangering the jobs of 12,600 of its employees.

Surprisingly, this is the second recent case, as Steward Health also came under the same scrutiny after declaring bankruptcy. Community hospitals have suffered immense financial losses due to the actions of private equity firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This predatory behavior has jeopardized the health and well-being of countless individuals, stirring up the question of safe healthcare in the United States. Folks are furious and demanding justice as the innocent are suffering all because of the greed of the rich.

Share icon

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The whole dilemma began in 2010 and lasted until 2021, when a private equity firm, Leonard Green & Partners, exerted majority control over Prospect Medical. It was reported that due to the financial actions implemented by this firm, Sam Lee, the former CEO of Prospect Medical—and now its Chairman—received a whopping $90 million, and the pockets of Leonard Green shareholders were filled with $257 million.

Problems at Prospect Medical started to appear last year as the firm faced federal liens for their failure to pay into a pension plan for employees. Following a state inspection, rusty equipment was found at the Waterbury Hospital owned by Prospect.

Another hospital owned by Prospect, Manchester Memorial Hospital, also came under fire as doctors complained about delayed payments. Moreover, two other Prospect-owned hospitals in Connecticut reported a pattern of alleged patient abuse and a failure by hospital staff to conduct timely investigations in accordance with hospital policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After declaring bankruptcy, the rich owners were unaffected, but nearly 12,600 people might lose their jobs as they plan to shut down 50% of their clinics

Prospect stated that patient care services, including those provided by medical centers, clinics, and physicians’ offices, will remain uninterrupted throughout the restructuring process. However, after this restructuring, the company’s operations will be limited to its seven California-based hospitals.

The company wants to sell its hospitals in the other three states to their rival healthcare companies and move the workers there, too. They’ve tried to sell these hospitals before, but it hasn’t been easy.

Prospect Medical has announced the forthcoming sale of two Rhode Island medical institutions, Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Medical Center, to another healthcare provider. However, they haven’t been able to sell their hospitals in Pennsylvania yet, such as Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A group of senators from both parties investigated Prospect Medical and Leonard Green & Partners and found that they were prioritizing profits over patient care. This led to cuts in services and even the closure of some of their hospitals, specifically in areas where people have limited access to healthcare.

A 162-page report from the Senate committee concluded that the way private equity companies like Leonard Green manage hospitals could harm the country’s healthcare system, particularly in places that need it most.

The whole bankruptcy scandal of Prospect Holdings drew sharp criticism from netizens who couldn’t hold back their anger. They claimed that there should be better laws for bankruptcy, so the greedy culprits can’t get away with looting and harming common people.

Their frustrations were palpable—it’s really annoying when the bad guys get away with things, isn’t it? Well, whatever your angry thoughts are about such firms, feel free to vent them in the comments!

Angry folks claimed that there should be better laws for bankruptcy so common people won’t suffer because of the greed of the uber-rich

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: peggy_gabour

Share icon

Image credits: Cathryn12164403

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TheOilMan12

Share icon

Image credits: terrysr1

Share icon

Image credits: sandz1111

Share icon

Image credits: firstmemeorigin

Share icon

Image credits: trophy9000

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: VenerablePhoenx

Share icon

Image credits: OliverRCote

Share icon

Image credits: henri_fjord

Share icon

Image credits: Trader_RN_Ape

Share icon

Image credits: Nancie38060

Share icon

Image credits: carrieonison