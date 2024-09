ADVERTISEMENT

Opening your home to a guest is a gracious thing to do and especially rewarding when they end up having a great time. It’s also a good opportunity to get to know them better and perhaps create some treasured memories together.

For one woman, though, she was taken aback when a friend of hers invited himself to her home for a weekend but spent most of the time stuck to his phone. Adding insult to injury, he didn’t say thanks for a single meal and complained about the couple’s talkative child when she wasn’t around.

Hosting a houseguest should be a pleasure, but for this woman it was anything but pleasant

Work friend invited himself to stay over for the weekend, spent most of the time on his phone

The woman’s talkative daughter was excited about the guest, but he basically snubbed her and complained about her behind her back

She and her husband prepared every meal, but didn’t once get so much as a thank you from their guest

The host ended up turning to the web to ask if she was being unreasonable in finding the guest quite rude

OP begins her story by telling the community that she recently hosted a work friend at her house for a 3-day weekend. She adds that, each day, she and her husband prepared all the meals (apart from going out for one lunch and dinner) but that the houseguest didn’t thank them even once for doing so.

To make matters worse, the friend spent every spare moment scrolling through their phone, playing mobile games, and texting friends, rather than engaging with OP. This was particularly surprising to OP since, when she’d previously stayed over at the friend’s house, he’d never been glued to his phone at all.

OP goes on to say that she has a young and talkative child who was very excited to have someone new around the house. She had forewarned her guest that her kid would be keen to talk to them a lot and show off her stuff, but when the kid tried interacting with the guest, he made it clear that the experience was annoying to him.

All the guest did to contribute the whole weekend was make his bed before leaving and pay for the appetizers (not even his meal and drinks) at dinner. After they left, OP found herself feeling rather resentful about the guest’s behavior and turned to the Mumsnet community to ask if she was being unreasonable in thinking the houseguest quite rude and wanting to end the relationship.

In an update to her original post, OP says she certainly won’t be opening her home to her ‘friend’ again and wouldn’t be staying at his place when she goes away on work trips, which had been their previous arrangement. OP also added that the guy’s behavior towards her daughter was strange, especially considering he’d previously mentioned really wanting a family.

Now that her so-called friend has shown his true colors, it seems inevitable that the friendship is heading for the rocks and there won’t be a ‘next time’ for the guest to mend his ways. But how should OP go about ending things without creating any hard feelings?

In her article for VeryWellMind, Arlin Cuncic writes that, before you decide how to break up with a friend, it’s helpful to understand the reasons why you no longer want to be friends with them.

Reasons you might identify for wanting to end a friendship include a change of circumstances, increased distance, mental health reasons, opposing values, and relationship toxicity.

According to Cuncic, there are four healthy options available to you when ending a friendship. In some instances, you may want to resort to a combination of these strategies.

First, you could consider the gradual fade-out, letting the friendship come to a natural end by gradually reducing the amount of social time spent with the other person. The second option is to talk it out, similar to the talk you’d have to end a romantic relationship, where you spell out the reasons for ending things.

Third is taking a break, which gives you the time and space you need to get a fresh perspective on the friendship, reevaluate things, and pick a way to move forward that suits you both best. Finally, you could choose to end things immediately, especially if the relationship has grown toxic and you need a way out to protect your mental health.

In her article for Today, Fadzai Mushayamunda writes that there are a lot of emotions that bubble up after the loss of a friendship — even if it was by choice.

She recommends taking the time to reflect on the role you played in the friendship ending, rather than playing the blame game, giving yourself the time to grieve the loss, and moving forward with the relationships you have with your true friends and family.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she’s right to want to end the relationship? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, people agreed the houseguest’s behavior was out of line, almost as if he treated the host’s house like an Airbnb

