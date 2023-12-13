ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us spend our holidays surrounded by family, whether it is parents, kids, uncles, aunts, or the chosen family of close friends. And a lot of the times, while connecting and mingling, we engage in various family traditions. Those might be making Ponche Navideño together, singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, or going out for a walk to see the local holiday decorations.

A common family tradition is also snapping a picture of all that have gathered to celebrate together. However, sometimes, instead of reflecting holiday warmth and harmony, the pictures capture intense chaos. The following list of family pictures only proves that. People sneezing mid-shot, dogs fighting, and babies falling out of parents' arms—all captivating stuff. Scroll down to see it all for yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Giving Birth That I Joked That I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Given Birth. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo

My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Giving Birth That I Joked That I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Given Birth. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo Shares stats

tyleryoungblood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Family traditions are a beautiful way to honor the connection to your loved ones. It’s a great way to remember the past and, at the same time, to celebrate the present and the relationships you have nurtured over time.

However, sometimes family traditions can be a burden. That is why it is important to identify those feelings and know when to let go of things that don’t enrich your life.
#2

For My Father’s 88th Birthday, We Took This Traditional Japanese Portrait Of Our Crime Syndicate Family

For My Father’s 88th Birthday, We Took This Traditional Japanese Portrait Of Our Crime Syndicate Family Shares stats

JunachoSemiautomatic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

When Your Pocket Square Is Your Family Hamster For The Christmas Photo

When Your Pocket Square Is Your Family Hamster For The Christmas Photo Shares stats

_MTAnderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

For example, you have a tradition of baking an elaborate, brandy-soaked fruitcake that your grandma used to make every year for Christmas. It takes you months to finish it and, in the end, no one is really that excited about it and you’re left eating it on your own. To add insult to injury, you’re not that big of a fan of fruitcake anyway. 

In this case, the tradition is an obligation that no one really benefits from. It’s just a waste of time and resources. Instead, you can try to honor your grandma in a different way. You could do that by baking another one of her signature desserts. Maybe the change would excite everyone else in the family, too.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Family Photo Gone Wrong

Family Photo Gone Wrong Shares stats

queenlimabean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Go Ahead I Dare You To Show Me Your More Awkward Family Photo

Go Ahead I Dare You To Show Me Your More Awkward Family Photo Shares stats

winterbureau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most disturbing thing about this is the baby is wearing earrings and a necklace

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

My Hilarious Father (With The Magazine) And My Grandfather, Grandmother And Uncle At His Bar Mitzvah In 1972

My Hilarious Father (With The Magazine) And My Grandfather, Grandmother And Uncle At His Bar Mitzvah In 1972 Shares stats

JasonPlatz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, don’t confuse this with letting go of traditions that might be meaningless to others but make your heart warm with nostalgia. If you love making the fruitcake and meticulously soaking it every other day and it is making you feel closer to your grandma, just carry on with it. If it makes you happy, it is worth continuing it.
#7

My Mom Missed A Group Photo So She Offered To Photoshop Herself In

My Mom Missed A Group Photo So She Offered To Photoshop Herself In Shares stats

milkyboi1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

"We're Good Parents I Swear"

"We're Good Parents I Swear" Shares stats

WakaFlockhart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

We Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo

We Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo Shares stats

jimmynudetron69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Then there are traditions that might be just too much for you at that time. Those, you don’t need to throw out the window completely but feel free to skip them. For instance, you’d love to invite all your friends over for a big birthday dinner, but you simply don’t have the resources to do so. You might like to visit your mom for her birthday, but you know you will be too overwhelmed with work to get away. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Friend Paid To Get A Nice Family Portrait Done

Friend Paid To Get A Nice Family Portrait Done Shares stats

XanderTheOvertaker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

An Authentic Family Portrait

An Authentic Family Portrait Shares stats

jefffrandsen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Current Relationship Status: Emily

My Current Relationship Status: Emily Shares stats

cantseawright Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

So, just put it all out there, let everyone know the reasons, and don’t feel guilty about skipping a tradition or two once in a while. If you can and want, you can also organize something to replace the tradition you’re missing out on. Maybe instead of inviting everyone over, you go out for a few relaxed drinks. Instead of visiting your mom when your schedule at work is hectic, do so when you know you’ll be able to relax.
#13

Annual Family Photo

Annual Family Photo Shares stats

TitillatingTofu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Yet Another Year As The Last Unmarried In The Family

Yet Another Year As The Last Unmarried In The Family Shares stats

TheDeepBlueZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Friend's Family's Christmas Card

My Friend's Family's Christmas Card Shares stats

Imjusttryingtothink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The little one looks cool, the one on the left needs a bigger sized vest

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

These alternatives might also encourage you to create new traditions, which is a joyful thing to be open to. Of course, the best way for new traditions to form is naturally, but don’t be afraid to give it a little push with some initiative. For example, if you always liked the idea of a big Sunday breakfast, try making it a thing in your home.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Family Photos

Family Photos Shares stats

eldridgephotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Family Trip To The CN Tower, Circa 2001. I Was "Too Cool" To Play Along

Family Trip To The CN Tower, Circa 2001. I Was "Too Cool" To Play Along Shares stats

Gorillasdontshave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Channeling The Winter Of 1980. This Was Our Family's Holiday Photo Last Year. We Need To Have A Sense Of Humor In Life And Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously

Channeling The Winter Of 1980. This Was Our Family's Holiday Photo Last Year. We Need To Have A Sense Of Humor In Life And Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously Shares stats

sheilangonzihackbarth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
feuerrabe avatar
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Mum is the only one playing along! Dad looks like he just saw the repair bill for that car accident that gave him the plaster on his head.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Here are a few more ideas for new traditions you can try out:

  • Choose your go-to restaurant for celebrating special occasions.
  • Organize a potluck or family cooking night that will allow you to spend time with family without overstretching yourself.
  • Note down family favorite dishes and make it a tradition to have it on a certain day (e.g.: Bolognese Sunday, pizza Friday, etc.).
  • Organize regular movie nights or board game gatherings.
  • Organize regular outdoor activities such as bike rides, hikes, or just walks in the park.
#19

Yes This Is Really My Childhood Family Photo

Yes This Is Really My Childhood Family Photo Shares stats

kikiboniki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Sometimes Matching Your Clothes During The Family Photo Shoot Isn't The Best Idea

Sometimes Matching Your Clothes During The Family Photo Shoot Isn't The Best Idea Shares stats

Aribear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
feuerrabe avatar
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should photoshop dad a black sweater and it's a really nice pic.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Nothing Says 1980's Like My Friend's Family Photo

Nothing Says 1980's Like My Friend's Family Photo Shares stats

MsKwispy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

All in all, family traditions can be adaptable. Just like your family, they can grow and change over time. The most important part is nurturing connections, anyway. So even if you did take an awkward photo this year, it doesn’t mean it should go up on your family mantel. Let it be different.
#22

Asked A Passerby For A Family Photo. Nailed It

Asked A Passerby For A Family Photo. Nailed It Shares stats

ghetto_bird1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

I Set The Timer On The Camera And Then Fell Running To Get In The Photo. This Is My Family's Reaction

I Set The Timer On The Camera And Then Fell Running To Get In The Photo. This Is My Family's Reaction Shares stats

drossmaster4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

There Wasn't Enough Room For Me In Our Family Pictures, So We Got Creative

There Wasn't Enough Room For Me In Our Family Pictures, So We Got Creative Shares stats

Jtrich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Happy Halloween From Our Beautiful Family To Yours

Happy Halloween From Our Beautiful Family To Yours Shares stats

chloebeephoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Nothing But Aquanet

Nothing But Aquanet Shares stats

grievingkidneys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

10 Years Ago It Was Our First Family Photo, It Looked Like We Stole Someone's Kid

10 Years Ago It Was Our First Family Photo, It Looked Like We Stole Someone's Kid Shares stats

Skissored Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Circa 2007, Grandpa Still Brings Up "That Time I Looked Like A Rooster"

Circa 2007, Grandpa Still Brings Up "That Time I Looked Like A Rooster" Shares stats

Zenith661 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
feuerrabe avatar
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks at least 10 years too late for such a look too! lol

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Mom Enlarged This Picture And Put It On Canvas In Our Living Room To Call It Our Family Photo

My Mom Enlarged This Picture And Put It On Canvas In Our Living Room To Call It Our Family Photo Shares stats

Ultimatedream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

My Nephew Wasn't Down For Our Wizard Of Oz Halloween Theme

My Nephew Wasn't Down For Our Wizard Of Oz Halloween Theme Shares stats

nerves76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

We Finally Got A Family Photo That Represents Us

We Finally Got A Family Photo That Represents Us Shares stats

hexmedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Relatives In India Sent This Picture To My Dad. I'm Really Curious About My Nephew's Shirt

My Relatives In India Sent This Picture To My Dad. I'm Really Curious About My Nephew's Shirt Shares stats

mcabbas1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

A Friend Had A Family Photo Taken

A Friend Had A Family Photo Taken Shares stats

FictionFawkes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

So My Friend Almost Dropped The Baby During Their Family Photo Shoot

So My Friend Almost Dropped The Baby During Their Family Photo Shoot Shares stats

Nationaltwenty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

The Family's Post-Memorial Day BBQ

The Family's Post-Memorial Day BBQ Shares stats

Griffdude13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Graduating Today From Temple University After 15 Years Of Working Full-Time And Balancing My Life. Attempted To Take A Family Photo At Graduation

Graduating Today From Temple University After 15 Years Of Working Full-Time And Balancing My Life. Attempted To Take A Family Photo At Graduation Shares stats

northeastunion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Many Unsuccessful Attempts To Get A Family Photo With A New Puppy And Two Cats Who Hate Her

Many Unsuccessful Attempts To Get A Family Photo With A New Puppy And Two Cats Who Hate Her Shares stats

ginaannr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

After The Great Family Portrait Debacle Of 1994, We No Longer Attempt Group Family Photos

After The Great Family Portrait Debacle Of 1994, We No Longer Attempt Group Family Photos Shares stats

RuckOverMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

The Wind Didn’t Stand A Chance

The Wind Didn’t Stand A Chance Shares stats

EmmeElleJay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Family Thanksgiving 1990. What A Time To Be Alive

Family Thanksgiving 1990. What A Time To Be Alive Shares stats

gabriellejayne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

I Couldn't Go To The Beach Without Bringing Along Jeans And A Bad Attitude

I Couldn't Go To The Beach Without Bringing Along Jeans And A Bad Attitude Shares stats

enaranjaj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

That Time Drake Photobombed My Family's Photograph

That Time Drake Photobombed My Family's Photograph Shares stats

"This is 2-3 years ago. My family and I were sitting in this restaurant (Gjelina in Venice Beach) and having dinner when in walked Drake. He sat at the table directly behind us. All of a sudden, Rihanna walked in and sat with Drake. Now, I have Rihanna and Drake sitting a few feet away from me and I am trying to act normal and just give them their space. I am a photographer, so when the waiter came, I asked him to take a family picture of us from a certain angle to get all of us in it. He took two pictures and then handed the camera back to me. I went to look at how the picture came out. As soon as it popped up on the camera, I saw this picture and started laughing out loud. I slowly turned towards Drake and there he was, facing me completely and just said, "You like how those pictures came out?"

moneyor2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am always impressed when someone famous acts like a decent human being.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Family Photo From Last Fall: We Had To Physically Restrain My Little Brother And When He Finally Got To Jump, The Photographer Caught This Gem

Family Photo From Last Fall: We Had To Physically Restrain My Little Brother And When He Finally Got To Jump, The Photographer Caught This Gem Shares stats

neworleansbounce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

How To Get Everyone In The Family Picture

How To Get Everyone In The Family Picture Shares stats

fatassroshi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

An Unusual Family Picture Was Found In An Airbnb

An Unusual Family Picture Was Found In An Airbnb Shares stats

IsThisAUserName86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Missing My Family. I Wish We Could All Get Together Like Last Year

Missing My Family. I Wish We Could All Get Together Like Last Year Shares stats

adminpassword_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Chicken Has Joined Our Family Photo

The Chicken Has Joined Our Family Photo Shares stats

jeniferboycephotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Is As 1988 As It Gets

This Is As 1988 As It Gets Shares stats

jonolong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Inspired By Others, I Though I'd Share My Early 90's Family Photo

Inspired By Others, I Though I'd Share My Early 90's Family Photo Shares stats

c0grm15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Grandparents And My Mother In The Front. 1967, Tokyo, Japan

My Grandparents And My Mother In The Front. 1967, Tokyo, Japan Shares stats

PastaManSan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Is The Only Baby Photo I Have

This Is The Only Baby Photo I Have Shares stats

Gabinsca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Mom Holding My Older Brother Under My Dad's Floating Head (1982)

My Mom Holding My Older Brother Under My Dad's Floating Head (1982) Shares stats

fannypaquin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Family Was Not Particularly Photogenic In The 80s

My Family Was Not Particularly Photogenic In The 80s Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

2004 Family Road Trip: Obligatory Angsty Teens Against Picturesque Backdrop

2004 Family Road Trip: Obligatory Angsty Teens Against Picturesque Backdrop Shares stats

strangebutalsogood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

The Idea Was "Real Men Wear Pink", But When Paired With Mom Jeans And A Slight Bowl Cut, The Message Was A Little Lost

The Idea Was "Real Men Wear Pink", But When Paired With Mom Jeans And A Slight Bowl Cut, The Message Was A Little Lost Shares stats

Richey4TheStars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Atheist Friend's Parents Forced Him To Be In The Church Directory Photo. They Settled

Atheist Friend's Parents Forced Him To Be In The Church Directory Photo. They Settled Shares stats

BiologyRulez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

We Made A Christmas Card Of Baby Jesus And The Three Wise Men. We Are Not A Religious Household

We Made A Christmas Card Of Baby Jesus And The Three Wise Men. We Are Not A Religious Household Shares stats

chocopear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Wouldn’t Take Off My Batman Costume For Anything

I Wouldn’t Take Off My Batman Costume For Anything Shares stats

sezysloth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Family Portrait

Family Portrait Shares stats

gooseattacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
feuerrabe avatar
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That took me a while. The grumpy kid on the right is already setting the tone for the discovery to the left.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#60

We Tried To Take A Family Photo

We Tried To Take A Family Photo Shares stats

mirrorbear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

I Found This Gem While Looking Through Family Photos Last Christmas. I Don't Know Why My Grandmother Wanted To Keep It, But I Love It

I Found This Gem While Looking Through Family Photos Last Christmas. I Don't Know Why My Grandmother Wanted To Keep It, But I Love It Shares stats

Serenityfalcon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Granny's true feelings slipped through sometimes.