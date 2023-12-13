A common family tradition is also snapping a picture of all that have gathered to celebrate together. However, sometimes, instead of reflecting holiday warmth and harmony, the pictures capture intense chaos. The following list of family pictures only proves that. People sneezing mid-shot, dogs fighting, and babies falling out of parents' arms—all captivating stuff. Scroll down to see it all for yourself.

Many of us spend our holidays surrounded by family, whether it is parents, kids, uncles, aunts, or the chosen family of close friends. And a lot of the times, while connecting and mingling, we engage in various family traditions. Those might be making Ponche Navideño together, singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, or going out for a walk to see the local holiday decorations.

#1 My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Giving Birth That I Joked That I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Given Birth. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo

Family traditions are a beautiful way to honor the connection to your loved ones. It’s a great way to remember the past and, at the same time, to celebrate the present and the relationships you have nurtured over time. However, sometimes family traditions can be a burden. That is why it is important to identify those feelings and know when to let go of things that don’t enrich your life.

For example, you have a tradition of baking an elaborate, brandy-soaked fruitcake that your grandma used to make every year for Christmas. It takes you months to finish it and, in the end, no one is really that excited about it and you're left eating it on your own. To add insult to injury, you're not that big of a fan of fruitcake anyway. In this case, the tradition is an obligation that no one really benefits from. It's just a waste of time and resources. Instead, you can try to honor your grandma in a different way. You could do that by baking another one of her signature desserts. Maybe the change would excite everyone else in the family, too.

#6 My Hilarious Father (With The Magazine) And My Grandfather, Grandmother And Uncle At His Bar Mitzvah In 1972

However, don’t confuse this with letting go of traditions that might be meaningless to others but make your heart warm with nostalgia. If you love making the fruitcake and meticulously soaking it every other day and it is making you feel closer to your grandma, just carry on with it. If it makes you happy, it is worth continuing it.

Then there are traditions that might be just too much for you at that time. Those, you don't need to throw out the window completely but feel free to skip them. For instance, you'd love to invite all your friends over for a big birthday dinner, but you simply don't have the resources to do so. You might like to visit your mom for her birthday, but you know you will be too overwhelmed with work to get away.

So, just put it all out there, let everyone know the reasons, and don’t feel guilty about skipping a tradition or two once in a while. If you can and want, you can also organize something to replace the tradition you’re missing out on. Maybe instead of inviting everyone over, you go out for a few relaxed drinks. Instead of visiting your mom when your schedule at work is hectic, do so when you know you’ll be able to relax.

These alternatives might also encourage you to create new traditions, which is a joyful thing to be open to. Of course, the best way for new traditions to form is naturally, but don't be afraid to give it a little push with some initiative. For example, if you always liked the idea of a big Sunday breakfast, try making it a thing in your home.

#18 Channeling The Winter Of 1980. This Was Our Family's Holiday Photo Last Year. We Need To Have A Sense Of Humor In Life And Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously

Here are a few more ideas for new traditions you can try out: Choose your go-to restaurant for celebrating special occasions.

Organize a potluck or family cooking night that will allow you to spend time with family without overstretching yourself.

Note down family favorite dishes and make it a tradition to have it on a certain day (e.g.: Bolognese Sunday, pizza Friday, etc.).

Organize regular movie nights or board game gatherings.

Organize regular outdoor activities such as bike rides, hikes, or just walks in the park.

All in all, family traditions can be adaptable. Just like your family, they can grow and change over time. The most important part is nurturing connections, anyway. So even if you did take an awkward photo this year, it doesn’t mean it should go up on your family mantel. Let it be different.

#23 I Set The Timer On The Camera And Then Fell Running To Get In The Photo. This Is My Family's Reaction

#29 My Mom Enlarged This Picture And Put It On Canvas In Our Living Room To Call It Our Family Photo

#36 Graduating Today From Temple University After 15 Years Of Working Full-Time And Balancing My Life. Attempted To Take A Family Photo At Graduation

#37 Many Unsuccessful Attempts To Get A Family Photo With A New Puppy And Two Cats Who Hate Her

#42 That Time Drake Photobombed My Family's Photograph
"This is 2-3 years ago. My family and I were sitting in this restaurant (Gjelina in Venice Beach) and having dinner when in walked Drake. He sat at the table directly behind us. All of a sudden, Rihanna walked in and sat with Drake. Now, I have Rihanna and Drake sitting a few feet away from me and I am trying to act normal and just give them their space. I am a photographer, so when the waiter came, I asked him to take a family picture of us from a certain angle to get all of us in it. He took two pictures and then handed the camera back to me. I went to look at how the picture came out. As soon as it popped up on the camera, I saw this picture and started laughing out loud. I slowly turned towards Drake and there he was, facing me completely and just said, "You like how those pictures came out?"



#43 Family Photo From Last Fall: We Had To Physically Restrain My Little Brother And When He Finally Got To Jump, The Photographer Caught This Gem

#55 The Idea Was "Real Men Wear Pink", But When Paired With Mom Jeans And A Slight Bowl Cut, The Message Was A Little Lost

#57 We Made A Christmas Card Of Baby Jesus And The Three Wise Men. We Are Not A Religious Household