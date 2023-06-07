"Hello? Can you hear me now? I just wanted to inform you that I’m calling you from a piece of buttered toast with a fried egg on top! Ciao!"

Gone are the days of bland, beige phone cases, pandas. We live in an age where cell phones place the entire internet into the palms of our hands, but it’s not only what’s on the inside that counts... 

Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most brilliant and creative phone cases, so you’ll find some that are truly works of art down below. Keep reading to also find conversations with phone case experts from BURGA and CORECOLOUR, and be sure to upvote the cases you never knew you needed!

Custom Pet Portrait Case

I remember the very first phone case that I ever had. Well, it wasn’t so much of a case as it was simply a white sticker with a pattern of green dots all over it that I got to place on my blue Pantech Blitz phone. Compared to the iPhone I have today, that little slider looks absolutely hilarious. But for middle school me who just wanted the ability to text her friends, that phone was all I ever dreamed of! We have come a long way though, over the past 13 years. Today, my cell phone has a gorgeous, handmade case with pressed flowers and pieces of citrus fruit inside. And, of course, it keeps my phone safe!

How did phone cases go from simply protecting our valuable electronics to being literal accessories? Perhaps it stemmed from our desire to turn everything we own into something cute and aesthetic, from license plates to cell phones. Or maybe we just wanted a way to express our personalities considering how often we have to pull our phones out nowadays. “Oh, this old thing? It’s just a croissant on my phone! No big deal!” Wherever this desire to upgrade phone cases came from, I’m completely on board with it.    
Game Console With 36 Classic Games Phone Case

Vintage Camera Phone Case

As much as I love a gorgeous phone case that looks like a piece of artwork, I would be remiss if I didn’t touch on the original, intended purpose of phone cases. Thinking back on some of the most popular iPhone cases from a decade ago, I distinctly remember phone protectors that were extremely simple in their aesthetics but actually kept phones safe even from the most intense falls and drops into toilets. We all knew smartphones were expensive, and we were not about to take the risk of shattering a screen or ruining a phone due to water damage.

While protecting our precious phones is still a priority for many today, it seems to have taken a back seat to outward appearances. And that’s perfectly fine, but you might want to be reminded of just how often phone screens shatter. According to a study conducted by OnePoll, one in three Americans have a crack in their cell phone’s screen, and Phone Arena reports that Americans crack 5,761 phone screens every hour.    
Liquid Glitter Phone Case

Irregular Mirror Bracket Soft Case

Book Phone Case

To learn more about what makes an excellent phone case, we reached out to the experts at BURGA, and lucky for us, Ruta Daunoraite was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know what their process is like for designing beautiful phone cases.

“All of our designs are created by our design team,” Ruta shared. “The whole process usually looks like this - our creative team constantly follows and researches all the recent fashion/tech trends and tendencies to be on top of what's popular currently. Of course, not all trends get a chance to be shown on our phone cases, as they has to be on brand, look aesthetically pleasing once placed on the phone cover itself and at the same time be versatile enough so they can unite the whole collection.”
Medusa Phone Case

Squishy 3D Cartoon Game Case

Toast Phone Case

Ruta went on to share that BURGA’s collections typically correlate with different seasons or celebrations. “For instance, this year we had our first Valentine's Day collection, ‘Amor,’ which was full of hearts and pinkish colors. And for our newest Summer'23 Collection, ‘Oceanic,’ we were inspired by the raw beauty of water and its hidden treasures as during the summer season most of us really enjoy being by the sea, ocean or just water in general,” she explained. “All of our creative lines come from our experienced design team that takes all the inspiration around them and transforms it into stylish designs on our daily accessories.”
Embroidery Flowers Phone Cover

Gold-Plated Phone Case

Multiple Night Light Monster Eyeballs Phone Case

We were also curious which designs are most popular amongst BURGA’s beautiful collections. “Our all-time best-sellers for years have been Emerald Pool, Almond Latte and Full Glam designs,” Ruta noted. “Almond Latte and Full Glam are more neutral prints, so they're loved by our feminine audience. Also, Almond Latte design looks really catchy and just great in photos. Men (but women as well) really like our Emerald Pool design, its deeper green tones look mesmerizing in real life.” 

“Celebrities go for more fun designs,” Ruta continued. “Taylor Swift rocks our Golden Taupe phone case, and actress Lucy Hale wears our Ivy League print all the time. I personally really enjoy black/white themes, so my all-time favorite design has to be Imperial or Night Sky. With more colorful outfits, I just love our Ride the Wave design.” 
Silicone Retro Phone Case

Mouse In Cheese Stress Relieving Phone Case

Old-School Nokia Phone Case

When it comes to what makes the perfect phone case, Ruta says, “Protection is a very important aspect. Also it has to be lightweight, not too bulky and just feel great in your hand. Of course, I really enjoy good-looking phone cases that can complete or complement my outfit and just look cool in mirror selfies or when I just take it out of my pocket or purse. So protection and style are key here.”
Cute Water Ripple Pattern Case

Cthulhu Phone Case

Mirror Case

We also asked Ruta what her team has planned for their upcoming, unique phone cases. “We have so many different cases planned already,” she shared. “Everything is in the process still, but I personally would like to explore more textured phone cases, for instance, we have a Celestial phone case that looks like a cow's skin. It would be really cool to have a case with some actual fur texture/imitation. But we'll see, maybe it's coming sometime in the future,” she added with a smile.

“In terms of our new collection, our second summer drop is launching next week (the 15th of June), so we'll have a great mix of colors and neutrals. Very excited about this collection, and I think it will be really liked by our BURGA family.”

If you’d like to upgrade your phone’s case, be sure to check out BURGA’s website right here!
Creative Magic Badge Academy Phone Case

Cream Bread Charms Phone Case

Gummy Bear And Confetti Phone Case

Nowadays, there are plenty of experts in the phone case game, as this list makes very clear. So we also reached out to Jess at CORECOLOUR to hear more about how their gorgeous, creative designs come to be, and she was kind enough to have a chat with us as well. “Our design team conducts research to ensure that our upcoming designs are on trend and hot in the current market,” Jess explained. “We also have our signature series, which our team continuously improves to ensure our customers get the best quality product.”
Stone Phone Case

Purple Tin Foil Phone Case

Funny Instant Noodle Meme Phone Case

We were also curious if any particular phone cases from CORECOLOUR are more popular than others. “We’ve seen a huge spike in our glitter range, as the design is extremely unique with the design being embossed individually on the back of the case,” Jess shared. “The glitter phone case is also 10ft drop certified along with being super grippy! We believe this is the bestselling range as it caters to all the requirements customers are looking for when purchasing a case for their phone.”
Watercolor Paint Box Phone Case

Case With Kickstand And Built-In Mirror

Gothic Skeleton Phone Case

When it comes to what makes a great phone case, Jess says, “There are a few key elements: certified drop protection (shockproof), doesn’t slip out your hands easily (super grippy) and a unique head turning design.”

She even shared that CORECOLOUR is currently “working on a project which has never been done in the phone case industry before and will also shape the way people shop for phone cases in the future, so you’ll just have to stay tuned for more updates.”

If you’d like to browse through their beautiful collections, be sure to check out CORECOLOUR’s website right here!
Engraved Wood Floral Phone Case

3D Pan Phone Case

Is your cell phone suddenly feeling inadequate after viewing this list, pandas? Don’t worry, there’s always time to elevate it into a much more fabulous look! Enjoy scrolling through the rest of these pics, and feel free to seek out some of these sellers online. I’m sure they would be happy to help your phone undergo a gorgeous makeover. Keep upvoting the cases you find most brilliant, and then if you’re interested in viewing Bored Panda’s last article featuring incredible phone cases, you can find it right here!
Real Flowers Phone Case

Resin Wood Phone Case

Soft Bread Phone Case

Witchcraft Book Of Shadows Phone Case

Barbie Phone Cover With Make Up Mirror

Scary Venom Carnage Phone Case

3D Corn Kernels Phone Case

Cookie And Nuts Cute Phone Case

Wonka Chocolate Bar Phone Case With Golden Ticket

Bread Chocolate Block Phone Case

Steampunk Gadget Illusion Phone Case

Keyboard-Shaped Phone Case

Agate Slice Geode Phone Case

3D Cartoon Silver Bear Case

3D Cute Strawberries Silicone Phone Case

Cute Strawberry Phone Case

Japanese Sushi Phone Case

Cute Milk Cat Phone Case

Hot-Dog Phone Case

Snack Food And Sushi Phone Case

Ice Cream Phone Case

Wednesday Addams Phone Case

Dragon Phone Case

Retro Cassette Tape Phone Case

Astronaut Stand Design Phone Case

3D Sports Car Phone Case

Kitchen Knife Phone Case

Bear-Shaped Astronaut Phone Cover

Puffer Jacket Phone Case

3D Snack Bags Phone Case

Seashell Mosaic Phone Case

Cute 3D Yellow Duck Handbag Phone Case

Super Mario Phone Case

Funny Lobster Phone Case

3D Fried Chicken Leg Shape Protective Case

Boys Tears Phone Case

