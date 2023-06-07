"Hello? Can you hear me now? I just wanted to inform you that I’m calling you from a piece of buttered toast with a fried egg on top! Ciao!"

Gone are the days of bland, beige phone cases, pandas. We live in an age where cell phones place the entire internet into the palms of our hands, but it’s not only what’s on the inside that counts...

Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most brilliant and creative phone cases, so you’ll find some that are truly works of art down below. Keep reading to also find conversations with phone case experts from BURGA and CORECOLOUR, and be sure to upvote the cases you never knew you needed!