The Opposite Of ‘Bad Design’: 54 Of The Most Brilliant Design Ideas That People Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
We are surrounded by items, buildings, and even software that was designed one way or another. It tends to stick out when something is so poorly considered that we have to stop and wonder “what were they thinking?” Fortunately, most of the things around us conform to our expectations. A table is a table and a street sign is a street sign.
However, every once and a while, creative people make a novel take on a conventional object. So scroll down and enjoy this list of innovative and cool ideas people have made into reality. And if this article doesn’t scratch your awesome design itch, check out Bored Panda’s other collections here, here, and here. And if you want something a bit different, check out our list of terrible designs here.
Child Safety Awareness Ad
Park Bench With Built In Shelter For The Homeless
Paint Sample Cubes, Instead Of Flat Swatches, So You Can See The Colors With Shadows
If this list leaves you particularly inspired, maybe to make some changes around your own home, it can be helpful to approach an area holistically. Or, to put it another way, to have a comprehensive, unified plan. Keeping to the design tenants of a specific style can really help bring a space together and make it look more cohesive. Let’s take a look at Scandinavian design as an example.
First and foremost, think about local, natural materials. We associate Scandinavian furniture and houses with wood, no doubt harvested in some primeval pine forests. But the core idea is to use local materials to establish a sense of place and style. This extends to building techniques as well, as most traditional architecture is firstly functional. French doors do not help insulate a house while thatched roofs are probably too warm for southern climates.
Shark Culling Laws Poster
Nicely Done, Barilla
The ~spooky Forest~ Chandelier
Scandinavian design also prioritizes functionality, which is often, subtly, emphasized by the use of neutral colors. Small wonder that the creators of Lego would approach furniture with an eye for practicality. Sometimes this does express itself as a sort of minimalism as one might see in an Ikea catalog. But there are myriad examples of more decorative or flashy items made by acclaimed Scandinavian designers that are also in keeping with the style's core tenants.
Shark Fin "Wet Floor" Caution Sign
The Jacket I Just Got Has Tiny Skulls As The Zipper
Book Benches, Bulgaria
Design has also changed over the last century, with new styles coming and going. For example, the iconic Empire State building still stands out today as an Art Deco skyscraper among a forest of glass buildings. This style itself was a reaction to Art Nouveau which had been so popular at the turn of the century. While less ornate, Art Deco tended to use expensive materials like gold, and furniture in the style would feature exotic leathers like sharkskin.
This IKEA Ad
Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado
Convenient Simple Storage
Modern design principles are less constrained by form and materials, so the guiding philosophy focuses more on the user. Sometimes this is referred to as literally user-centric design, though some will also call it human-scale design. The core idea is to make everything intuitive at a glance, even if you have never seen an object before. Maybe you are familiar with the design principles of Don Norman or at least the Norman door. Imagine a door with no handle, just a metal plate. Naturally, since you know it’s a door, it must move to let a person pass through. So with no handle, your only option left is to push.
Oak Wood Imperial Staircase In Castel Savoia
Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns
Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design
Colorful Glass Canopy In Sonoma, California. By: Olafur Eliasson And Architect Sebastian Behmann
"Piece By Piece Alzheimer's Takes Away The Memory". Campaign For Alzheimer Forschung Initiative
Newly Constructed 'Danish Prison Cells' Are Designed Better Than My Apartment
"Wear A Seatbelt" Ad
Samsung’s Galaxy Flip Phone Advertisement At A Bus Stop In Belgium
Solution/Pollution French Sign
Drunk Driving Ad By Hyundai
My Vacuum Cleaner Filter Displays Taps When It's Wet After Cleaning, So You Know When It's Fully Dry
This Teacher's Wall Art
This Barcode That Looks Like A Waterfall
Ad For Superman Movie
Cd Package Design For Chinese Folk Rock Band 五条人
House Of The Dragon Street Promotion
Door Handles On A Theatre
Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here. Sooo Here Ya Go!
Very Clever Logo With A Double Message
Logo For Lune Croissanterie - A Pâtisserie Specialising In Croissants
These Room Numbers In My Hotel
This Ice Cream Poster
Less Talking, More Listening
This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drink Cold
A Bar Of Soap That Gets Sad As It Approaches Its Demise
This Bike Rack Shaped Like A Bike
KV Bjørnøya, The Newest Vessel Being Built For The Norwegian Coast Guard
Substation, Detail Of Cornice, Hans Heinrich Müller
Translation: (Their) Love Slipped A Little Bit? No, This Is Violence (Anti Domestic Violence Poster)
Clever Little Airline Logo From A Recent Flight
IKEA Advertisement
Minimal Clock Design
The Starfield Logo Is So Pleasing To Look At
Business Card & Cockroach Trap
The Logo For A Band Called The Makepeace Brothers. I Always Thought It Was So Clever
Deadpool Knife Caddy
Saw This Soft Serve Machine When I Was Visiting Vancouver
S'all Good, Man
Aluminum Can Of Gin From Italy. Can't Spell Engine Oil Without Gin!
Jeep's European Marketing
These are utterly brilliant
