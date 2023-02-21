We are surrounded by items, buildings, and even software that was designed one way or another. It tends to stick out when something is so poorly considered that we have to stop and wonder “what were they thinking?” Fortunately, most of the things around us conform to our expectations. A table is a table and a street sign is a street sign. 

#1

Child Safety Awareness Ad

Child Safety Awareness Ad

#2

Park Bench With Built In Shelter For The Homeless

Park Bench With Built In Shelter For The Homeless

Tall Tomatoe
Tall Tomatoe
Community Member
1 hour ago

this so much better than those stupid spiky dumb chairs

#3

Paint Sample Cubes, Instead Of Flat Swatches, So You Can See The Colors With Shadows

Paint Sample Cubes, Instead Of Flat Swatches, So You Can See The Colors With Shadows

James016
James016
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I could stare at this image all day. Also: Q-bert

If this list leaves you particularly inspired, maybe to make some changes around your own home, it can be helpful to approach an area holistically. Or, to put it another way, to have a comprehensive, unified plan. Keeping to the design tenants of a specific style can really help bring a space together and make it look more cohesive. Let’s take a look at Scandinavian design as an example. 

First and foremost, think about local, natural materials. We associate Scandinavian furniture and houses with wood, no doubt harvested in some primeval pine forests. But the core idea is to use local materials to establish a sense of place and style. This extends to building techniques as well, as most traditional architecture is firstly functional. French doors do not help insulate a house while thatched roofs are probably too warm for southern climates.
#4

Shark Culling Laws Poster

Shark Culling Laws Poster

#5

Nicely Done, Barilla

Nicely Done, Barilla

#6

The ~spooky Forest~ Chandelier

The ~spooky Forest~ Chandelier

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Whoever designed this is incredibly talented

Scandinavian design also prioritizes functionality, which is often, subtly, emphasized by the use of neutral colors. Small wonder that the creators of Lego would approach furniture with an eye for practicality. Sometimes this does express itself as a sort of minimalism as one might see in an Ikea catalog. But there are myriad examples of more decorative or flashy items made by acclaimed Scandinavian designers that are also in keeping with the style's core tenants.
#7

Shark Fin "Wet Floor" Caution Sign

Shark Fin "Wet Floor" Caution Sign

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Or squid… you never know where I am lurking >:)

#8

The Jacket I Just Got Has Tiny Skulls As The Zipper

The Jacket I Just Got Has Tiny Skulls As The Zipper

Amy Semenov
Amy Semenov
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I'm surprised this isn't more a thing

#9

Book Benches, Bulgaria

Book Benches, Bulgaria

Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
32 minutes ago

It would be the best if they had readable poems or extracts from books to tempt you to read the entire books.

Design has also changed over the last century, with new styles coming and going. For example, the iconic Empire State building still stands out today as an Art Deco skyscraper among a forest of glass buildings. This style itself was a reaction to Art Nouveau which had been so popular at the turn of the century. While less ornate, Art Deco tended to use expensive materials like gold, and furniture in the style would feature exotic leathers like sharkskin.
#10

This IKEA Ad

This IKEA Ad

#11

Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado

Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Does this make anyone else really thirsty

#12

Convenient Simple Storage

Convenient Simple Storage

Modern design principles are less constrained by form and materials, so the guiding philosophy focuses more on the user. Sometimes this is referred to as literally user-centric design, though some will also call it human-scale design. The core idea is to make everything intuitive at a glance, even if you have never seen an object before. Maybe you are familiar with the design principles of Don Norman or at least the Norman door. Imagine a door with no handle, just a metal plate. Naturally, since you know it’s a door, it must move to let a person pass through. So with no handle, your only option left is to push.
#13

Oak Wood Imperial Staircase In Castel Savoia

Oak Wood Imperial Staircase In Castel Savoia

Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago

WOOOOOOW Beauty and the Beast vibes

#14

Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns

Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
1 hour ago

Screw that. I'll stick with my rolls of fat...

#15

Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design

Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I used to work in a home for the developmentally disabled. They went to "work" on weekdays, to a rehab type program that taught life skills. Some of the more intelligent clients had actual jobs, where they packed hardware for appliances and furniture. They each had a paper with life-size drawings of each item. The client would cover each picture with the matching part (like a toddler's jigsaw puzzle). Once each picture had its part, the client bagged the pieces.

#16

Colorful Glass Canopy In Sonoma, California. By: Olafur Eliasson And Architect Sebastian Behmann

Colorful Glass Canopy In Sonoma, California. By: Olafur Eliasson And Architect Sebastian Behmann

#17

"Piece By Piece Alzheimer's Takes Away The Memory". Campaign For Alzheimer Forschung Initiative

"Piece By Piece Alzheimer's Takes Away The Memory". Campaign For Alzheimer Forschung Initiative

Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago

Watched my MIL suffer from this,it's a horrible disease,this poster really.speaks volumes

#18

Newly Constructed 'Danish Prison Cells' Are Designed Better Than My Apartment

Newly Constructed 'Danish Prison Cells' Are Designed Better Than My Apartment

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
23 minutes ago

An experiment showed that prisoners preferred Dutch mails because although the cells are nice, the guards and prison system in these prisons are les friendly

#19

"Wear A Seatbelt" Ad

"Wear A Seatbelt" Ad

Z
Z
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Oh this is clever

#20

Samsung’s Galaxy Flip Phone Advertisement At A Bus Stop In Belgium

Samsung’s Galaxy Flip Phone Advertisement At A Bus Stop In Belgium

Kim Fielding
Kim Fielding
Community Member
1 hour ago

Honest question for people in countries where English isn't the primary language: Do you get annoyed at all the English in advertisements in your country? As an English-speaker, I've appreciated the ubiquity of the language when I've traveled, but I'm wondering if it's irritating for the people who live there. (Where I live in California, all the ads are in English or Spanish; I don't mind the Spanish because it helps me practice my very basic language skills.)

#21

Solution/Pollution French Sign

Solution/Pollution French Sign

#22

Drunk Driving Ad By Hyundai

Drunk Driving Ad By Hyundai

#23

My Vacuum Cleaner Filter Displays Taps When It's Wet After Cleaning, So You Know When It's Fully Dry

My Vacuum Cleaner Filter Displays Taps When It's Wet After Cleaning, So You Know When It's Fully Dry

#24

This Teacher's Wall Art

This Teacher's Wall Art

#25

This Barcode That Looks Like A Waterfall

This Barcode That Looks Like A Waterfall

#26

Ad For Superman Movie

Ad For Superman Movie

#27

Cd Package Design For Chinese Folk Rock Band 五条人

Cd Package Design For Chinese Folk Rock Band 五条人

#28

House Of The Dragon Street Promotion

House Of The Dragon Street Promotion

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
18 minutes ago

The wet weather takes a way from it a bit but still great execution and design

#29

Unusual Paint Brush Packaging

Unusual Paint Brush Packaging

#30

Door Handles On A Theatre

Door Handles On A Theatre

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Yes but is it pull or push

#31

Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here. Sooo Here Ya Go!

Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here. Sooo Here Ya Go!

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I literally need that please tell me where I can find that

#32

Very Clever Logo With A Double Message

Very Clever Logo With A Double Message

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
17 minutes ago

They should have these signs hear, too

#33

Logo For Lune Croissanterie - A Pâtisserie Specialising In Croissants

Logo For Lune Croissanterie - A Pâtisserie Specialising In Croissants

Frank
Frank
Community Member
50 minutes ago

"croissant" stands for "lune croissante" in French, meaning waxing moon (because of the form). So the name of the shop is quite nice too. And then the moon rocket... Some visual jokes translate badly ;-) Just like English word plays (sound plays?) with K9 (canine, dog) or French ones with K7 (cassette).

#34

These Room Numbers In My Hotel

These Room Numbers In My Hotel

#35

This Ice Cream Poster

This Ice Cream Poster

#36

Less Talking, More Listening

Less Talking, More Listening

Aykut Yazgan
Aykut Yazgan
Community Member
41 minutes ago

recommended for all politicians

#37

Sink Drain Design At The Minneapolis Airport

Sink Drain Design At The Minneapolis Airport

#38

This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drink Cold

This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drink Cold

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago

*casually leans over the bar* aaaaaaaargh cooooold!!!

#39

A Bar Of Soap That Gets Sad As It Approaches Its Demise

A Bar Of Soap That Gets Sad As It Approaches Its Demise

Lurking Panda
Lurking Panda
Community Member
41 minutes ago

So the more you use the soap, the sadder it gets? Not sure if that's particularly great design, might discourage people from using it.

#40

This Bike Rack Shaped Like A Bike

This Bike Rack Shaped Like A Bike

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I'd lock my bike here, if I had one.

#41

KV Bjørnøya, The Newest Vessel Being Built For The Norwegian Coast Guard

KV Bjørnøya, The Newest Vessel Being Built For The Norwegian Coast Guard

Theoretical Empiricist
Theoretical Empiricist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like the ocean-going yacht of a Bond villain.

#42

Substation, Detail Of Cornice, Hans Heinrich Müller

Substation, Detail Of Cornice, Hans Heinrich Müller

#43

Translation: (Their) Love Slipped A Little Bit? No, This Is Violence (Anti Domestic Violence Poster)

Translation: (Their) Love Slipped A Little Bit? No, This Is Violence (Anti Domestic Violence Poster)

#44

Clever Little Airline Logo From A Recent Flight

Clever Little Airline Logo From A Recent Flight

#45

IKEA Advertisement

IKEA Advertisement

SabbeRubbish
SabbeRubbish
Community Member
24 minutes ago

They can laugh with themselves, or is it the customers they are making fun of? 🤣

#46

Minimal Clock Design

Minimal Clock Design

#47

The Starfield Logo Is So Pleasing To Look At

The Starfield Logo Is So Pleasing To Look At

#48

Business Card & Cockroach Trap

Business Card & Cockroach Trap

Abdul Rahman Falih
Abdul Rahman Falih
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Headless roach and Headless roach, beware of these traps

#49

The Logo For A Band Called The Makepeace Brothers. I Always Thought It Was So Clever

The Logo For A Band Called The Makepeace Brothers. I Always Thought It Was So Clever

Kristine Johnson
Kristine Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago

The letters are supposed to also be a hand giving a peace sign. Took me ages to see it.

#50

Deadpool Knife Caddy

Deadpool Knife Caddy

#51

Saw This Soft Serve Machine When I Was Visiting Vancouver

Saw This Soft Serve Machine When I Was Visiting Vancouver

#52

S'all Good, Man

S'all Good, Man

#53

Aluminum Can Of Gin From Italy. Can't Spell Engine Oil Without Gin!

Aluminum Can Of Gin From Italy. Can't Spell Engine Oil Without Gin!

J.Lomax
J.Lomax
Community Member
47 minutes ago

When he says he is just gonna 'Fix the car'

#54

Jeep's European Marketing

Jeep's European Marketing

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 hour ago

so they empower parking on a walkway? That's actually bad design.

