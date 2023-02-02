Aesthetics are a pretty subjective notion. Everyone has their favorite color, patterns, textures and so on. That being said, it’s very easy to find designs that probably needed a bit more time on the drawing board. You have probably run into a billboard or an item from Ikea that makes you wonder what they were thinking!





Fortunately, the ideas below are different. The Instagram account Design Therapy is devoted to showcasing interesting and innovative designs, from kitchen solutions to architecture. It has amassed over 250 thousand followers with ideas that are both engrossing and soothing.





Upvote and comment on your favorites, and if you are still interested in examples of therapeutic design, check out Bored Panda’s other collections of awesome designs here. Or, if you want a bit of contrast, take a look at some examples of bewilderingly terrible design here.





More info: Instagram