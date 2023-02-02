117 Examples Of Innovative And Awesome Design Collected By The “Design Therapy” Instagram Account (New Pics)
Aesthetics are a pretty subjective notion. Everyone has their favorite color, patterns, textures and so on. That being said, it’s very easy to find designs that probably needed a bit more time on the drawing board. You have probably run into a billboard or an item from Ikea that makes you wonder what they were thinking!
Fortunately, the ideas below are different. The Instagram account Design Therapy is devoted to showcasing interesting and innovative designs, from kitchen solutions to architecture. It has amassed over 250 thousand followers with ideas that are both engrossing and soothing.
Frog Accessories
Guerilla Marketing Campaigns By Oral-B
Stone Sculptures By Jon Foreman
Humans enjoy being surprised, and clever and interesting designs often provide just that. The sight of an unexpected form, material or function can be truly captivating and bring a smile to one's face. This is why so many people love to collect odd and unique objects, from whimsical sculptures to unusual pieces of furniture.
There is a certain method to our preferences madness. It’s probably not a surprise that symmetry seems naturally pleasing. Researchers Yi Huang, et al. found that our brains enjoy looking at symmetrical patterns more than asymmetrical alternatives. Young children will even stare at symmetrical objects for longer, even though similar, asymmetrical objects generally have more details.
Hand Painted Doormat
Loop & Link Designed By @raw_color_ And @sancal
Wait, You should put googly eyes on it so it becomes a snake
A Bathroom Designed By Max Lamb
We are constantly on the lookout for new and exciting experiences, and clever designs can provide just that. The sight of something truly unique and unlike anything seen before can be invigorating and exciting. Whether it's a piece of architecture, a new product design, or an artistic creation, clever designs can offer a glimpse into the future and inspire us to think differently about the world around us.
Custom Hand-Carved Doorknobs Designed By Nick Demarco
The Flow Single Sofa By Sunriu Design
Waiheke House Designed By Cheshire Architects
In fact, our brains really crave novelty. While studying the brain's response to a series of images, researchers Nico Bunzeck and Emrah Düzel found that whenever participants would see something unexpected, their body would produce dopamine. Think about that, novelty directly affects the pleasure centers of the brain. So try something new, even if its just a new recipe or lock screen background!
“Gaudism”
Urgh just think about the dust and spiderwebs accumulating in those cavy things and gaps tho
Rainbow Family Pool Designed By Selldorf Architects
Desk Tidy Lamp Designed By Yohan Lansard Design
Armed with this knowledge, we can consider ways to introduce some design principles into our own lives. For example, we could rearrange their furniture to make the most of their living space, or incorporate more natural light into their home by installing larger windows or using light-reflecting surfaces. Similarly, we could choose furniture, décor, and accessories that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
Cakes
Helium Sconce Light Designed By Dace Sūna
Amangiri Resort Designed By Studio Rick Joy
Another possibility is to look for solutions to everyday problems that are both efficient and visually appealing. For example, instead of using a cluttered collection of plastic containers to organize a pantry, someone could use elegant glass jars with labeled lids to create a functional and attractive storage solution. Minimalism might appeal to others, since removing clutter from a space can make it more functional and give it some novelty.
Tor Twist Shelf Designed By Tom Raffield
Pillars By Ishmael Randall Weeks
The Cyber Drone Show
Absurd Designs By Can Sun
Just wait till the cigarette butt falls into your coffee
Line Tattoos Designed By Nesheva Ulyana
Ceramic Cat Plate Designed By Tatiana Gavrilova
Adorable! I’d eat everything to see it’s cute little face :>
Coffee Shop With A Vw Bus
Climbing Key Holder Designed By Fujfuj Design
Wormhole Chess Board
Now this is what I call four dimensional chess!
‘Gallery For Scale’ Exhibition By Willem De Haan
“Sharpener” Lighting Designed By Nanako Kume
Tray Series Designed By Origins Work
Vi-Con Game Controller Designed By Hayong Kim
Espiunca Armchair Designed By João Araújo
Very cool but looks quite uncomfortable to sit in
Retractable Pregnancy Garment Designed By Shenzhen Iu+ Design Co
The Otherlog Analog Wall Clock Designed By George Chacko
Artwork By Marius Sperlich
I thought the little bag was real at first thats insane!
Wooden Bench ‘Tempo 2.0’ Designed By Origins Work
Archisuits Designed By Sarah Ross
Sho Vip
Shut me in there with cheese puffs and some good books and don’t come back for a day please
Handmade Sandwiches
Sculpture Designed By Kurokawa Toru
Nike Motor Sweeper Concept Shoes
Island Is A Double-Decker Driverless Tram Designed By @pontidesignstudiohk For Hong Kong In The Post-Covid Era
The name Island refers to the innovative design of the interiors, with large circular benches where passengers sit facing outwards.
The exterior design is inspired by Hong Kong buildings with curved curtain walls. Island’s curved windows and domed top draw in light by day and awe-inspiring views by night. The interiors are sleek and comfortable: charcoal gray walls, cushioned seats, wooden floors and trims with natural finish.
Island connects several elements of design and urban life: transportation, landscape and sightseeing, safety and comfort. It represents the forward-thinking spirit of Hong Kong, and redefines public transport for the post-Covid era. Island won the 2020 GIDA Design Award.
Pendler E-Bike Designed By Layer Design
Japanese-Style Platform Bed With White Ash And Hallowed-Out Beach Stone
Mysterious Sculpture Designed By Joshua Vermillon
Student Dormitory Of China Medical University Designed By Irving Huang Architects
Nadarra 3D Printed Sand Wall Designed By Barry Wark
Table With Mirror Designed By Dmitry Kozinenko
D Printed Dress Designed By Lim Kae Woei And Elena Low
Playpulse One By @pontidesignstudiohk Is A Gaming Bike Designed To Turn Workout Into An Entertainment Experience By Combining Sports Hardware With Gaming Interfaces
The design was informed by research into ergonomic workout hardware and gaming technology. The bike’s trim size makes it suitable for any home. The frame is a slim, seamless structure that looks as if it were floating on the metal base. The adjustable seat and monitor posts will fit most users, from kids to adults. Gaming controllers and heart rate sensors are integrated in the handlebar for intuitive and engaging workouts. Playpulse One provides a new and exciting workout experience at home. Striving for more wins, users burn calories while having fun. Playpulse One won the 2021 Red Dot Award for Product Design