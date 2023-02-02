Aesthetics are a pretty subjective notion. Everyone has their favorite color, patterns, textures and so on. That being said, it’s very easy to find designs that probably needed a bit more time on the drawing board. You have probably run into a billboard or an item from Ikea that makes you wonder what they were thinking!


Fortunately, the ideas below are different. The Instagram account Design Therapy is devoted to showcasing interesting and innovative designs, from kitchen solutions to architecture. It has amassed over 250 thousand followers with ideas that are both engrossing and soothing. 


Upvote and comment on your favorites, and if you are still interested in examples of therapeutic design, check out Bored Panda’s other collections of awesome designs here. Or, if you want a bit of contrast, take a look at some examples of bewilderingly terrible design here.


More info: Instagram

#1

Frog Accessories

Frog Accessories

design.therapyy Report

#2

Guerilla Marketing Campaigns By Oral-B

Guerilla Marketing Campaigns By Oral-B

design.therapyy Report

#3

Stone Sculptures By Jon Foreman

Stone Sculptures By Jon Foreman

design.therapyy Report

Humans enjoy being surprised, and clever and interesting designs often provide just that. The sight of an unexpected form, material or function can be truly captivating and bring a smile to one's face. This is why so many people love to collect odd and unique objects, from whimsical sculptures to unusual pieces of furniture. 

There is a certain method to our preferences madness. It’s probably not a surprise that symmetry seems naturally pleasing. Researchers Yi Huang, et al. found that our brains enjoy looking at symmetrical patterns more than asymmetrical alternatives. Young children will even stare at symmetrical objects for longer, even though similar, asymmetrical objects generally have more details.
#4

Hand Painted Doormat

Hand Painted Doormat

design.therapyy Report

#5

Loop & Link Designed By @raw_color_ And @sancal

Loop & Link Designed By @raw_color_ And @sancal

design.therapyy Report

#6

A Bathroom Designed By Max Lamb

A Bathroom Designed By Max Lamb

design.therapyy Report

We are constantly on the lookout for new and exciting experiences, and clever designs can provide just that. The sight of something truly unique and unlike anything seen before can be invigorating and exciting. Whether it's a piece of architecture, a new product design, or an artistic creation, clever designs can offer a glimpse into the future and inspire us to think differently about the world around us.
#7

Custom Hand-Carved Doorknobs Designed By Nick Demarco

Custom Hand-Carved Doorknobs Designed By Nick Demarco

design.therapyy Report

#8

The Flow Single Sofa By Sunriu Design⁣

The Flow Single Sofa By Sunriu Design⁣

design.therapyy Report

#9

Waiheke House Designed By Cheshire Architects

Waiheke House Designed By Cheshire Architects

design.therapyy Report

In fact, our brains really crave novelty. While studying the brain's response to a series of images, researchers Nico Bunzeck and Emrah Düzel found that whenever participants would see something unexpected, their body would produce dopamine. Think about that, novelty directly affects the pleasure centers of the brain. So try something new, even if its just a new recipe or lock screen background!
#10

“Gaudism”

“Gaudism”

design.therapyy Report

#11

Rainbow Family Pool Designed By Selldorf Architects

Rainbow Family Pool Designed By Selldorf Architects

design.therapyy Report

#12

Desk Tidy Lamp Designed By Yohan Lansard Design

Desk Tidy Lamp Designed By Yohan Lansard Design

design.therapyy Report

Armed with this knowledge, we can consider ways to introduce some design principles into our own lives. For example, we could rearrange their furniture to make the most of their living space, or incorporate more natural light into their home by installing larger windows or using light-reflecting surfaces. Similarly, we could choose furniture, décor, and accessories that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
#13

Cakes

Cakes

design.therapyy Report

#14

Helium Sconce Light Designed By Dace Sūna

Helium Sconce Light Designed By Dace Sūna

design.therapyy Report

#15

Amangiri Resort Designed By Studio Rick Joy

Amangiri Resort Designed By Studio Rick Joy

design.therapyy Report

Another possibility is to look for solutions to everyday problems that are both efficient and visually appealing. For example, instead of using a cluttered collection of plastic containers to organize a pantry, someone could use elegant glass jars with labeled lids to create a functional and attractive storage solution. Minimalism might appeal to others, since removing clutter from a space can make it more functional and give it some novelty. 
#16

Tor Twist Shelf Designed By Tom Raffield

Tor Twist Shelf Designed By Tom Raffield

design.therapyy Report

#17

Pillars By Ishmael Randall Weeks

Pillars By Ishmael Randall Weeks

design.therapyy Report

#18

The Cyber Drone Show

The Cyber Drone Show

design.therapyy Report

#19

Absurd Designs By Can Sun

Absurd Designs By Can Sun

design.therapyy Report

#20

Line Tattoos Designed By Nesheva Ulyana

Line Tattoos Designed By Nesheva Ulyana

design.therapyy Report

#21

Ceramic Cat Plate Designed By Tatiana Gavrilova

Ceramic Cat Plate Designed By Tatiana Gavrilova

design.therapyy Report

#22

Coffee Shop With A Vw Bus

Coffee Shop With A Vw Bus

design.therapyy Report

#23

Climbing Key Holder Designed By Fujfuj Design

Climbing Key Holder Designed By Fujfuj Design

design.therapyy Report

#24

Wormhole Chess Board

Wormhole Chess Board

design.therapyy Report

#25

‘Gallery For Scale’ Exhibition By Willem De Haan

‘Gallery For Scale’ Exhibition By Willem De Haan

design.therapyy Report

#26

“Sharpener” Lighting Designed By Nanako Kume

“Sharpener” Lighting Designed By Nanako Kume

design.therapyy Report

#27

Tray Series Designed By Origins Work⁣

Tray Series Designed By Origins Work⁣

design.therapyy Report

#28

Vi-Con Game Controller Designed By Hayong Kim

Vi-Con Game Controller Designed By Hayong Kim

design.therapyy Report

#29

Espiunca Armchair Designed By João Araújo

Espiunca Armchair Designed By João Araújo

design.therapyy Report

#30

Retractable Pregnancy Garment Designed By Shenzhen Iu+ Design Co

Retractable Pregnancy Garment Designed By Shenzhen Iu+ Design Co

design.therapyy Report

#31

The Otherlog Analog Wall Clock Designed By George Chacko

The Otherlog Analog Wall Clock Designed By George Chacko

design.therapyy Report

#32

Artwork By Marius Sperlich

Artwork By Marius Sperlich

design.therapyy Report

#33

Wooden Bench ‘Tempo 2.0’ Designed By Origins Work

Wooden Bench ‘Tempo 2.0’ Designed By Origins Work

design.therapyy Report

#34

Archisuits Designed By Sarah Ross

Archisuits Designed By Sarah Ross

design.therapyy Report

#35

Sho Vip

Sho Vip

design.therapyy Report

#36

Handmade Sandwiches

Handmade Sandwiches

design.therapyy Report

#37

Sculpture Designed By Kurokawa Toru

Sculpture Designed By Kurokawa Toru

design.therapyy Report

#38

Nike Motor Sweeper Concept Shoes

Nike Motor Sweeper Concept Shoes

design.therapyy Report

#39

Island Is A Double-Decker Driverless Tram Designed By @pontidesignstudiohk For Hong Kong In The Post-Covid Era

Island Is A Double-Decker Driverless Tram Designed By @pontidesignstudiohk For Hong Kong In The Post-Covid Era

The name Island refers to the innovative design of the interiors, with large circular benches where passengers sit facing outwards.

The exterior design is inspired by Hong Kong buildings with curved curtain walls. Island’s curved windows and domed top draw in light by day and awe-inspiring views by night. The interiors are sleek and comfortable: charcoal gray walls, cushioned seats, wooden floors and trims with natural finish.

Island connects several elements of design and urban life: transportation, landscape and sightseeing, safety and comfort. It represents the forward-thinking spirit of Hong Kong, and redefines public transport for the post-Covid era. Island won the 2020 GIDA Design Award.

design.therapyy Report

#40

Pendler E-Bike Designed By Layer Design⁣⁣

Pendler E-Bike Designed By Layer Design⁣⁣

design.therapyy Report

#41

Japanese-Style Platform Bed With White Ash And Hallowed-Out Beach Stone

Japanese-Style Platform Bed With White Ash And Hallowed-Out Beach Stone

design.therapyy Report

#42

Mysterious Sculpture Designed By Joshua Vermillon

Mysterious Sculpture Designed By Joshua Vermillon

design.therapyy Report

#43

Student Dormitory Of China Medical University Designed By Irving Huang Architects

Student Dormitory Of China Medical University Designed By Irving Huang Architects

design.therapyy Report

#44

Nadarra 3D Printed Sand Wall Designed By Barry Wark

Nadarra 3D Printed Sand Wall Designed By Barry Wark

design.therapyy Report

#45

Table With Mirror Designed By Dmitry Kozinenko

Table With Mirror Designed By Dmitry Kozinenko

design.therapyy Report

#46

D Printed Dress Designed By Lim Kae Woei And Elena Low

D Printed Dress Designed By Lim Kae Woei And Elena Low

design.therapyy Report

#47

Playpulse One By @pontidesignstudiohk Is A Gaming Bike Designed To Turn Workout Into An Entertainment Experience By Combining Sports Hardware With Gaming Interfaces

Playpulse One By @pontidesignstudiohk Is A Gaming Bike Designed To Turn Workout Into An Entertainment Experience By Combining Sports Hardware With Gaming Interfaces

The design was informed by research into ergonomic workout hardware and gaming technology. The bike’s trim size makes it suitable for any home. The frame is a slim, seamless structure that looks as if it were floating on the metal base. The adjustable seat and monitor posts will fit most users, from kids to adults. Gaming controllers and heart rate sensors are integrated in the handlebar for intuitive and engaging workouts. Playpulse One provides a new and exciting workout experience at home. Striving for more wins, users burn calories while having fun. Playpulse One won the 2021 Red Dot Award for Product Design

design.therapyy Report

#48

Meditation Space

Meditation Space

design.therapyy Report

#49

Supercalla Charging Cable Designed By Charles Harris

Supercalla Charging Cable Designed By Charles Harris

design.therapyy Report

#50

Geometry Of The Body By Lin Yung Cheng

Geometry Of The Body By Lin Yung Cheng

design.therapyy Report

#51

Lounge Chairs Designed By Etienne Henri Martin

Lounge Chairs Designed By Etienne Henri Martin

design.therapyy Report

#52

Artwork By Maxwell Tilse

Artwork By Maxwell Tilse

design.therapyy Report

#53

Wave Sink Designed

Wave Sink Designed

design.therapyy Report

#54

Ergonomic Sofa

Ergonomic Sofa

design.therapyy Report

#55

A Factory Facelift

A Factory Facelift

design.therapyy Report

#56

Artworks By Luli Kibudi

Artworks By Luli Kibudi

design.therapyy Report

#57

‘Ilbagno’ Sink Designed By Roberto Lazzeroni

‘Ilbagno’ Sink Designed By Roberto Lazzeroni

design.therapyy Report

#58

Myfresh Café Designed By Loop Design Studio Photos By Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Myfresh Café Designed By Loop Design Studio Photos By Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

design.therapyy Report

#59

‘Merry Mirror’

‘Merry Mirror’

design.therapyy Report

#60

Colorful Window

Colorful Window

design.therapyy Report

#61

Wooden Boat

Wooden Boat

design.therapyy Report

#62

Drone Light Restoration Of Ancient Building

Drone Light Restoration Of Ancient Building

design.therapyy Report

#63

The New Museum Of Ethnography In City Park, Budapest

The New Museum Of Ethnography In City Park, Budapest

design.therapyy Report

#64

Artwork

Artwork

design.therapyy Report

#65

Gucci X Pierre Paulin Dune Sofa

Gucci X Pierre Paulin Dune Sofa

design.therapyy Report

#66

Bread Packaging

Bread Packaging

design.therapyy Report

#67

Terrera Glass Designed By Jeffrey Lee

Terrera Glass Designed By Jeffrey Lee

design.therapyy Report

#68

Digital Fashion Designed By Yimeng Yu

Digital Fashion Designed By Yimeng Yu

design.therapyy Report

#69

Cd Shelf Designed By Ben&manu

Cd Shelf Designed By Ben&manu

design.therapyy Report

#70

Lilith Chair Designed By Felicia Chiao⁣

Lilith Chair Designed By Felicia Chiao⁣

design.therapyy Report

#71

Electric Skateboard Designed By Linchenghans

Electric Skateboard Designed By Linchenghans

design.therapyy Report

#72

Mushrooms Of Paradise By Luke Penry

Mushrooms Of Paradise By Luke Penry