Guide to IKEA Kitchen: Reviews, Designs, Installation, and DIY Ideas

You dream of a beautiful, practical kitchen that reflects your unique personality and lifestyle, yet it sounds a bit of a headache to bring it to reality. You might want to check IKEA for affordable, stylish, and easy-to-customize furniture. The thing about IKEA is it offers more than just furniture; it has been a place where you can find inspiration and home design solutions for quite a long time.

The Swedish company was registered by the founder Ingvar Kamprad in 1943 when he was only 17! The following years were filled with successes, disasters, and hard work. Still, Ingvar’s playfulness, ideas of efficient distribution, and smart production gradually took shape.

Now, IKEA is a world-renowned brand that just launched a design lab, SPACE10, to create a new speculative line of IKEA furniture through AI (Artificial intelligence) — today’s latest technology. The company has been offering digital tools for kitchen planning for a long time, as well as kitchen systems.

These systems were designed by in-house IKEA specialists, one of whom is Henrik Preutz. “I cook almost every day – and being my kitchen helper is one of Ida’s favorite things to do at home,” says Henrik about his and his daughter’s time spent in their own IKEA kitchen.

In 2016, IKEA kitchen designer Henrik created a system called Sunnersta, which essentially is a mini version of a kitchen. There are no statistics, but it’s probably the simplest and cheapest kitchen on this planet. It can be used in a holiday cabin or tiny house or as a portable kitchen for more flexible living.

Whether you want to renovate the existing or build a new kitchen from scratch, IKEA has many options. This guide will explore different kitchen systems, DIY ideas, prices, honest IKEA kitchen reviews, pros and cons, installation tips, and finally, answer the most frequent questions. Let’s start!

Which IKEA Kitchen System Is the Best? Choosing IKEA Kitchen Design

IKEA offers a few kitchen systems: Metod, Enhet, Sunnersta, Knoxhult, and Sektion. They have different cabinets: base cabinets, wall cabinets, high cabinets, and cabinets for built-in appliances to fit your kitchen layout and personal needs. You can enhance the functionality and appearance by adding open IKEA kitchen storage, shelves, drawers, handles, knobs, and other accessories.

Ultimately, everyone has different needs, so the best system for you is the one that meets your preferences and expectations. It is recommended to consider the following factors before purchasing:

The size and shape of your kitchen;

The amount of storage and counter space you need;

The style and look you want to achieve;

The budget you have available;

The availability of the products in your region.

Whatever IKEA kitchen design you choose, you can be sure you will get a high-quality, durable, easy-to-clean, and stylish kitchen that will make your cooking experience more enjoyable. Nevertheless, all systems have advantages, disadvantages, and design choices depending on your preferences, budget, and space.

Further, we will describe all IKEA kitchen systems in detail to help you choose the best IKEA kitchen design for your home.

Metod System

Image credits: fropt.studio

The Metod system by IKEA is a European kitchen system launched in 2014. It is a modular kitchen design that can be customized based on your needs, preferences, and budget. You can choose from cabinet boxes, doors, drawers, shelves, worktops, appliances, lighting, and accessories to design your kitchen. Using the Metod system, you can choose traditional white cabinets or choose from other colors, styles, and materials.

Whether you like modern, traditional, or shaker kitchens, you can find a Metod system that suits your taste. The Metod system is flexible, durable, and easy to install. It also comes with a 25-year guarantee from IKEA (the longest warranty IKEA offers!)

Enhet System

Image credits: boho.homestyle

IKEA’s Enhet kitchen system is a compact solution that provides all your essential components. There is ample worktop space for cooking and washing, storage for essentials, and a washing machine. This system is perfect for those looking for versatile, easy-to-put-together (and take apart if you need to move!), and customizable solutions to fit the unique style.

You can customize your kitchen by changing Ehhet cabinet fronts, mixing colors, and combining open and closed storage options. The Enhet kitchen system comes with a 10-year limited IKEA warranty. It can be inferred that the kitchen will still be in good condition 10 years later.

Sunnersta System

Image credits: ssita

The Sunnersta system is a budget-friendly, space-saving mini-kitchen from the basic IKEA series, perfect for home, office, or guest house use. It is easy to assemble, disassemble, and bring with you if you move. The series includes mini-kitchen sinks, utility carts, and containers. The mini-kitchen has a sink with space for a rinsing basket for vegetables, a removable stainless steel shelf, an opening for a waste bin on one side, and hooks for kitchen utensils on the other.

The kitchen cart has an extra storage space in the adjustable shelves that can be placed on the right or left side of the cart. The containers are perfect for storing dry foods, nuts, and bolts. This flexible kitchen has a 5-year limited warranty.

Knoxhult System

Image credits: justlivingathome



If you’re looking for a functional and affordable kitchen, the Knoxhult system from IKEA is a fantastic option. This system makes it easy to customize your kitchen by combining wall and base cabinets, doors, and worktops to fit your specific needs and available space. The doors can be mounted to open left or right.

It’s a no-frills solution that won’t break the bank but still delivers everything you need to create a fully functional kitchen. The Knoxhult kitchen is perfect for those who move frequently, as it is easy to assemble and disassemble. The system is available in white and has a modern design that will fit in with any decor. The Knoxhult system comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Sektion System

IKEA Sektion is a North American kitchen system that was introduced in 2015. Frameless Sektion cabinets replaced the Akurum line, which was discontinued in 2015. The Sektion system also offers flexible storage solutions and organization options for kitchen utensils, cookware, and food items.

The cabinet’s front face is entirely covered by doors and is only available in specific sizes. Even though it is a perfect kitchen for your home, you must ensure that the cabinetry fits your space rather than vice versa. The system is available in various finishes and styles to suit any decor. Like Metod, the Sektion kitchen system also comes with a 25-year limited warranty.

Kitchen Renovation: DIY IKEA Kitchen Ideas

If you want inspiration and ideas for your kitchen renovation, you might want to check out some DIY projects. These days, IKEA furniture is trendy. However, your kitchen can look different from everyone else’s. People discover many tricks and hacks for IKEA furniture. There are many ways you can use and remake it.

You can use DIY renovation ideas to transform your IKEA kitchen into a unique and personalized space. We will show you some creative and easy DIY kitchen ideas you can try at home. Whether you want to change your kitchen’s color, style, or function, you will find something that suits your taste and budget. Let’s get started!

1. Cabinet Refresh

Image credits: Klein Home Solutions

You can give the whole door and drawer front new life by replacing the doors. You can choose from various styles, materials, and colors, including wood, glass, metal, and acrylic. Mixing and matching different types of doors is possible and can create contrast and interest. Additionally, you can customize your cabinets with hardware IKEA products such as knobs, handles, pulls, or hooks.

2. Backsplash Upgrade

Image credits: Reno Guide

A kitchen without an accent can often feel incomplete. Give the whole kitchen a new look by upgrading the backsplash. The wall area behind the kitchen sink protects it from splashes, stains, and grease. A kitchen backsplash can also add some style and color to your cooking area. You can use tiles that match your design. Another cheap and easy-to-create option is to use water-resistant wallpaper. You can also add a warm and textured wood plate.

3. Countertops Makeover

Image credits: Kangjieli

Countertops are the horizontal surfaces you use to prepare food, eat, or store items. They can also enhance the appearance and functionality of your kitchen. Upgrade the countertops by replacing them with solid wood or a butcher block from IKEA’s Metod or Sektion system. You can also use quartz countertops or concrete to create a custom look. And make sure your new countertop matches the door fronts!

4. Repurposed Furniture

Image credits: Kreating Homes

A smart way to renovate an entire kitchen is to repurpose some furniture you already have or can find at IKEA or other places. Repurposing furniture means using it for a different function than initially intended. For example, you can use BILLY, KALLAX, or another bookcase to create extra storage and display space in your kitchen. The bookcase is perfect for storing cookbooks, spices, dishes, utensils, or anything else you need.

5. Chalkboard or Magnetic Wall

Image credits: Houzz

A magnetic wall is a surface on which you can attach things with magnets, while a chalkboard is a surface you can write on with chalk. Both are fun, practical, and decorative details appropriate for kitchen space. You can paint a chalkboard or glue a magnetic panel on its surface if you have many cabinets.

6. Creative IKEA Kitchen Storage

Image credits: Adam Albright

A final way to renovate your kitchen is to adopt creative solutions that maximize storage. Storage solutions are ways to organize and store your kitchen items neatly and efficiently. You can also customize your IKEA kitchen storage according to your needs and preferences, such as adding lighting, doors, knobs, or handles. You can use hanging racks to store your pots, pans, utensils, or mugs on the wall or ceiling.

7. Upcycled Decor

Image credits: Awesome Inventions

Upcycling is the process of transforming old or unwanted items into new and useful ones. It can create unique and stylish accents for your kitchen, such as wall art, lighting, shelves, or planters. You can use upcycled materials, such as wood, metal, glass, or fabric, to customize your IKEA furniture and accessories. The upcycled decor looks beautiful and helps create a kitchen that reflects your taste and creativity.

8. Ikea Kitchen Table Adjustment

Image credits: Blue House Goods

The IKEA kitchen table is a versatile and affordable piece of furniture that can enhance your kitchen. IKEA offers a wide range of kitchen tables that suit any space and style, from small and compact to large and extendable. You can use an IKEA kitchen table to create a breakfast nook or a bar area in your kitchen. For a more appealing look, paint, stain, or accessorize the table. You can also add some stools, chairs, or cushions to make it more comfortable.

9. Flooring Revamp

Image credits: Gaby Garciia

Flooring can make a big difference in the appearance and comfort of your kitchen, as well as the durability and maintenance. IKEA offers a variety of flooring options, such as laminate, vinyl, wood, or tile, that can match any budget and style. DIY your kitchen by mixing and matching different flooring colors, materials, and patterns to create a unique and attractive design.

10. Fresh Paint

Image credits: Better Homes & Gardens

Do you have white cabinets and fronts but desire more colors? DIY your custom cabinets by freshly painting them. Make sure to sand and prime your cabinets first; then, you can use a roller, a brush, or a spray gun to apply your chosen color.

11. DIY Artwork

Image credits: IXXI

Adding DIY artwork to your kitchen is a fun and creative way to showcase your personality and style. Some IKEA products, such as frames, shelves, or hooks, can be used to display your artwork. If you prefer a more artistic project, tape or stencil for some patterns or shapes to create semi-handmade doors. You can also use photos of your family, friends, or travels to make a collage of memories.

12. Floating Shelves

Image credits: Designed Simple

If you’re searching for more storage and display space for your kitchen, why not create DIY floating shelves? Not only are they stylish and practical, but they’re also easy to make using wood planks and metal pipes. You can customize your floating shelves with various colors, sizes, and arrangements to suit your needs, helping you design a valuable and fashionable kitchen.

Full IKEA Kitchen Remodel: How Much Does It Cost?

If you are thinking of remodeling your kitchen, you may wonder how much a full IKEA kitchen remodel may costs you. IKEA products are known for being affordable and customizable. Still, the actual cost of an entire kitchen remodel depends on several factors.

What is the Average Cost of an IKEA Kitchen?

The cost varies depending on different factors, such as the size and layout of your kitchen, the type and number of cabinets and appliances you choose, and the style and material of the cabinet fronts. To put it another way, the cost of your kitchen furniture will be determined by the specific items you select and the size and design of your kitchen. However, here are some general estimates for different regions:

The average cost of IKEA kitchen furniture without installation in Europe is between £6K and £15K . This option is quite affordable compared to other designer brands in the UK. The cost depends on the design range you select for your front style and the number, size, and type of cabinets, drawers, shelves, and other required accessories. For instance, a 10’x10’ kitchen outfitted with VEDDINGE cabinets (white) would set you back £2,069. In contrast, a 10’x10’ kitchen featuring VEDHAMN cabinets (oak) would cost £4,319.

The average cost of IKEA kitchen furniture without installation in North America is between $6,500 and $19,0003 . When renovating your kitchen in the US, this option is quite affordable. However, the cost will depend on the type and number of appliances, countertops, sinks, backsplashes, and other accessories you choose. For instance, if you opt for a dishwasher, stove, range, microwave, and fridge, you can expect to pay around $2,300. On the other hand, if you prefer a butcher block, the cost will be around $2,783, while a 50 sq. ft. quartz countertop will cost you approximately $3,2503.

How Much for IKEA Kitchen Installation?

The cost of kitchen installation varies depending on the location, the size and layout of the kitchen, the type and number of cabinets, appliances, countertops, sinks, and other accessories, and whether you need any additional services, such as removal of old kitchen, disposal of waste, or connection of gas or plumbing. Here are some general estimates:

In Europe , IKEA offers a kitchen installation service that includes assembling, fitting, and securing IKEA cabinets, worktops, lighting, appliances, sinks, and taps. The service also comes with a 5-year workmanship guarantee. The cost of this service is calculated as a percentage of the total price of your kitchen products. The rate varies depending on the country but is usually between 15% and 25%. For example, the installation service costs around 20% of the total kitchen price in the UK.

In North America , IKEA does not offer a kitchen installation service due to limited availability. However, it provides referrals to third-party installers who can handle your installation. The cost of hiring a third-party installer depends on their rates and availability. Still, it is usually between $50 and $100 per linear foot for cabinets and $20 to $40 per linear foot for countertops. You may also need to pay extra for installing appliances, sinks, backsplashes, and other accessories.

Of course, you can install your kitchen by yourself if you have the time, skills, and tools. IKEA kitchens have clear instructions and online guides for easy assembly and customization. You can also use the IKEA Home Planner tool to create a 3D kitchen layout and a parts list to make ordering easier. However, if you lack confidence or experience in DIY projects, hiring a professional for a flawless and safe installation is best.

Why is the IKEA Kitchen So Cheap?

IKEA employs cost-effective production methods, including mass production, flat-pack design, and engineered wood materials. These strategies help reduce the manufacturing and transportation costs of IKEA products, passed on to customers through lower prices.

IKEA offers limited kitchen styles, colors, and sizes to streamline production and inventory. However, customers can still mix and match products to create their desired look.

The DIY approach to assembly and installation may require more time and effort from customers, or they can opt for professional help at an additional cost.

Thanks to an efficient supply chain and distribution network, IKEA can deliver products quickly and affordably to its stores and customers worldwide. With over 400 stores in 52 countries and a vast customer base, IKEA has greater bargaining power with suppliers and lower operating costs, resulting in competitive prices.

It’s worth noting that while IKEA offers some very affordable kitchen options, such as the $139 SUNNERSTA freestanding mini-kitchen, there is a wide range of prices depending on the product’s type and quality. Basic options may be inappropriate for some customers’ needs or tastes.

IKEA Kitchen Review: Pros and Cons

IKEA is a popular option for those who want to remodel their kitchen. But is it worth your attention? Quite a few people go with IKEA, and many don’t seem to regret it.

However, while many honestly love IKEA, others complain about it. Every stick has two ends, so we will provide you with some expert reviews and honest customer opinions that give both sides of the spectrum. We will also share the pros and cons to help you decide whether the IKEA kitchen is for you.

Detailed Reviews of IKEA Kitchen

“I recommend IKEA kitchen cabinets to absolutely everyone. Like anything else there are always exceptions, but for the vast majority of people/renovations, they are perfect. The IKEA kitchen system is durable, stylish, and highly functional. I have never had any issues with sagging or warping, drawers not closing, or hinges breaking,” says DIYer and gardener Jeff in his blog.

“Unless you’re super handy, you will probably need to add money to the budget for professional assembly and installation, which can cost a few thousand dollars. […] Or, yes, you can spend the time and energy assembling and installing them yourself. Just know that these cabinets come in many pieces and take a while to put together,” writes Lambeth Hochwald in the food blog the kitchn, launched by interior designer Maxwell Ryan.

“It has now been nearly two years since we installed our Ikea kitchen and we are still overall really happy with it! The quartz countertops have continued to hold up well and I haven’t had any issues with staining. I regularly give my cabinet fronts a quick wipe down which is plenty to keep them clean and looking good!” claims the owner of IKEA kitchen, Josie Michelle Davis, in her blog.

“Do NOT buy anything online from IKEA. Worst shipping experience ever. And no place to talk to anyone who will do anything about it. Random remote people with preprogrammed AI answers with superfluous niceties. Nobody will help. There really is nobody,” writes Rosie on Trustpilot.

“When it comes to kitchens, this might not sound like a priority, but speed really is a factor. With my latest project, it wasn’t just the budget I had to be strict on: time was of the essence. The custom doors I mentioned before were on a 6-8 week lead time, which is actually pretty quick compared to anything bespoke (around 12 weeks), but pushed our completion date back too far to start welcoming guests,” Anna Whitaker shared her thoughts about IKEA kitchens in the Fifi McGee blog.

Pros and Cons

If you’re considering remodeling your kitchen, the IKEA option is affordable and widespread. Of course, any product has advantages and disadvantages, and IKEA is no exception. Here are some IKEA kitchen pros and cons you might want to consider:

PROS:

IKEA is an excellent option for affordable kitchen remodeling. Ready-made cabinets, appliances, countertops, and accessories can save money. Installing everything yourself can further reduce expenses.

IKEA offers flexibility and customization to its customers. With various cabinet types, sizes, colors, finishes, countertop options, appliances, hardware, and accessories, customers can create their ideal kitchen according to their preferences and needs.

Customers can conveniently create their kitchen layout and style with the IKEA Kitchen Planner tool.

If you opt for IKEA furniture, you won’t have to wait as long as you should for custom-made furniture. You can buy it immediately at the local shop or expect it within a few weeks if you order online.

IKEA is known for its durable and eco-friendly kitchen cabinets. They are made with engineered wood, such as particleboard and MDF, which ensures they are strong and won’t bend. In addition, IKEA uses recycled and renewable materials to reduce their environmental impact during production.

CONS:

If you desire an exceptional, premium, and distinctive kitchen, it would be wise to explore options beyond IKEA. IKEA systems are produced in large quantities, which limits the variety of styles and designs.

Installing and maintaining an IKEA kitchen can be pretty challenging and time-consuming if you do it yourself. You can use IKEA installation services in Europe, although you should find third-party installers in North America. Overall, the installation will up the expenses.

When considering using IKEA cabinets for your kitchen, it’s important to note that their standard dimensions and shapes may not perfectly suit your unique space and layout. You may need to adjust or modify them to ensure a proper fit. It’s also possible that the exact color, finish, or style you desire may be available outside of IKEA’s selection.

There are many negative reviews on platforms such as Trustpilot related to lousy customer service and only partially arriving shipments. Compared to companies that make furniture to order, you will get much less attention from IKEA customer service.

FAQs About the Kitchen Cabinets and Islands

You may have some questions if you are planning your kitchen with IKEA cabinets and islands. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of frequently asked questions to address your concerns. We’ll also provide some helpful installation tips to make your project successful.

Which IKEA Kitchen Cabinets Are The Best?

Picking out the perfect IKEA cabinets for your kitchen can be quite a challenge. With so many factors to consider, like your personal taste, kitchen space, budget, and needs, it can be overwhelming to make a final decision. Nonetheless, the Sektion cabinets in North America, Metod cabinets in Europe, and the flexible Sunnersta cabinets make excellent choices due to their popularity and great reviews.

At the end of the day, the best IKEA kitchen cabinets for you are the ones that fit your needs and budget. To simplify ordering, you can use the IKEA Home Planner tool to create a 3D kitchen layout and a parts list. Additionally, visiting an IKEA store or website will allow you to explore the different options and prices of IKEA kitchen cabinets.

How to Install IKEA Kitchen Cabinets?

Installing an IKEA kitchen can be a rewarding and cost-effective DIY project. Still, it also requires some planning, preparation, and skills. That’s a lot to handle, so you can hire a contractor to do it for you. If you feel confident enough, install these cabinets by yourself. Here are the steps on how to do it properly:

1. Gather tools and materials. You’ll need a drill, level, tape measure, stud finder, pencil, hammer, saw, screwdriver, screws, and nails.

2. Prepare the space. Remove old cabinets, appliances, countertops, or backsplashes that may be in the way. Turn off the water and gas supply and disconnect any plumbing or electrical wires that may interfere with the installation.

3. Mark the wall and find studs. Measure and mark the height of your base cabinets, wall cabinets, and countertops. Use a stud finder to locate and mark the studs on the wall. These marks will be valuable guides for installing the mounting and suspension rails supporting your cabinets.

4. Install mounting rails. Align the mounting rails with the wall marks you made earlier and fasten them with screws into the studs. You might have to trim the railings using a saw to fit your wall length.

5. Assemble cabinets. Once you have acquired all your cabinets, it’s time to assemble them following the IKEA assembly instructions. Pay close attention to the steps and ensure all the pieces are fitted and aligned correctly.

6. Hang upper cabinets. Lift each cabinet onto the mounting rails and hook them onto the suspension rails. This step might require extra hands. Remember to grab your level and screwdriver to adjust the height and depth of each cabinet until you achieve perfect alignment.

7. Install lower cabinets on the floor. You need to attach legs to each cabinet using screws and clips. You also need to connect adjacent cabinets together using screws or bolts. You may need to cut holes in some cabinets for plumbing or electrical wires using a drill or a saw.

8. Align and level cabinets. Align and level your cabinets installed on the floor and walls horizontally and vertically. You must use a level and a tape measure to check if your cabinets are straight and even along all sides.

9. Connect installed IKEA cabinets. Use screws or bolts to connect your cabinets and tighten all adjacent connections firmly. Further, secure lower cabinets to the wall with screws or brackets.

10. Install doors and drawers. You may need to adjust the hinges or glides to ensure the doors and drawers open and close smoothly.

How to Make a Kitchen Island with IKEA Cabinets? IKEA Kitchen Planner

If you want to make a kitchen island with IKEA cabinets, there are various options to consider based on your budget, available space, and personal preferences. To begin planning and visualizing your ideal island, use the IKEA Kitchen Planner or consult an IKEA kitchen designer. Here are some helpful steps and tips to help you through the process.

1. Measure and create a kitchen plan. Determine the dimensions of your space, including the length, width, and height of the walls, floor, ceiling, windows, doors, and any other features present. Take note of the location and size of your existing appliances and decide where you want to position your island.

2. Design your island. Use the IKEA Kitchen Planner to design your island. You need to follow these steps to use the tool:

Start a new design or open an existing one. To open an existing design, enter your email address or IKEA Family number and password.

Choose your room shape. You can choose from rectangular, L-shaped, U-shaped, or custom shapes. You can also adjust the shape by dragging the corners or adding walls.

Add windows, doors, and other features. You can do it by dragging them from the menu on the left side of the screen. Adjust their size and position by dragging their edges or corners. Add appliances by dragging them from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Finish the design. Drag cabinets from the menu on the left side of the screen. Choose from various cabinets and adjust their size and position by dragging their edges or corners. Add countertops by dragging them from the menu on the right side of the screen. Choose from different materials, colors, and finishes of countertops. You can also add appliances by dragging them from the menu on the right side of the screen.

3. Customize your island. Change the style and appearance of your cabinets by clicking on them and selecting from the options on the right side of the screen. You can also change the handles or knobs.

Plan for electrical outlets. You need to consider where you want to place them and how many you need. You must also consider how you will connect them to your primary power source.

Finalize your design. You can see a 3D view of your island by clicking the 3D button on the top right corner of the screen. You can also see a price estimate. Save, print, or share your design by clicking the save button on the top right corner of the screen.

4. Purchase components. You have the option to order online or in-store from IKEA. You can also order online and pick up in-store at the IKEA Click and Collect service. To ensure a smooth buying experience, have your shopping list or design number ready.

5. Assemble cabinets. Use the IKEA assembly instructions that come with your products. Follow the steps carefully to ensure all the parts are fitted and aligned correctly.

Install cabinets on the floor. Attach adjustable feet to cabinet legs and secure adjacent cabinets with screws or bolts for leveling on uneven floors.

Add panels to cabinets. Attach your panels to your cabinets using screws, nails, glue, or brackets.

Install countertop on cabinets. Whether you ordered an IKEA countertop or received a custom-made one from another supplier, you’ll need to measure and cut it to fit your island using a saw or router. You’ll also need to create holes for your sink and faucet using a drill or jigsaw. Finally, you’ll need to attach your countertop to your cabinets using screws or glue.

Install hardware on cabinets and countertop. Hardware includes handles, knobs, hinges, drawer slides, door dampers, and other accessories. Follow the IKEA assembly instructions for each product.

Connect electrical outlets. For this step, follow your area’s electrical codes and safety standards and use the proper tools and materials. You may need to hire a professional electrician.

Final touches. Check if everything is working correctly and fix any issues or errors that may arise. Clean your island and remove any dust.

And lastly,

Cheers to the New Kitchen!

You have learned much about kitchen cabinets and islands and how they can make your kitchen more functional and beautiful. Now that you have your dream kitchen, clean cabinets and worktops with a soft cloth regularly, wipe up any spills or stains as soon as possible, and use cutting boards to protect your worktops from heat, moisture, and scratches. Enjoy your new kitchen and cook up some delicious meals!