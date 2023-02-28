This is where the internet comes in. There's a Facebook group, called ' IKEA tips, hacks and more! ' and as the name suggests, it invites people to share their proudest shopping discoveries. Whether you are already planning a complete makeover for your place or are simply looking for some DIY project inspiration, this online community might have exactly what you need.

And it's succeeding. Every year, IKEA welcomes more than 680 million customers in its stores and around 3.8 billion on its website, amounting to sales of 39.5 billion EUR (or 41.8 billion USD) in the fiscal year 2022. However, with around 10,000 products, some clients are having doubts if they can make the most out of the retailer's supply.

IKEA has been designing and selling ready-to-assemble furniture for decades. The company operates 460 stores in 62 markets and aims to, as it says, "offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home ... products at prices so low, that as many people as possible will be able to afford them."

#1 The Window Seat I Built In My Bedroom, Using The Nordli Drawers

#2 This Is My Hack To Stay Organized; I Don’t Know Where I Learned This, But It Has Been A Huge Help To IKEA Projects; A Muffin Tin

#3 We Aren’t Fully Done With This Laundry Room Upgrade But It’s Already So Much More Functional!

#4 IKEA Kitchen Cabinets In The Bathroom

#5 No More Rambling To Get A Hanger

#6 I'm What Is Known As An Afol (Adult Fan Of LEGO) And I've Come Up With An IKEA LEGO Minifigure Hack

I used:

* 2 x IKEA Gnedby DVD/CD units (often cheap on Gumtree as people are getting rid of their DVDs/CDs) screwed together

* 1 x IKEA Oxberg glass door

* Moulding (I used 42x11x275 primed wood lengths from Bunnings)

* I finished it off with 3x20 LEGO plates (trimmed from 32x32 baseplates)

Now I have dust free LEGO minifigure display/storage! 😊

Edit:

I had a third Gnedby that was broken and I could salvage the shelves from, so the number of shelves shown in my pictures is more than you’d get with just 2 units (so with 2 units you'd just space the shelves a little further apart)

I had to drill the holes for the door to go on as they were not pre-drilled - I used the holes on our Billy bookcase as a guide to where they should be positioned.

You can get around 25 minifigs on each stand (more if you space them closer), however I did 20 on most shelves as the door obstructs a bit on either side. Where there were themes that had more than 20 minifigs I just put the ones I didn't like as much in the column that would be harder to see.



#7 Who Says IKEA Is Only In Favour Of Home? We Have A Different Home. A Home On Wheels. Our Facility Is Made Entirely Of IKEA

#8 I Created A Unique Piece Of Design By Putting Together A Mirror And A Coffee Table From The Stockholm Series By IKEA, I Attached Them Together With Bi-Adhesives To Avoid Ruining Them And Being Able To Reuse Them Later

#9 Just Glue A Vinyl Record Onto A Marius Stool For A Neat Table

#10 I Used Fejka Plant Tiles To Decorate My Veranda Roof Put them together in rows of 4, then fastened each row to a 5x1m plastic garden fence. Put in a light chain. Everything was then fasten to 8 shower rods. For fastening I used green metal thread. The shower rods had to be a 2-3 cm wider than the space so they could hold up.

#11 For The Cat

#12 I Needed Storage Space In My Hallway For All My DIY Stuff. This Is My Idasen. I Went To The DIY Store And Got A Cheap Roll Of Wallpaper For The Doors. Now My Stuff Is Hidden Away

#13 Try To Make A Side Table With This Chair

#14 Made «the Death Star» From Ps IKEA Lamp

#15 I Had A Small Space Between The Wall And The Closet, I Assembled Three Cabinets Each 15 Cm Deep. Just Have To Mount The Wheels And Make The Hutch That Will Take The Furniture Back, And Add One On Top To Wire

#16 I Used The IKEA Mackapar On My Closed In Veranda For My Climbing Pots Plants. I Think It's Come Up Really Nice

#17 A Slightly Different Greenhouse Made Of Picture Frames

#18 We Built Our Own Laundry-Dry Drawer From The Maximera Drawer Pulls

#19 Thanks To Malm Bed With Drawers, I Neither Need To Accidentally Step On LEGO Nor My Son Get His City Dusty. Ready To Be Played With When He Wishes

#20 IKEA Malm Chest Of Drawers, Bought Used, Removed 4 Drawers So The Dogs Each Got Their Own Sleeping Space In The Living Room

#21 Pull Out Bed Camouflaged Between 2 IKEA Pax Cupboards

#22 IKEA Sektion Hack

#23 My Weekend Job Previously a dumping ground…

SMÅSTAD / PLATSA wardrobe, KALLAX cubes and BERGSHULT shelf with GRANHULT brackets, all white but painted with dark blue After Midnight Frenchic paint.

KARTOTEK hooks screwed onto pallet wood.

All baskets and fake foliage from IKEA.

TV bench from different brand, covered with pallet wood, stained and waxed for maximum protection.

Made a massive difference to the entrance and we love it



#24 For Parents With Lots Of LEGO Mini Figures: Sannahed Frame Used (Took The Front Cover Off- Used Velcro Command Strips To Hang Them)

#25 Love Love Love My Powder Room Vanity Made From The Möllekulla Oak Worktop!

#26 I Seen This One On A Fb Video And Had To Steal It … Love It!!

#27 Bestå Hack, As Wood Storage

#28 The Old Classic; The IKEA Rast Drawers! I ‘Upcycled’ The Plain Pine Drawers Into A Taller Drawer Unit, After Not Being Able To Fond Quite What I Was Looking For Online. Hope You Like This Little Project

#29 Finally Got Some Storage For Spices And Stuff In My Tiny, Tiny Kitchen

#30 Upcycled An IKEA Toy Box, Aka Småstad, Into A Deluxe Litterbox

#31 Made From The IKEA Method Upper Kitchen Cabinets. A Floating Dresser 3 M Wide TV Cabinet 4.10 M Wide And 2.60 M High

#33 I Made The Kids Moppe A Bit More Fun With Wallpaper

#34 My Husband And I Finished Our Playroom Built-Ins For Our Two Daughters! We Put Our Own Spin On An IKEA Hack Using Havsta Cabinets

#35 Showroom Display Unit. Billy Bookcase With Mosslanda Picture Shelves To Hold Plates. Angled Shelves And Trim Work

#36 My First IKEA Makeover …the Kallax ! Now I Can’t Wait To Make Over Every Piece Of IKEA Furniture I Have !

#37 This Is My IKEA "Hack". It's A Restaurant And Toilet For My Cat

#38 Built A Hallway Storage To Fit Our House From 1914. Built With IKEA's Place Buds Bought From Other Store

#39 IKEA Trofast & Ivar

#40 Simple And Easy Tricks Dronjons Magazine File Converted Into Storage For Scarves And Gloves, Umbrellas Or For Something Else

#41 We Just Put Together 4 Brimnes Cabinets! Such A Great Option vs. Builtins. I Was Thinking About Swapping Out The Pulls But I Think They Are Ok As Is

#42 My First IKEA Hack Using Trones And Blodlonn Mirrors, Transformed My Space And Given So Much More Storage

#43 We Used IKEA Countertops As Our Mud Room Bench Top. Love How This Came Out

#44 This Has Become Our Pantry! All Billy's With Two Separate Billy's Converted As Wine Rack

#45 Pax And Besta Hack- In Love With Our New Bootroom Thanks To My Hubbys Hard Work

#46 Part Of My New IKEA Kitchen

#47 A Little Spring Nice In The Little Hall

#48 Behind These Doors Are IKEA Pax Wardrobes. Had To Cut One Down To Fit The Gap Exactly. And Then Made Doors For The Wardrobes And Panelling For The Sides And Fireplace To Make It Look More Seamless

#49 Smastad With Trofast As A LEGO-Table, A Small Pöang, Platsa Cuboard (Backside Covered With Wallpaper), Skadis And Ledberg

#50 This Is My IKEA Duktig Play Kitchen And Flisat Children's Table Makeover. And My Favourite Part Of Playroom

#51 We Bulit A Play Kitchen With Cooking Island And Seating From Two Duktig Kitchens Ready For Bulky Waste. A Few Little Things Are Still Missing, But My Daughter Already Loves Her Kitchen

#52 I Made This Room Divider As A Display Cabinet Against The Dining Table And Entrance Furniture Against The Front Door

#53 LED Lighting And Back Panel Added To The Kallax

#54 IKEA Hack With Kallax Cupboards And Rubberwood. The Stockholm Mirror And Lustigkurre Baskets Were Also Not Missing

#55 Our Garage. Just Off Our Kitchen. Using It For Pantry Space, Hubby’s DIY Stuff And Also I’m A Hobby Baker. Used Billy Bookcases, Trofast Units And Pax Wardrobes

#56 Hubby And I Built This Together Almost 6 Years Ago. It Was Definitely The Reason We Made Such A Profit When We Sold Our House

#57 This Is Our New IKEA Method Kitchen. My Husband Assembled The Whole Kitchen By Himself, It Took A Month But He Did It

#58 Besta Cupboard Finished With Björköviken And Polish Pine

#59 Kallax Transformation

#60 IKEA's Series Nordli Is So Good

#61 Sometimes IKEA Is A Hack On Its Own. When You Have A Small Hallway And Want To Store Your Shoes. Happy

#62 Our Little Boy Loves His Bed

#63 Now Our Walk-In Closet Is Finished With Chests From IKEA, A Little Fix And Just The Finishing Touches

#64 Went To IKEA Yesterday And Bought Some Stuff To Make Small Scale Plant Frames

#65 When I Couldn’t Find The Right Mirror For The Room, I Made It

#66 IKEA Hack But With Two Small Variants