IKEA has been designing and selling ready-to-assemble furniture for decades. The company operates 460 stores in 62 markets and aims to, as it says, "offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home ... products at prices so low, that as many people as possible will be able to afford them."

And it's succeeding. Every year, IKEA welcomes more than 680 million customers in its stores and around 3.8 billion on its website, amounting to sales of 39.5 billion EUR (or 41.8 billion USD) in the fiscal year 2022. However, with around 10,000 products, some clients are having doubts if they can make the most out of the retailer's supply.

This is where the internet comes in. There's a Facebook group, called 'IKEA tips, hacks and more!' and as the name suggests, it invites people to share their proudest shopping discoveries. Whether you are already planning a complete makeover for your place or are simply looking for some DIY project inspiration, this online community might have exactly what you need.

The Window Seat I Built In My Bedroom, Using The Nordli Drawers

The Window Seat I Built In My Bedroom, Using The Nordli Drawers

Lauren Ramoth

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Perfect reading spot if you put a comfy mattress there

#2

This Is My Hack To Stay Organized; I Don’t Know Where I Learned This, But It Has Been A Huge Help To IKEA Projects; A Muffin Tin

This Is My Hack To Stay Organized; I Don't Know Where I Learned This, But It Has Been A Huge Help To IKEA Projects; A Muffin Tin

Jill Rockett

#3

We Aren’t Fully Done With This Laundry Room Upgrade But It’s Already So Much More Functional!

We Aren't Fully Done With This Laundry Room Upgrade But It's Already So Much More Functional!

Eryn Yates

#4

IKEA Kitchen Cabinets In The Bathroom

IKEA Kitchen Cabinets In The Bathroom

Елена Младенова

#5

No More Rambling To Get A Hanger

No More Rambling To Get A Hanger

Min Thijs

Whatshername
Whatshername
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep mine in the racks, why would you have so many unused hangers?

#6

I’m What Is Known As An Afol (Adult Fan Of LEGO) And I’ve Come Up With An IKEA LEGO Minifigure Hack

I'm What Is Known As An Afol (Adult Fan Of LEGO) And I've Come Up With An IKEA LEGO Minifigure Hack

I’m what is known as an AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) and I’ve come up with an IKEA LEGO minifigure hack.
I used:
* 2 x IKEA Gnedby DVD/CD units (often cheap on Gumtree as people are getting rid of their DVDs/CDs) screwed together
* 1 x IKEA Oxberg glass door
* Moulding (I used 42x11x275 primed wood lengths from Bunnings)
* I finished it off with 3x20 LEGO plates (trimmed from 32x32 baseplates)
Now I have dust free LEGO minifigure display/storage! 😊
Edit:
I had a third Gnedby that was broken and I could salvage the shelves from, so the number of shelves shown in my pictures is more than you’d get with just 2 units (so with 2 units you'd just space the shelves a little further apart)
I had to drill the holes for the door to go on as they were not pre-drilled - I used the holes on our Billy bookcase as a guide to where they should be positioned.
You can get around 25 minifigs on each stand (more if you space them closer), however I did 20 on most shelves as the door obstructs a bit on either side. Where there were themes that had more than 20 minifigs I just put the ones I didn't like as much in the column that would be harder to see.

Ellie Sibbald

#7

Who Says IKEA Is Only In Favour Of Home? We Have A Different Home. A Home On Wheels. Our Facility Is Made Entirely Of IKEA

Who Says IKEA Is Only In Favour Of Home? We Have A Different Home. A Home On Wheels. Our Facility Is Made Entirely Of IKEA

Franzi Dennis

#8

I Created A Unique Piece Of Design By Putting Together A Mirror And A Coffee Table From The Stockholm Series By IKEA, I Attached Them Together With Bi-Adhesives To Avoid Ruining Them And Being Able To Reuse Them Later

I Created A Unique Piece Of Design By Putting Together A Mirror And A Coffee Table From The Stockholm Series By IKEA, I Attached Them Together With Bi-Adhesives To Avoid Ruining Them And Being Able To Reuse Them Later

Katerina Immobile

Whatshername
Whatshername
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant! (Hahaha BP just told me: you're posting comments too quickly, slow down)

#9

Just Glue A Vinyl Record Onto A Marius Stool For A Neat Table

Just Glue A Vinyl Record Onto A Marius Stool For A Neat Table

Suzanne Victoria

#10

I Used Fejka Plant Tiles To Decorate My Veranda Roof

I Used Fejka Plant Tiles To Decorate My Veranda Roof

Put them together in rows of 4, then fastened each row to a 5x1m plastic garden fence. Put in a light chain. Everything was then fasten to 8 shower rods. For fastening I used green metal thread. The shower rods had to be a 2-3 cm wider than the space so they could hold up.

Janecke Heber

Šárka Součková
Šárka Součková
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is nice...but all I can see are spiders and dust

#11

For The Cat

For The Cat

red van Munster

#12

I Needed Storage Space In My Hallway For All My DIY Stuff. This Is My Idasen. I Went To The DIY Store And Got A Cheap Roll Of Wallpaper For The Doors. Now My Stuff Is Hidden Away

I Needed Storage Space In My Hallway For All My DIY Stuff. This Is My Idasen. I Went To The DIY Store And Got A Cheap Roll Of Wallpaper For The Doors. Now My Stuff Is Hidden Away

Kiki Gato

#13

Try To Make A Side Table With This Chair

Try To Make A Side Table With This Chair

George Tien

#14

Made «the Death Star» From Ps IKEA Lamp

Made «the Death Star» From Ps IKEA Lamp

Richard Høvik

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take my money!! I wouldn't even think to make this from that lamp.

#15

I Had A Small Space Between The Wall And The Closet, I Assembled Three Cabinets Each 15 Cm Deep. Just Have To Mount The Wheels And Make The Hutch That Will Take The Furniture Back, And Add One On Top To Wire

I Had A Small Space Between The Wall And The Closet, I Assembled Three Cabinets Each 15 Cm Deep. Just Have To Mount The Wheels And Make The Hutch That Will Take The Furniture Back, And Add One On Top To Wire

Lucia Onair Schillaci

#16

I Used The IKEA Mackapar On My Closed In Veranda For My Climbing Pots Plants. I Think It's Come Up Really Nice

I Used The IKEA Mackapar On My Closed In Veranda For My Climbing Pots Plants. I Think It's Come Up Really Nice

Amy Flower

Karin L
Karin L
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of IKEA furniture are named with actual words. 'Mackapär' is a childish word for gadget.

#17

A Slightly Different Greenhouse Made Of Picture Frames

A Slightly Different Greenhouse Made Of Picture Frames

Regina Romaker

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just finishing up the gazebo, I think this would be perfect for us.

#18

We Built Our Own Laundry-Dry Drawer From The Maximera Drawer Pulls

We Built Our Own Laundry-Dry Drawer From The Maximera Drawer Pulls

Katha Ina Bank

#19

Thanks To Malm Bed With Drawers, I Neither Need To Accidentally Step On LEGO Nor My Son Get His City Dusty. Ready To Be Played With When He Wishes

Thanks To Malm Bed With Drawers, I Neither Need To Accidentally Step On LEGO Nor My Son Get His City Dusty. Ready To Be Played With When He Wishes

Annelie Tedenmark

#20

IKEA Malm Chest Of Drawers, Bought Used, Removed 4 Drawers So The Dogs Each Got Their Own Sleeping Space In The Living Room

IKEA Malm Chest Of Drawers, Bought Used, Removed 4 Drawers So The Dogs Each Got Their Own Sleeping Space In The Living Room

Mayvi Fossheim

#21

Pull Out Bed Camouflaged Between 2 IKEA Pax Cupboards

Pull Out Bed Camouflaged Between 2 IKEA Pax Cupboards

Pauline Rousselot

#22

IKEA Sektion Hack

IKEA Sektion Hack

Marilou Rioux

#23

My Weekend Job

My Weekend Job

Previously a dumping ground…
SMÅSTAD / PLATSA wardrobe, KALLAX cubes and BERGSHULT shelf with GRANHULT brackets, all white but painted with dark blue After Midnight  Frenchic paint.
KARTOTEK hooks screwed onto pallet wood. 
All baskets and fake foliage from IKEA. 
TV bench from different brand, covered with pallet wood, stained and waxed for maximum protection. 
Made a massive difference to the entrance and we love it 

Carla Mariano

Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It still looks haunted. But at least it's a FANCY haunt.

#24

For Parents With Lots Of LEGO Mini Figures: Sannahed Frame Used (Took The Front Cover Off- Used Velcro Command Strips To Hang Them)

For Parents With Lots Of LEGO Mini Figures: Sannahed Frame Used (Took The Front Cover Off- Used Velcro Command Strips To Hang Them)

Amy Emarine

Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mhmmmm.... I bet you're an Afol.

#25

Love Love Love My Powder Room Vanity Made From The Möllekulla Oak Worktop!

Love Love Love My Powder Room Vanity Made From The Möllekulla Oak Worktop!

Kim Hughes

Lia is a platypus
Lia is a platypus
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Between the light, the basket, the sink, and the plant, I love this!

#26

I Seen This One On A Fb Video And Had To Steal It … Love It!!

I Seen This One On A Fb Video And Had To Steal It … Love It!!

Tina Lorraine

Lisa Lolo
Lisa Lolo
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, looks nice, but 29 dollars for a vase... O_o

#27

Bestå Hack, As Wood Storage

Bestå Hack, As Wood Storage

Orosz Orsi

#28

The Old Classic; The IKEA Rast Drawers! I ‘Upcycled’ The Plain Pine Drawers Into A Taller Drawer Unit, After Not Being Able To Fond Quite What I Was Looking For Online. Hope You Like This Little Project

The Old Classic; The IKEA Rast Drawers! I 'Upcycled' The Plain Pine Drawers Into A Taller Drawer Unit, After Not Being Able To Fond Quite What I Was Looking For Online. Hope You Like This Little Project

Lauren Ramoth

#29

Finally Got Some Storage For Spices And Stuff In My Tiny, Tiny Kitchen

Finally Got Some Storage For Spices And Stuff In My Tiny, Tiny Kitchen

Sara Malmqvist

#30

Upcycled An IKEA Toy Box, Aka Småstad, Into A Deluxe Litterbox

Upcycled An IKEA Toy Box, Aka Småstad, Into A Deluxe Litterbox

Sa Bina

#31

Made From The IKEA Method Upper Kitchen Cabinets. A Floating Dresser 3 M Wide TV Cabinet 4.10 M Wide And 2.60 M High

Made From The IKEA Method Upper Kitchen Cabinets. A Floating Dresser 3 M Wide TV Cabinet 4.10 M Wide And 2.60 M High

Eveline Speetjens

#32

Yvonne Slagman Blekkenhorst

#33

I Made The Kids Moppe A Bit More Fun With Wallpaper

I Made The Kids Moppe A Bit More Fun With Wallpaper

Ida van der Tol

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I had these wallpapers in my hand, I would say that they don't fit together and I wouldn't use so many patterns, but this result is perfect.

#34

My Husband And I Finished Our Playroom Built-Ins For Our Two Daughters! We Put Our Own Spin On An IKEA Hack Using Havsta Cabinets

My Husband And I Finished Our Playroom Built-Ins For Our Two Daughters! We Put Our Own Spin On An IKEA Hack Using Havsta Cabinets

Lyndee Rae Pirigyi

#35

Showroom Display Unit. Billy Bookcase With Mosslanda Picture Shelves To Hold Plates. Angled Shelves And Trim Work

Showroom Display Unit. Billy Bookcase With Mosslanda Picture Shelves To Hold Plates. Angled Shelves And Trim Work

Christina Filice

#36

My First IKEA Makeover …the Kallax ! Now I Can’t Wait To Make Over Every Piece Of IKEA Furniture I Have !

My First IKEA Makeover …the Kallax ! Now I Can't Wait To Make Over Every Piece Of IKEA Furniture I Have !

Teri White

#37

This Is My IKEA "Hack". It's A Restaurant And Toilet For My Cat

This Is My IKEA "Hack". It's A Restaurant And Toilet For My Cat

PS Spijkertje

Daisy Duck
Daisy Duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This might look nice to humans but it is absolutely not nice for the cat. The space is much too small and the smell build-up must be disgusting. Also they prefer to eat and drink in different places, and they definitely prefer not being cornered into a small box while doing it. Same thing for the litter box. I mean they might comply with that

#38

Built A Hallway Storage To Fit Our House From 1914. Built With IKEA's Place Buds Bought From Other Store

Built A Hallway Storage To Fit Our House From 1914. Built With IKEA's Place Buds Bought From Other Store

Sofia Ahlborg Zetterquist Report

#39

IKEA Trofast & Ivar

IKEA Trofast & Ivar

Wiktoria Głowacka Report

#40

Simple And Easy Tricks Dronjons Magazine File Converted Into Storage For Scarves And Gloves, Umbrellas Or For Something Else

Simple And Easy Tricks Dronjons Magazine File Converted Into Storage For Scarves And Gloves, Umbrellas Or For Something Else

Ivana Farago Holjevac Report

#41

We Just Put Together 4 Brimnes Cabinets! Such A Great Option vs. Builtins. I Was Thinking About Swapping Out The Pulls But I Think They Are Ok As Is

We Just Put Together 4 Brimnes Cabinets! Such A Great Option vs. Builtins. I Was Thinking About Swapping Out The Pulls But I Think They Are Ok As Is

Ntxhoo Lauj Report

#42

My First IKEA Hack Using Trones And Blodlonn Mirrors, Transformed My Space And Given So Much More Storage

My First IKEA Hack Using Trones And Blodlonn Mirrors, Transformed My Space And Given So Much More Storage

Group participant Report

#43

We Used IKEA Countertops As Our Mud Room Bench Top. Love How This Came Out

We Used IKEA Countertops As Our Mud Room Bench Top. Love How This Came Out

Seth Goldstein Report

#44

This Has Become Our Pantry! All Billy's With Two Separate Billy's Converted As Wine Rack

This Has Become Our Pantry! All Billy's With Two Separate Billy's Converted As Wine Rack

Petra van Adrichem-Spithoven Report

#45

Pax And Besta Hack- In Love With Our New Bootroom Thanks To My Hubbys Hard Work

Pax And Besta Hack- In Love With Our New Bootroom Thanks To My Hubbys Hard Work

Claire Mac Report

#46

Part Of My New IKEA Kitchen

Part Of My New IKEA Kitchen

Leslie Caicedo Report

#47

A Little Spring Nice In The Little Hall

A Little Spring Nice In The Little Hall

Linnea Martinsson Report

#48

Behind These Doors Are IKEA Pax Wardrobes. Had To Cut One Down To Fit The Gap Exactly. And Then Made Doors For The Wardrobes And Panelling For The Sides And Fireplace To Make It Look More Seamless

Behind These Doors Are IKEA Pax Wardrobes. Had To Cut One Down To Fit The Gap Exactly. And Then Made Doors For The Wardrobes And Panelling For The Sides And Fireplace To Make It Look More Seamless

Rebecca Attoe-Butt Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, you live in a castle? Or are you just your own king/queen?😍

#49

Smastad With Trofast As A LEGO-Table, A Small Pöang, Platsa Cuboard (Backside Covered With Wallpaper), Skadis And Ledberg

Smastad With Trofast As A LEGO-Table, A Small Pöang, Platsa Cuboard (Backside Covered With Wallpaper), Skadis And Ledberg

Carmen Kolp-Glaser Report

#50

This Is My IKEA Duktig Play Kitchen And Flisat Children's Table Makeover. And My Favourite Part Of Playroom

This Is My IKEA Duktig Play Kitchen And Flisat Children's Table Makeover. And My Favourite Part Of Playroom

Hannah Yang Report

#51

We Bulit A Play Kitchen With Cooking Island And Seating From Two Duktig Kitchens Ready For Bulky Waste. A Few Little Things Are Still Missing, But My Daughter Already Loves Her Kitchen

We Bulit A Play Kitchen With Cooking Island And Seating From Two Duktig Kitchens Ready For Bulky Waste. A Few Little Things Are Still Missing, But My Daughter Already Loves Her Kitchen

Jenny Lorenz Report

#52

I Made This Room Divider As A Display Cabinet Against The Dining Table And Entrance Furniture Against The Front Door

I Made This Room Divider As A Display Cabinet Against The Dining Table And Entrance Furniture Against The Front Door

Thyra Juul Morsing Report

#53

LED Lighting And Back Panel Added To The Kallax

LED Lighting And Back Panel Added To The Kallax

Mark Keeton Report

#54

IKEA Hack With Kallax Cupboards And Rubberwood. The Stockholm Mirror And Lustigkurre Baskets Were Also Not Missing

IKEA Hack With Kallax Cupboards And Rubberwood. The Stockholm Mirror And Lustigkurre Baskets Were Also Not Missing

Sien Mispelter Report

#55

Our Garage. Just Off Our Kitchen. Using It For Pantry Space, Hubby’s DIY Stuff And Also I’m A Hobby Baker. Used Billy Bookcases, Trofast Units And Pax Wardrobes

Our Garage. Just Off Our Kitchen. Using It For Pantry Space, Hubby’s DIY Stuff And Also I’m A Hobby Baker. Used Billy Bookcases, Trofast Units And Pax Wardrobes

Fiona Sheikh Report

#56

Hubby And I Built This Together Almost 6 Years Ago. It Was Definitely The Reason We Made Such A Profit When We Sold Our House

Hubby And I Built This Together Almost 6 Years Ago. It Was Definitely The Reason We Made Such A Profit When We Sold Our House

Kasey Clennett Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would both love and hate to have that much living space.

#57

This Is Our New IKEA Method Kitchen. My Husband Assembled The Whole Kitchen By Himself, It Took A Month But He Did It

This Is Our New IKEA Method Kitchen. My Husband Assembled The Whole Kitchen By Himself, It Took A Month But He Did It

Nastja Mršnik Report

#58

Besta Cupboard Finished With Björköviken And Polish Pine

Besta Cupboard Finished With Björköviken And Polish Pine

Jarno Lierman Report

#59

Kallax Transformation

Kallax Transformation

Gabriela Tonda Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The plant growing out of the head is perfect.

#60

IKEA's Series Nordli Is So Good

IKEA's Series Nordli Is So Good

Matilda Bäckström Report

#61

Sometimes IKEA Is A Hack On Its Own. When You Have A Small Hallway And Want To Store Your Shoes. Happy

Sometimes IKEA Is A Hack On Its Own. When You Have A Small Hallway And Want To Store Your Shoes. Happy

Inge van Lievenoogen Report

#62

Our Little Boy Loves His Bed

Our Little Boy Loves His Bed

Karin Adolph Guillaume Rinner Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really wanted that lamp until I found out it's 300+ dollars. My bunny lights up the room enough on his own.

#63

Now Our Walk-In Closet Is Finished With Chests From IKEA, A Little Fix And Just The Finishing Touches

Now Our Walk-In Closet Is Finished With Chests From IKEA, A Little Fix And Just The Finishing Touches

Linnea Martinsson Report

#64

Went To IKEA Yesterday And Bought Some Stuff To Make Small Scale Plant Frames

Went To IKEA Yesterday And Bought Some Stuff To Make Small Scale Plant Frames

Jannie Leen Report

#65

When I Couldn’t Find The Right Mirror For The Room, I Made It

When I Couldn’t Find The Right Mirror For The Room, I Made It

Bbexi Dallas Report

#66

IKEA Hack But With Two Small Variants

IKEA Hack But With Two Small Variants

Regina Romaker Report

#67

Refused To Pay $800 To $2000 For A Credenza. This Is 2 Ivar Cabinets With A Piece Of Pine Added To The Top, Some Trim Wood, Paintable Wallpaper, Handles And Osark Legs

Refused To Pay $800 To $2000 For A Credenza. This Is 2 Ivar Cabinets With A Piece Of Pine Added To The Top, Some Trim Wood, Paintable Wallpaper, Handles And Osark Legs

Yvonne Trout Report