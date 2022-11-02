Everyone should have at least one hobby in their lives. It’s incredibly satisfying to create something with your own hands, not just buy and consume stuff in your spare time. Whether it’s quilting, knitting, crocheting, painting, jewelry making, woodwork, pottery, or any of the hundreds of other incredibly fun DIY hobbies people around the entire globe embrace, the fact of the matter is that crafting is an absolutely great way to pass your free time.

It’s a fabulous way to disconnect your mind from any worries that you might have, all while bringing a smile to someone’s face when you share your creations with your loved ones.

The ‘Crafty Fun Group’ is a massively popular Facebook group that celebrates crafty and DIY things. We’ve collected some of their most impressive photos to inspire you to let your imaginations loose as well, Pandas. Remember to upvote your fave pics as you scroll down! And we’d love to hear all about what you enjoy crafting in your spare time, so don’t be shy and drop by the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Crochet Bearded Dragon

Crochet Bearded Dragon

Ksusha Tota Report

12points
POST
#2

It Took Me Almost 3 Years To Collect The Fabrics For My Jar Quilt!

It Took Me Almost 3 Years To Collect The Fabrics For My Jar Quilt!

Sue Mestek Nodine Report

11points
POST
#3

I Like To Paint On Rocks, And Hid Them Near Hospitals, And Where People Can Be Walking And Find Them

I Like To Paint On Rocks, And Hid Them Near Hospitals, And Where People Can Be Walking And Find Them

Candyse Barb Report

11points
POST

The ‘Crafty Fun Group’ is a ton of fun, and it reminded us just how great we feel when we forget all about work/school/family issues and just focus on creating something cool.

Completely giving in to your artistic side—whether it’s just for 15 minutes each day or a few hours at a time—is a form of meditation. And it’s a reminder that people are meant to do far more than just work, eat, and sleep all day long. We’re meant to do greater things than just survive. But thriving means carving out some time for activities that you’ve been putting off for a while now.
#4

Slide Curtain

Slide Curtain

I love waking up to this every morning. When my parents died we inherited all of the family slides. My daughter drilled holes on all 4 sides and bought large jump rings and made a curtain out of it for my window. Depending on the position of the sun throughout the day it reflects the most beautiful patterns onto the walls and floors

Renata Espanata Report

10points
POST
#5

Costume I Made For My Grandsons

Costume I Made For My Grandsons

Wendyann Barnshaw-Krupa Report

9points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Genius!

0
0points
reply
#6

Sloth Plant Hangers!

Sloth Plant Hangers!

Hillary Johnson Report

9points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
20 minutes ago

BEST plant hangers EVER !

1
1point
reply

The team running ‘Crafty Fun Group’ points out that if you don’t like someone’s post, you should scroll on and avoid arguing and cursing. What’s more, there are absolutely no sales allowed. As for politics? Forget about it! There’s no room for political bickering on this Facebook group. You can take it elsewhere.

“Please be polite and treat people like you want to be treated!” the team behind the group asks their members to remember the Golden Rule.
#7

A Gift I Made My Grandpa For His 80th Birthday!

A Gift I Made My Grandpa For His 80th Birthday!

The nickle is from the year he was born, quarter is the year he married my grandma, and the pennies are the years that his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were born. Plus various items representing his hobbies and things he likes to spend time doing

Terra Rebeck Report

8points
POST
#8

A Whole Village Made Of Driftwood

A Whole Village Made Of Driftwood

_anya_sol Report

8points
POST
#9

My Crocheting

My Crocheting

Beata Bylinka Report

8points
POST

If you love the photos and plan on becoming a member, you’ve got to follow the rules. Starting with what pics you share. Everything you post has to be related to the things that you’ve hand-crafted in one way or another. In short, the Facebook group is a place to show off your best and support other DIY creators, too… and have fun while you’re at it!

Self-promotion, however, is strictly forbidden. “Self-promotion, spam, and irrelevant links aren't allowed. We don't allow private messages for selling/buying purposes. We allow Etsy Sellers to include their store links if they participate in our Affiliate program. If you are interested to use our affiliate Etsy link, contact the admin team,” the folks running the group point out in their rules.
#10

Handmade A Resin Cake Stand With Real Freshly Pressed Flowers

Handmade A Resin Cake Stand With Real Freshly Pressed Flowers

Sarah Taylor Report

8points
POST
#11

Old Sewing Machine Refurbished Into A Sink

Old Sewing Machine Refurbished Into A Sink

Mariam Baghatrishvili Report

8points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I love this.

0
0points
reply
#12

Amazing Chain Saw Carving By Ryan Villiers! Wowza!

Amazing Chain Saw Carving By Ryan Villiers! Wowza!

Funkiture Gifts & DIY Studio Report

7points
POST
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Harry!

0
0points
reply

“We're all in this together to create a welcoming environment. Let's treat everyone with respect. Healthy debates are natural, but kindness is required,” the ‘Crafty Fun Group’ team writes. They add that irrelevant posts will not be approved. So keep it crafty, all the time!
#13

Every Fall For The Past 3 Years Lesa Ritchie Has Been Creating Hay Art In Her Front Yard

Every Fall For The Past 3 Years Lesa Ritchie Has Been Creating Hay Art In Her Front Yard

Tako Inasaridze Report

7points
POST
#14

DIY Costumes For A Trunk Or Treat Party Yesterday. The Joy Of Painting!

DIY Costumes For A Trunk Or Treat Party Yesterday. The Joy Of Painting!

Brandy Schiefer Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
20 minutes ago

there are no mistakes, just happy little accidents

0
0points
reply
#15

Adorable Old Tire Snowman I Love This Idea For Up-Cycling Old Tires

Adorable Old Tire Snowman I Love This Idea For Up-Cycling Old Tires

Tako Inasaridze Report

7points
POST

Not too long ago, Bored Panda spoke about hobbies, crafting, and DIY with Dr. Paul Bones, a sociology assistant professor at Texas Woman’s University. The academic works with wood as a hobby, and shared with us what keeps him passionate about what he does.

"I love woodworking for many reasons. I’m a disabled academic, so having the ability to make something tangible, something I can see and hold helps keep me grounded. And relatively sane,” he said.
#16

Make A Paw Print Christmas Tree For A Keepsake! Give Moose Some Love!

Make A Paw Print Christmas Tree For A Keepsake! Give Moose Some Love!

Vefxo Odishelashvili Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
18 minutes ago

i’m gonna give moose so much love

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Always Wanted To Try My Hand At Some “Artsy” Furniture, My First Attempt

Always Wanted To Try My Hand At Some “Artsy” Furniture, My First Attempt

Robert Carlson Report

7points
POST
John Barber
John Barber
Community Member
34 minutes ago

My furniture looked like that back when I used to drink.

0
0points
reply
#18

My Husband Is A Welding Fabricator. He Built Me This Table Out Of Scrap Metal, Chain, And Wood

My Husband Is A Welding Fabricator. He Built Me This Table Out Of Scrap Metal, Chain, And Wood

Nancy Webb Report

7points
POST
John Barber
John Barber
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Goth.

0
0points
reply

“I also like how there is so much to learn and so much to make. I started turning pens, then went into bottle stoppers, then bowls. Lately, I’ve been working with inlay rings and knives. It’s just a lot of fun learning new skills, applying them, and watching myself improve. It also gives me time to just sit with myself, disconnect from deadlines and emails, and be more present in the moment. That’s what keeps me glued to woodwork," Dr. Bones shared with Bored Panda during an interview, earlier.
#19

Neat Way To Display Your Toy Cars

Neat Way To Display Your Toy Cars

Uno Sandvik Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
19 minutes ago

had i owned this, it would have been demolished in three seconds and i probably would’ve swallowed a car

0
0points
reply
#20

I’ve Been Wrapping For Few Years Now And This Is The First Year I Make Pumpkins!

I’ve Been Wrapping For Few Years Now And This Is The First Year I Make Pumpkins!

Claude Mclellan Report

7points
POST
#21

My Almost 90 Year Old Mother Is On Hospice And We Are Preparing For An Estate Sale. I Couldn’t Sell Her Broaches. Too Many Memories So I Made This To Always Remember Them

My Almost 90 Year Old Mother Is On Hospice And We Are Preparing For An Estate Sale. I Couldn’t Sell Her Broaches. Too Many Memories So I Made This To Always Remember Them

Kathy Schmidt Fabos Report

6points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This is beautiful !

0
0points
reply

The professor noted that, in his opinion, adaptability and patience are key things to have for any woodworker.

"Woodworking is a skill you have to hone; no one starts out as a master craftsperson. Also remember there are so many types of woodworking: woodturning, furniture building, carving, knife making, ring making, box making, etc. It may take a while to find the type of craft you like," he said.
#22

Had To Share This Rose My 11year Old Granddaughter Made. You'll Never Guess What It's Made From.... The Wax From Baby Bell Cheese!

Had To Share This Rose My 11year Old Granddaughter Made. You'll Never Guess What It's Made From.... The Wax From Baby Bell Cheese!

Barbara Stainkamp Woerner Report

6points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I think she’s well on her way to being an amazing artist!

0
0points
reply
#23

A Flower I Made With 117 Screwdrivers

A Flower I Made With 117 Screwdrivers

Keith Dorn Report

6points
POST
#24

A Royal Engineer Soldier, Serving In Afghanistan, Sent Me His Uniform, And Asked If I Could Put In On An Armchair For Him, He Is Away, Such A Lot, But Coming Home For Christmas, This Is For His Mum To Sit In When He Is Away, How Wonderful Is That?

A Royal Engineer Soldier, Serving In Afghanistan, Sent Me His Uniform, And Asked If I Could Put In On An Armchair For Him, He Is Away, Such A Lot, But Coming Home For Christmas, This Is For His Mum To Sit In When He Is Away, How Wonderful Is That?

Nino Gigolashvili Report

6points
POST

Dr. Bones said that anyone who wants to start working wood can take the first steps by watching some how-to videos over on YouTube. These should help newcomers decide what niche they actually want to focus on.

"While you’re watching, think about what kinds of craft work with your temperament and existing skills. For example, I do not have the patience for hand carving or furniture making. But turning small items like pens, rings, bottle stoppers, and bowls? Those are fast enough projects where I can have a finished item in no time, and there’s enough variety that I won’t get bored," he said.
#25

I Learned How To Make Hearing Aid Charms (Also Referred To As "Hearings") For My Daughter

I Learned How To Make Hearing Aid Charms (Also Referred To As "Hearings") For My Daughter

Audrey Rendon Report

6points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I wouldn’t be surprised if these caught on - like when people glued on fake braces, but less damaging. Great idea!

0
0points
reply
#26

This Is My Sons Makeup Look! I Have To Say I’m A Proud Mom! He Has Better Skills Then I Do. Lol

This Is My Sons Makeup Look! I Have To Say I’m A Proud Mom! He Has Better Skills Then I Do. Lol

Tina Hosack- Heesch Report

5points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
17 minutes ago

mood currently

0
0points
reply
#27

Jim Deboer 92 From Iowa Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Each Takes Between 80 And 100 Hours To Complete

Jim Deboer 92 From Iowa Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Each Takes Between 80 And 100 Hours To Complete

Artistic freedom Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

"There’s an old adage that a poor craftsman blames his tools, and that’s mostly true. Woodworking tools can be very expensive, and in some cases, price does equal quality. However, there are a lot of garages and shops full of topline equipment that can only produce mediocre items. Having the right tool for the job is really all that matters. Once you have experience with it, you’ll know when it’s time to upgrade. That’s a skill too," the woodworker told Bored Panda.
#28

My Son And I Made Halloween “Lollipops” For His Class Tomorrow. 2 Plates Pocket With A Few Things Of Candy, Glow Sticks As The Stick, Then Tissue Paper And Construction Paper As Decoration

My Son And I Made Halloween “Lollipops” For His Class Tomorrow. 2 Plates Pocket With A Few Things Of Candy, Glow Sticks As The Stick, Then Tissue Paper And Construction Paper As Decoration

Felisha Smith Report

5points
POST
#29

Just Wanted To Share My Latest Pencil And Guoache Drawing

Just Wanted To Share My Latest Pencil And Guoache Drawing

Shantel Palmer Report

5points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
15 minutes ago

so real and adorable

0
0points
reply
#30

Just Wanted To Take A Minute To Show Some Appreciation For My Uncles Amazing Skills!

Just Wanted To Take A Minute To Show Some Appreciation For My Uncles Amazing Skills!

Randy Marlow Report

5points
POST

"I started woodworking after a couple of cross-country moves for work. I needed a table and a desk. I didn’t have a lot of money at the time. I had worked in a furniture shop for six years prior to going to grad school, so I had practical experience putting items together," he told us.

"A trip home for a funeral introduced me to life-edge wood, and after playing with it for a while, I was hooked. I didn’t have the room (or the patience) to build furniture all the time though, so a friend suggested a lathe to me. After making like 50 pens, my wife demanded we start trying to sell what I make."
#31

Bottle Cap Sunflowers

Bottle Cap Sunflowers

Malkhaz Buzhaidze Report

5points
POST
#32

I Am Fiberartist And These I Made Of Wool

I Am Fiberartist And These I Made Of Wool

Jelena Salonen Report

5points
POST
#33

Crochet Myself A Monstera Plant That Won't Die

Crochet Myself A Monstera Plant That Won't Die

Connie Rockliff Report

5points
POST
Linda van der Pal
Linda van der Pal
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Soo awesome! I'll have to hunt for a pattern someday!

0
0points
reply
#34

A Beautiful Chrysanthemum Tree On Display At Kingwood Center, A Fabulous Garden Located In Mansfield, Ohio

A Beautiful Chrysanthemum Tree On Display At Kingwood Center, A Fabulous Garden Located In Mansfield, Ohio

Tako Inasaridze Report

4points
POST
#35

Best Halloween Decoration Ever

Best Halloween Decoration Ever

Gillian Foster Report

4points
POST
#36

I Don't Have Money To Buy New Fabrics, So I Used What I Already Had In My House, Please Don't Criticize

I Don't Have Money To Buy New Fabrics, So I Used What I Already Had In My House, Please Don't Criticize

Mustapha Chakik Report

4points
POST
Wendy Heath
Wendy Heath
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I think you are very clever and resourceful. xx

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

Each Year My Boys Choose A Costume And Then I Crochet It For Them! 7 Years Now! This Year They Chose Chickens Who Accidentally Ate Toxic Waste And Grew Oversized

Each Year My Boys Choose A Costume And Then I Crochet It For Them! 7 Years Now! This Year They Chose Chickens Who Accidentally Ate Toxic Waste And Grew Oversized

Stephanie Pokorny Report

4points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
25 minutes ago

“We could be chickens?” “Idiot! We’re too big to be chickens, no one’s going to believe that!” “Well…radio-active chickens?” “My GOD, I take it back, you’re a genius! To the luminescent paint store!”

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

I Finally Got Them All Done!

I Finally Got Them All Done!

Melanie Pearson Caffarini Report

4points
POST
#39

I Made Some Angel Necklaces From Vintage Silver Plated Spoon Handles!

I Made Some Angel Necklaces From Vintage Silver Plated Spoon Handles!

Renee Jordan Report

4points
POST
Dispatcherqueen
Dispatcherqueen
Community Member
9 minutes ago

So pretty

0
0points
reply
#40

After 7 Hours Prep. My Girls Won 1st Place At Their Halloween Party

After 7 Hours Prep. My Girls Won 1st Place At Their Halloween Party

Niki Anna Martin Report

3points
POST
#41

A Drawing I Did Using Coloured Pencils

A Drawing I Did Using Coloured Pencils

Athula Dissanayake Report

3points
POST
#42

I Found This Old Very Heavy Piece Of Wrought Iron At A Flea Market For $10.00, Knowing I'd Figure Out Something To Do With It

I Found This Old Very Heavy Piece Of Wrought Iron At A Flea Market For $10.00, Knowing I'd Figure Out Something To Do With It

I never post much of what I make, but this was one of my favorite things I've done. I found this old very heavy piece of wrought iron at a flea market for $10.00, knowing I'd figure out something to do with it. And wouldn't get a deal like this again. I stared at it for about a year. Lol and then finally made it into something. It has 8 glass coasters, found in a resale shop for $1.50 for 4.. Total of $3.00 for all 8 coasters. I bought remote control disk lights. So I wouldn't have to hard wire it. Bought some glass looking dangles and silver metal ribbon and voila!!! I had so much fun making it. All in all I'd say I have about $65.00 wrapped into it

Brenda Morningstar Report

3points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Gosh. That’s not what I would have done with it, but tbh I’d probably have tons of fleeting ideas while it rusted away in my garage, so kudos to them.

0
0points
reply
#43

My Piggy Pumpkin With Butternut Squash Piglets For The Office Contest

My Piggy Pumpkin With Butternut Squash Piglets For The Office Contest

Ashley Bruce Report

3points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
16 minutes ago

*oink*

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Create A Spooktacular Display For Halloween!

Create A Spooktacular Display For Halloween!

Tako Inasaridze Report

3points
POST
#45

DIY Halloween Decorations

DIY Halloween Decorations

My father always criticized my mother for her taste for Halloween. As time went by, they ended up getting divorced, after a long mourning over the divorce, my mother decided to give herself a new chance in love and what was the surprise that we took one afternoon when we returned home... Here I show you our beautiful decoration this year made by my mother's wonderful boyfriend

Shareableo Report

3points
POST
#46

My Absolute Favorite Craft I Did With My Kids!

My Absolute Favorite Craft I Did With My Kids!

Jennifer Arias Report

3points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
24 minutes ago

This one’s at about a level I can consider trying…

0
0points
reply
#47

Made A Keepsake From Granmas, Great Grams And Great Great Grams Dollies

Made A Keepsake From Granmas, Great Grams And Great Great Grams Dollies

Rose Kovalik Report

3points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Beautiful.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

I Do Leather Work

I Do Leather Work

Carrie Dowell Witt Report

3points
POST
#49

I’m Sharing My Crocheted Mini Version Of My Dog Zelda

I’m Sharing My Crocheted Mini Version Of My Dog Zelda

Melinda Ella Swinimer Report

3points
POST
John Barber
John Barber
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Dear wee soul.

0
0points
reply
#50

I Finished Another One Of These Braided Cowls For A Christmas Present This Week Only 2 More To Go

I Finished Another One Of These Braided Cowls For A Christmas Present This Week Only 2 More To Go

Morganne Sawyer Report

2points
POST
#51

So You Know Those Chairs That About 1 Out Of 3 Americans Owns For About 3 Years Until The Fabric Gives Way? The Ones You See In Yards Piled Up And Waiting For The Landfill. Here's How You Can Recover Them

So You Know Those Chairs That About 1 Out Of 3 Americans Owns For About 3 Years Until The Fabric Gives Way? The Ones You See In Yards Piled Up And Waiting For The Landfill. Here's How You Can Recover Them

Flash Industrial Painting Report

2points
POST
#52

My ”Pump”kin This Year Haha

My ”Pump”kin This Year Haha

Katelyn Carver Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!