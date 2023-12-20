60 Amazing Design Ideas To Transform Your Window Seat Into The Coziest Place In Your Home
The weather outside should never hinder your ability to enjoy the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Wouldn’t you agree too? A quaint little window seat is the perfect solution to enjoy nature even while you are indoors. Imagine this: it’s a cold, windy day. You wanna soak in the sun, but it’s too cold to step outside. Window seat to your rescue! You can enjoy the sunlight through the window while relaxing in the warm room.
Are you dreaming of having this exact vibe in your house that will also provide utility? Well, we have a list of the most unique and stylish window seat ideas to choose from. Isn’t this great? From simple DIY to stretchy and luxurious, let’s check them out one seat at a time!
Nature-Themed Window Nook
Engulfed in nature, let your window nook hum with green energy. All you have to do is let the plants grow wild all around the seat, and voila, your nature-themed gazing spot is ready!
Window seats have been around for quite a while. But their versatility is such that they are still amongst the reigning champions of architectural elements. They can be placed in almost any space with a window. And they can easily perk up the dead areas in your house.
Reading And Sleeping Nook
Their ultra-functional ability to create an exquisite extra seating space with a view and extra storage makes them truly special. With the right cushioning and pillows, they can be the masters of creating a hygge atmosphere and chic vibe.
Circular Bookshelf
Cozy And Artsy Window Nook
Add life to your hallway or staircase landing by introducing a charming window seat. Bump up the comfort level by adorning the seat with double layers of cushions that are so inviting that you will want to snuggle up and never leave. With convenient storage beneath the seat, you can beautifully utilize what was once wasted space.
Bright And Cozy Reading Nook
It would be nice to be so close to your books that you could just reach out for another one after you finish one.
Playroom Window Nook
Give a dreamy addition to a playroom with a window seat flanked by floor-to-ceiling shelves. You can also have a shelf below the seat and keep all the shelves open. Kids can never have enough toys, and this seat-and-shelf combination is the perfect solution for storage. The open shelves will make it easy for the kids to grab their toys whenever they want to play.
The seat itself will be the perfect spot for kids' imaginations to go wild as they stare out at the wild. It can also be a comfortable sitting spot for storytime, or you can perch yourself on the seat and read your favorite novel while you supervise the kids.
Choose the Right Window Seat for Your Space: part 1
Window seats can easily add value to your space as they embody comfort and functionality wrapped in a quaint charm. So, if you are pondering whether you should add this marvelous architectural element to your house, we suggest you go for it! Here are a few things you should consider when choosing the perfect window seat.
- Firstly, go around your house and decide the spot that will look or function better with a window seat. A lonely bay window, a bathroom window flanked by vanities with a space in between, or a desolate entryway; pick the spot that would definitely glam up with the presence of a window seat.
- Once you have finalized the spot, you can locate the window seat 6 inches below the window. This height is ideal considering safety. However, some window seats are also placed at the exact height of the window. You can decide how you like it.
Winter Views From A Bay Window Nook, England
Winter Reading Nook
Choose the Right Window Seat for Your Space: part 2
- For ultra-comfort, let the window seat height be 16-18 inches from the bottom. This way, your feet will touch the floor instead of hanging uncomfortably in the air.
- Place a 3-inch cushion on the seat. Or, if you want extra softness, consider a 6-inch cushion.
- Ensure that you use weather-resistant cushioning and pillow covers. Sitting by the window all day long and getting exposed to direct sunlight and wind might dim their color.
- If you have the luxury of space, the ideal width of your window seat should be between 32-48 inches, and the depth should be between 12-24 inches. But you might not get this space in a tiny house, so having a tiny seat is fine. It will be the ideal spot for some ‘me time.’
- If you are constructing a built-in window seat while remodeling, don’t forget to add storage space in the form of drawers, door shelves, or even open shelves.
- Lastly, trim or decorate your window seat based on your interior design. You can decorate it to stand out or blend it; it’s all up to you!
Bay Windows... Who Doesn't Want One?
Cozy Window Seat
My Kitchen Nook Is The Best Spot For Morning Coffee
The Firth Of Clyde As Seen From A Cozy Bedroom Window In Lamlash On The Isle Of Arran, Scotland
As it gets cold outside, even a low-profile and minimalist window seat can become a cozy, homey, and calming retreat for your seasonal hibernation. Set a sunny scene by leaving the windows bare and unadorned without curtains, letting the natural light flood in. Place simple plush pillows to match the cushioning, and tuck into comfort.
If you think practically, a window seat has a maximum number of pros. Extra and comfy seating, extra storage space, utilizing dead spaces, glamming up the house, an extra bed if guests come over to sleep; quite a long and beneficial list, wouldn’t you say? What else do you need to be convinced that you just need this miracle in your house?
Well, we’ll leave the decision up to you. But we definitely know what we would’ve chosen. If you do go ahead and gift your house a window seat, let us know in the comments which idea from our article inspired you!
My Window Seat Is The Coziest Spot In The House
Small Reading Nook In A Wood Beach House
This Sunny Nook Or Step Right Out The Door To A Deck With A View Of The San Gabriel Mountains
How Do We Feel About A Little Cozy Reading Nook?
Modern Window Seat Idea For Living Room
Create a conversation corner using a polished wood window bench seat in your industrial living room. The open storage beneath the bench will give a nod to the modern style, and it can pair perfectly with your brick wall design. The wooden effect will create a warm, cozy aura and add a rustic touch. So, relax and lose yourself in the rustic charm.
DIY Cozy Window Nook
Window Seat With A View, A Cozy Spot Perfect For Napping And/Or Reading A Book
Amateur Dad's DIY Window Bench. Before And After
How Much Would It Cost to Build a Window Seat?
A simple 3-foot-long DIY window seat would cost around $300. But if you hire a pro, the starting rate would be $500 (plus $300 to $500 for a cushion), and it could go as high as $3000 (plus $300 to $500 for a cushion), depending upon your customization and preferences.
Spacious And Big Window Seat
A window seat in the kitchen will double as a banquette and easily accommodate more guests at family gatherings or parties. Build the seat to chair height. Use a tufted cushion to add interest and guard against sagging. Lastly, place a table in front of it, and voila, you have the coziest breakfast nook to enjoy the most delectable meals.
Mini Library For Home Office
Having a home office where you are only surrounded by walls can get really dull after a while. And if you are a permanent work-from-home employee, then it will definitely affect you. But how about using a window seat as your home office? You can place a table in front of the sunny seat flanked by small shelves.
Stash your favorite books on the shelves and create a mini library. You can sneak in quick breaks from work; either grab a novel, gaze out the window and relax your all-day screen-exposed eyes, or take a short power nap. Small breaks will definitely improve your productivity.
Note: Ensure the wall near the window seat has electrical outlets to plug in your laptop and phone.
A Wallpapered Wonder
Let your window seat create an accent wall using wallpaper. You can pair the cushioning with the wallpaper pattern or colors. Go with removable wallpaper so you can have a new look or a new accent wall every season. From floral to tropical, the options are limitless to create a welcoming seat that urges you to sit, relax for a while, and just gaze outside.
How to Build a Window Seat?
Build a window seat only if you have previous experience in woodwork. Else, you can hire a pro. If you have the experience, here are the steps to build a window seat.
- Choose a window that has ample space around it.
- Measure the window and buy two floating cabinets as per the measurements.
- Use a crowbar to get rid of the baseboards on the wall below the window.
- Take boards to create a measured, rectangular frame (called a toe-kick) wherein you will fit the cabinets.
- Fasten the boards of the toe-kick first to each other and then to the wall using wood screws.
- Carefully place the cabinets inside the toe-kick.
- Fix the cabinets to the frame using drywall screws.
- To hide the toe-kick, attach molding to it.
- Your seat is ready. But if you want it to blend or stand out in your space, you can apply a fresh coat of paint that suits the room’s design.
- Lastly, let the seat dry, and then place cozy and snug cushions and pillows on it and snooze your days away!
A Boxy Window Seat
A boxy window seat is a perfect place for encouraging conversations or having small family meetings. Throw in snuggish pillows and place a small table in between to hold your drinks. Enjoy some heartwarming moments with your loved ones as the window seat cocoons you in comfort.
The Evening Glow Of My Window Seat
You can let your window seat function as a reading nook even when it gets dark! Hang a vintage lantern or lamp above the seat, or opt for a modern look with a fancy wall scone or hanging pendant light, whatever suits the room design. Use bouclé fabric for the cushion and throw in a few pillows to rest your back against. Snug in and turn your nights into late-night comfy reading sessions.
Chill Little Corner Moment In Manzanita. The Window Bench Wraps Around The Whole Room And Is Deep Enough To Nap On
If you have the luxury of space, stretch your window seat beyond the window. Make it a wall-to-wall seat with the window in between.
Not only will you have extra space to stretch, but also a lot of extra storage space! Introduce soft fabric with exciting patterns on this spacious seat and create a napping station. Let the gentle breeze wafting from the window help you snooze well. Trust us, you won't ever regret this stretchy decision.
My New Favorite Spot In The House - The Window Seat
Warm Window Nook
Bunked Window Seat For Master Bedroom
Are you considering adding a window seat to elevate your master bedroom design? How about a bunk bed? Hear us out! The top bunk can be the sleeping zone, while the lower bunk will function as a roomy and snug window seat. Accessorize the seat with comfy cushions and pillows that echo the colors of the wall. A peaceful place for journaling is ready at your disposal!
Waves Or Curves
A window seat doesn't necessarily have to be rectangular. You can play with shapes, have a wavy or curvy seat, and turn it into a prime relaxing spot. Add more shapes and decorate it with scallop-edged or tasseled pillows so you can enjoy sunsets or have a perfect homework destination. Let its comfort seduce your senses for an afternoon nap!
Blue Home Library With A Reading Nook
Charming Reading Nook
Bunk Room With A Window Nook In A Vacation Home Overlooking Lake Arrowhead, San Bernardino County, California
Our Hideaway For The Weekend
This Is The Coziest Spot To Curl Up With A Book And A Hot Cup Of Tea
Easier Rising And More Shining In This Hillside Sanctuary & Retreat
Window Seating In A Renovated Lake House, Prince Edward Island, Canada
Cozy Reading Nook
A Lovely Kitchen-To-Mudroom Transition
A Spot With A View
Our Favorite Place During The Winter Months Is This Cozy Window Bench
A Place Where The World Can't Find Me
Cozy Winter Study
Artsy Window Seat Idea
A little creativity never hurt nobody, right? So, get creative with your window seat idea and make an art gallery on the walls flanking the seat! It will be your creative corner to produce arts and crafts alone or with your kids. Also, you will have a picture-perfect, Instagrammable, and stylish window seat.
Starry Night-Themed Window Nook
Fall-Themed Window Nook
A Tiny Window Seat
Maximize the space in your tiny home by introducing a tiny window seat. It can double as a comfort plus eating zone with an added table. It will also solve all your small space issues, providing extra storage space and helping you declutter. Just give it a chance and let its functionality and the view outside perform their magic!
Easy Framed Window Seat With Storage
If you don't have a built-in window nook, there's an easy way to make one. Take two wardrobes and flank them by the window. Place a seat with storage in the space between the wardrobes below the window. Ensure you get the dimensions right to make it look like it was already part of your house.
Your framed window seat won't only be serene but also incredibly helpful for storage. Place a fluffy cushion you can sink into and a comfy blanket to cover yourself while you enjoy a hot apple cider and gaze at the snowfall outside.