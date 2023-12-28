89 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas
Some rooms just make you feel at ease. It can be hard to put your finger on it exactly, but the right design choices can turn four (or more) walls and a door into something special. From just the right combination of colors and decals to creative installations and ornaments, the world is your oyster.
So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting, creative, and downright striking bedroom wall decoration ideas to perhaps help inspire you. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to take some notes, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own ideas below.
Themed Library Bedroom
Mushroom-Themed Bedroom
A Stargazer's Dream Home
Even though we all have (hopefully) felt cozy at some point, it can be hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a space relaxing. A lack of chaos and noise is a great starting point, but most of us also like to feel warm and snug. But obviously, you can’t just add twenty blankets to a room and call it a day (in most circumstances.)
However, there are still a few pointers to keep in mind that might help you make a space that works for you. First and foremost, unless you love white, pick a color, preferably something warm, and paint a wall in that tone. This isn’t as simple as just picking a nice color and buying some paint, but it’s just laying the foundation for something more.
Bedroom Wall Ideas Inspired By Your Hobbies
Posters of your favorite movies, LEGO pieces you made, collector figurines — embrace your hobbies and surround yourself with things you are passionate about.
The Bedroom Area In Our Studio House. The Project Used A Large Number Of Natural Materials With Their Natural Textures
This Truly Magical Bedroom
It’s important to coordinate the color you pick with the furnishings, style, and furniture of the room. White is a popular color because it goes with everything, but a truly coordinated bedroom will be centered around a theme, with each part of the room complimenting it. This is why it can be hard to design a truly excellent space, as most things have to be planned in advance. Let's face it, finding the right furniture, posters, and really everything else can be a chore.
Awaken Your Children's Imagination And Increase Their Creativity
Contemporary Modern Girls' Bedroom
This Is Perfection
If that’s not enough, it’s vital to not forget lighting. You can have the most lovely room in the universe, but if it’s pitch black, that ends up not mattering at all. This is why a great room will feature more than one source of light, generally adjusted to give the right amount of illumination, color, and shadows to make your concept come to life.
What A Beautiful Bedroom! Can’t Take My Eyes Of It
Today I Put Some New Plants In My Bedroom
I’m Getting Home-Envy
At the same time, as in food and fabrics, texture is another often overlooked feature. Unlike a steak or a pastry, adding texture to a room is a little bit harder. Generally, this involves adding details to the walls, like posters, textured wallpaper, as well as furniture that touches the walls of the room. Some even recommend fabric walling, if your building can support it.
Amazing Dark Bedroom
I’m Always Dreaming Of This Bedroom Design
Such A Rustic Charm
So unless you have a plethora of design experience, at the end of the day, it can be hard to know what you want until you see it. Most of us, naturally, don’t want to constantly repaint and rebuild a room just to try things out, so it helps to maybe explore some other options. In that regard, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our two previous articles on cool bedroom wall decor.
Bedroom For A Girl
Hey Alexa, Add Literally Everything From This Room To My Cart
Here’s A Picture Of Our Guest Bedroom Featuring Poppy Cat, Lying, Enjoying The Sunshine
Pastel Pink Child's Bedroom
Open Shelving
Throughout the years, you have collected a lot of items that hold emotional value for you, from souvenirs to books and anything in between. Instead of letting them collect dust in drawers, put them on open shelves to surround yourself with favorite memories.
Bedroom With Wooden Panels
Bedroom wall panelling ideas keep your bedroom modern but give it a nostalgic touch. Natural wood tones will work best for this decor.
A Neutral Bedroom For Kids Provides A Calming And Versatile Space That Evolves With Their Changing Tastes
Soft hues like gentle grays, muted greens, or warm beiges serve as a backdrop, creating a serene atmosphere conducive to relaxation and creativity. The simplicity of neutral tones allows for easy incorporation of various accent colors through bedding, decor, and playful accessories.
Here's An Option For A Headboard, In Case You Don't Want A Soft Headboard To The Ceiling, But Don't Want Standard Solutions Either
I Love Natural Stone Very Much, So I Can Put It In Any Room, Even In The Bedroom, And Whoever Thinks Stone Is Uncomfortable And Cold, Is Very Wrong
In this project, we used Patagonia quartzite, one of my favorites.
Well, This Is The Panel We Got In The Bedroom's TV Zone
Our New Project - Modern Boy Bedroom
This Impressive Bedroom Design
How Stylish Is This Bedroom?
Children's Bedroom Project
A Haven Of Peace Enveloped In Warmth With This Charming Wooden Headboard. Rest Guaranteed
Things to Keep in Mind
With so many wall ideas for bedrooms around, it is important to remember a couple of things. When deciding on the color palette, furniture upholstery, or the piece of art to be put on the walls, your bedroom has to feel personal and inspiring, but it shouldn’t be cluttered.
If you don’t know where to start, choose your wall color and furniture first, then follow with decor. Wall decor ideas you select for your bedroom will help you relax in the evening and start the day full of energy in the morning.
FAQ
How to Decorate a Bedroom Wall on a Budget?
The best thing about decorating your bedroom walls is that you can implement most of these ideas yourself without specialized skills. And as you already happen to have most of the decor items at home, you don’t need to splurge on luxury pieces.
Which Wall Should Be the Accent Color?
While the placement of the accent wall is up to your taste, there are several tricks that can help you pull it off in the best way. The most organic place for an accent wall in the bedroom is behind the headboard. Another possible option is a wall where traditional decor won’t work.
Should Every Wall Have Something on It?
Again, this is up to you, but if you want to maintain balance and keep the place from being cluttered and uncomfortable, you definitely don’t need to decorate every wall. Moreover, if your walls are too busy, the room will look smaller than it is, and some decor pieces will just be visually lost.
What Not to Put in Your Bedroom?
A simple answer to this question is don’t bring in things that disrupt your sleep. Try to stay away from electronic devices or gym equipment. Most importantly, don’t put so many things in your bedroom that it becomes cluttered and makes you restless.
Jungle Room
Stunning Floral Wallpaper
A Neutral Yet Still Childish Bedroom
Accent Wall
When you think of bedroom wall design ideas, probably the first thought that comes to mind is an accent wall. Paint it or cover it with patterned removable wallpaper from floor to ceiling to instantly draw your attention.
Seasonal Decorations
Celebrate seasonal holidays in every room of your house! Put holiday-appropriate decorations like Christmas wreaths or Halloween decor in your bedroom to stay in the mood.
Natural Master Bedroom Area In A Private Villa
A Master Bedroom That Enchants With Quiet Elegance, Just Like The Rest Of Villa Monsella
What Says “Art Deco” More Than Pink And Green?
Redecorate Your Bedroom With Sepia Jungle Wallpaper
Renovated My Daughter's Bedroom. There Are Still A Few Things That Need To Be Finished, But Overall, That Should Be Her Room Sorted For A Few Years
We Have Had Our World Map Hanging In Our House For A While Now. I Am Still Very Happy With It Every Day
Our Colorful Bedroom Featuring Peach
This Gorgeous Design Called "Changing Seasons" Is A Small Reminder That There Are Some Benefits To The Colder Part Of The Year
Sundays Are For Sleeping In
My Bedroom Has Recently Undergone A Metamorphosis
Contemporary Modern Boy's Bedroom
Contemporary Modern Boys' Bedroom Design
We Love The Moody Atmosphere
My Bed Said: "Bring Me Back To 2019"
Our Bedroom Between The Mountains
This Is Our Bedroom After A Facelift. Why Do I Love Wallpapers? Precisely Because This One Element Can Change The Interior So Much
Beautiful Wallpaper For A Bedroom
I Was Enchanted To See This Dorm Room
A Little Bit Of Old, A Little Bit Of New
We’re All About A Funky Feature Wall, Especially A Black And White Mural That Is Bound To Go With Any Decor
Pink Dorm Room Design
Dark Bedrooms Have Their Own Charm
This Room In The Sunshine Gets Me Every Single Time
Dreamy Bedroom We Designed A While Back. The Goal Here Was To Bring That Stunning Wallpaper To Life And I Think We Succeeded
Musical Instruments
There is a reason why famous musicians love decorating their dwellings with guitars (or other musical instruments) hanging on the walls. That’s because they instantly turn a blank wall into a statement. There is no reason why you shouldn’t do the same in your bedroom!
Amazing Bedroom Design
This Looks So Cozy And Modern At The Same Time
This Adorable Girl's Bedroom Design In A Dark Color Pallet
Cute Bedroom Wall Decor
This Gorgeous Annie Set
Oh, So Beautiful! Our Armand Blossom Has Been Custom-Sized To Fit This Large Bedroom Wall And It Looks Simply Gorgeous
Stylish Bedroom Decor
Opening Day. I Was Honored To Be Chosen To Do A Guest Bedroom
Mountain House Coziness
Artsy Decor
Sweetest Dreams. Our Tiny Clients Are The Most Fun
This Bedroom Is Being Given A New Look. I Don't Know Exactly How I'm Going To Shape It Yet, But It's Really Fun To Be Working On It
Calm And Classy Bedroom Project
Green Bedroom Idea
Minimalist Wall Decor
Statement Light
A bold luxe pendant light, especially when paired with a monochromatic look, draws attention vertically, creating additional space.
Matching Artwork
A matching set of wall art is one of the most stylish bedroom wall decor ideas. It works especially well with abstract pieces.
Maps
One of the visually interesting wall decor ideas for bedroom is maps. Cover an entire blank wall with a world map and start planning your next travel adventure.
Chalkboard Messages
You can hang a chalkboard with a positive quote to inspire every new day. Start your morning with a smile!
Gallery Wall
A gallery wall is a classic way to decorate any room in your home. You can opt for photos of the same size or combine small frames with bigger ones. Your gallery wall can include photos you took or some famous images you love.
Vintage Signs
Vintage signs will instantly grab your attention, whether you put them above your bed, on the accent wall, or anywhere else in the bedroom.
Removable Wall Decal
Quick and easy to apply, wall decals are an excellent solution for bedroom wall ideas. They are a great way to add color and style. The best part? Decals are easy to remove, so you can change them as often as you want.
Sleeping With The Fishes
