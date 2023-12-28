Things to Keep in Mind

With so many wall ideas for bedrooms around, it is important to remember a couple of things. When deciding on the color palette, furniture upholstery, or the piece of art to be put on the walls, your bedroom has to feel personal and inspiring, but it shouldn’t be cluttered.

If you don’t know where to start, choose your wall color and furniture first, then follow with decor. Wall decor ideas you select for your bedroom will help you relax in the evening and start the day full of energy in the morning.

Image credits: Evan Wise.

FAQ

How to Decorate a Bedroom Wall on a Budget?

The best thing about decorating your bedroom walls is that you can implement most of these ideas yourself without specialized skills. And as you already happen to have most of the decor items at home, you don’t need to splurge on luxury pieces.

Which Wall Should Be the Accent Color?

While the placement of the accent wall is up to your taste, there are several tricks that can help you pull it off in the best way. The most organic place for an accent wall in the bedroom is behind the headboard. Another possible option is a wall where traditional decor won’t work.

Should Every Wall Have Something on It?

Again, this is up to you, but if you want to maintain balance and keep the place from being cluttered and uncomfortable, you definitely don’t need to decorate every wall. Moreover, if your walls are too busy, the room will look smaller than it is, and some decor pieces will just be visually lost.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy.

What Not to Put in Your Bedroom?

A simple answer to this question is don’t bring in things that disrupt your sleep. Try to stay away from electronic devices or gym equipment. Most importantly, don’t put so many things in your bedroom that it becomes cluttered and makes you restless.