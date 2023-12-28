Some rooms just make you feel at ease. It can be hard to put your finger on it exactly, but the right design choices can turn four (or more) walls and a door into something special. From just the right combination of colors and decals to creative installations and ornaments, the world is your oyster. 

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting, creative, and downright striking bedroom wall decoration ideas to perhaps help inspire you. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to take some notes, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own ideas below. 

#1

Themed Library Bedroom

Themed Library Bedroom

lulumoonowlbooks Report

#2

Mushroom-Themed Bedroom

Mushroom-Themed Bedroom

lulumoonowlbooks Report

#3

A Stargazer's Dream Home

A Stargazer's Dream Home

prodbym4s3 Report

Even though we all have (hopefully) felt cozy at some point, it can be hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a space relaxing. A lack of chaos and noise is a great starting point, but most of us also like to feel warm and snug. But obviously, you can’t just add twenty blankets to a room and call it a day (in most circumstances.)

However, there are still a few pointers to keep in mind that might help you make a space that works for you. First and foremost, unless you love white, pick a color, preferably something warm, and paint a wall in that tone. This isn’t as simple as just picking a nice color and buying some paint, but it’s just laying the foundation for something more. 
#4

Bedroom Wall Ideas Inspired By Your Hobbies

Bedroom design inspired by Lego

Posters of your favorite movies, LEGO pieces you made, collector figurines — embrace your hobbies and surround yourself with things you are passionate about.

YellowFlame36 Report

#5

The Bedroom Area In Our Studio House. The Project Used A Large Number Of Natural Materials With Their Natural Textures

The Bedroom Area In Our Studio House. The Project Used A Large Number Of Natural Materials With Their Natural Textures

molotkova_design Report

#6

This Truly Magical Bedroom

This Truly Magical Bedroom

circu_magical_furniture Report

It’s important to coordinate the color you pick with the furnishings, style, and furniture of the room. White is a popular color because it goes with everything, but a truly coordinated bedroom will be centered around a theme, with each part of the room complimenting it. This is why it can be hard to design a truly excellent space, as most things have to be planned in advance. Let's face it, finding the right furniture, posters, and really everything else can be a chore. 
#7

Awaken Your Children's Imagination And Increase Their Creativity

Awaken Your Children's Imagination And Increase Their Creativity

circu_magical_furniture Report

#8

Contemporary Modern Girls' Bedroom

Contemporary Modern Girls' Bedroom

circu_magical_furniture , ea.innovations Report

#9

This Is Perfection

This Is Perfection

jellinadetmar Report

If that’s not enough, it’s vital to not forget lighting. You can have the most lovely room in the universe, but if it’s pitch black, that ends up not mattering at all. This is why a great room will feature more than one source of light, generally adjusted to give the right amount of illumination, color, and shadows to make your concept come to life. 

#10

What A Beautiful Bedroom! Can’t Take My Eyes Of It

What A Beautiful Bedroom! Can’t Take My Eyes Of It

tthese_beautiful_thingss Report

#11

Today I Put Some New Plants In My Bedroom

Today I Put Some New Plants In My Bedroom

industrieelchique Report

#12

I’m Getting Home-Envy

I’m Getting Home-Envy

oldflame1 , oldflame1 Report

At the same time, as in food and fabrics, texture is another often overlooked feature. Unlike a steak or a pastry, adding texture to a room is a little bit harder. Generally, this involves adding details to the walls, like posters, textured wallpaper, as well as furniture that touches the walls of the room. Some even recommend fabric walling, if your building can support it. 
#13

Amazing Dark Bedroom

Amazing Dark Bedroom

avalana.design Report

#14

I’m Always Dreaming Of This Bedroom Design

I’m Always Dreaming Of This Bedroom Design

margaret.wright Report

#15

Such A Rustic Charm

Such A Rustic Charm

huizedop Report

So unless you have a plethora of design experience, at the end of the day, it can be hard to know what you want until you see it. Most of us, naturally, don’t want to constantly repaint and rebuild a room just to try things out, so it helps to maybe explore some other options. In that regard, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our two previous articles on cool bedroom wall decor
#16

Bedroom For A Girl

Bedroom For A Girl

marideco.ru Report

#17

Hey Alexa, Add Literally Everything From This Room To My Cart

Hey Alexa, Add Literally Everything From This Room To My Cart

dormify Report

#18

Here’s A Picture Of Our Guest Bedroom Featuring Poppy Cat, Lying, Enjoying The Sunshine

Here’s A Picture Of Our Guest Bedroom Featuring Poppy Cat, Lying, Enjoying The Sunshine

our_casa_flamingo Report

#19

Pastel Pink Child's Bedroom

Pastel Pink Child's Bedroom

juli_pisareva Report

#20

Open Shelving

Interior design of bedroom

Throughout the years, you have collected a lot of items that hold emotional value for you, from souvenirs to books and anything in between. Instead of letting them collect dust in drawers, put them on open shelves to surround yourself with favorite memories.

_overarch_ Report

#21

Bedroom With Wooden Panels

Bedroom With Wooden Panels

Bedroom wall panelling ideas keep your bedroom modern but give it a nostalgic touch. Natural wood tones will work best for this decor.

thulawall Report

#22

A Neutral Bedroom For Kids Provides A Calming And Versatile Space That Evolves With Their Changing Tastes

A Neutral Bedroom For Kids Provides A Calming And Versatile Space That Evolves With Their Changing Tastes

Soft hues like gentle grays, muted greens, or warm beiges serve as a backdrop, creating a serene atmosphere conducive to relaxation and creativity. The simplicity of neutral tones allows for easy incorporation of various accent colors through bedding, decor, and playful accessories.

circu_magical_furniture Report

#23

Here's An Option For A Headboard, In Case You Don't Want A Soft Headboard To The Ceiling, But Don't Want Standard Solutions Either

Here's An Option For A Headboard, In Case You Don't Want A Soft Headboard To The Ceiling, But Don't Want Standard Solutions Either

molotkova_design Report

#24

I Love Natural Stone Very Much, So I Can Put It In Any Room, Even In The Bedroom, And Whoever Thinks Stone Is Uncomfortable And Cold, Is Very Wrong

I Love Natural Stone Very Much, So I Can Put It In Any Room, Even In The Bedroom, And Whoever Thinks Stone Is Uncomfortable And Cold, Is Very Wrong

In this project, we used Patagonia quartzite, one of my favorites.

molotkova_design , molotkova_design Report

#25

Well, This Is The Panel We Got In The Bedroom's TV Zone

Well, This Is The Panel We Got In The Bedroom's TV Zone

molotkova_design Report

#26

Our New Project - Modern Boy Bedroom

Our New Project - Modern Boy Bedroom

ea.innovations Report

#27

This Impressive Bedroom Design

This Impressive Bedroom Design

dunesandduchess , josemanuel.alorda Report

#28

How Stylish Is This Bedroom?

How Stylish Is This Bedroom?

juli_pisareva Report

#29

Children's Bedroom Project

Children's Bedroom Project

juli_pisareva Report

#30

A Haven Of Peace Enveloped In Warmth With This Charming Wooden Headboard. Rest Guaranteed

A Haven Of Peace Enveloped In Warmth With This Charming Wooden Headboard. Rest Guaranteed

parementbois Report

Things to Keep in Mind 

With so many wall ideas for bedrooms around, it is important to remember a couple of things. When deciding on the color palette, furniture upholstery, or the piece of art to be put on the walls, your bedroom has to feel personal and inspiring, but it shouldn’t be cluttered. 

If you don’t know where to start, choose your wall color and furniture first, then follow with decor. Wall decor ideas you select for your bedroom will help you relax in the evening and start the day full of energy in the morning.

Image credits: Evan Wise.

FAQ

How to Decorate a Bedroom Wall on a Budget?

The best thing about decorating your bedroom walls is that you can implement most of these ideas yourself without specialized skills. And as you already happen to have most of the decor items at home, you don’t need to splurge on luxury pieces. 

Which Wall Should Be the Accent Color?

While the placement of the accent wall is up to your taste, there are several tricks that can help you pull it off in the best way. The most organic place for an accent wall in the bedroom is behind the headboard. Another possible option is a wall where traditional decor won’t work. 

Should Every Wall Have Something on It?

Again, this is up to you, but if you want to maintain balance and keep the place from being cluttered and uncomfortable, you definitely don’t need to decorate every wall. Moreover, if your walls are too busy, the room will look smaller than it is, and some decor pieces will just be visually lost.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy.

What Not to Put in Your Bedroom?

A simple answer to this question is don’t bring in things that disrupt your sleep. Try to stay away from electronic devices or gym equipment. Most importantly, don’t put so many things in your bedroom that it becomes cluttered and makes you restless.
#31

Jungle Room

Jungle Room

jellinadetmar Report

#32

Stunning Floral Wallpaper

Stunning Floral Wallpaper

carasavenwalldesign Report

#33

A Neutral Yet Still Childish Bedroom

A Neutral Yet Still Childish Bedroom

juli_pisareva Report

#34

Accent Wall

Bedroom with accent wall

When you think of bedroom wall design ideas, probably the first thought that comes to mind is an accent wall. Paint it or cover it with patterned removable wallpaper from floor to ceiling to instantly draw your attention.

awaamen Report

#35

Seasonal Decorations

Bedroom decorated for Halloween

Celebrate seasonal holidays in every room of your house! Put holiday-appropriate decorations like Christmas wreaths or Halloween decor in your bedroom to stay in the mood.

shellyscozylife Report

#36

Natural Master Bedroom Area In A Private Villa

Natural Master Bedroom Area In A Private Villa

ea.innovations Report

#37

A Master Bedroom That Enchants With Quiet Elegance, Just Like The Rest Of Villa Monsella

A Master Bedroom That Enchants With Quiet Elegance, Just Like The Rest Of Villa Monsella

isto_architecture Report

#38

What Says “Art Deco” More Than Pink And Green?

What Says “Art Deco” More Than Pink And Green?

baliol.house Report

#39

Redecorate Your Bedroom With Sepia Jungle Wallpaper

Redecorate Your Bedroom With Sepia Jungle Wallpaper

catchiihomeware Report

#40

Renovated My Daughter's Bedroom. There Are Still A Few Things That Need To Be Finished, But Overall, That Should Be Her Room Sorted For A Few Years

Renovated My Daughter's Bedroom. There Are Still A Few Things That Need To Be Finished, But Overall, That Should Be Her Room Sorted For A Few Years

sixat21 Report

#41

We Have Had Our World Map Hanging In Our House For A While Now. I Am Still Very Happy With It Every Day

We Have Had Our World Map Hanging In Our House For A While Now. I Am Still Very Happy With It Every Day

jellinadetmar Report

#42

Our Colorful Bedroom Featuring Peach

Our Colorful Bedroom Featuring Peach

megmonde Report

#43

This Gorgeous Design Called "Changing Seasons" Is A Small Reminder That There Are Some Benefits To The Colder Part Of The Year

This Gorgeous Design Called "Changing Seasons" Is A Small Reminder That There Are Some Benefits To The Colder Part Of The Year

carasavenwalldesign Report

#44

Sundays Are For Sleeping In

Sundays Are For Sleeping In

designervalerienicole Report

#45

My Bedroom Has Recently Undergone A Metamorphosis

My Bedroom Has Recently Undergone A Metamorphosis

z_potrzeby_piekna Report

#46

Contemporary Modern Boy's Bedroom

Contemporary Modern Boy's Bedroom

ea.innovations Report

#47

Contemporary Modern Boys' Bedroom Design

Contemporary Modern Boys' Bedroom Design

ea.innovations Report

#48

We Love The Moody Atmosphere

We Love The Moody Atmosphere

lumas_gallery Report

#49

My Bed Said: "Bring Me Back To 2019"

My Bed Said: "Bring Me Back To 2019"

fridlaa Report

#50

Our Bedroom Between The Mountains

Our Bedroom Between The Mountains

juudithhome Report

#51

This Is Our Bedroom After A Facelift. Why Do I Love Wallpapers? Precisely Because This One Element Can Change The Interior So Much

This Is Our Bedroom After A Facelift. Why Do I Love Wallpapers? Precisely Because This One Element Can Change The Interior So Much

ann.living Report

#52

Beautiful Wallpaper For A Bedroom

Beautiful Wallpaper For A Bedroom

juli_pisareva Report

#53

I Was Enchanted To See This Dorm Room

I Was Enchanted To See This Dorm Room

dormify Report

#54

A Little Bit Of Old, A Little Bit Of New

A Little Bit Of Old, A Little Bit Of New

charlottehlucas , chrisedwardsphoto Report

#55

We’re All About A Funky Feature Wall, Especially A Black And White Mural That Is Bound To Go With Any Decor

We’re All About A Funky Feature Wall, Especially A Black And White Mural That Is Bound To Go With Any Decor

blackard_modernfarmhouse Report

#56

Pink Dorm Room Design

Pink Dorm Room Design

dormify Report

#57

Dark Bedrooms Have Their Own Charm

Dark Bedrooms Have Their Own Charm

marideco.ru Report

#58

This Room In The Sunshine Gets Me Every Single Time

This Room In The Sunshine Gets Me Every Single Time

overatno18 Report

#59

Dreamy Bedroom We Designed A While Back. The Goal Here Was To Bring That Stunning Wallpaper To Life And I Think We Succeeded

Dreamy Bedroom We Designed A While Back. The Goal Here Was To Bring That Stunning Wallpaper To Life And I Think We Succeeded

rittika_ariyonainterior Report

#60

Musical Instruments

Guitar hanging on the wall in the bedroom

There is a reason why famous musicians love decorating their dwellings with guitars (or other musical instruments) hanging on the walls. That’s because they instantly turn a blank wall into a statement. There is no reason why you shouldn’t do the same in your bedroom!

abbycates Report

#61

Amazing Bedroom Design

Amazing Bedroom Design

ea.innovations Report

#62

This Looks So Cozy And Modern At The Same Time

This Looks So Cozy And Modern At The Same Time

molotkova_design Report

#63

This Adorable Girl's Bedroom Design In A Dark Color Pallet

This Adorable Girl's Bedroom Design In A Dark Color Pallet

circu_magical_furniture Report

#64

Cute Bedroom Wall Decor

Cute Bedroom Wall Decor

martka_natura Report

#65

This Gorgeous Annie Set

This Gorgeous Annie Set

bloomingcreationsbyhelen Report

#66

Oh, So Beautiful! Our Armand Blossom Has Been Custom-Sized To Fit This Large Bedroom Wall And It Looks Simply Gorgeous

Oh, So Beautiful! Our Armand Blossom Has Been Custom-Sized To Fit This Large Bedroom Wall And It Looks Simply Gorgeous

wickedwallsaustralia Report

#67

Stylish Bedroom Decor

Stylish Bedroom Decor

the_.realspace Report

#68

Opening Day. I Was Honored To Be Chosen To Do A Guest Bedroom

Opening Day. I Was Honored To Be Chosen To Do A Guest Bedroom

cynthiamcculloughinteriors Report

#69

Mountain House Coziness

Mountain House Coziness

charlottehlucas , houseofharrisllc Report

#70

Artsy Decor

Artsy Decor

bohome.design Report

#71

Sweetest Dreams. Our Tiny Clients Are The Most Fun

Sweetest Dreams. Our Tiny Clients Are The Most Fun

charlottehlucas Report

#72

This Bedroom Is Being Given A New Look. I Don't Know Exactly How I'm Going To Shape It Yet, But It's Really Fun To Be Working On It

This Bedroom Is Being Given A New Look. I Don't Know Exactly How I'm Going To Shape It Yet, But It's Really Fun To Be Working On It

ireneburg7 Report

#73

Calm And Classy Bedroom Project

Calm And Classy Bedroom Project

juli_pisareva Report

#74

Green Bedroom Idea

Green Bedroom Idea

jellinadetmar Report

#75

Minimalist Wall Decor

Minimalist Wall Decor

abcdecorationn Report

#76

Statement Light

Bedroom area

A bold luxe pendant light, especially when paired with a monochromatic look, draws attention vertically, creating additional space.

Spacejoy Report

#77

Matching Artwork

A matching set of wall art hanging on bedroom wall

A matching set of wall art is one of the most stylish bedroom wall decor ideas. It works especially well with abstract pieces.

Any-Promotion-7298 Report

#78

Maps

Maps hanging on the bedroom wall

One of the visually interesting wall decor ideas for bedroom is maps. Cover an entire blank wall with a world map and start planning your next travel adventure.

command Report

#79

Chalkboard Messages

Chalkboard in the bedroom

You can hang a chalkboard with a positive quote to inspire every new day. Start your morning with a smile!

the.hectic.eclectic Report

#80

Gallery Wall

Bedroom with gallery wall

A gallery wall is a classic way to decorate any room in your home. You can opt for photos of the same size or combine small frames with bigger ones. Your gallery wall can include photos you took or some famous images you love.

nookatyou Report

#81

Vintage Signs

Vintage bedroom

Vintage signs will instantly grab your attention, whether you put them above your bed, on the accent wall, or anywhere else in the bedroom.

imarriedamillennial Report

#82

Removable Wall Decal

Bedroom decorated with removable wall decall

Quick and easy to apply, wall decals are an excellent solution for bedroom wall ideas. They are a great way to add color and style. The best part? Decals are easy to remove, so you can change them as often as you want.

sailah_lane Report

#83

Sleeping With The Fishes

Sleeping With The Fishes

kamurphyinteriors Report

#84

My All Time Favorite Touch For Bedroom Is Moon Accents! Be It A Hanging Metal Art, Fabric Piece Or A Wall Painting Done By Me, They Attract Me Like Magnets

My All Time Favorite Touch For Bedroom Is Moon Accents! Be It A Hanging Metal Art, Fabric Piece Or A Wall Painting Done By Me, They Attract Me Like Magnets

artikasoul07 Report

#85

Our Splendid "Banana Leaves In Black And Bronze" Wall Mural

Our Splendid "Banana Leaves In Black And Bronze" Wall Mural

mural_unique , mural_unique Report

#86

To Create This Painted Circle, I Fashioned A Makeshift Compass Using A Center Nail, 4-Foot Level, And A Pencil Taped To The End

To Create This Painted Circle, I Fashioned A Makeshift Compass Using A Center Nail, 4-Foot Level, And A Pencil Taped To The End

maggiemillerinteriors Report

#87

Love The Color Combo And Style So Much

Love The Color Combo And Style So Much

dormify Report

#88

Elegant Bedroom. Decor With Blue Color Which Is An Awesome Combination

Elegant Bedroom. Decor With Blue Color Which Is An Awesome Combination

indoor_smarter Report

#89

Lovely Couple Wall Art

Lovely Couple Wall Art

pikipandawallart Report

