49 Beautiful Homes That People Just Had To Share Online
Why do people put so much importance on having a beautiful home? Well, for starters, a cozy and nice environment can help reduce stress. When we come back home after a stressful day, we want to return to a safe haven. For some, that’s a little cottage surrounded by lots of greenery. For others, it might be a modern house with a sleek design.
Whatever it is – we all like aesthetically pleasing things. And so does this online community that’s dedicated to beautiful houses. Their mission statement is simple: they want houses to be more beautiful. Whether that’s through home design, architecture, interior, or decorating.
This Small Stone House In Edinburgh, Scotland
Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland
Victorian Townhouse Adorned With Wisteria Blossoms In San Francisco, By Zorymory
The r/beautiful_houses community is not particularly big yet, but it still boasts a considerable 20k members. They link the Most Beautiful Houses In The World blog as one of their main sources. The website features everything from modern homes to famous ancient buildings. And it's not all about the exterior and the architecture. They also welcome innovative interior design and decor ideas.
What is a beautiful home? Let's see how interior designers and architects define it. Designer Anne Lubner quotes Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, saying that there is no place like home. "I define a beautiful home as one that pleases the souls of the people who live there. It's a feeling of comfort, of feeling in tune with your surroundings."
This Adorable Chapelbank Cottage Is Over 400 Years Old And Located In The Small Historic Village Bourn In South Cambridgeshire, England
You can't tell me there's not a witch in there with a 2 kid pot on the boil.
Houses Are Better When They Are Surrounded By Trees
my heart broke a little when I found out that that Forrest Gump house was not real - it was just built for the movie apparently - this one is Beautiful!
Stone Cottage In Bristol, England. Nestled Away, Out Of View, Lies One Of Nine Unique Cottages, Laid Out Around An Open Green. They Were Built In 1811 To Accommodate Retired Staff From The Nearby Blaise Castle Estate. By Jameslloydcole
For architect Peter Mason, a beautiful home blends in with its natural surroundings. "For an architect, spectacular scenery is always both a challenge and an opportunity. It demands that the land should speak for itself.
Even the smallest of homes on the most modest of budgets can become part of the wider expanse. It makes little difference whether it's a small part of the wider landscape or an enclosed jewel in the cityscape."
Interior designer Julie Rawding might sound quite radical, but she believes that a beautiful home is "the most important thing" one can do for themselves. The designers at Krista + Home list some reasons why.
First, we spend a lot of time in our homes, especially those who work from home. Second, we socialize with our family and close friends there. And lastly, we do most of our self-care rituals at home, be it meditating, taking a nap, reading a book, or taking a bubble bath.
Forest House
Winter Cabin In Hocking Hills, Ohio, By Levimkelly
Beilstein, Germany
We often associate the aesthetic value of a house with money. It's logical: the more improvements you want to make in order to make it more beautiful, the more money you have to pay. If we were to measure a house's beauty by how much it's worth, Buckingham Palace would then be the most beautiful house in the world – as of 2023, it was worth $4.9 billion. However, keep in mind that it is not privately owned.
Low-Energy Organic House Design With "Wild Slate Roof", Germany
Bled, Slovenia
I keep saying it... Slovenia is the most beautiful place I've ever been. The place we stayed (maybe an hour's drive from Bled?) was even prettier than Bled, I think. I mean, loads of places are beautiful, but I feel like people don't know about Slovenia so I feel the need to be an ambassador!
Casa Batlló, Barcelona. The Building Was Built In 1877. It Was A Classical Building Without Remarkable Characteristics. It Was Redesigned In 1904 By Gaudí And Has Been Refurbished Several Times After That. Casa Batlló Is Identifiable As Modernisme Or Art Nouveau In The Broadest Sense
A famous English architect, William Winde, designed Buckingham Palace in 1703, and the 2-year construction period finished in 1705. Until 1762, it was the property of the Dukes of Buckingham. And, listen up, Bridgerton fans, King George III then acquired it and made it the queen's residence and called it 'The Queen's House.'
My Dream House
Renndølsetra, Norway
It's strange calling Buckingham Palace a 'house.' It contains 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. It's no surprise then that it's also the third biggest house in the world. There's also a swimming pool in the palace. King George VI apparently ordered its construction so that his daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret could have privacy.
Japan
Llanrwst, Wales
Quiet House Nestled Between The Trees In Portland, Oregon
Europe's most expensive private residence is Villa La Leopolda in the French Riviera. It got its name from its owner, the infamous King Leopold II of Belgium. Some notable owners are industrialist Gianni Agnelli, Canadian financier Izaak Walton Killam, and, until 2022, Brazilian-Monegasque billionaire and socialite Lily Safra.
Residence In Napa California
Is The Black House A Trend, Or Here To Stay
Hampshire Lake Home
The late French fashion designer Pierre Cardin's The Bubble Palace is also on the list of one of the most expensive homes in the world. The 'house' is worth approximately $420 million and has been available for rent following Cardin's death in 2020. Hungarian architect Antti Lovag designed the retro-futuristic palace in 1989, and it took a whopping 14 years to finish construction.
A Little Ray Of Sunshine ☀️
My In-Laws Built An Earth Home Strait Out Of The Shire About 30 Years Ago. Still Holding Strong Today
Traditional Houses In Kyoto, Japan
Taking the 9th place in the 2023 most expensive homes race is Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Malibu mansion. The definite value of the house differs when looking at different outlets, but the number is around $200 million.
The creative mind behind it is Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who has many celebrity homes under his name. He also designed the Pulitzer Arts Foundation Museum in Missouri, The Art Institute of Chicago in Illinois, and the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kaiyuan Senbo Treehouse Resort, Hangzhou, China
Early Morning In Kyoto, Japan
Dream House
You might be thinking: where are the teach-billionaires we all love to hate on this list? Well, one of them, Bill Gates, is right at the bottom of the top 15. The estimated value of the Gates residence is $130 million, and apparently, it took seven years to build. The estate's name is Xanadu 2.0 (any Citizen Kane fans?), and it's situated in Medina, Washington.
The mansion overlooks Lake Washington and also has "an artificial stream filled with real salmon and trout, as well as six kitchens, seven bedrooms, a trampoline room, a library, and a computer-controlled maple tree, for when the 50 gardeners don't get time to look after it themselves."
Fallingwater House, Pennsylvania, By Frank Lloyd Wright, 1935. After Its Completion, Time Called Fallingwater Wright's "Most Beautiful Job" And It Is Listed Among Smithsonian's "Life List Of 28 Places To See Before You Die"
Catton House, West Vancouver, Canada, Designed By Arthur Erickson And Geoffrey Massey In 1967
A Pretty Pair
Of course, money doesn't always equal a beautiful and, most importantly, cozy house. I personally always liked Frank Lloyd Wright's philosophy that homes should be "functional and humane, focused not only on a building's appearance but how it would connect with and enrich the lives of those inside it."
The Castle House, A Restored 1872 Gothic Revival Victorian House, Stillwater, Minnesota
Perhaps they could have made the garage match the house.
Mediterranean Style Home With Industrial Details, Algarve, Portugal
Monkey House By Atelier Marko Brajovic [952 X 1000] Brazil
Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy
Tyler House, Designed In 1950 By John Lautner. Los Angeles, California
Washington County, Rhode Island [1080×1350]
Really Love Those Incredible Sceneries In Zermatt!
Kirkjubøargarður, Denmark
Home In Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard Ma
Amores Farm Hotel In San Miguel De Allende
Stunning Black Siding House
Cabin In The Catskill Mountains, New York
This Cozy House In The Forest
4 Bedroom Beautiful Home In Los Angeles, California
Red Mountain Home, Aspen, Colorado
Look at that view. I would never grow tired of looking at that.