For architect Peter Mason, a beautiful home blends in with its natural surroundings. "For an architect, spectacular scenery is always both a challenge and an opportunity. It demands that the land should speak for itself.

Even the smallest of homes on the most modest of budgets can become part of the wider expanse. It makes little difference whether it's a small part of the wider landscape or an enclosed jewel in the cityscape."

Interior designer Julie Rawding might sound quite radical, but she believes that a beautiful home is "the most important thing" one can do for themselves. The designers at Krista + Home list some reasons why.

First, we spend a lot of time in our homes, especially those who work from home. Second, we socialize with our family and close friends there. And lastly, we do most of our self-care rituals at home, be it meditating, taking a nap, reading a book, or taking a bubble bath.