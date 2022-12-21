We all have an idea of what our dream house should look like, and to each and every one of us, the image is very different. To some, it’s a charming little cottage at the end of a lane in some tiny little village; to others - it’s a stunning townhouse in Manhattan, but we bet none of us thought of these interesting houses that we’ve gathered in our list as their top pick! Not that they are ugly - far from it! - but that these are such unique houses, they defy all the laws of common taste. Piqued your interest?

To build upon the excitement of the last sentence, we’ll give you some examples of the cool houses you’re about to see. First off, we have a bona fide Smurf house on our list, which is a stellar example of architecture design but rather an interesting choice to live in. Then there’s an assortment of treehouses, which, again, are pieces of beautiful architecture, but we’re wondering how they would work to actually live in. And lastly, there’s a section of purely awe-inspiring, gorgeous, and sublime old cottages and townhouses whose pictures immerse us into the world of dreams (and make us hope to win a lottery).

So, you might have gathered that this is going to be a very thorough list - from weird houses to dream homes, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye. All you have to do now is to scroll down below and check them out! Show your favorite houses some love by upvoting their pictures and share this article with your friends!



