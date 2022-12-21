We all have an idea of what our dream house should look like, and to each and every one of us, the image is very different. To some, it’s a charming little cottage at the end of a lane in some tiny little village; to others - it’s a stunning townhouse in Manhattan, but we bet none of us thought of these interesting houses that we’ve gathered in our list as their top pick! Not that they are ugly - far from it! - but that these are such unique houses, they defy all the laws of common taste. Piqued your interest? 

To build upon the excitement of the last sentence, we’ll give you some examples of the cool houses you’re about to see. First off, we have a bona fide Smurf house on our list, which is a stellar example of architecture design but rather an interesting choice to live in. Then there’s an assortment of treehouses, which, again, are pieces of beautiful architecture, but we’re wondering how they would work to actually live in. And lastly, there’s a section of purely awe-inspiring, gorgeous, and sublime old cottages and townhouses whose pictures immerse us into the world of dreams (and make us hope to win a lottery).

So, you might have gathered that this is going to be a very thorough list - from weird houses to dream homes, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye. All you have to do now is to scroll down below and check them out! Show your favorite houses some love by upvoting their pictures and share this article with your friends!


#1

Cozy Hobbit House In Richmond, Rhode Island

Cozy Hobbit House In Richmond, Rhode Island

elisem0rg Report

#2

Early 1900's Craftsman Home In Seattle

Early 1900's Craftsman Home In Seattle

rockystl Report

#3

Villa Vals, Switzerland

Villa Vals, Switzerland

villavals.ch , villavals.ch Report

#4

Fairytale House In Austria

Fairytale House In Austria

reddit.com Report

#5

The Fairies Valley In Porumbacu De Sus, Sibiu, Romania

The Fairies Valley In Porumbacu De Sus, Sibiu, Romania

tripadvisor.com Report

#6

Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

rockystl Report

#7

In Grimsby Where The Little Cottages Did Not Disappoint

In Grimsby Where The Little Cottages Did Not Disappoint

lynne__1 Report

#8

So My Uncle Built And Lives In His Very Own Hobbit House

So My Uncle Built And Lives In His Very Own Hobbit House

KahlumG , KahlumG Report

#9

Perfect Escape Into The Woods

Perfect Escape Into The Woods

peegirlgetsthebelt , glampinghub.com Report

#10

Cabin Located On A Beach In Northern Norway

Cabin Located On A Beach In Northern Norway

Housedecoration Report

10points
POST
#11

Great Cabin In Iceland

Great Cabin In Iceland

-sUBzERoo- Report

#12

A Treehouse In Hangzhou, China

A Treehouse In Hangzhou, China

reddit.com , planetofhotels.com/ Report

#13

Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Torshavn, Faroe Islands

PatatasFrittas Report

#14

A Beautiful Hut From Finland

A Beautiful Hut From Finland

j.diegoph Report

#15

Gothic Looking Building In Highgate, London

Gothic Looking Building In Highgate, London

cumacevikphoto Report

#16

Would You Like To Live In A House Like This?

Would You Like To Live In A House Like This?

fayazey Report

#17

Modern Meets Rustic In Barnhouse Renovation, Wyoming, USA

Modern Meets Rustic In Barnhouse Renovation, Wyoming, USA

amb005 , clbarchitects.com Report

#18

A House Coated In Maple Leaves

A House Coated In Maple Leaves

BoinkChoink Report

#19

Cozy Thatched Splendour In West Hagbourne An Attractive Village In Oxfordshire!

Cozy Thatched Splendour In West Hagbourne An Attractive Village In Oxfordshire!

TheGuvnor247 Report

#20

This Real Life Hobbit House Is Amazing

This Real Life Hobbit House Is Amazing

blasekitty , blasekitty Report

#21

Beautiful Wooden House "Kominyarski Wierch", Poland

Beautiful Wooden House "Kominyarski Wierch", Poland

TX908 , booking.com Report

#22

Carmel-By-The-Sea

Carmel-By-The-Sea

silveryspoons Report

#23

Carson Mansion Eureka, California

Carson Mansion Eureka, California

commons.wikimedia.org , historicalhomesofamerica.com Report

#24

Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont

Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont

60sAframe , whitebirchloft Report

#25

Tannersville, New York

Tannersville, New York

DeMinimisHominid Report

#26

A Neighborhood Favorite, The Amazing Ole Ask House

A Neighborhood Favorite, The Amazing Ole Ask House

summit_avenue Report

#27

Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic

Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic

Helpful-Substance685 Report

#28

Brutalist Designed Villa On Riverside Bali

Brutalist Designed Villa On Riverside Bali

amb005 Report

#29

Barcelona Architecture

Barcelona Architecture

aya_manova Report

#30

“Manitoga,” The Home Of Industrial Designer Russel Wright

"Manitoga," The Home Of Industrial Designer Russel Wright

admo1930 , tripadvisor.com Report

#31

Interesting And Historic Queen Anne Revival In Bucyrus, Ohio, USA

Interesting And Historic Queen Anne Revival In Bucyrus, Ohio, USA

steinweg Report

#32

A Witchy Treehouse In Pacific Northwest

A Witchy Treehouse In Pacific Northwest

karmagheden , imgur.com Report

#33

Winter Tree Cabin

Winter Tree Cabin

isaacsjohnston , airbnb.com Report

#34

The AirBnB My Wife And I Are Spending The Weekend At, Victoria Australia. It's So Cute!

The AirBnB My Wife And I Are Spending The Weekend At, Victoria Australia. It's So Cute!

psirhcillius , imgur.com Report

#35

Fairy Tale Cabin

Fairy Tale Cabin

chefranden Report

#36

Stone Cabin

Stone Cabin

reddit.com , captur3d.io Report

#37

Got To Book Canada’s Most Requested AirBnB For A Few Days

Got To Book Canada's Most Requested AirBnB For A Few Days

KurveIKoksa , KurveIKoksa Report

#38

Trulli, Traditional Stone Dwelling, Puglia, Italy

Trulli, Traditional Stone Dwelling, Puglia, Italy

Dipyobread , materiis.com Report

#39

Found A Cozy Cottage In Muskoka, Ontario

Found A Cozy Cottage In Muskoka, Ontario

jayeffex Report

#40

The Cosiest Place I’ve Stayed

The Cosiest Place I've Stayed

SnooRecipes3551 , SnooRecipes3551 Report

#41

My Sister's Insanely Cozy House Right Now

My Sister's Insanely Cozy House Right Now

annehog19 Report

#42

Stone Cottage In The Cotswolds, England

Stone Cottage In The Cotswolds, England

ManiaforBeatles Report

#43

Cromford Station Cottage In Derbyshire

Cromford Station Cottage In Derbyshire

bennettbuzz Report

#44

The Curious South End Carriage House

The Curious South End Carriage House

joethommas Report

#45

Nestled Away, Out Of View, Lies One Of Nine Unique Cottages, Laid Out Around An Open Green

Nestled Away, Out Of View, Lies One Of Nine Unique Cottages, Laid Out Around An Open Green

jameslloydcole Report

#46

House By Polish Architect Sebastian Piton

House By Polish Architect Sebastian Piton

sbebuilders.blogspot.com , ElectronicRhubarb841 Report

#47

A Beautiful Rainy, Misty Autumn Day From North Wales

A Beautiful Rainy, Misty Autumn Day From North Wales

cumacevikphoto Report

#48

Cotswolds! This Area Is One Of The Most Beautiful Parts Of The English Countryside

Cotswolds! This Area Is One Of The Most Beautiful Parts Of The English Countryside

cumacevikphoto Report

#49

This Fairytale Cottage Was Built With Red Brick In The 1840s In Hertfordshire, Southern England

This Fairytale Cottage Was Built With Red Brick In The 1840s In Hertfordshire, Southern England

cumacevikphoto Report

#50

An Average House In The Cotswolds. Every Cottage In This Area Is Like Something Out Of A Storybook

An Average House In The Cotswolds. Every Cottage In This Area Is Like Something Out Of A Storybook

cumacevikphoto Report

#51

This Cute Cottage Looks Like It Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale Book

This Cute Cottage Looks Like It Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale Book

cumacevikphoto Report

#52

Treehouse Retreat, Montana

Treehouse Retreat, Montana

HellsJuggernaut , montanatreehouseretreat.com Report

#53

At 742 Centre Ave... This Queenanne Definitely Gets My Victorian Vibe Racing And Thankfully It’s Not Painted All White

At 742 Centre Ave... This Queenanne Definitely Gets My Victorian Vibe Racing And Thankfully It's Not Painted All White

godzilla1950 Report

#54

The Woodland Home, Wales

The Woodland Home, Wales

Sorcerer18 Report

#55

Maison Barillet, Orléans, France

Maison Barillet, Orléans, France

modianos Report

#56

Iceland Early In The Winter Morning

Iceland Early In The Winter Morning

guidetoiceland.is Report

#57

My Cabin In The Canadian Rockies

My Cabin In The Canadian Rockies

AwkwardMethod , AwkwardMethod Report

#58

Built A Garden House For My Beautiful Wife... Hard To Leave

Built A Garden House For My Beautiful Wife... Hard To Leave

paducahone Report

#59

My Local Coffee House

My Local Coffee House

Desperate-Gas7699 , ThePegasusCoffeeHouse Report

#60

Little Garden Cottage

Little Garden Cottage

sacrecoeur1206 Report

#61

I Finally Got My Cottage Built. It’s Small At 220’ With A Bathroom On The Back And Will Comfortably Sleep

I Finally Got My Cottage Built. It's Small At 220' With A Bathroom On The Back And Will Comfortably Sleep

AwkwardMethod , AwkwardMethod Report

#62

This Is My Take On An Elvish Cottage. Cozy And Quiet And Named Elvyn After My Oldest Son

This Is My Take On An Elvish Cottage. Cozy And Quiet And Named Elvyn After My Oldest Son

AwkwardMethod , AwkwardMethod Report

#63

Fallingwater Under Snow, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright In 1935

Fallingwater Under Snow, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright In 1935

ADarkcid Report

#64

Wisteria Covered Terraced House In Argyll Road, Kensington, London, UK

Wisteria Covered Terraced House In Argyll Road, Kensington, London, UK

ManiaforBeatles Report

#65

A Modern Cabin In Norway

A Modern Cabin In Norway

UltimateLazer Report

#66

Architect Arthur Erickson's Graham House (1962), Vancouver

Architect Arthur Erickson's Graham House (1962), Vancouver

yogi333323 , arthurerickson.com Report

#67

Sun And Moon Pagodas In Guilin, China

Sun And Moon Pagodas In Guilin, China

oddprophet63 Report

#68

MVRDV's Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands

MVRDV's Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Teillu Report

#69

A Closest Church In South Korea

A Closest Church In South Korea

Blvckshi63 Report

#70

Beirut Terraces, Beirut, Lebanon (Herzog & De Meuron, 2017)

Beirut Terraces, Beirut, Lebanon (Herzog & De Meuron, 2017)

reddit.com Report

#71

Buildings By Freddy Mamani In El Alto, Bolivia

Buildings By Freddy Mamani In El Alto, Bolivia

Grillos Report

#72

This House Covered With Wisteria Vines In London, England

This House Covered With Wisteria Vines In London, England

mtlgrems Report

#73

Painted Purple And Gold, This Tudor Revival Stands Out. It Has 2,010 Sqft (3/2.5) And An Estimated Value Of Of $1.44 Million

Painted Purple And Gold, This Tudor Revival Stands Out. It Has 2,010 Sqft (3/2.5) And An Estimated Value Of Of $1.44 Million

cilantrosue Report

#74

La Maison De Hary Cot Is A Place You Need To Visit When In Durbuy

La Maison De Hary Cot Is A Place You Need To Visit When In Durbuy

lyntjeandsteven Report

#75

Rose Cottage… The Cutest Fairytale Cottage In The Cotswolds

Rose Cottage… The Cutest Fairytale Cottage In The Cotswolds

happiness_behind_the_lens Report

#76

This Colourfully Decorated Gingerbread Cottage Completes My Grimsby Dollhouse Trilogy For The Summer

This Colourfully Decorated Gingerbread Cottage Completes My Grimsby Dollhouse Trilogy For The Summer

lynne__1 Report

#77

I Found A Smurf House While Biking Today

I Found A Smurf House While Biking Today

thirdrockdoge Report

#78

The Miller's Cottage At Le Petit Trianon

The Miller's Cottage At Le Petit Trianon