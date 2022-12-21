145 Interesting Houses That Caught Our Eye
We all have an idea of what our dream house should look like, and to each and every one of us, the image is very different. To some, it’s a charming little cottage at the end of a lane in some tiny little village; to others - it’s a stunning townhouse in Manhattan, but we bet none of us thought of these interesting houses that we’ve gathered in our list as their top pick! Not that they are ugly - far from it! - but that these are such unique houses, they defy all the laws of common taste. Piqued your interest?
To build upon the excitement of the last sentence, we’ll give you some examples of the cool houses you’re about to see. First off, we have a bona fide Smurf house on our list, which is a stellar example of architecture design but rather an interesting choice to live in. Then there’s an assortment of treehouses, which, again, are pieces of beautiful architecture, but we’re wondering how they would work to actually live in. And lastly, there’s a section of purely awe-inspiring, gorgeous, and sublime old cottages and townhouses whose pictures immerse us into the world of dreams (and make us hope to win a lottery).
So, you might have gathered that this is going to be a very thorough list - from weird houses to dream homes, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye. All you have to do now is to scroll down below and check them out! Show your favorite houses some love by upvoting their pictures and share this article with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Cozy Hobbit House In Richmond, Rhode Island
Early 1900's Craftsman Home In Seattle
Villa Vals, Switzerland
Fairytale House In Austria
I feel like all houses in Austrian mountains look like this and it's beautiful
The Fairies Valley In Porumbacu De Sus, Sibiu, Romania
Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home
In Grimsby Where The Little Cottages Did Not Disappoint
So My Uncle Built And Lives In His Very Own Hobbit House
Perfect Escape Into The Woods
Cabin Located On A Beach In Northern Norway
Great Cabin In Iceland
A Treehouse In Hangzhou, China
Torshavn, Faroe Islands
The saturation in this photo is through the (grass) roof!
A Beautiful Hut From Finland
Gothic Looking Building In Highgate, London
Would You Like To Live In A House Like This?
Modern Meets Rustic In Barnhouse Renovation, Wyoming, USA
Gym would not be my first choice to use that amazing space for. But yeah, everyone has their own preferences.
A House Coated In Maple Leaves
Cozy Thatched Splendour In West Hagbourne An Attractive Village In Oxfordshire!
This Real Life Hobbit House Is Amazing
Beautiful Wooden House "Kominyarski Wierch", Poland
Carmel-By-The-Sea
I'd prefer while flowers in front. This lollipop pink makes me dizzy
Carson Mansion Eureka, California
Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont
Tannersville, New York
A Neighborhood Favorite, The Amazing Ole Ask House
Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic
I'd add a black cat in one of the windows. Or all of them.
Brutalist Designed Villa On Riverside Bali
Brutally cool (which is great for hot summertime in Bali)