Car plates are government-issued documents and, as such, are a very boring combination of letters and numbers. But hey, who said they have to stay that way? As long as it follows a couple of rules, the said combination can be literally anything. And this is how custom license plate ideas started to emerge.

Some people try to include their lucky numbers or spell their first or last name, but the really creative license plates go one step further. From your favorite character to your nickname and even your mood, car owners come up with so many variations that collecting photos of clever license plates has now become a real hobby.

But humankind wouldn’t be what we are if we didn’t have our sense of humor. So, of course, it was only a matter of time before funny license plates began appearing on the roads. Only limited by the number of characters on the plate, they poke fun at current events or politics, while the bravest might even joke about themselves.

The biggest drawback behind custom-made license plates, also known as vanity plates, is that you need to pay extra to have one issued for you. And although they are not allowed everywhere, more and more authorities are opening up to the idea of issuing customized cool license plates. A survey was conducted in 2007, revealing that among the US states, Virginia had the largest percentage of registered customized plates, while Texas had the lowest.

If you or your friends are considering getting funny vanity plates for your vehicles but can’t figure out how to fit into the regulations established by the authorities in your country or province, we have collected some custom license plate ideas to inspire you. And if you already have a vanity plate, don’t forget to share it in the comments.