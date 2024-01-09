Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from all around the world in which tourists share some of their most surprising discoveries. It shows how much beauty and strangeness you can experience when you keep your eyes open and your camera by your side!

There is almost nothing in life that impacts us quite like travel. It’s not just about good food and guided tours (though they're awesome, too!)—it’s about adventure, self-discovery, and broadening our perceptual horizons. Travel reveals who we really are. The more curious you are, the more you can get out of each trip.

#3 A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

We firmly believe that everyone can—and should—embrace travel as a way of life. No matter your circumstances, you should strive to step outside your comfort zone. Even if just a little bit. Though routines are useful to have, eventually, they can lead to a very monotonous existence. It’s hard to find much joy in life if all you ever do is work, eat, sleep, and do chores. All the while dealing with burnout, exhaustion, or anxiety. Every day feels more or less the same. However, when we kindle the spark of curiosity inside of us, we see what else life has to offer. We’re suddenly reenergized.

The importance of cultivating curiosity applies to every area of your life. It adds a dash of energy to your relationships, your jobs, and yes—how you perceive the world. If all you ever do is what you’ve always done, then barring some major external events, you’ll see life the same as you always have. When we introduce something new into our lives, everything starts to shift and change.

#8 My Friend Was Traveling Through Marocco When She Suddenly Saw This Tree Full Of Goats Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Reading a new book from a genre you’d never touch. Going back home by a different route. Meeting new people. Taking your partner on a date after a long while. Saying ‘yes’ to that impulsive desire to ‘go somewhere’ this weekend instead of being a Netflix couch potato again. It’s these things that add spice to our lives. Routine, stability, and predictability are fine. But that’s just one side of the coin that is life. The other side is all about embracing the surprises and opportunities that come our way.

#12 This Public Fountain In Nice, France Lets You Fill Your Water Bottle With Flat Or Sparkling Water Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

What matters far more than where you travel and what hotel you stay in is that you’re open to welcoming the idea of adventure. You’re willingly adding some discomfort and unpredictability into your life because you’re yearning for something new. Travel is a great way to get to see your life, values, and problems from a different perspective.

Your trips do not have to have to cost you an arm and a leg. Travel is perfectly possible on any budget. However, you do have to be realistic about your current limits, as well as those of your wallet. You shouldn't be forcing yourself to travel first class and stay at five-star luxury hotels if all of your friends do that. Think about what you want, what you're comfortable with, what you can afford. You shouldn't travel to impress others (even if sharing a few photos is always fun!).

#17 Park In Singapore Has A Swing For People In Wheelchairs So That They Can Experience It Too Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

If money’s particularly tight, you should strive to be as flexible as you can. For instance, you might want to consider traveling when it’s not peak tourist season and when the flights are cheaper. Then, you might be able to save some additional money if the flight isn’t a direct one. On top of that, you can opt for couchsurfing or Airbnb-like services instead of fancy hotels. Take the time to do some research beforehand. You’d be surprised how much cash that can save you.

Now, look, the reality is that some people are scared or anxious about traveling or being uncomfortable. They don’t like the uncertainty. They might think they’re too busy with work and everything else. They imagine a dozen scenarios of everything that can go wrong. Or they’ve had very bad experiences in the past that they’d rather forget. In these cases, some long-term exposure therapy can help alleviate at least some of those fears.

#22 This McDonald's Sign Has Been Made To Match The Old Street That It Is On - Salzburg, Austria Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#24 These Kids' Toilets In A London Museum Whose Sinks Slope To Cater To Progressively Shorter Children Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

For example, if you’re scared of traveling, for your first trip, you might want to start small. Like, really small. Like, going to a nearby part of town you hardly ever visit. Or even a street near your home you’ve never been to before. You can then expand your travels step by step. Visit the other side of the city. Go to a nearby town that’s just a couple of train stops away. Then, try going a little further—maybe visit a location that’s an hour away. Visit the seaside. Go to a popular local tourist spot you’ve never been to. Go and experience some nature trails firsthand. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Have Traveled The World With Toy Story's Woody Taking Pictures For My Son. At Heathrow Airport, Security Just Confiscated His Weapon, Keep The World Safe Boys Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#26 Traveling Through Some Back Roads In My College Town And Came Across This. The Generosity Made My Day Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

After you become used to the thrill and surprises that these miniature adventures have to offer, continue broadening your scope. Get on a plane for a weekend trip somewhere. Plan for a week-long adventure abroad. Start planning for that month-long trek across your dream destinations. All you really need is some curiosity, a bit of experience, some confidence, and the willingness to do some planning. However, if you think that you might suffer from an actual fear of travel, known as hodophobia, you might want to seek the help of a therapist or counselor for some guidance.

#29 So As Part Of The Deal When I Was Buying A Motorbike In Vietnam, I Was Given A Free Duck. He Traveled On The Back Of My Bike For Around 1750 Km In Total From Ho Chi Minh City To Hanoi Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

So, dear Pandas, which of the photos in this list did you enjoy the most? What’s the most interesting or bizarre thing that you’ve spotted on a recent trip? What do you enjoy the most about travel, and how often do you do it? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this. If you have a moment, drop by the comment section. Meanwhile, for some more surprising things that tourists discovered on their adventures, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier feature right here.

#44 They Have A Bench With A USB Port At A Train Station In Rural France Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#46 These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have QR Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#53 This Vending Machine Has A Visual Representation Of Various Prices For Tourists Who Are Unfamiliar With Local Coins Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share