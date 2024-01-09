107 Tourists Share Their Surprising Discoveries From Around The World (New Pics)
There is almost nothing in life that impacts us quite like travel. It’s not just about good food and guided tours (though they're awesome, too!)—it’s about adventure, self-discovery, and broadening our perceptual horizons. Travel reveals who we really are. The more curious you are, the more you can get out of each trip.
Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from all around the world in which tourists share some of their most surprising discoveries. It shows how much beauty and strangeness you can experience when you keep your eyes open and your camera by your side!
A Clever Way To Show How Ancient Ruins Looked Like
Top Tourist Attraction In A Polish City Is A Cat
A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach
We firmly believe that everyone can—and should—embrace travel as a way of life. No matter your circumstances, you should strive to step outside your comfort zone. Even if just a little bit.
Though routines are useful to have, eventually, they can lead to a very monotonous existence. It’s hard to find much joy in life if all you ever do is work, eat, sleep, and do chores. All the while dealing with burnout, exhaustion, or anxiety. Every day feels more or less the same. However, when we kindle the spark of curiosity inside of us, we see what else life has to offer. We’re suddenly reenergized.
They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France
These Hello Kitty Construction Barriers In Tokyo
It's very cute and doubtless well intentioned. But it always worries me when I see things that are appealing to fast moving toddlers in potentially dangerous places like this.
"Complimentary Sticks" For Dogs In A Posh Part Of London
My local dog park in Queensland Australia has a 'stick library' and a 'tennis ball library' which regular park users contribute to.
The importance of cultivating curiosity applies to every area of your life. It adds a dash of energy to your relationships, your jobs, and yes—how you perceive the world. If all you ever do is what you’ve always done, then barring some major external events, you’ll see life the same as you always have. When we introduce something new into our lives, everything starts to shift and change.
They Have Built-In Child Seats In The Madrid Bus
Great idea for safty reasons and also stop toddlers escaping parents and running up and down the bus
My Friend Was Traveling Through Marocco When She Suddenly Saw This Tree Full Of Goats
I believe that that is how they grow them in Morocco. Harvest-time can be hard work, though.
This "No Cars Allowed" Sign In Sweden
Reading a new book from a genre you’d never touch. Going back home by a different route. Meeting new people. Taking your partner on a date after a long while. Saying ‘yes’ to that impulsive desire to ‘go somewhere’ this weekend instead of being a Netflix couch potato again.
It’s these things that add spice to our lives. Routine, stability, and predictability are fine. But that’s just one side of the coin that is life. The other side is all about embracing the surprises and opportunities that come our way.
A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland
My Country Puts Phosphor Into Sidewalks So You Can See At Night
This Public Fountain In Nice, France Lets You Fill Your Water Bottle With Flat Or Sparkling Water
What matters far more than where you travel and what hotel you stay in is that you’re open to welcoming the idea of adventure. You’re willingly adding some discomfort and unpredictability into your life because you’re yearning for something new.
Travel is a great way to get to see your life, values, and problems from a different perspective.
Cat Crosswalk In Norway
Knowing cats they probably cross the road a few metres down the road.
Traveling Through The Middle Of Nowhere In Louisiana Makes For Some Interesting Sights
I Saw A Moonbow Over The Moai Statues On Easter Island
Your trips do not have to have to cost you an arm and a leg. Travel is perfectly possible on any budget. However, you do have to be realistic about your current limits, as well as those of your wallet. You shouldn’t be forcing yourself to travel first class and stay at five-star luxury hotels if all of your friends do that. Think about what you want, what you’re comfortable with, what you can afford. You shouldn’t travel to impress others (even if sharing a few photos is always fun!).
This McDonald's In Amsterdam Has A Baby Bottle Warming Microwave
You mean they've sacrificed a potential money making product to make parent's lives easier? What witchery is this?
Park In Singapore Has A Swing For People In Wheelchairs So That They Can Experience It Too
They don't. But many people in wheelchairs have someone with them, or they could even ask a random stranger to give them a push...
These Public Swing-Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station
If money’s particularly tight, you should strive to be as flexible as you can. For instance, you might want to consider traveling when it’s not peak tourist season and when the flights are cheaper. Then, you might be able to save some additional money if the flight isn’t a direct one.
On top of that, you can opt for couchsurfing or Airbnb-like services instead of fancy hotels. Take the time to do some research beforehand. You’d be surprised how much cash that can save you.
A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo, Japan
That is so cute. Possibly not much compensation for having a fire. But cute, nonetheless.
These Steps Light Up And Play Piano Notes As You Walk On Them
I would break my neck jumping down 3 steps to get the notes of 3 blind mice correct
My Taxi Driver In Barcelona Uses Printed Maps For Navigation
Now imagine having to learn, by heart, every road in London like the cabbies there have to.
Now, look, the reality is that some people are scared or anxious about traveling or being uncomfortable. They don’t like the uncertainty. They might think they’re too busy with work and everything else. They imagine a dozen scenarios of everything that can go wrong. Or they’ve had very bad experiences in the past that they’d rather forget. In these cases, some long-term exposure therapy can help alleviate at least some of those fears.
This McDonald's Sign Has Been Made To Match The Old Street That It Is On - Salzburg, Austria
It's near Mozart's birthplace. At least the city authorities are keen on preserving the look of their historic streets.
Supermarkets In Singapore Uses Digital Price Tags
This is super common. I'd say about 50% of supermarkets have them where I live (central Europe, not a particularly rich country) But the ones in the picture look quite old. They are LCD with relatively poor contrast. The modern ones have a very good contrast and use some e-ink like technology. I suspect many peeple don't even realize they are electronic when they see them.
These Kids' Toilets In A London Museum Whose Sinks Slope To Cater To Progressively Shorter Children
For example, if you’re scared of traveling, for your first trip, you might want to start small. Like, really small. Like, going to a nearby part of town you hardly ever visit. Or even a street near your home you’ve never been to before. You can then expand your travels step by step. Visit the other side of the city. Go to a nearby town that’s just a couple of train stops away.
Then, try going a little further—maybe visit a location that’s an hour away. Visit the seaside. Go to a popular local tourist spot you’ve never been to. Go and experience some nature trails firsthand.
I Have Traveled The World With Toy Story's Woody Taking Pictures For My Son. At Heathrow Airport, Security Just Confiscated His Weapon, Keep The World Safe Boys
Traveling Through Some Back Roads In My College Town And Came Across This. The Generosity Made My Day
This Tray Attached To This Japanese Public Toilet Lock So You Don't Forget Your Stuff
Now there's a good idea. 1kg weight capacity is pretty good, for what is essentially a flip-over door lock, too.
After you become used to the thrill and surprises that these miniature adventures have to offer, continue broadening your scope. Get on a plane for a weekend trip somewhere. Plan for a week-long adventure abroad. Start planning for that month-long trek across your dream destinations. All you really need is some curiosity, a bit of experience, some confidence, and the willingness to do some planning.
However, if you think that you might suffer from an actual fear of travel, known as hodophobia, you might want to seek the help of a therapist or counselor for some guidance.
Koala Cuddle Guide In Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Australia
So As Part Of The Deal When I Was Buying A Motorbike In Vietnam, I Was Given A Free Duck. He Traveled On The Back Of My Bike For Around 1750 Km In Total From Ho Chi Minh City To Hanoi
My View As A Tourist From Inside The Cage
Oh hells, I just know I'd put my hand through to scritch her chin. Nice kitty!
So, dear Pandas, which of the photos in this list did you enjoy the most? What’s the most interesting or bizarre thing that you’ve spotted on a recent trip? What do you enjoy the most about travel, and how often do you do it? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this. If you have a moment, drop by the comment section.
In Australia, This Costs The Patient Nothing. Doesn’t Matter If They Are A Citizen Or A Tourist
Happy to be corrected by an Aussie if I'm wrong. But my understanding is. As a New Zealander, I can get emergency care in Australia as part of a reciprocal arrangement (Apparently it covers UK residents as well). This doesn't apply to all nationalities, nor all injuries.
This Restaurant In Europe Doesn’t Allow Adidas Tracksuits
Strange. But because its Adidas, I think immediately think of Russian teens.
Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz (Austria)
The View From This McDonald's In Austria
That's about enough to make me want to eat McDonald's.
There's A Desserts-Only Mini McDonald's Outside My Hotel
Trash Cans In Amsterdam Have A Light To Tell You How Full They Are
London Heathrow Airpot Has A Charging Station With Outlets From Around The World
New Seoul Subway Trains Tell You How Crowded Each Cell Is By Color
Presumably this is an electronic sign, but it looks like a sticker to me.
There Is A Sauna At This Burger King In Helsinki
Wonder if this is the same one that Richard Ayoade went to in "Travel Man".
This Vending Machine In Germany Sells WiFi Codes Valid For One Day
Hmm.. many establishments provided free WiFi for their patrons nowadays.
This Bus Stop Library In Norway
This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36°C Tokyo Heat
Some Trash Cans In Barcelona Let You Shoot For 3 When Throwing Away Trash
They Have A Bench With A USB Port At A Train Station In Rural France
Gas Station In Tokyo - Fuel Pumps From Above
These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have QR Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree
DO NOT scan random QR codes. It could be a hacking/scamming effort. Please just listen to me on this one. 😣
Hotel In Europe Offers A Rent-A-Pet Fish For Single Travelers
Poor fish, shouldn't be in a bowl! According to experts, keeping fish in bowls is wrong for several reasons. Low surface to air ratio, no filters to clean the water and cramped space for the fish are some. Many cities across the world have banned fishbowls altogether. This includes Rome and Monza in Italy, most cities in Sweden and Mexico.
A Roundabout Inside A Tunnel In Norway
Sweden Has A Jam That Is Packaged Like A Big Sausage
In My Country, Greece, You Can Buy Water In Carton Containers
Australia Is Now Doing Missing Persons On Milk Bottles
There Is A Hotel In Madrid That Labels Room Items By Their Name
It would be better if they were in Spanish, as well as English.