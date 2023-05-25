In hindsight, it seems a bit silly to be surprised by the unexpected when traveling. After all, the entire point is to see and experience new things, otherwise, why spend all the time and money? So one should at least expect some amount of surprises and fortunately for all of us, these travelers made sure to document the unusual or unexpected things they encountered while traversing the globe. 

So, wherever you are, get comfortable and prepare to scroll through all the memorable little things tourists and travelers have run into, upvote the experiences that caught you by surprise, and be sure to comment your own stories. And if some of the things listed here are pretty normal where you are from, let us know!

#1

A Tram On The Stuttgart Rack Railway With A Trailer For Bikes. Stuttgart, Germany

A Tram On The Stuttgart Rack Railway With A Trailer For Bikes. Stuttgart, Germany

#2

Rainy Day In Ireland

Rainy Day In Ireland

#3

This Museum In Berlin Has "Touchable" Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People

This Museum In Berlin Has "Touchable" Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People

That’s very touching! I actually mean that!

Despite the dangers and discomfort, humans have been fascinated with travel for thousands of years. There are early Medieval examples from all over the world, while the earliest example is “Periplus of the Erythraean Sea,” which is a first-century text describing travel conditions, currents, and weather patterns throughout the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Less a piece of literature, it was more like a guide for merchants who were looking to travel in these areas, though it seems likely that any merchant with half a brain would still need to hire captains and sailors with experience. Currently, it’s not even known who authored the text or if it even had one author, as there is the possibility that it functioned more like a collection of different people’s experiences. 
#4

In Denmark, Some Of Our Light Signals Are Small Vikings

In Denmark, Some Of Our Light Signals Are Small Vikings

#5

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

#6

My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

Marco Polo is a more commonly known traveler, but he was not the only one of his contemporaries to write about his experiences. In China, one of Marco Polo’s many destinations, there were even writers who would make “day trip essays,” which would give readers some basic information about different locations that are, as the name suggests, a day’s travel away. However, these essays mainly focused on using the locations to provide some sort of moral lesson, which tells us that even a thousand years ago, people could not help from editorializing. 
#7

The Algerian Sahara By Night. With No Light Pollution, The Sky Is Truly Incredible

The Algerian Sahara By Night. With No Light Pollution, The Sky Is Truly Incredible

I spent four days camping out in the remote Algerian Sahara - just me and a local guide. I took a million photos but this was one of my favorites. Freezing cold at night, but free of all light pollution the sky was breathtakingly beautiful.

The whole world is incredible if we could just stop fighting over it and learn to cooperatively enjoy it!

#8

This McDonald's Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

This McDonald's Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

#9

This Tree In Morocco Is Filled With Real Goats Standing On It

This Tree In Morocco Is Filled With Real Goats Standing On It

Indeed, in the 16th century, traveling to what at the time was Persia (mostly modern Iran) and the Indian subcontinent was so popular, that these accounts were often put together into collections, so interested readers could just buy one book and compare. There were similar collections for Europe, though it was seen as less exotic than Asia, and often focused on a single region, such as the Italian peninsula. 
#10

In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

In Ireland we just shout thank you ul to the driver 🍀

#11

After 4 Days Of Trekking Over The Salkantay Pass To Get To Machu Picchu, I Woke Up Around 3:30 Am To Try To Get There Before The Rest Of The Tourists

After 4 Days Of Trekking Over The Salkantay Pass To Get To Machu Picchu, I Woke Up Around 3:30 Am To Try To Get There Before The Rest Of The Tourists

100% worth it for seeing the sunrise alone.

#12

My Buddy And I Got Our Faces On The Foam Of Our Beers In Ireland

My Buddy And I Got Our Faces On The Foam Of Our Beers In Ireland

As maritime technology developed, the means of transportation itself became a topic of interest. Similar to the travel vlogs of today, there was a lucrative niche describing the realities of ocean voyages and the various sights and experiences one could have. Of course, the average person on, say, a transatlantic ship had a much worse experience than a literate, generally wealthy traveler. 
#13

This Church Under Water In Italy

This Church Under Water In Italy

#14

This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala

This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala

#15

Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring That They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring That They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

This all goes to show that these travelers, documenting and photographing the things they saw are part of an ancient tradition. While we might think of Marco Polo’s writings as more highbrow, he probably would have used a camera, if he had the option, as a picture can really show you what a thousand words can’t. Hopefully, this list has put some wanderlust into you and there will be more interesting experiences from around the world for all of us to enjoy online. 
#16

This 2D Café We Visited In Seoul

This 2D Café We Visited In Seoul

#17

Here In Italy Bars Are Starting To Use Pasta As Straws To Reduce Plastic Use. Our Technology Amazes The World Another Time

Here In Italy Bars Are Starting To Use Pasta As Straws To Reduce Plastic Use. Our Technology Amazes The World Another Time

#18

One Of My Bucket List Items Was To Visit This Stunning Town Where The Houses Are Literally Under The Rock

One Of My Bucket List Items Was To Visit This Stunning Town Where The Houses Are Literally Under The Rock

Beautiful white houses line up the narrow streets of Setenil de Las Bodegas.

How have I not heard of this beautiful place before? I must be living under a rock-

#19

The Coffee I Ordered In Bosnia Came With A Complimentary Cigarette

The Coffee I Ordered In Bosnia Came With A Complimentary Cigarette

#20

Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

Lisboa is such a lovely town, and the Portuguese are so welcoming, even when I was butchering their beautiful language.

#21

The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife

The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife

Or……are there hookers on that street?

#22

Spotted The Hogwarts Express On My Trip To Scotland Last Year

Spotted The Hogwarts Express On My Trip To Scotland Last Year

#23

Wuppertal's Suspension Railway (Monorail), Germany

Wuppertal's Suspension Railway (Monorail), Germany

I just heard the sound of it trough the window of my doctors waiting room!

#24

Reusable McDonald's Containers In Paris

Reusable McDonald's Containers In Paris

Law makes it compulsory, for "on-site" meals. "To-go" containers are still disposable ones, but must be paper and cardboard, not plastic.

#25

In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Cards To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing

In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Cards To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing

#26

This Slide At The Berlin Mall

This Slide At The Berlin Mall

I don’t know why, like, it should be safe right? But I just.. wouldn’t… idk there’s something about it I don’t trust 🧐

#27

Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald's Serves Mcbaguettes

Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald's Serves Mcbaguettes

For those who like their break crunchy rather than chewy...

#28

These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I'm At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I'm At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

#29

This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

#30

My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th-Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th-Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

#31

Amsterdam Has Urinals Out In The Open On This Public Street

Amsterdam Has Urinals Out In The Open On This Public Street

People behind the windows must be pleased about that urinals placement

#32

In The Ancient Egypt, Cats Were Sacred Animals. It Seems That Nothing Has Changed Since Then

In The Ancient Egypt, Cats Were Sacred Animals. It Seems That Nothing Has Changed Since Then

#33

Green Train In Lower Silesia, Poland

Green Train In Lower Silesia, Poland

Wow! Can you pick salad for dinner?

#34

In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular

In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular

You can get free water in Rome too

#35

This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland

This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland

Are the ghosts married, the ball and chain?

#36

A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

Been there. Seen that! Strange city and culture!

#37

Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Cars

Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Cars

#38

Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

#39

Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark

Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark

#40

You Can Cross The Sahara By Hopping An Iron Ore Train

You Can Cross The Sahara By Hopping An Iron Ore Train

Totally sign me up for this gig!

#41

Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)

Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)

#42

Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale

Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale

#43

The View Of Iceland's Active Volcano Behind A Mountain, Seen From My Balcony Tonight

The View Of Iceland's Active Volcano Behind A Mountain, Seen From My Balcony Tonight

#44

These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone

These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone

#45

In Christchurch, NZ, The Tram Runs Through The Shopping Plaza

In Christchurch, NZ, The Tram Runs Through The Shopping Plaza

#46

Α Trireme At The Piraeus Port, Greece

Α Trireme At The Piraeus Port, Greece

#47

An Albino Turtle I Saw On My Vacation In Sri Lanka

An Albino Turtle I Saw On My Vacation In Sri Lanka

#48

This Building I Saw While On Vacation Is Made To Look Upside Down

This Building I Saw While On Vacation Is Made To Look Upside Down

#49

My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back

My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back

#50

My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation

My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation

#51

Giant Hives Hanging From The Ceiling Enclosed In A Glass Case With Outdoor Access At The “Home Of Bees” In Poyales Del Hoyo, Spain

Giant Hives Hanging From The Ceiling Enclosed In A Glass Case With Outdoor Access At The “Home Of Bees” In Poyales Del Hoyo, Spain

#52

Found A Statue In Rome With Bunny Socks

Found A Statue In Rome With Bunny Socks

#53

UPS In Italy Use These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In The Narrow Streets Of Rome

UPS In Italy Use These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In The Narrow Streets Of Rome

#54

Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami

Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami

#55

I Found This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh

I Found This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh

Someone ducked up the lights

#56

My Hotel In Hong Kong Includes This Local Phone To Use While In The City. It Even Works As A WiFi Hotspot

My Hotel In Hong Kong Includes This Local Phone To Use While In The City. It Even Works As A WiFi Hotspot

#57

The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland Is A Miniature Airport

The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland Is A Miniature Airport

#58

I Visited Antarctica Recently

I Visited Antarctica Recently

#59

Since There Are No Drivable Roads In Venice, They Use Boats To Deliver Packages

Since There Are No Drivable Roads In Venice, They Use Boats To Deliver Packages

They use boats for everything. Trash collection and ambulances too.

#60

This Supermarket In An Old Theatre In Venice, Italy

This Supermarket In An Old Theatre In Venice, Italy

Good way to preserve an old building!

#61

The Thinnest House In Amsterdam

The Thinnest House In Amsterdam

#62

My Hotel Room In Amsterdam Has A Mini Vending Machine Instead Of A Minibar

My Hotel Room In Amsterdam Has A Mini Vending Machine Instead Of A Minibar

#63

These Roman Columns Inside A Supermarket In Split, Croatia

These Roman Columns Inside A Supermarket In Split, Croatia

#64

A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

#65

This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie

This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie