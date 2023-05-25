So, wherever you are, get comfortable and prepare to scroll through all the memorable little things tourists and travelers have run into, upvote the experiences that caught you by surprise, and be sure to comment your own stories. And if some of the things listed here are pretty normal where you are from, let us know!

In hindsight, it seems a bit silly to be surprised by the unexpected when traveling. After all, the entire point is to see and experience new things, otherwise, why spend all the time and money? So one should at least expect some amount of surprises and fortunately for all of us, these travelers made sure to document the unusual or unexpected things they encountered while traversing the globe.

#1 A Tram On The Stuttgart Rack Railway With A Trailer For Bikes. Stuttgart, Germany

#2 Rainy Day In Ireland

#3 This Museum In Berlin Has "Touchable" Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People

Despite the dangers and discomfort, humans have been fascinated with travel for thousands of years. There are early Medieval examples from all over the world, while the earliest example is “Periplus of the Erythraean Sea,” which is a first-century text describing travel conditions, currents, and weather patterns throughout the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean. Less a piece of literature, it was more like a guide for merchants who were looking to travel in these areas, though it seems likely that any merchant with half a brain would still need to hire captains and sailors with experience. Currently, it’s not even known who authored the text or if it even had one author, as there is the possibility that it functioned more like a collection of different people’s experiences.

#4 In Denmark, Some Of Our Light Signals Are Small Vikings

#5 They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

#6 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

Marco Polo is a more commonly known traveler, but he was not the only one of his contemporaries to write about his experiences. In China, one of Marco Polo’s many destinations, there were even writers who would make “day trip essays,” which would give readers some basic information about different locations that are, as the name suggests, a day’s travel away. However, these essays mainly focused on using the locations to provide some sort of moral lesson, which tells us that even a thousand years ago, people could not help from editorializing.

#7 The Algerian Sahara By Night. With No Light Pollution, The Sky Is Truly Incredible I spent four days camping out in the remote Algerian Sahara - just me and a local guide. I took a million photos but this was one of my favorites. Freezing cold at night, but free of all light pollution the sky was breathtakingly beautiful.



#8 This McDonald's Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

#9 This Tree In Morocco Is Filled With Real Goats Standing On It

Indeed, in the 16th century, traveling to what at the time was Persia (mostly modern Iran) and the Indian subcontinent was so popular, that these accounts were often put together into collections, so interested readers could just buy one book and compare. There were similar collections for Europe, though it was seen as less exotic than Asia, and often focused on a single region, such as the Italian peninsula.

#10 In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

#11 After 4 Days Of Trekking Over The Salkantay Pass To Get To Machu Picchu, I Woke Up Around 3:30 Am To Try To Get There Before The Rest Of The Tourists 100% worth it for seeing the sunrise alone.



#12 My Buddy And I Got Our Faces On The Foam Of Our Beers In Ireland

As maritime technology developed, the means of transportation itself became a topic of interest. Similar to the travel vlogs of today, there was a lucrative niche describing the realities of ocean voyages and the various sights and experiences one could have. Of course, the average person on, say, a transatlantic ship had a much worse experience than a literate, generally wealthy traveler.

#13 This Church Under Water In Italy

#14 This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala

#15 Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring That They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

This all goes to show that these travelers, documenting and photographing the things they saw are part of an ancient tradition. While we might think of Marco Polo’s writings as more highbrow, he probably would have used a camera, if he had the option, as a picture can really show you what a thousand words can’t. Hopefully, this list has put some wanderlust into you and there will be more interesting experiences from around the world for all of us to enjoy online.

#16 This 2D Café We Visited In Seoul

#17 Here In Italy Bars Are Starting To Use Pasta As Straws To Reduce Plastic Use. Our Technology Amazes The World Another Time

#18 One Of My Bucket List Items Was To Visit This Stunning Town Where The Houses Are Literally Under The Rock Beautiful white houses line up the narrow streets of Setenil de Las Bodegas.



#19 The Coffee I Ordered In Bosnia Came With A Complimentary Cigarette

#20 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

#21 The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife

#22 Spotted The Hogwarts Express On My Trip To Scotland Last Year

#23 Wuppertal's Suspension Railway (Monorail), Germany

#24 Reusable McDonald's Containers In Paris

#25 In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Cards To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing

#26 This Slide At The Berlin Mall

#27 Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald's Serves Mcbaguettes

#28 These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I'm At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

#29 This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

#30 My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th-Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

#31 Amsterdam Has Urinals Out In The Open On This Public Street

#32 In The Ancient Egypt, Cats Were Sacred Animals. It Seems That Nothing Has Changed Since Then

#33 Green Train In Lower Silesia, Poland

#34 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular

#35 This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland

#36 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

#37 Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Cars

#38 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

#39 Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark

#40 You Can Cross The Sahara By Hopping An Iron Ore Train

#41 Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)

#42 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale

#43 The View Of Iceland's Active Volcano Behind A Mountain, Seen From My Balcony Tonight

#44 These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone

#45 In Christchurch, NZ, The Tram Runs Through The Shopping Plaza

#46 Α Trireme At The Piraeus Port, Greece

#47 An Albino Turtle I Saw On My Vacation In Sri Lanka

#48 This Building I Saw While On Vacation Is Made To Look Upside Down

#49 My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back

#50 My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation

#51 Giant Hives Hanging From The Ceiling Enclosed In A Glass Case With Outdoor Access At The “Home Of Bees” In Poyales Del Hoyo, Spain

#52 Found A Statue In Rome With Bunny Socks

#53 UPS In Italy Use These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In The Narrow Streets Of Rome

#54 Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami

#55 I Found This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh

#56 My Hotel In Hong Kong Includes This Local Phone To Use While In The City. It Even Works As A WiFi Hotspot

#57 The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland Is A Miniature Airport

#58 I Visited Antarctica Recently

#59 Since There Are No Drivable Roads In Venice, They Use Boats To Deliver Packages

#60 This Supermarket In An Old Theatre In Venice, Italy

#61 The Thinnest House In Amsterdam

#62 My Hotel Room In Amsterdam Has A Mini Vending Machine Instead Of A Minibar

#63 These Roman Columns Inside A Supermarket In Split, Croatia

#64 A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden