Man Wins $167 Million In Lottery, Gets Arrested 3 Days Later
Man with gray beard in orange prison uniform, arrest photo relating to lottery win and arrest three days later.
News, US

Man Wins $167 Million In Lottery, Gets Arrested 3 Days Later

“It’s going to be a good Mother’s Day,” that’s what James Shannon Farthing told local media right after winning the largest Powerball jackpot in Kentucky history. His prediction, however, would be false as his celebration was short-lived due to an unforeseen turn of events—being arrested by the police.

The 50-year-old Kentucky resident was apprehended last Wednesday (April 30) in Pinellas County, Florida, just three days after posing with a ceremonial check for his life-changing $167.3 million lottery win. 

Highlights
  • A man won Kentucky's largest Powerball jackpot of $167.3 million but was arrested just three days later in Florida.
  • James Farthing faces multiple charges including battery on a police officer.
  • Farthing was still on parole for serious prior offenses including drug charges.

James is now facing multiple charges—including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and violating parole—after being involved in an altercation at a resort where he turned violent on a guest and a member of the police.

“At least now he can afford a good lawyer,” one viewer wrote.

RELATED:

    Man gets arrested mere days after winning historic Kentucky Powerball jackpot

    Close-up of a hand holding a New York Powerball lottery ticket related to a man winning $167 million.

    Image credits: CBS New York (Not the actual photo)

    “We just kept looking at each other, saying, ‘Is this real?’” James asked his girlfriend when his ticket matched all five white balls, awarding him the Powerball jackpot on April 26.

    Struggling to believe his luck, James happily told his mother, Linda Grizzle, that they could finally afford to “pay off” their debt and live the life of their dreams.

    The pair excitedly opted to receive a lump sum payment of $77.3 million instead of the total $167.3 divided over 30 graduated annual payments.

    Police car with red and blue emergency lights flashing, related to man winning $167 million lottery and arrest news.

    Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Opting to receive the amount in one go comes with both pros and cons. On one hand, it allows winners to start investing their money and take advantage of compound interest or other forms of returns. 

    On the other, receiving payments over time provides people with a steady stream of income and protects those who may not be as money-savvy.

    In any case, it’s important to remember that lottery wins are considered wages for tax purposes, and are subject to state laws on the matter.

    Man holding $167 million lottery check with two women, celebrating big Powerball lottery win in Kentucky event.

    Image credits: KY Lottery/Facebook

    As informed by Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville, the win shattered previous records for the Powerball jackpot, with the previous largest being won in 2009 for $128.6 million.

    Clark’s Pump N Shop in Georgetown, where James bought the winning ticket, received over $37,000 for their role as sellers, as is the tradition with lottery prizes.

    James was arrested after getting into a violent altercation, and had prior drug-related offenses on his record

    Man with sunglasses holding lottery ticket during interview after winning $167 million in lottery and getting arrested days later

    Image credits: WKYT

    In a stunning reversal of fortune, however, James and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, would ruin their celebration by getting into a violent altercation on Tuesday night (April 29) at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

    Lottery ticket held by a man with a beard and tattoos, related to winning $167 million in lottery news.

    Image credits: WKYT

    Police were called to the scene after a report of a disturbance. When a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to intervene, James allegedly punched another guest and then kicked the responding officer, identified as Deputy Nicholas Aerostatico, in his “right cheek.”

    Man with gray beard and orange shirt in mugshot photo after winning lottery and getting arrested

    Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

    Fightmaster’s affidavit revealed that she tried to “fight the other patrons at the bar” while “yelling, screaming, and making incoherent statements.”

    As both James and his girlfriend were arrested, Police noticed that the incident was far from being an isolated event—it was a pattern in James’ life.

    Woman in an orange prison jumpsuit posing for a mugshot related to man wins $167 million lottery arrest story

    Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

    As it turns out, the lottery winner was still serving parole stemming from prior convictions in Kentucky, where he had faced charges including tampering with evidence, engaging in organized crime, drug-related offenses, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

    According to official data, his parole was not set to expire until August 2025.

    The lottery winner is being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida

    Man with tattoos wearing sunglasses and a colorful shirt, representing a lottery winner recently arrested.

    Image credits: James Farthing/Facebook

    James Farthing is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida. Jail records confirm his current charges as one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and one count of resisting arrest.

    Smiling man with gray beard wearing a black shirt and gold necklace after winning lottery, facing legal troubles soon after.

    Image credits: Kentucky Online Offender Lookup

    The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has not revealed further information on the case, including the identity and extent of the injuries sustained by the guest who was allegedly punched by James.

    As James’ legal troubles unfold, it remains unclear whether his share of the winnings will be  affected by restitution, fines, or further penalties tied to his parole violation.

    Man wearing black hoodie and cap kissing older woman on the cheek outside, related to lottery win and arrest news.

    Image credits: James Farthing/Facebook

    For now, the man who defied odds of nearly 1 in 292 million to win the Powerball jackpot is spending his days in a place far removed from what’s expected of a lottery winner: a jail cell.

    James is expected to appear in court later this week, although the exact date remains pending.

    “A fool and his money are soon parted.” Netizens took to social media to comment on the case

    Comment by Scott LeRose saying money can’t buy intelligence, related to man winning $167 million in lottery and getting arrested.

    Comment about man who wins $167 million in lottery and gets arrested, highlighting common sense despite wealth.

    Comment by Mike Bowling about lottery winners, discussing risks of winning large sums and financial irresponsibility.

    Comment on social media post about a man who wins $167 million in the lottery and gets arrested 3 days later, expressing skepticism about convicted criminals and lottery winnings.

    Screenshot of social media comment criticizing lottery winner, mentioning charges and portion of winnings.

    Comment about lottery curse referencing a man winning $167 million in lottery and getting arrested shortly after.

    Comment from Mary Carson about money not buying happiness, reflecting on a lottery win and arrest story.

    Comment from Lisa Marie Wallace expressing frustration about a lottery winner who got arrested shortly after winning $167 million.

    Comment on social media post questioning why a man who recently won $167 million in lottery always wins, showing frustration emoji.

    Comment text on social media stating there goes his winnings and expressing embarrassment about a man winning lottery and getting arrested.

    Social media comment discussing a man who wins $167 million in lottery and gets arrested days later.

    Comment about a man who wins $167 million in lottery and faces trouble soon after his win.

    Comment from user Zach Shirkey, labeled as Top Fan, reacting humorously to a story about a man winning $167 million in lottery and getting arrested three days later.

    Comment on social media screen showing text about a man rich enough to handle losing money after winning a lottery jackpot.

    Comment on social media about a man who won $167 million lottery and was arrested shortly after, mentioning bail money.

    Comment from Jenn Nicole Hunt about winning lottery money and not caring about consequences, referencing a large lottery win and arrest.

    Comment on social media post saying man wins lottery and gets arrested, reading "At least he has the money for an attorney" with laughing emoji.

    Comment discussing a man who won $167 million in lottery and the legal troubles he faces shortly after.

    Facebook comment from Cindy Bright debating a man who won $167 million in lottery and was arrested days later.

    Comment by Robert Griffin Sr. defending a lottery winner who has a troubled past but deserves his prize money.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
