Man Wins $167 Million In Lottery, Gets Arrested 3 Days Later

“It’s going to be a good Mother’s Day,” that’s what James Shannon Farthing told local media right after winning the largest Powerball jackpot in Kentucky history. His prediction, however, would be false as his celebration was short-lived due to an unforeseen turn of events—being arrested by the police.

The 50-year-old Kentucky resident was apprehended last Wednesday (April 30) in Pinellas County, Florida, just three days after posing with a ceremonial check for his life-changing $167.3 million lottery win.

Highlights A man won Kentucky's largest Powerball jackpot of $167.3 million but was arrested just three days later in Florida.

James Farthing faces multiple charges including battery on a police officer.

Farthing was still on parole for serious prior offenses including drug charges.

James is now facing multiple charges—including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and violating parole—after being involved in an altercation at a resort where he turned violent on a guest and a member of the police.

“At least now he can afford a good lawyer,” one viewer wrote.

Man gets arrested mere days after winning historic Kentucky Powerball jackpot

Image credits: CBS New York (Not the actual photo)

“We just kept looking at each other, saying, ‘Is this real?’” James asked his girlfriend when his ticket matched all five white balls, awarding him the Powerball jackpot on April 26.

Struggling to believe his luck, James happily told his mother, Linda Grizzle, that they could finally afford to “pay off” their debt and live the life of their dreams.

The pair excitedly opted to receive a lump sum payment of $77.3 million instead of the total $167.3 divided over 30 graduated annual payments.

Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Opting to receive the amount in one go comes with both pros and cons. On one hand, it allows winners to start investing their money and take advantage of compound interest or other forms of returns.

On the other, receiving payments over time provides people with a steady stream of income and protects those who may not be as money-savvy.

In any case, it’s important to remember that lottery wins are considered wages for tax purposes, and are subject to state laws on the matter.

Image credits: KY Lottery/Facebook

As informed by Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville, the win shattered previous records for the Powerball jackpot, with the previous largest being won in 2009 for $128.6 million.

Clark’s Pump N Shop in Georgetown, where James bought the winning ticket, received over $37,000 for their role as sellers, as is the tradition with lottery prizes.

James was arrested after getting into a violent altercation, and had prior drug-related offenses on his record

Image credits: WKYT

In a stunning reversal of fortune, however, James and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, would ruin their celebration by getting into a violent altercation on Tuesday night (April 29) at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Image credits: WKYT

Police were called to the scene after a report of a disturbance. When a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to intervene, James allegedly punched another guest and then kicked the responding officer, identified as Deputy Nicholas Aerostatico, in his “right cheek.”

Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Fightmaster’s affidavit revealed that she tried to “fight the other patrons at the bar” while “yelling, screaming, and making incoherent statements.”

As both James and his girlfriend were arrested, Police noticed that the incident was far from being an isolated event—it was a pattern in James’ life.

Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

As it turns out, the lottery winner was still serving parole stemming from prior convictions in Kentucky, where he had faced charges including tampering with evidence, engaging in organized crime, drug-related offenses, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

According to official data, his parole was not set to expire until August 2025.

The lottery winner is being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida

Image credits: James Farthing/Facebook

James Farthing is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida. Jail records confirm his current charges as one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and one count of resisting arrest.

Image credits: Kentucky Online Offender Lookup

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has not revealed further information on the case, including the identity and extent of the injuries sustained by the guest who was allegedly punched by James.

As James’ legal troubles unfold, it remains unclear whether his share of the winnings will be affected by restitution, fines, or further penalties tied to his parole violation.

Image credits: James Farthing/Facebook

For now, the man who defied odds of nearly 1 in 292 million to win the Powerball jackpot is spending his days in a place far removed from what’s expected of a lottery winner: a jail cell.

James is expected to appear in court later this week, although the exact date remains pending.

“A fool and his money are soon parted.” Netizens took to social media to comment on the case

