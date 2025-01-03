Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot
Work & Money

Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us make our resolutions in the first days of the new year – and then, as time flies away, we gradually adjust them, removing obviously unrealistic goals. However, why not adjust your plans at the very beginning of the year? For example, after reading this post, I believe many will want to add a new resolution – buy at least one lottery ticket.

At least some random Aussie has already turned out to be damn lucky – the ticket they bought just recently brought them a hefty jackpot of $20 million in the last draw. Sounds tempting, doesn’t it? Okay, let’s go on with more details.

More info: Ozlotteries

RELATED:

    Someone in Australia has recently hit a $20M lottery jackpot after simply buying a ticket at a gas station

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: jackmac34 / Pixabay (not the actual photo)

    The very first Powerball lottery draw in 2025 brought luck to one first-division winner and two second-division winners with over $241K amounts each

    The first Powerball Australia lottery draw of 2025 took place this Thursday, and a jackpot of $20M was at stake. And so it happened that the jackpot was immediately hit! The winning ticket was bought at a petrol station at Woolworths Petrol-Prestons in south-west Sydney. In other words, the lucky person filled their car with gas and their account with 20 million!

    Yes, exactly 20 million – because while winnings in this lottery are taxable in the US, they are not taxed in Australia. So now the number of multimillionaires among Aussies has increased by one person. And by the way, they are not the only lucky person in this drawing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: Waldemar / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Two second division winners both pocketed $241,154.45, while almost 57 third division winners became richer by over $10.5K. If you participated in this drawing – please hurry up and check your tickets. The winning combination was 21, 27, 9, 22, 15, 18 and 8. The Powerball was 19. Who knows, maybe you are also among the winners?

    By the way, this is the first record of 2025, but not the biggest individual win in the history of Powerball Australia. In February last year, a record jackpot of $200M was hit – and by two winners at once. Accordingly, each became richer by as much as a hundred million.

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The record win in the history of lotteries brought the lucky man in California $2.04 billion

    Interestingly, the biggest win in the history of lotteries also belongs to Powerball – only American. On November 7, 2022, a ticket purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California, brought Edwin Castro $2.04 billion. The lucky winner was offered the winnings in equal shares over 30 years, but he refused, preferring to take the $997.6 million at once.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And almost a year later, in October 2023, another lucky Powerball ticket was purchased in California, bringing $1.765 billion – the second largest jackpot in the history of lotteries. And the winner also refused the annuity, preferring everything at once. So, as we can see, the still-unnamed lucky Aussie is a real pauper compared to Mr. Castro…

    However, twenty million dollars is already a very impressive amount, although many people on Facebook were quite ironic about the winner. “20 million… barely a house these days,” one of the responders wrote sarcastically, hinting at the incredible high cost of real estate in Australia in recent years.

    Although, of course, the author of this comment is exaggerating. Yes, Australian real estate prices have skyrocketed, but still, according to the latest report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the average price of a house in the country today is $959,300. That is, the winner can buy as many as 20 average houses. Or just one – but a very luxurious one.

    And yet, despite some sarcastic comments, most people are simply happy for the nameless winner. Some are even upset that they didn’t take the risk of buying a ticket. “OMG – I did not have a ticket!” someone wittily added. “I saved $29 but lost $20 million.” By the way, $20 is also my personal record lottery win. And what about you, our dear readers?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens mostly were just glad for the lucky Aussie, and some folks even regretted not buying a ticket themselves

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Lucky Australian Becomes $20M Richer Overnight After Winning The Powerball Jackpot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone else get slightly irritated by lottery winners that say, "It WOn't chAngE mY LifE"? My first thought is always, wtf are you playing it for then?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone else get slightly irritated by lottery winners that say, "It WOn't chAngE mY LifE"? My first thought is always, wtf are you playing it for then?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda