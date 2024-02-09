People Believe This Wild Brawl At Walmart Looks Like It Was Taken From A Post-Apocalyptic Film

ADVERTISEMENT

An altercation between shoppers turned into a wild physical fight at a self-checkout area of an unknown Walmart store in the United States. Video footage of the brawl has gone viral, depicting a scene that looks like it was taken from a WWE fight event.

The clip, which started to circulate this week, shows a couple of shoppers arguing about something before everyone around them decides to join the fight and start throwing fists at each other.

In a matter of seconds, all hell breaks loose, with people punching other customers in the head, pushing each other against the shopping cars, and kicking those who had fallen to the floor.

Image credits: Walmart Corporate

A woman in a blue leotard can be seen grabbing one of the agitated fighters by her arms, seemingly in an attempt to calm her down and prevent her from rejoining the brawl.

At one point, a woman wearing a head scarf hits a shopper and demands another combatant to “bring it.”

After some time, the brawl finally began to die down, and the violent customers went their separate ways.

Image credits: Mrgunsngear

Image credits: Mrgunsngear

The video, uploaded by user Mrgunsngear on X (formerly known as Twitter), also shows a group of bystanders witnessing the fight, including a child.



What triggered the melee remains unknown.

Addressing the viral clip, viewed over 1.8 million times, Walmart told Newsweek: “The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Violence in our stores is never tolerated.”

Image credits: Mrgunsngear

Hundreds of users commented on the video (captioned, “When is the last time you went to a Walmart in an American city?”), surprised by the similarities between what should’ve been a normal shopping day and a Hollywood film’s action sequence.

“Walmart should be renamed Thunder Dome,” one user wrote in an apparent reference to the 1985 post-apocalyptic film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

“I have relatives that live in Columbus, OH. Everyone calls the local Walmart ‘Killmart,’” another person said.

Someone else joked: “Ours doesn’t have these entertainment events.”

“They don’t charge to watch the fights yet, so…” wrote another.

Watch the video below

The retailer has simulated a battlefield on multiple occasions in the past. Last year, a clip that resurfaced from an October 2022 brawl between a group of approximately 20 shoppers near a Ferguson, Missouri, store’s self-checkout area sparked concern online.

Some of the fighters shown in the video were armed with weapons, including a fire extinguisher. On a more bizarre note, one of the women in the chaotic fight can be seen taking off her shoe and chasing someone to hit them in the head with her makeshift weapon.

What triggered the violent altercation remains unknown



Image credits: NYP

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said the wild brawl broke out after a smaller incident was settled by staff.

Another chaotic clip posted in 2021 shows that a Walmart security worker hit a customer after the shopper apparently spat on him.

The chaotic scene is the latest in a string of violent events that have unfolded at different Walmart stores in the US

Image credits: __justkeith

Sometimes, the causes of these violent episodes are products that are either sold for only a limited period of time or that are brand-new. In 2020, a fight broke out between two shoppers at a Walmart store near Charlotte after two women were allegedly competing to get their hands on a gaming console.

While the fight initially started as a verbal dispute, it turned violent in minutes, resulting in one of the women getting kicked in the face.

People were equally perplexed and horrified by the violent scene

