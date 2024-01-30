Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud
News

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart has been making loads of headlines lately, and not in a good way.

In recent news related to the retail giant, a female worker was seen in a brawl against a sneaky woman scamming people in need.

A viral video posted to TikTok by One Cute Couponer (@one_cute_couponer) saw the Walmart employee in question calling out the grifter at a self-checkout for a return scam involving baby essentials like formula and diapers, intended for the needy but later returned for profit.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, the Walmart worker was seen accusing the dishonest woman of quickly returning the items.

A viral video posted to TikTok saw a Walmart worker calling a woman out for a return scam involving baby essentials

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

Image credits: Walmart Corporate

The employee could be heard saying: “You do it all the time. You turn around and you return it. You’re ripping my customers off.”

The worker was then seen turning to another employee to say: “You need to escort them out because they’ve been in here for a while getting them to pay for their stuff.”

Later on, the alleged chiseler was filmed attempting to offer up a counterargument, in which we could not quite make out what was being said.

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: onecutecouponer

The Walmart employee, however, went on to continue to call out the problematic behavior of the fake shopper while pushing for her to leave the premises. 

The worker said: “It’s a complete scam. Let’s go,” before turning her attention to other customers in the Walmart. 

She continued: “Don’t ever buy groceries for anybody in the store. It is a scam. Cause they turn around and they return it. Thank you so much.”

In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, the Walmart worker was seen accusing the dishonest woman of quickly returning the items

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

Image credits: onecutecouponer

A TikTok user commented: “It’s good she called them out.”

Another person wrote: “This is true! Several times, I have had women w babies ask me to buy formula n diapers.”  

A separate individual chimed in: “The fact that some people cannot afford groceries and are then asked to take advantage of someone’s generosity.”

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

Image credits: onecutecouponer

According to Fraud.net, return fraud is a scam that occurs when a person purchases an item from a retail store with the intent to return it immediately or use duplicate receipts to get money back. It is the act of defrauding a retail store via the return process. Fraudsters commit this crime in various ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, a coordinated refund fraud scheme had cost online retailers like Walmart and Amazon millions, Business Insider (BI) reported.

At the time, a Walmart spokesperson told BI: “We’re constantly monitoring for scams and working to mitigate abuse and fraud.”

The alleged chiseler was filmed attempting to offer up a counterargument

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

Image credits: onecutecouponer

Watch the viral video below

@onecutecouponer What do you think is going on?? 😳 #fyp #viral #situation ♬ original sound – One Cute Couponer

And just last week, four people were accused of cloning Walmart gift cards before allegedly spending thousands of dollars on luxury items after scamming their victims.

More than 1,000 people were victims of the sophisticated plot, The Sun reported. 

The gift card scam is nothing new to Walmart, as a recent investigation revealed that a man in Virginia, USA, orchestrated a scheme involving $7 million in fraudulently obtained retailer’s token certificates, Market Realist reported.

“Makes me so angry,” a person penned on TikTok

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

10

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda. She is a journalist from Geneva, Switzerland. Growing up in a multi-cultural family, Andréa has spent a lot of time abroad, studying and travelling, nourishing her curiousity for other people's culture. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and feminism. Andréa is a dog person, and is particularly fond of Karl, her Doberman.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for scamming mega corporations; take as much as you can from places like Wal-Mart, as they're just one of many bleeding the communities where they are. That said, take FROM THE CORPORATIONS, not from one's fellow community. The woman in this video though, shame; using her baby to basically steal from the people around her that are struggling too. Again, steal from the mega corps, not our fellow commoners.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ccassady avatar
clairebear
clairebear
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't afford to buy food and essentials for your baby, what the hell are you doing having one?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, religion and cultural pressures often override peoples' basic common sense. In addition, people who have zero clue that there, genuinely, is next to zero social welfare structure (especially in republican held states) after they have been brainwashed, now baby in hand, and the churches operate like the captalist business they attempt to hide and offer next to no help when push comes to shove. In this clip, the woman is Latina and, most likely, a victim of Catholic brainwashing: no condoms and a woman's body is there for popping out as many tiny Catholics as possible.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
equine_job avatar
Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't like tiktoks with giant faces complaining about things. But now you seem to be putting up tiktoks that mock and shame poor people. Please just don't post tiktoks. I don't think anyone here likes them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for scamming mega corporations; take as much as you can from places like Wal-Mart, as they're just one of many bleeding the communities where they are. That said, take FROM THE CORPORATIONS, not from one's fellow community. The woman in this video though, shame; using her baby to basically steal from the people around her that are struggling too. Again, steal from the mega corps, not our fellow commoners.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ccassady avatar
clairebear
clairebear
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't afford to buy food and essentials for your baby, what the hell are you doing having one?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, religion and cultural pressures often override peoples' basic common sense. In addition, people who have zero clue that there, genuinely, is next to zero social welfare structure (especially in republican held states) after they have been brainwashed, now baby in hand, and the churches operate like the captalist business they attempt to hide and offer next to no help when push comes to shove. In this clip, the woman is Latina and, most likely, a victim of Catholic brainwashing: no condoms and a woman's body is there for popping out as many tiny Catholics as possible.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
equine_job avatar
Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't like tiktoks with giant faces complaining about things. But now you seem to be putting up tiktoks that mock and shame poor people. Please just don't post tiktoks. I don't think anyone here likes them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda