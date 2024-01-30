“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart has been making loads of headlines lately, and not in a good way.

In recent news related to the retail giant, a female worker was seen in a brawl against a sneaky woman scamming people in need.

A viral video posted to TikTok by One Cute Couponer (@one_cute_couponer) saw the Walmart employee in question calling out the grifter at a self-checkout for a return scam involving baby essentials like formula and diapers, intended for the needy but later returned for profit.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, the Walmart worker was seen accusing the dishonest woman of quickly returning the items.

Image credits: Walmart Corporate

The employee could be heard saying: “You do it all the time. You turn around and you return it. You’re ripping my customers off.”

The worker was then seen turning to another employee to say: “You need to escort them out because they’ve been in here for a while getting them to pay for their stuff.”

Later on, the alleged chiseler was filmed attempting to offer up a counterargument, in which we could not quite make out what was being said.

Image credits: onecutecouponer

The Walmart employee, however, went on to continue to call out the problematic behavior of the fake shopper while pushing for her to leave the premises.

The worker said: “It’s a complete scam. Let’s go,” before turning her attention to other customers in the Walmart.

She continued: “Don’t ever buy groceries for anybody in the store. It is a scam. Cause they turn around and they return it. Thank you so much.”

Image credits: onecutecouponer

A TikTok user commented: “It’s good she called them out.”

Another person wrote: “This is true! Several times, I have had women w babies ask me to buy formula n diapers.”

A separate individual chimed in: “The fact that some people cannot afford groceries and are then asked to take advantage of someone’s generosity.”

Image credits: onecutecouponer

According to Fraud.net, return fraud is a scam that occurs when a person purchases an item from a retail store with the intent to return it immediately or use duplicate receipts to get money back. It is the act of defrauding a retail store via the return process. Fraudsters commit this crime in various ways.

Last year, a coordinated refund fraud scheme had cost online retailers like Walmart and Amazon millions, Business Insider (BI) reported.

At the time, a Walmart spokesperson told BI: “We’re constantly monitoring for scams and working to mitigate abuse and fraud.”

Image credits: onecutecouponer

Watch the viral video below

And just last week, four people were accused of cloning Walmart gift cards before allegedly spending thousands of dollars on luxury items after scamming their victims.

More than 1,000 people were victims of the sophisticated plot, The Sun reported.

The gift card scam is nothing new to Walmart, as a recent investigation revealed that a man in Virginia, USA, orchestrated a scheme involving $7 million in fraudulently obtained retailer’s token certificates, Market Realist reported.

