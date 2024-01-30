“It’s A Complete Scam:” Woman Slammed By Walmart Employee For Committing Return Fraud
Walmart has been making loads of headlines lately, and not in a good way.
In recent news related to the retail giant, a female worker was seen in a brawl against a sneaky woman scamming people in need.
A viral video posted to TikTok by One Cute Couponer (@one_cute_couponer) saw the Walmart employee in question calling out the grifter at a self-checkout for a return scam involving baby essentials like formula and diapers, intended for the needy but later returned for profit.
In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, the Walmart worker was seen accusing the dishonest woman of quickly returning the items.
A viral video posted to TikTok saw a Walmart worker calling a woman out for a return scam involving baby essentials
Image credits: Walmart Corporate
The employee could be heard saying: “You do it all the time. You turn around and you return it. You’re ripping my customers off.”
The worker was then seen turning to another employee to say: “You need to escort them out because they’ve been in here for a while getting them to pay for their stuff.”
Later on, the alleged chiseler was filmed attempting to offer up a counterargument, in which we could not quite make out what was being said.
Image credits: onecutecouponer
The Walmart employee, however, went on to continue to call out the problematic behavior of the fake shopper while pushing for her to leave the premises.
The worker said: “It’s a complete scam. Let’s go,” before turning her attention to other customers in the Walmart.
She continued: “Don’t ever buy groceries for anybody in the store. It is a scam. Cause they turn around and they return it. Thank you so much.”
In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, the Walmart worker was seen accusing the dishonest woman of quickly returning the items
Image credits: onecutecouponer
A TikTok user commented: “It’s good she called them out.”
Another person wrote: “This is true! Several times, I have had women w babies ask me to buy formula n diapers.”
A separate individual chimed in: “The fact that some people cannot afford groceries and are then asked to take advantage of someone’s generosity.”
Image credits: onecutecouponer
According to Fraud.net, return fraud is a scam that occurs when a person purchases an item from a retail store with the intent to return it immediately or use duplicate receipts to get money back. It is the act of defrauding a retail store via the return process. Fraudsters commit this crime in various ways.
Last year, a coordinated refund fraud scheme had cost online retailers like Walmart and Amazon millions, Business Insider (BI) reported.
At the time, a Walmart spokesperson told BI: “We’re constantly monitoring for scams and working to mitigate abuse and fraud.”
The alleged chiseler was filmed attempting to offer up a counterargument
Image credits: onecutecouponer
Watch the viral video below
@onecutecouponer What do you think is going on?? 😳 #fyp #viral #situation ♬ original sound – One Cute Couponer
And just last week, four people were accused of cloning Walmart gift cards before allegedly spending thousands of dollars on luxury items after scamming their victims.
More than 1,000 people were victims of the sophisticated plot, The Sun reported.
The gift card scam is nothing new to Walmart, as a recent investigation revealed that a man in Virginia, USA, orchestrated a scheme involving $7 million in fraudulently obtained retailer’s token certificates, Market Realist reported.
“Makes me so angry,” a person penned on TikTok
I'm all for scamming mega corporations; take as much as you can from places like Wal-Mart, as they're just one of many bleeding the communities where they are. That said, take FROM THE CORPORATIONS, not from one's fellow community. The woman in this video though, shame; using her baby to basically steal from the people around her that are struggling too. Again, steal from the mega corps, not our fellow commoners.
If you can't afford to buy food and essentials for your baby, what the hell are you doing having one?
Unfortunately, religion and cultural pressures often override peoples' basic common sense. In addition, people who have zero clue that there, genuinely, is next to zero social welfare structure (especially in republican held states) after they have been brainwashed, now baby in hand, and the churches operate like the captalist business they attempt to hide and offer next to no help when push comes to shove. In this clip, the woman is Latina and, most likely, a victim of Catholic brainwashing: no condoms and a woman's body is there for popping out as many tiny Catholics as possible.Load More Replies...
Sadly there are states in America where women don't have the right to end unwanted pregnancies, leaving them with a choice between keeping a child they may not be able to afford, and surrendering that child with all of the attendant emotional anguish, grief, social and family disapproval. If the biological father refuses to terminate his rights, surrendering the baby means doing so knowing that they will be unadoptable, instead going into an overburdened and underfunded fostercare system where they will be unloved, and at high risk of abuse and neglect. The question should be "Why are we as a society accepting laws that force women to continue unwanted pregnancies, but make no provision to support the children that inevitably result?"
Like I said, republican lead states...full of brainwashing religious nutbags that see it as their right to force others to follow their doctorine.
People don't always choose to become pregnant, and even if they do, a lot of awful things can happen in nine months that aren't necessarily their fault, but can still upend their economical situation.
We don't like tiktoks with giant faces complaining about things. But now you seem to be putting up tiktoks that mock and shame poor people. Please just don't post tiktoks. I don't think anyone here likes them
