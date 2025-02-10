35 People Share The Conspiracy Hills That They Will Die On
Put on your tin foil hat (but like, a stylish one) because we're diving into the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories that don't sound completely bonkers! Forget about typical "the earth is flat" or "lizard people run the government" theories – these are the kind that make you go "wait... that actually makes sense?" From corporate sneakiness that feels way too real (looking at you, suspiciously tiny women's pockets) to tech companies playing puppet master with our relationships, these theories live in that delicious grey area between skepticism and "hold up, they might be onto something."
Whether it's ancient mysteries, modern marketing manipulation, or the sneaky ways big industries maintain their power, these 35 theories have enough circumstantial evidence to make even the biggest skeptic scratch their head and say "well, maybe..." Don't blame us if you start rethinking everything you thought was true...
The recommended food pyramid is created by the FDA, but the fda is funded by a lot of certain food industries, poultry, dairy, etc. they in turn made the recommended nutrition based off of their funding by these companies, and not based on a well balanced diet.
That's not even a conspiracy theory, the grains and dairy industries were well-documented as having funded the food pyramid to put their items in the "most essential" categories back in the 1980s...
Disney absolutely believed that Hillary Clinton was going to win the 2016 election, so they started building her animatronic for the Hall of Presidents well in advance, and after trump pulled off a victory, instead of starting from scratch they just kinda made a couple half-assed adjustments to the Hillary model and put it up on stage.
That in very ancient times people were gigantic and shrunk with the ages. And that those giants built mysterious structures such as stone henge. No real reason to believe it I just like it.
The reason Disney came out with a movie called "Frozen" was so that when you Googled "Disney frozen" you would get information about the movie and not websites talking about Walt Disney's body being frozen.
Women’s pants pockets are significantly smaller than men’s pants pockets to encourage us to buy handbags and purses.
That your phones microphone is constantly "hot" and its listening for key words to target advertising.
Most glaring instance where this happened to me was when I walked into a colleagues office. He had just gotten a standing desk, but one that goes on top of his existing desk rather than a standalone (pun?) Model. That's important to note.
I said "Nice standing desk, when did you get that?". "Thanks, just today." He replied.
That was literally all that was said about the desk. We talked about work related stuff and as I walked out and checked my phone, there was an ad on Facebook for that EXACT model of standing desk.
I have never owned one, wanted one, or googled one before. Yet there it was on my feed. Tin foil hat be damned, they listen in.
Mostly AI doing that. Honestly AI has infested way too much of the internet and how it works. Up to and including "news stories" written by AI that are filled to the brim with comments from AI bots designed to reply to news stories.
This is the smallest conspiracy ever, but - you know how when you pull a tissue out of a box, there's this dust that comes out from the tissue when it scrapes the perforated edge? I swear it's designed like that so that the dust makes you sneeze. And then suddenly you need more tissues...
Rise up against BIG TISSUE!
Everyone I tell about this tells me I'm overreacting and it's just a conspiracy. But I strongly believe large companies who use eco friendly products around customers only do it to make themselves look good, and to make the customer feel like pollution is their fault when they use for example, plastic straws. When in reality using eco friendly straws barely dents the amount of pollution the company itself makes behind the scenes.
Planned Obsolescence (if it's still a conspiracy theory). Why does my phone suddenly develop unseen issues when the new one is released? It's not a coincidence. And who even asked for these tech companies to release a new phone every year? We live in a time where technology is now growing at a rather slower pace compared to the 2000s when there was rapid innovation. It's not like my current phone is getting crappier in one year, but wait, IT IS!
Applies to phones, tablets, smartwatches, basically most (rather expensive) internet-connected devices receiving updates.
All the UFO sightings throughout history are just humans from the future on a time traveling safari meant to observe how we were in the past.
They are supposed to keep out of sight, but because of human/mechanical errors there have been hiccups with their cloaking which have resulted in being seen. That's why there have always been so many reports of them throughout history, but there has never been an attack. It's just us.
Also the reason why we don't see many as many examples of UFOs now even through pretty much everyone has a camera is because people are not that interested in this time period since we already document aspects of human life all the time.
Consumerism is a massive hoax hiding in plain sight. A handful of sly and powerful exploiters have tricked billions of people into believing they need to constantly buy things to survive. For most Westerners, endless consumption has become an unqestioned state of being. Billions of people have voluntary enslaved themselves because they cannot stop craving "more."
If people abruptly stopped buying everything except the necessities, it would cause more damage than World War I and II combined. Most of the world's countries would cease to be.
On principle I never buy anything that's labelled as "must-have" or watch anything labelled "must-see". I never respondent to unsolicited advertising.
The Reddit search function is intentionally bad (or not purposely bad but they know how to fix it but refuse to) to encourage more new posts.
Apple started the meme about AirPods being expensive as a marketing ploy.
Cops go on Waze and leave random police sightings to cause people to slow without actually having to stay and check on people.
Lotteries are actually traps for timetravelers.
That the CIA post this question every time so they know what the general public suspect.
One of my favorites is that the government was behind #ThrowbackThursday in order to get us to digitize and upload pictures that they would not have had access to in order to improve age progression/facial recognition algorithms.
The Oil and Coal industries invested heavily in killing off nuclear power as an attractive alternative. These days we have reactor designs many times safer than other methods of generating power, and the waste issue is something that could be fixed with sufficient investment.
I dunno if it's a "conspiracy theory" at this point, but a lot of people still don't acknowledge that your internet searches and social media profiles area absolutely being used as training models by major IT companies. I was a drunk college student and had access to them to run AI training, if you still think you're "off the grid" you're an idiot. Being frank, it's not a big deal if you don't have dark shit to hide, those people are too busy building the new technological world to care what you look at. But don't delude yourself to think people don't have access to anything you do on the internet.
And that Area 51 is a publicity stunt by the government to hide the real testing facility.
The "Ballistic Missile Threat" that was sent to Hawaiian's cell phones saying, "seek shelter this is not a drill," that was later deemed a mistake, was a real missile that was intercepted before impact.
There was a dude that invented a car that runs on water, he stated multiple times he would not die from natural causes and that if he dies to investigate it. A year away from putting his cars into mass production he died. Before he died he said that oil companies have threatened his life. (I got this info from my dad a couple months ago but look the dude up, search like water car or whatever)
Edit: Amazing responses! From what some people are saying it might be a little bit of a hyperbole to say water car but still an amazing story!
All those DNA ancestor sites are giving the government your DNA for their record
Obviously. No problem with this - it will make it easier to identify criminals and victims.
It came to mind that women's makeup is actually secretly damaging their skin so when they see it, they'd be convinced to buy more makeup.
Edit: This blew up. Now my highest upvoted comment is about women's beauty products being a scam. Thank you all.
As I like to point out, I've not used makeup since my early teens (barely used it then; never liked how it feels) and look how most people assume a 20-something looks without makeup at 43.
Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated by the FBI.
Before he even died he was sent a threatening letter from the FBI that basically said stop doing you’re doing or we’ll expose your cheating to your wife. There had been another man called Raul that James Earl Ray had met before who he claimed was deeply involved in the case, he even asserted he didn’t personally shoot King but may have been involved in the assassination unknowingly. Heck even the King family doesn’t believe that James Earl Ray killed King. There’s still more other info online about this than I wanna talk about but honestly from the point of view of the FBI at that time, it makes sense to kill King, he was becoming a big influence in the black community and so to combat that, they could’ve easily killed him and set someone else up like Ray to take the fall
JFK was only wounded by LHO's bullet. He was actually killed by a Secret Service agent's bullet accidentally, which is why there was such an obvious cover-up.
LHO's bullet was a full-metal jacket bullet which hit JFK in the throat before ricocheting into Governor Connally.
The bullet which blew up half of JFK's head was almost certainly a hollow-point bullet. Instead of continuing its trajectory like a FMJ would, the hollow point expands after the first object that it hits - which was JFK's head.
There was one (known) weapon in play which was using hollow-point bullets that day - it was a sub machine gun which did not have the safety on and was operated by George Hickey.
In the melee after LHO's shots were fired, the theory is that Hickey accidentally discharged his weapon and killed the President.
The Secret Service could never let anyone know that they had accidentally killed the President, hence their behavior in the aftermath.
We live in a simulation, however, the code is constantly being upgraded. In 'olden times', there were plenty of bugs that were easy to exploit if you knew where to look, thus things like miracles and magic were basically hackers doin' what they do.
(OK, I don't really believe this is true. I just like it)
Human cloning has already been done or attempted. We cloned a sheep named dolly in 1996, and humans aren't that much different to sheep in their early blastocyst or embryonic development. Some government agency has probably cloned a human and are watching over that person right now.
The government experiments on the mentally insane because no one will believe someone with that kind of medical history.
There’s an underground PR firm that helps celebrities fake their own death to escape the harshness of the limelight or if they feel like their life is in danger.
i.e Tupac, Biggie, Paul Walker, etc.
There's a conspiracy theory that Flight 93 was shot down by hastily-scrambled jet fighters and/or missiles, in the interest of public safety, and that the government made up the relatively wholesome "the passengers decided to fight the hijackers and sacrifice themselves" story to keep up morale. I don't know whether it happened or not, but I can entirely believe it might be true.
That there are monsters in the ocean. We have only discovered 5% of our worlds ocean and I truly believe there is something hiding down there.
Edit: turns out it's like 9 or 10% now.
the art world is basically a lowkey way for rich people and companies to launder money, which is why the stupidest most odd of paintings randomly go for hundreds of millions of dollars.