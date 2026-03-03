97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)
Nothing feels original anymore—at least, that’s what everyone keeps saying. Everywhere you look it’s a reboot, a remake, or, as the internet recently decided to call it, “reheated nachos.” After a while, it really can start to seem like we’re all trapped in one giant echo chamber, repeating the same thoughts in slightly different fonts.
But there’s one subreddit that proves originality is still alive and kicking, though perhaps in a slightly unconventional way. It’s called r/BrandNewSentence and it collects those rare moments when someone posts something that has absolutely never been said before in human history. And they’re usually hilarious, unhinged, or both.
We’ve rounded up some of the best examples that’ll remind you people can still surprise each other.
This post may include affiliate links.
...we've Specially Formulated This Moisturizer For Your Left Elbow
"Righteously Jacked Proselytizers"
I Fear The Burden Of All Those Carrots Has Broken Him
Can't Wait For Devito's Next Role
You Can't Have That
"I Fought In Vietnam. Saw Unspeakable Horrors. And For The Last 30 Years Everyone‘S Called Me Cheese"
Monocle Popping Gay Commie Propaganda
Man Mum
They Blllrah Baoh
"The Truth Stood Behind Me, Silent, While I Handed You Something Prettier"
"When You Lose The Remote You Lose Trust In Everyone"
An American Woman Living With An African Tribe In Scotland
But Soup Is Circular
A Protective Wall Between My Skin And The Outside World
She Hadn't Made A Milkshake In Years For Fear That The Would Return
Because my milkshakes bring ALL the boys to the yard. 🥤
"If You Receive A Bribe, Include It In Your Income."
The "Slav Squat" May Have A Biomechanical Basis
"Saw A Wild Boar Steal A Bag From International Pop Superstar Shakira"
Handsome Man But Why No Hair
“Where Can I Buy Cheese To Impress A German Man?”
Oh No My Moths
Not All Ghosts Are Small Victorian Children
“I Can’t [be Gone] Before I Smell This Bird”
Looks like a woodpecker/cockatiel hybrid, right down to the orange cheek patches. Wild.