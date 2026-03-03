We’ve rounded up some of the best examples that’ll remind you people can still surprise each other.

But there’s one subreddit that proves originality is still alive and kicking, though perhaps in a slightly unconventional way. It’s called r/BrandNewSentence and it collects those rare moments when someone posts something that has absolutely never been said before in human history. And they’re usually hilarious , unhinged, or both.

Nothing feels original anymore—at least, that’s what everyone keeps saying. Everywhere you look it’s a reboot, a remake, or, as the internet recently decided to call it, “reheated nachos.” After a while, it really can start to seem like we’re all trapped in one giant echo chamber, repeating the same thoughts in slightly different fonts.

#1 ...we've Specially Formulated This Moisturizer For Your Left Elbow

#2 "Righteously Jacked Proselytizers"

#3 I Fear The Burden Of All Those Carrots Has Broken Him

#4 Can't Wait For Devito's Next Role

#5 You Can't Have That

#6 "I Fought In Vietnam. Saw Unspeakable Horrors. And For The Last 30 Years Everyone‘S Called Me Cheese"

#7 Monocle Popping Gay Commie Propaganda

#8 Man Mum

#9 They Blllrah Baoh

#10 "The Truth Stood Behind Me, Silent, While I Handed You Something Prettier"

#11 "When You Lose The Remote You Lose Trust In Everyone"

#12 An American Woman Living With An African Tribe In Scotland

#13 But Soup Is Circular

#14 A Protective Wall Between My Skin And The Outside World

#15 She Hadn't Made A Milkshake In Years For Fear That The Would Return

#16 "If You Receive A Bribe, Include It In Your Income."

#17 The "Slav Squat" May Have A Biomechanical Basis

#18 "Saw A Wild Boar Steal A Bag From International Pop Superstar Shakira"

#19 Handsome Man But Why No Hair

#20 “Where Can I Buy Cheese To Impress A German Man?”

#21 Oh No My Moths

#22 Not All Ghosts Are Small Victorian Children

#23 “I Can’t [be Gone] Before I Smell This Bird”

#24 Custom Bedazzled Ocean Gate Submersible Purse

#25 Technically, The Truth: "A Hindu Garden Gnome Dating A Jewish Mossad Agent Says He’ll Meet A Zionist Christian In Viking Valhalla"

#26 Ankle Biting Ferals

#27 POV: You’re A Zoo Penguin About To Be Put Down

#28 31 Years Since My Dad Sent Me To The Shop

#29 You Too Would Need To Be Reminded Of Things Like "Don't Fight If You Can't Win" If You Were Suffering From Mercury Poisoning

#30 "I Am The First Person In My Bloodline To Attempt To Become Hot And I Can Feel My Genes Fighting Me Every Step Of The Way"

#31 You Can Impale Yourself With The Point Like A Disgraced Samurai And Still Miss It

#32 Nepal's Gen-Z, Who Overthrew The Nepal's Govt, Have Chosen Their New Leader Via A Poll On A Discord Server

#33 "Marrying A Man Instead Of A Woman Is Simply A Wise Long-Term Financial Decision"

#34 "I Don't Think You End Up The Blood God By Saying "Yeah, That Seems Like A Reasonable Amount Of Blood.""

#35 "They Look Like The Founders Of A Startup That Will End Up In A Senate Hearing"

#36 "I'm Autistic You Didn't Specifically Invite Me Like A Vampire"

#37 "You Used To Look Like A Greek God And Now You Look Like You Listen To Podcasts"

#38 "Their Son Somehow Adopted An Entire Dialect From Watching Peppa Pig"

#39 "The First Act Of Racism My Brother Ever Experienced Was My Dad Filming The Wrong Asian Boy During His Whole School Play"

#40 “I Always Wait Til Mary Is Like 7cm Dilated To Start Shopping For Gifts”

#41 "This Guy Has Been Luring Me Food For A Month Now"

#42 "Being Quadruplets And Born On The 29th Of February Feels Extremely Attention Seeking"

#43 "I Love Asking People 'Weren't You Born In The 1900s" Because It Makes It Sound Like They Grew Up Robbing Stagecoaches And Are On The Brink Of Death"

#44 Who Knew The Modern Version Of Hiding Jews In Your Attic Would Be Letting Your Doordasher Hide In Your Living Room

#45 “It’s Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere.”

#46 He Is Nietzsche's Uberpenguin

#47 "When The Enemy's Fortifications Are Impregnable, Pillage The Countryside Until Starvation Forces Them Out."

#48 I'm A Fat Guy Who's Been Fat For A Very Long Time And I Will Judge You For Ordering A Dipping Sauce With Your Cookies, That's A Level Of Hedonism Even I Can't Condone

#49 “Buddy, I Can See Mountains Reflected In The Eyes Of A Trailside Pika.”

#50 So Sauce Not A Broken Home

#51 Sir, The AI Is Inbreeding

#52 Kirby Has No Ankles …

#53 A Raw Chicken's Destiny Has Not Yet Been Written, Whereas A Rotisserie Chicken's Fate Is Sealed

#54 If You Bring A Scale To Gamestop To Weigh Pokémon Packs We Will Ban You For Life For Your Own Good

#55 I Have Hot Dog Debt

#56 "Why Is Her Purse Sentient"

#57 "People Were Shocked When This Beautiful Girl Went Viral For A Cat Mistaking Her Dress For A Heated Table - He's Actually A 48-Year-Old Japanese Singer, Father And Model"

#58 Cigarette That Wished To Become Human

#59 He Looks Like Stewie's Bear In The Homoerotic Daydreams He Has About It

#60 The Rich Are Good People Deep Down

#61 "The Most Recognizable Brand In The World And You Turned It Into A Shoe Company"

#62 Her One-Woman Rendition Of 'Dracula' Where She'll Be Playing 23 Roles

#63 I’m One Of Those European Peasants

#64 Sword-Wielding Pronoun

#65 Turning Him Into Easily Absorbed Simple Protein Instantly

#66 "Sean Penn Looks Like His Cartoon Cigar Exploded"

#67 "For Better Or Worse The World Is Run By Whoever Shows Up"

#68 Snails Started Coming Out Of My Ears At Night While A Slept

#69 Twitch CEO Cheering Her On

#70 "When You Find Out That The Radioactive Rock From Space Can Indeed Give You Cancer"

#71 The Bones Of Santa Have Been Leaking Liquid

#72 Love Island Makers Say Lgbt Contestants Bring 'Logistical Difficulties'

#73 "Is The Grinch His Name Or His Ethnicity Or His Job"

#74 "They Should Do A Reverse Hallmark Christmas Movie Where A Small Town Girl Who Appreciates The Little Things In Life Visits NYC And Discovers The True Meaning Of Urban Hedonism"

#75 The Amish Can Build A Barn In A Day And You Think There's No Autism?

#76 The Soviet Union Collapsed On Me While I Was Trying To Sleep

#77 What If My Special Interest Is Freaking It

#78 The Calf I Was Thought The Field Was Endless, Now I Know Every Fence By Heart

#79 Not To Mom Shame But Why Are U Letting The Babies Get Mind Controlled

#80 "Babies Are Born Worshipping Unknown Gods"

#81 Cops Forced To Explain Why AI Generated Police Report Claimed Officer Transformed Into Frog

#82 16-Year-Old Catches Opossum And Brings It Into Parents’ Bedroom, But Mom Says It’s A Normal Occurrence

#83 "Why Don't Planes Just Stay Still And Let The Destination Come To Them Because The Earth Is Spinning"

#84 Hungry Ghost Trapped In A Jar

#85 "What Mussolini Would Look Like If He Spun Around In An Office Chair Really Fast"

#86 I Used To Work With A Guy Who Was Unemployed

#87 Teenage Girls Love To Invite The Most Fruity Looking Twink They Can Find To Their Sleepovers Because It Fulfills Their Ancestral Urge To Be Watched Over By A Eunuch

#88 "Alaska Art Student Arrested For Eating Another Student’s AI-Generated Art In Protest"

#89 "You're Vertical. Act Like It."

#90 "Ľ'm No Expert, But I Think I Got Snoozed?"

#91 This That Weather Li Shang Left Mulan In When He Found Out She Wasnt A Twink

#92 Facebook Schizoboomers Are Now Transvestigating Shrek

#93 Tiramisu Is Gay Lasagna

#94 Quarter Dozen Duck Eggs

#95 Making Judgements About The Mental Status Of Trees You've Never Met Or Interacted With Is Hateful

#96 Running On Incel Core I9

#97 Philanthropic Conjugations