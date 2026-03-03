ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing feels original anymore—at least, that’s what everyone keeps saying. Everywhere you look it’s a reboot, a remake, or, as the internet recently decided to call it, “reheated nachos.” After a while, it really can start to seem like we’re all trapped in one giant echo chamber, repeating the same thoughts in slightly different fonts.

But there’s one subreddit that proves originality is still alive and kicking, though perhaps in a slightly unconventional way. It’s called r/BrandNewSentence and it collects those rare moments when someone posts something that has absolutely never been said before in human history. And they’re usually hilarious, unhinged, or both.

We’ve rounded up some of the best examples that’ll remind you people can still surprise each other.

#1

...we've Specially Formulated This Moisturizer For Your Left Elbow

Tweet about the beauty industry joking that men's products are all-purpose while women's are specialized, unhinged sentences humor.

RichGirls-Haven Report

    #2

    "Righteously Jacked Proselytizers"

    Alt text: Unhinged sentences about alarmingly buff Jehovah’s Witnesses that leave readers speechless and amused unexpectedly.

    letsgopablo Report

    #3

    I Fear The Burden Of All Those Carrots Has Broken Him

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about unhinged sentences involving 20 bags of carrots and stress.

    eatingpeeforever Report

    #4

    Can't Wait For Devito's Next Role

    Ireland’s President waving and smiling with white hair and glasses, an unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless.

    No_Foundation_1812 Report

    Bi.Felicia
Community Member
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    With just a bit of Larry David mixed in

    With just a bit of Larry David mixed in

    3
    #5

    You Can't Have That

    Screenshot of an unhinged sentence where a toddler points at a man at an animal shelter causing surprise.

    No_Counter_6037 Report

    #6

    "I Fought In Vietnam. Saw Unspeakable Horrors. And For The Last 30 Years Everyone‘S Called Me Cheese"

    Text conversation revealing a grandpa's nickname Cheese and the funny story behind it in unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    leo56890 Report

    #7

    Monocle Popping Gay Commie Propaganda

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a surprising unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless.

    eatingpeeforever Report

    #8

    Man Mum

    Young women in China paying for five-minute hugs from muscular men called man mums to cope with stress.

    Flying_Cooki Report

    #9

    They Blllrah Baoh

    Reddit discussion about cats' unique communication and social behavior that surprised many with unhinged sentences.

    TraditionalDepth6924 Report

    #10

    "The Truth Stood Behind Me, Silent, While I Handed You Something Prettier"

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring an unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless in viral content.

    miss_ezeani Report

    #11

    "When You Lose The Remote You Lose Trust In Everyone"

    Screenshot of a humorous unhinged sentence about losing trust after misplacing the remote, from a social media post.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #12

    An American Woman Living With An African Tribe In Scotland

    Woman in red dress cooking on a stone fire pit in a forest, an unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless.

    Neolithique Report

    Spidercat
Community Member
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    These folk are a cult...

    These folk are a cult...

    0
    #13

    But Soup Is Circular

    Star-shaped bowl of vegetable soup with bread slices, showcasing unhinged sentences that surprise and leave everyone speechless.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #14

    A Protective Wall Between My Skin And The Outside World

    Tweet about unhinged sentences with a man’s selfie and a surreal illustration of his evolution into an insect-like creature.

    Dexerto Report

    #15

    She Hadn't Made A Milkshake In Years For Fear That The Would Return

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring unhinged sentences that surprise and leave readers speechless.

    auty_schmotty Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Because my milkshakes bring ALL the boys to the yard. 🥤

    Because my milkshakes bring ALL the boys to the yard. 🥤

    0
    #16

    "If You Receive A Bribe, Include It In Your Income."

    Envelope filled with cash illustrating unhinged sentences involving bribes that came out of nowhere and shocked everyone.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #17

    The "Slav Squat" May Have A Biomechanical Basis

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing genetically shallower hip sockets and the biomechanics of the slav squat.

    Zee_Ventures Report

    #18

    "Saw A Wild Boar Steal A Bag From International Pop Superstar Shakira"

    Tweet about wild boars stealing a bag from Shakira in Barcelona, an unhinged sentence leaving everyone speechless.

    TheLozz95 Report

    #19

    Handsome Man But Why No Hair

    Text message conversation showing unhinged sentences with emojis and a French flag, highlighting unexpected and speechless moments.

    big_hole_energy Report

    #20

    “Where Can I Buy Cheese To Impress A German Man?”

    Reddit post asking where to buy cheese to impress a German man, showcasing unhinged sentences that left readers speechless.

    mattpeloquin Report

    #21

    Oh No My Moths

    Tweet showing a humorous unhinged sentence about moths flying out of pockets, capturing surprising reactions.

    meakoopa Report

    #22

    Not All Ghosts Are Small Victorian Children

    A social media post with an unhinged sentence about normalizing early 2000s ghosts in Juicy Couture sweatsuits.

    netphilia Report

    #23

    “I Can’t [be Gone] Before I Smell This Bird”

    Unhinged sentences about the cream-coloured woodpecker with stunning, bizarre colors that smell like lemon, leaving everyone speechless.

    Human-Boob Report

    Beak Hookage
Community Member
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    Looks like a woodpecker/cockatiel hybrid, right down to the orange cheek patches. Wild.

    Looks like a woodpecker/cockatiel hybrid, right down to the orange cheek patches. Wild.

    0
    #24

    Custom Bedazzled Ocean Gate Submersible Purse

    Person holding a custom bedazzled Ocean Gate submersible purse, showcasing unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    Legal_Ad_326 Report

    #25

    Technically, The Truth: "A Hindu Garden Gnome Dating A Jewish Mossad Agent Says He’ll Meet A Zionist Christian In Viking Valhalla"

    Man in suit speaking at microphone during press conference with others in background, illustrating unhinged sentences trending online.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    #26

    Ankle Biting Ferals

    Screenshot of a humorous social media debate featuring unhinged sentences about the Skarsgårds and Culkin brothers.

    lil_monster_ Report

    #27

    POV: You’re A Zoo Penguin About To Be Put Down

    Seafood platter with fish, crab sticks, shrimp, clams, and dipping sauce illustrating unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    KylePlantEmoji Report

    #28

    31 Years Since My Dad Sent Me To The Shop

    Tweet showing an unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless about a paint shop misunderstanding and a broken door.

    netphilia Report

    #29

    You Too Would Need To Be Reminded Of Things Like "Don't Fight If You Can't Win" If You Were Suffering From Mercury Poisoning

    Screenshot of unhinged sentences on Twitter about Sun Tzu and mercury poisoning leaving everyone speechless.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    #30

    "I Am The First Person In My Bloodline To Attempt To Become Hot And I Can Feel My Genes Fighting Me Every Step Of The Way"

    Screenshot of an unhinged sentence tweet expressing humor about genes fighting against becoming hot in a viral social media post.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #31

    You Can Impale Yourself With The Point Like A Disgraced Samurai And Still Miss It

    Screenshot of unhinged sentences on social media questioning medical costs and using samurai metaphor leaving readers speechless.

    ach_wie_fluchtig Report

    #32

    Nepal's Gen-Z, Who Overthrew The Nepal's Govt, Have Chosen Their New Leader Via A Poll On A Discord Server

    Screenshot of a tweet about Nepal's Gen-Z overthrowing the government, shared in unhinged sentences that left viewers speechless.

    laybs1 Report

    #33

    "Marrying A Man Instead Of A Woman Is Simply A Wise Long-Term Financial Decision"

    Tweet about a son coming out, combining unhinged sentences and surprising financial reasoning that left everyone speechless.

    DonnyMox Report

    #34

    "I Don't Think You End Up The Blood God By Saying "Yeah, That Seems Like A Reasonable Amount Of Blood.""

    Screenshot of a humorous unhinged conversation discussing the logic of the blood god needing blood in an unusual context.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #35

    "They Look Like The Founders Of A Startup That Will End Up In A Senate Hearing"

    Portrait of three actors in black turtlenecks posing against a large moon backdrop for unhinged sentences meme content.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #36

    "I'm Autistic You Didn't Specifically Invite Me Like A Vampire"

    Tweet showing unhinged sentences where autism and vampire invitation are humorously linked in unexpected conversation.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #37

    "You Used To Look Like A Greek God And Now You Look Like You Listen To Podcasts"

    Before and after profile photos showing a man's nose transformation, one of 97 unhinged sentences images that leave everyone speechless.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #38

    "Their Son Somehow Adopted An Entire Dialect From Watching Peppa Pig"

    Text post about a first grader adopting a British accent from watching Peppa Pig, an unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #39

    "The First Act Of Racism My Brother Ever Experienced Was My Dad Filming The Wrong Asian Boy During His Whole School Play"

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing an unhinged sentence about racism that left everyone speechless.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #40

    “I Always Wait Til Mary Is Like 7cm Dilated To Start Shopping For Gifts”

    Young woman in a car with text about unhinged sentences related to unusual timing for shopping for gifts.

    plazebology Report

    #41

    "This Guy Has Been Luring Me Food For A Month Now"

    Spider hanging in the sky surrounded by mosquitos, illustrating unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    DmitriMendeleyev Report

    #42

    "Being Quadruplets And Born On The 29th Of February Feels Extremely Attention Seeking"

    Four leap year quadruplets smiling around a birthday cake, illustrating unhinged sentences that leave everyone speechless.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #43

    "I Love Asking People 'Weren't You Born In The 1900s" Because It Makes It Sound Like They Grew Up Robbing Stagecoaches And Are On The Brink Of Death"

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation featuring unhinged sentences that surprised readers and left them speechless.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #44

    Who Knew The Modern Version Of Hiding Jews In Your Attic Would Be Letting Your Doordasher Hide In Your Living Room

    Screenshot of an unhinged sentence from social media that left everyone speechless with shocking content.

    TexanNewYorker Report

    #45

    “It’s Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere.”

    Twitter conversation about pancakes and waffles, featuring unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    Illustrious-Lead-960 Report

    #46

    He Is Nietzsche's Uberpenguin

    Tweet about Nietzsche's uberpenguin with a lone penguin in snowy mountains, an unhinged sentence leaving readers speechless.

    SupremeSheep420 Report

    #47

    "When The Enemy's Fortifications Are Impregnable, Pillage The Countryside Until Starvation Forces Them Out."

    Screenshot of a humorous unhinged sentence about a pillow fort conflict, highlighting unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    DmitriMendeleyev Report

    #48

    I'm A Fat Guy Who's Been Fat For A Very Long Time And I Will Judge You For Ordering A Dipping Sauce With Your Cookies, That's A Level Of Hedonism Even I Can't Condone

    Box of chocolate chip cookies and brownies with three dipping sauces, paired with unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    #49

    “Buddy, I Can See Mountains Reflected In The Eyes Of A Trailside Pika.”

    Close-up images of a trailside pika showing mountain reflections in its eye, illustrating unhinged sentences that leave everyone speechless.

    Glittering_Nobody813 Report

    #50

    So Sauce Not A Broken Home

    Woman in a kitchen reading unhinged sentences about pasta water and sauce with humorous explanation in comments.

    Zee_Ventures Report

    #51

    Sir, The AI Is Inbreeding

    Meme showing a tweet about AI inbreeding and issues with AI art, part of unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    redroubel Report

    #52

    Kirby Has No Ankles …

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet referencing unhinged sentences involving Kirby, Goddess Athena, and Achilles.

    netphilia Report

    #53

    A Raw Chicken's Destiny Has Not Yet Been Written, Whereas A Rotisserie Chicken's Fate Is Sealed

    Meme featuring unhinged sentences about raw and rotisserie chicken, highlighting unexpected and humorous thoughts.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #54

    If You Bring A Scale To Gamestop To Weigh Pokémon Packs We Will Ban You For Life For Your Own Good

    Man in green jacket selecting Pokémon card packs at GameStop, illustrating unhinged sentences about weighing packs.

    TheMegaSage Report

    #55

    I Have Hot Dog Debt

    Screenshot of unhinged sentences showing a humorous comparison of adult expectations from the 80s versus now, highlighting debt struggles.

    ThePurpleGuardian Report

    #56

    "Why Is Her Purse Sentient"

    Woman in a pink dress sitting on a chair with a matching purse beside her, an unhinged sentence caption displayed above.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #57

    "People Were Shocked When This Beautiful Girl Went Viral For A Cat Mistaking Her Dress For A Heated Table - He's Actually A 48-Year-Old Japanese Singer, Father And Model"

    Young woman in a ruffled navy dress laughing while a cat hides under her skirt on a quiet street, highlighting viral unhinged sentences.

    DmitriMendeleyev Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Cigarette That Wished To Become Human

    Screenshot of unhinged sentences on social media discussing Taylor Swift and Travis in a humorous context.

    sad-eggrice Report

    #59

    He Looks Like Stewie's Bear In The Homoerotic Daydreams He Has About It

    Screenshot of a social media post with unhinged sentences comparing Andrew Tate's proportions to a cartoon bear, sparking speechless reactions.

    DamenAJ Report

    #60

    The Rich Are Good People Deep Down

    Graffiti mural with bold text The rich are good people deep down alongside a painted tilted robot on a wall.

    ewzetf Report

    #61

    "The Most Recognizable Brand In The World And You Turned It Into A Shoe Company"

    Tweet comparing new and old McDonald's logos with a funny sentence that left everyone speechless and confused.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #62

    Her One-Woman Rendition Of 'Dracula' Where She'll Be Playing 23 Roles

    Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globes absence highlighted alongside a close-up of a Golden Globe trophy in warm lighting.

    PopBase Report

    #63

    I’m One Of Those European Peasants

    Tweet by Jamie Kenney humorously discussing unhinged sentences about weight loss and DNA with a quirky European peasant reference.

    AnalUkelele Report

    #64

    Sword-Wielding Pronoun

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange about unhinged sentences regarding He-Man pronouns in 2026 with a movie scene.

    Aynshtaynn Report

    #65

    Turning Him Into Easily Absorbed Simple Protein Instantly

    Screenshot of a social media debate meme about Iron Man vs Magneto, featuring unhinged sentences that surprised viewers.

    Aynshtaynn Report

    #66

    "Sean Penn Looks Like His Cartoon Cigar Exploded"

    Group photo of four people at night illustrating unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless on social media.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #67

    "For Better Or Worse The World Is Run By Whoever Shows Up"

    Tweet screenshot showing unhinged sentences with over 2.3 million views, capturing unexpected and speechless moments online.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #68

    Snails Started Coming Out Of My Ears At Night While A Slept

    Close-up of a hand holding tiny snails, illustrating unusual and unhinged sentences from a viral online discussion.

    jueidu Report

    #69

    Twitch CEO Cheering Her On

    Twitch streamer and OF model livestream her birth with Twitch CEO cheering her on in a historic unhinged moment.

    Impressive-Koala4742 Report

    #70

    "When You Find Out That The Radioactive Rock From Space Can Indeed Give You Cancer"

    Alt text: Animated scene with a bald character showing an unhinged expression about a radioactive rock in a speech bubble.

    Sebastianlim Report

    #71

    The Bones Of Santa Have Been Leaking Liquid

    Screenshot of a tweet about unhinged sentences referencing Santa’s bones leaking liquid for 1,700 years.

    Nintendophile79 Report

    #72

    Love Island Makers Say Lgbt Contestants Bring 'Logistical Difficulties'

    Meme about unhinged sentences from reality TV Love Island discussing LGBT contestants and logistical difficulties.

    Remarkable_Check_639 Report

    #73

    "Is The Grinch His Name Or His Ethnicity Or His Job"

    Social media post with an unhinged sentence questioning if Grinch is a name, ethnicity, or job, sparking speechless reactions.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #74

    "They Should Do A Reverse Hallmark Christmas Movie Where A Small Town Girl Who Appreciates The Little Things In Life Visits NYC And Discovers The True Meaning Of Urban Hedonism"

    Tweet about an unhinged sentence involving a reverse hallmark Christmas movie and urban hedonism discovery.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #75

    The Amish Can Build A Barn In A Day And You Think There's No Autism?

    Screenshot of social media comments with unhinged sentences about the Amish and autism, sparking speechless reactions online.

    Fhoxyd22 Report

    #76

    The Soviet Union Collapsed On Me While I Was Trying To Sleep

    Man reacting with a pained expression to unhinged sentences that came out of nowhere and left everyone speechless.

    nospsce Report

    #77

    What If My Special Interest Is Freaking It

    Tweet about assumptions on autistic characters, illustrating one of the 97 unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    BiLeftHanded Report

    #78

    The Calf I Was Thought The Field Was Endless, Now I Know Every Fence By Heart

    Tweet showing an unhinged sentence about a calf learning every fence, part of unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    #79

    Not To Mom Shame But Why Are U Letting The Babies Get Mind Controlled

    Woman wearing a tin foil hat and carrying a baby in a grocery store, illustrating unhinged sentences about mind control.

    ItsPumpkinninny Report

    #80

    "Babies Are Born Worshipping Unknown Gods"

    Screenshot of a bizarre dwarf fortress bug report stating babies are born worshipping unknown gods, showcasing unhinged sentences.

    ee_di_tor Report

    #81

    Cops Forced To Explain Why AI Generated Police Report Claimed Officer Transformed Into Frog

    Colorful frog wearing police hat on mossy branch, illustrating unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    Goofcheese0623 Report

    #82

    16-Year-Old Catches Opossum And Brings It Into Parents’ Bedroom, But Mom Says It’s A Normal Occurrence

    Teen girl holding opossum, part of unhinged sentences that came out of nowhere and left readers speechless.

    HansMLither Report

    #83

    "Why Don't Planes Just Stay Still And Let The Destination Come To Them Because The Earth Is Spinning"

    Twitter post showing an unhinged sentence about planes staying still while the spinning earth brings the destination.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #84

    Hungry Ghost Trapped In A Jar

    Tweet about unhinged sentences involving hungry ghosts and AI, sparking reactions and leaving everyone speechless.

    diglettsarecool Report

    #85

    "What Mussolini Would Look Like If He Spun Around In An Office Chair Really Fast"

    Unhinged sentence about Mussolini humorously visualized with a distorted metallic sculpture resembling a spinning motion.

    maxuat Report

    #86

    I Used To Work With A Guy Who Was Unemployed

    Tweet screenshot showing a surprising sentence about someone unemployed but taking multiple foreign holidays a year.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    #87

    Teenage Girls Love To Invite The Most Fruity Looking Twink They Can Find To Their Sleepovers Because It Fulfills Their Ancestral Urge To Be Watched Over By A Eunuch

    Social media post sharing an unhinged sentence that leaves everyone speechless with unexpected humor.

    fanta_bhelpuri Report

    #88

    "Alaska Art Student Arrested For Eating Another Student’s AI-Generated Art In Protest"

    Artist Nick Dwyer with his art piece in an Alaska protest, one of the unhinged sentences that left everyone speechless.

    adiplotti Report

    #89

    "You're Vertical. Act Like It."

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an unhinged sentence about walls getting dusty despite being vertical.

    bringmetolife1998 Report

    #90

    "Ľ'm No Expert, But I Think I Got Snoozed?"

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post featuring an unhinged sentence that left everyone speechless.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #91

    This That Weather Li Shang Left Mulan In When He Found Out She Wasnt A Twink

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing an unhinged sentence with a Mulan scene that left everyone speechless.

    big_papa_geek Report

    #92

    Facebook Schizoboomers Are Now Transvestigating Shrek

    Meme comparing Shrek's feminization in children's media with skull diagrams, illustrating unhinged sentences from social media.

    zuaymous Report

    #93

    Tiramisu Is Gay Lasagna

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring an unhinged sentence about tiramisu and lasagna going viral.

    Imm0lated Report

    #94

    Quarter Dozen Duck Eggs

    Plate with three duck eggs, a block of grass fed butter, and a piece of cooked tenderloin by a city window.

    ChaiLattePlease Report

    #95

    Making Judgements About The Mental Status Of Trees You've Never Met Or Interacted With Is Hateful

    Unhinged sentence about an insane tree found in Costa Rica, sparking speechless reactions online.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    #96

    Running On Incel Core I9

    Screenshot of an unhinged sentence thread with sarcastic comments and votes on a social media platform.

    DarkKingfisher777 Report

    #97

    Philanthropic Conjugations

    Young man in a fast food restaurant looking skeptical, representing unhinged sentences that leave everyone speechless.

    selfiecat Report

